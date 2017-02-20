Monday February 20th – Open Thread

Posted on February 20, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

38 Responses to Monday February 20th – Open Thread

  1. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Good morning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:17 am

    First.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. az. redtail hawk says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Good morning my fellow Treepers. May you all have a blessed and wonderful day.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Is anyone here?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. az. redtail hawk says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Good morning Jane. Just us two birds in the tree.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Hello az.redtail hawk.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Sentient says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:20 am

    You gotta go check out these lunatics’ Twitter feeds once in a while: http://www.Twitter.com/mmflint and http://www.Twitter.com/Rosie People there are positively unhinged.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I’m not calling it Presidents’ Day. I’m calling it President’s Day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. az. redtail hawk says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

    As I sit here in the middle of the night I was thinking about all of the years I lived in a world with very little true information about our government. Talk about being enlightened. TCTH and Sundance have opened my eyes. I can never go back to that disturbing semi-blind state I was in before I found a link on Breitbart. Thank you Andrew.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Sunday was a terrific day. This old granny got to go out and walk a bit with my walking sticks – in shorts and a t-shirt in the middle of winter in Indiana. 🙂 The sun was shining all day. What a delightful change God gave us.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:36 am

    It’s not too early to be thinking about this year’s garden. I normally try to keep the lawn and garden in decent shape but this year I want things to be *really* nice. It’s part of my own personal campaign to Make America Beautiful Again. I hope you’ll all join in. Plant some flowers, put a fresh coat of paint on the garage, trim that overgrown bush. I hunt and fish on a lot of public land and always try to pick up any litter I see there. Little stuff like that. Make America Beautiful Again.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Plain Jane says:
      February 20, 2017 at 12:41 am

      DH turned over one of the gardens today. The Burpees catalog came in the mail this week. Geese have been circling. Am thinking they are gathering up to fly north. Good signs.

      Like

      Reply
    • Lumina says:
      February 20, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Thanks for the inspiration. I do the planting at our neighborhood entrance. I think this year it’ll be red, white & blue….

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Plain Jane says:
    February 20, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Night all. God bless you and yours, and President Trump, his loved ones, his people, and the U.S.A.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Garrison Hall says:
    February 20, 2017 at 1:11 am

    I recently acquired a most excellent guitar recording by David Russell, a Scots-Spanish musician of enormous talent. The CD is called Sonidos Latinos and, as you might surmise, is a collection of guitar pieces Mexico, Central and South America. What makes this CD stand out, however, is the excellence of its recording quality and, of course, Russell’s good taste in choosing the pieces to perform. This haunting little bacarole by Argentine guitarist Jorge Morel is a good example.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lucille says:
      February 20, 2017 at 1:33 am

      Lovely! Thanks, Garrison. Went to YT and listened to some of the other selections.
      Also found this incredible piece. The man is an absolute master:

      “G.F.Handel Harpsichord Suite No.7” – Guitar played by David Russell

      Like

      Reply
  15. Gil says:
    February 20, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Happy Presidents Day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Gil says:
    February 20, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Ronaldus Magnus…

    Like

    Reply
  23. 70scarrestoguy says:
    February 20, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Is this guy nuts or just pandering to the fringe?
    I’d ever heard of him but I already don’t like him, everything he’s hinting at & saying is really irritating me.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s