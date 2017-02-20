Monday February 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Good morning.
First.
Yes, you were–congrats, PJ!
Good morning my fellow Treepers. May you all have a blessed and wonderful day.
Is anyone here?
No.
Yes. (Pay no attention to that Sentient being above ^^^ .)
Only because I’m having difficulty sleeping and no point to be tossing and turning in bed. I used to be such a sound sleeper. Drats!
Good morning Jane. Just us two birds in the tree.
Hello az.redtail hawk.
Now three.
You gotta go check out these lunatics’ Twitter feeds once in a while: http://www.Twitter.com/mmflint and http://www.Twitter.com/Rosie People there are positively unhinged.
I’m not calling it Presidents’ Day. I’m calling it President’s Day.
Celebrating today with a cherry pie…Remember in the olden days before they combined the Abe’s & George’s birthday there was always a sale on cherry pies & cherry doughnuts for Abe’s birthday? I was a little kid then…
Yum. I love cherry pie but not the crust. Guess it is not pie without crust.
How about a Cherry Crisp with buttery oatmeal topping? My scale just jumped 5lbs thinking of it….
My favorite, but I haven’t made crisp since I learned I was diabetic. I settle for plain frozen or thawed sour cherries with a miniscule drop of almond extract.
Plain Jane, I love crust…and have to have a top and bottom flour crust (fruit or pot pie). I use a 50/50 butter and lard mix. Tender and flaky. 🙂
Happy President Trump Day!
As I sit here in the middle of the night I was thinking about all of the years I lived in a world with very little true information about our government. Talk about being enlightened. TCTH and Sundance have opened my eyes. I can never go back to that disturbing semi-blind state I was in before I found a link on Breitbart. Thank you Andrew.
And pass it on, az. I believe I can over here over a couple years ago due to a link over at Breitbart, so I post CTH links to related BB articles.
Sunday was a terrific day. This old granny got to go out and walk a bit with my walking sticks – in shorts and a t-shirt in the middle of winter in Indiana. 🙂 The sun was shining all day. What a delightful change God gave us.
It’s not too early to be thinking about this year’s garden. I normally try to keep the lawn and garden in decent shape but this year I want things to be *really* nice. It’s part of my own personal campaign to Make America Beautiful Again. I hope you’ll all join in. Plant some flowers, put a fresh coat of paint on the garage, trim that overgrown bush. I hunt and fish on a lot of public land and always try to pick up any litter I see there. Little stuff like that. Make America Beautiful Again.
DH turned over one of the gardens today. The Burpees catalog came in the mail this week. Geese have been circling. Am thinking they are gathering up to fly north. Good signs.
Thanks for the inspiration. I do the planting at our neighborhood entrance. I think this year it’ll be red, white & blue….
Night all. God bless you and yours, and President Trump, his loved ones, his people, and the U.S.A.
I recently acquired a most excellent guitar recording by David Russell, a Scots-Spanish musician of enormous talent. The CD is called Sonidos Latinos and, as you might surmise, is a collection of guitar pieces Mexico, Central and South America. What makes this CD stand out, however, is the excellence of its recording quality and, of course, Russell’s good taste in choosing the pieces to perform. This haunting little bacarole by Argentine guitarist Jorge Morel is a good example.
Lovely! Thanks, Garrison. Went to YT and listened to some of the other selections.
Also found this incredible piece. The man is an absolute master:
“G.F.Handel Harpsichord Suite No.7” – Guitar played by David Russell
Happy Presidents Day!
Ronaldus Magnus…
Is this guy nuts or just pandering to the fringe?
I’d ever heard of him but I already don’t like him, everything he’s hinting at & saying is really irritating me.
