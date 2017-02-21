February 21st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #33

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Milo should write up exactly what he wanted to say at CPAC.
Give the script to Judge Jeanine and have her deliver it.
At the conclusion tell the GOPe that they just heard from Milo…
whether they wanted to or not.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Love this idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you listen to the podcast where Milo said what he said? It is pretty awful, IMO. Granted, the so called ReaganBattalion is a joke with McMuffin and $250,000 in opo-research, but what MIlo said was beyond the Pale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Milo categorically condemned pedophilia on Facebook.
The Right is rampant with destroying its own, but most importantly, those who don’t fit the Uniparty category.
Milo is a powerful connection and a F’n warrior (sorry for the implied language)
No way I am ready to throw him to the wolves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
careful if you are not a water carrier for Milo here you will be attacked by the flying monkeys
I learned the hard way in previous Milo threads. j/s free speech is defended fiercely around here accept when you don’t agree with the “Protect Milo” at all costs meme
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Trumppin for the heads up. No pun intended.
LikeLike
We just like to stick to the facts. Your speech is still free, we are just as free to point out how ridiculous it is.
LikeLike
This ^ is why there are more lurkers than posters @ CTH.
LikeLike
No respectable journalist would have handled this the way Jake Tapper did. He posted an edited tape (the order of the statements are changed) and he didn’t seek comment from Milo before going public. Could it be a smear? Absolutely.
People started digging into what evidence they can find to support those views and over the next couple of days things will become clearer. Either Milo thinks the way Jake Tapper accused him or he doesn’t.
As the coward, Jake Tapper didn’t have Milo on his show today to respond, Milo has called at press conference in New York for 3pm today.
Keep an open mind until all the evidence is out. We know all too well, the media presenting facts leave a lot to be desired.
I hope Breitbart will not be as hasty as the publisher was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point Nettles18! Fake Tapper is beneath contempt in my book.
LikeLike
Wish you had their ear.
GREAT idea.
LikeLike
Feds Establish Support Program for Victims of Criminal Aliens
Kelly ordered the acting ICE director to immediately reallocate any and all resources that were previously allocated to advocate on behalf of illegal aliens to now be used to support VOICE. He ordered the immediate termination of any outreach or advocacy services to illegal aliens.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Does his job. Thus he keeps his job. What a concept!
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is awesome. It’s also just plain common sense and is merely setting things right.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I ❤General Kelly
LikeLiked by 5 people
Use of the term “Islamophobia” is the epitome of gaslighting.
LikeLiked by 6 people
William Dalrymple has an excellent article, ‘In Pakistan, tolerant Islamic voices are being silenced’. Worth a read re your comment, as it discusses Islam vs Islam.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/20/islamic-state-foothold-pakistan-government-sehwan-bombing-saudi-fundamentalism
LikeLike
Interesting article. Thank you. The non-radicals (if there really is such a thing) will need to have a lot of courage and resolve if they are to defeat the “radicals”.
LikeLike
Oxymoron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did you just call me? Just kidding. I guess a single word can be an oxymoron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, in Sweden tonight.
http://www.friatider.se/riots-and-looting-notorios-stockholm-suburb
LikeLiked by 6 people
The only thing that’s missing is a young Kevin Bacon in a ROTC uniform yelling “All is well! — All is well!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
What an opportunity! Now if that were to happen to me, say in Houston on a Saturday night, I would be aiming my vehicle at the running bowling pins to see how many I could score..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup, boots on the ground reporting about what is not happening in Sweden.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am glad you grabbed that vid Tejas Rob! I hear YouTube is removing any that show “troubles” in Sweden.
I read a comment on ZeroHedge where a guy said that all the Vikings left Sweden years and years ago and only weak leftists remain today. If they are happy with their Islamist “refugees” then we should divert any sent to USA by the UN to Sweden. Then, we will both be happy. Skål.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just found out this one is an old one and not from Sweden.
LikeLike
Proving Mr.Trump is not only right, but psychic!
LikeLike
Sorry for the double youtube post, meant to add this one instead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Based on everything I’ve heard this didn’t happen, isn’t happening, and won’t ever happen.
The audacity of forces trying to get us to not believe our own eyes is elevating at a staggering rate.
LikeLiked by 14 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
TCTH becomes the go-to place more with every passing day. You all — Sundance to Admins to all of the contributors — should be so proud of the site you’ve developed. Good job. Well done. Excellent results.
LikeLiked by 15 people
You’ve been around a long time too and should take some of the credit. Sundance and the administrators have done a great job running this site. Wolverines!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, and WOW, some of the threads tonight are wild. Thank you, Sundance, for keeping the sanity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, but you such as others have structured this site to make our voices heard, debated and churned into, hopefully, a new administration more responsible to its citizens. You are an important player in this process. Great information from you and so many with various experiences makes for a sovereign more responsible. I enjoy your thoughtful contributions.
(What happened to honey badgers? BTW, I have a rescue dog who is more wolf than any other breed. What piece of work. Higher IQ than any member of my family! Exasperating companion, but he gets along with the birds.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for the kind compliment. My husband loves wolves. He used to say he wanted a wolf/dog. Now we have three Chihuahuas not so much.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The compliment is well deserved. You are a treasure. I always look forward to your posts.
You are making me chuckle…Chihuahuas. My kids rescue these humongaloid (is that a word?) dogs then try to balance them off with a teeny little critter that irritates the daylights out them. Spunk matters. Regardless of size.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe he sees the birds as pups…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I concur. I’m so thankful for this site, and for Sundance and his team. 😊
LikeLiked by 5 people
What JFP said. You are the Treehouse, Rasamon!
In fact, both of you have helped me out in various ways over the years.
This place definitely brings out the inner Wolverine!
#Wolverines
LikeLiked by 1 person
and there is lots of humor too, sometimes even from Sundance !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
Kasich has a new Job…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very Important Message – Putin Exposes the Plot to Destroy America
Putin really knows what’s going on in the world today.!
Here’s Vladimir Putin’s Christmas message from a few weeks ago. It is a stunner, especially in this era of a possible alliance between century-long enemies, Russia and the United States.
Read the captions….
The Still Report #1514, 9-Minute Video, Feb-20-1017:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazing. This is just amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Howie, Howie, Howie. Where would I find such into? You provide such diversity to this site. I really appreciate your contributions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just dig around on the internet. Check links. One leads to another.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope the Russians love their children too…
(Obscure Sting reference)
LikeLike
I wonder if people know how to use the search engines on the internet. You can actually ask the internet a question. Literally. Alls you have to do is clear the line and type the question. Any question. I like Bing myself but you can use any engine you want easily by typing in the name of the engine on the line. Then you get a list of links. I like to uses lower listings to get info that is not put to the top line by the engine and leads to other kinds of subjects.
LikeLike
There is more “positives” than “negatives” for a peaceful union between the USA and Russia…Putin is a Christian and the globalists are trying to take him down i.e. Soros. It is seen everyday as the Left tries to start World War III with Russia…many more advantages to peace!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Folks while watching Tucker Carlson’s show tonight, it was stated by John Roberts that our President will sign an EO increasing the number of ICE Agents by 10,000 and the number of Boarder Patrol Agents by 5,000.
They also discussed an EO that outlines how ICE will go after illegals for deportation. 1) Convicted of criminal offenses, 2) Charge has not been resolved and 3) ABUSED PUBLIC BENEFITS PROGRAM. WOW!
21:53 through 23:10 in the above clip
We know that $4.3 billion is paid out to illegals that take advantage of the IRS. The IRS this year will not issue returns to anyone that is using the child tax credit until after February 15th. The reason is that they are well aware of the fraud committed. The number of illegals that abuse our tax system and public assistance program is astronomical.
Tomorrow is the day that all illegals have been fearing for a very long time. It wouldn’t shock me if 80% of illegals fall into the third category above. Self deportation will begin in ways we could never have imagined. Trump never needed those buses because he knew that through EOs like the one we will see tomorrow, itwould take care of them without having to round anyone up.
Get the popcorn ready because things are going to get REAL in less than 24hrs!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Good! Lets go!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I really appreciate the write up with the video. Professional and class act. Thank you!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
How about 4) illegally voting in US election?
LikeLiked by 4 people
No need for #4 just yet because #3 will wipe out a majority of them. #4 can be used at a later date for any stragglers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a need for a deterrent to keep non-citizens from voting in our elections.
LikeLike
This is great. I love the welfare part. Most of them are on it. I’m going to pop some popcorn and get ready!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I keep thinking that I need to invest in popcorn stocks. 😊
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great picture/Trump loves and respects
the Military/ Trump’s thinking –
“We’re gonna kick A$$”/
LikeLiked by 2 people
WHEN will the rest of PTrump’s Cabinet be approved…it’s now officially one month into his Presidency…such a disgrace!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Turtle got his wife installed right away, then leapt into “molasses mode”
LikeLiked by 6 people
I wasn’t sure if this should post in this thread or in the daily thread, so am posting in both. The information seems to fit both. I hope you enjoy the short video as much as I did.This priest’s website seems to be very traditional Catholic with no new age nonsense.
Hermit of Loreto’s 1980s Premonition about President Trump
https://www.romancatholicman.com/hermit-loretos-1980s-premonition-president-trump/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, that is wonderful. I got such a witness in my spirit watching that. I thank God for giving us President Trump to lead us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for this post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hermit of Loreto
Video
LikeLike
An interesting article by Daniel McAdams of the Ron Paul Institute on the new NSC pick which explains why neocons John McCain and Max Boot are thrilled with the selection
http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2017/february/20/say-goodbye-to-getting-along-with-russia-trumps-nsc-pick-mcmaster-is-a-major-hawk/
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMaster is talking about deterrence, not a hot war like McCain and miss Lindsay fantasize about. That is in lockstep with Trump, Mattis et al. We had a nincompoop running the show for the past 8 years, with “policy for sale” and imbecile Secretaries of State, all of whom despised and decimated our military. That left Russia free to expand.
McStain on the other hand teamed up with known terrorists to light a hot war in Syria and conflict in the Ukraine. Remember Russia suffered Beslan and the loss of several passenger aircraft due to external threats. Right or wrong, Russia is trying to build a cushion around its borders, much as the USSR did with iron curtain satellites.
What is needed is ratcheting down the rhetoric, ramping up our military readiness posture, and most importantly, cooperating to annihilate ISIS.
McMaster understands the disastrous mistakes of McNamara and the whiz kids. He’s a good man. McCain is simply trying to suck up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a quote from McMasters speech:
“What is required is forward deterance. To be able to ratchet up the cost at the frontier”
Ratcheting up the *cost* leads to a hot war. Why exactly should the U.S. exert a *cost* on Russia for it’s response to the U.S. sponsored coup in the Ukraine? The actions of Russia in the Ukraine are completely reasonable under the circumstances created by U.S. interference on Russia’s back door.
Aside from the Ukraine the only place in the world that Russia has exerted its influence is in Syria where it is killing ISIS, Al Qaeda, and other jihadists groups. We should be grateful for their involvement in Syria cleaning up a mess that Obama is largely responsible for.
Also as noted in the article:
“The General also made the completely fallacious assertion that Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. Even the highly critical if not overtly anti-Russia European Union concluded that Georgia was to blame for launching an ill-advised attack on Russian peacekeeping forces that were part of an international mission in South Ossetia.”
This is the man that President Trump will be relying on 100% for national security intelligence and advice and yet he willfully misrepresents what actually happened in Georgia (as all neocons do).
I don’t know why McCain was so effusive in his praise – maybe he was “sucking up” but what excuse does notorious neocon Max Boot have?
I have serious concerns about this appointment. Lets face it – the President probably never heard of this General until 48 hours ago. Who within the inner circle promoted him to the President? (presumably the same person(s) who recommended Amb. Bolton).
Has President Trump’s foreign policy platform of “getting along with Russia” – that he campaigned on – changed? With General Flynn there was some hope that that could happen (even though Flynn was overly hawkish on Iran). I am not so sure anymore.
LikeLike
No, ratchet up the cost means the cost for Russia or whoever to assemble a force that could match or overcome our deterrence. This is what we did with star wars in the 80’s and the USSR went bust trying to keep up.
A deterrent force is there to preclude expansionism. It also helps a *lot* if you don’t constantly trash-talk a country as Hillary, McCain and Graham did consistently.
If you get along somewhat, easy if there is an urgent common foe (moslemists), your deterrence force needn’t be huge. Enough to let NATO partners who border Russia that we have a presence.
TBQH, the #1 threat to Europe and western civilization is moslemic expansionism. Trump gets that. Putin gets that. More and more people in Europe get that. So ww get a guy with legit successful battle experience who understands deeply the mistakes of past warriors and their leaders.
He’s a good fit. McCain is trying to suck up. I expect miss lindsay to do the same. Neither are deep thinkers.
LikeLike
Did anyone see Julian Assange’s Q&A on Sunday night? Anything interesting there…like more on Vault 7?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, wow, wow. NBC NEWS put that out? They truly are the enemy, and there not even trying to hide it in the least. Luckily, this hand is way overplayed. Most normal people look at this sort of garbage and just shake their head. It fools noone.
LikeLike
Any more news on Brutus (Pence)?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crickets but I suspect something is in the pipeline.
LikeLike
This is an article written a few days ago by a gentleman named Mike Adams, a strong Trump supporter who runs pro-Trump websites:
http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-02-16-health-ranger-threatened-by-left-wing-media-goons-destroy-alex-jones-or-we-will-destroy-you.html
He claims he was contacted by leftist goons who demanded he throw Alex Jones under the bus or they will destroy him. This was written a few days ago, and just look at what they’ve done to Milo Yiannopoulos over the past 24 hours.
The author was well aware of the previous attempts of character assassination leveled against Milo:
“Look at the case of Milo Yiannoupoulos from Breitbart: The malicious media attacks on his character — falsely labeling him part of the “alt-right” movement — resulted in him being offered a $250,000 advance on a book deal that has already seen his book reach the #1 ranking on Amazon even before its launch!”
The Stasi tactics of the left are designed to silence Trump’s loudest supporters and make it so people don’t come to his defense when the left throws all they have against Trump. As the author of the article says, “We must stand with Trump, or we’ll lose America forever”. We must also stand with Trump’s supporters.
Here’s a more recent article from the same author on Milo:
http://www.naturalnews.com/2017-02-20-attempted-takedown-of-milo-yiannopoulos-a-timed-character-assassinate-conservative-voices.html
You don’t have to like what Milo said. The author doesn’t like it either, but you have to recognize what the leftist strategy is, and don’t let them win. We can’t turn on each other.
The latest leftist media onslaught is in full swing. I have to wonder how many other bloggers and online personalities were also warned by leftist goons to comply or die. Could our very own sundance be a target?
Stand together, don’t let them win!
LikeLiked by 3 people
CNN
#VeryFakeNews
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO! I am so accustomed to seeing your individual p-hat memes. Scrolled to this and laughed out loud. Get’em all at once. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
McMuffin’s name keeps appearing over and over and is connected to very nefarious activities.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/revealed-nevertrump-group-took-milo-evan-mcmullin-campaign-site/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Muffin r Romney/Bush.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would like to urge Our President Trump to follow through with his original idea of moving the Press out of the West Wing across the street to the White House Conference Center near Lafayette Square. The Press cried loudly and he changed his mind. Proximity to power is a DC thing.
However, under the Brady Press Breifing room is a swimming pool that FDR had installed (with the help of The March of Dimes and donations) that he liked to swim in and he could stand up in without metal braces.
Our President Trump’s son Barron would love to splash around with his cousins. The mural on the walls around the pool is pretty awesome and is hidden now. Get the MSM the hell out of the White House!
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump needs to keep stuffing very large bites of Humble Pie in their mouths and this would be a very delicious bite.
LikeLiked by 3 people
After the rollicking success of “A Day without (illegal) Immigrants”, I see other groups and “causes” have threatened to try the same trick.
I’d like to see #BLM promote…..
A Day Without Dindus
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL at the monkeys in the travel compartment on the top of the car. ALL the luggage items on the ground. OMG.
Keep your doors locked and windows rolled up … in both instances. 😉
That it-shay on the left will NOT happen again with President Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why did you vote against your own self interest? This is a question that is repeated over and over of Trump supporters. Liberals can not grasp the concept of voting for other than ones own self interest. Patriotism is not anywhere on their radar screen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The most used word by them is “Me”. Obummer used it all of the time. They only think of themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Tucker’s show last night, 02/20/17.
Gay protester, Shane Saunders, is really proud of their ‘movement’ behind staging all these protests.
He claims that it is making Pres Trump “frazzled”.
He talks about an upcoming LGBT ‘protest’…against “Trump’s potential actions against the Gay community”.
(Um, what?)
Tucker asks him about what that is, exactly…and he gets all flustered and talks about Mike Pence instead.
LikeLike
PBR Street Gang- (& anyone else concerned about Milo) Read 2 of Sundance’s posts: CPAC, & It’s Not About Milo-It Is About The Existential Threat Milo Represents…
Good reminders to stay focused on the actual matter at hand. 😊
LikeLike