February 20th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #32

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Anybody here tired of winning yet?
Nope!
No way ever!
It’s been 30 days, 12 hours & 30+minutes….no not yet…!
Michael Moore was dead wrong about that. He said electing Trump would feel good “for a day.” 32 days into his presidency, it still feels great.
Well lets see. A potential leaker identified? Does that qualify as winning?
If this turns out to be true, then I am grabbing my popcorn and will be watching intently as to what the next move will be. Should both be interesting and entertaining at the same time.
Still loving Bill Still.
Still taking Chuck J with salt.
Still waiting for proof.
Prediction for the coming week. The media will continue fighting off the label of fake news. Interesting because it was the media that came up with the term fake news and in typical fashion, Trump team turned their own stuff back on them. Just like they did with Hillary.
This is how it should be explained to the media: “You have freedom of the press. The President has freedom of speech. You get to say what you want to say, the President gets to say what he wants to say. If you feel like you are losing the battle, maybe you are not as good as you think.”
From watching the media reaction, they are losing the battle.
President Trump’s new pick for Labor Secretary: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexander_Acosta
Haven’t heard much about him yet.
Not thrilled.
Attention!
According to CNN/McCain, you are not allowed to criticize Putin!
According to CNN/McCain, Putin did the job of US journalists by exposing media/DEM corruption!
If you criticize Putin, you are a dictator!
McCain has no right to run around the world acting like he’s POTUS. Who listens to him anyway, ditto for Cronyism News Network.
He’s the only GOP presidential candidate in the last 37 years who I never voted for. Insane warmonger.
Sundance, could you always keep daily presidential thread at the top? Sometimes too many threads are created and the main presidential daily thread is lost.
On side note: can we have edit button?
Thanks for your consideration.
Concur with your suggestions.
Agree. Would appreciate that.
“McCain never had a chance at the WH”……
Especially after he and the RINOs threw Sarah Palin under the bus. What a$$es.
Thank God things have changed since then. The “Republicans Who are Not Wimps” have stood up to be counted.
My veteran husband can’t stand McCain. I just read this from the comment section at the Gateway Pundit. I can’t vouch for the authenticity of it, but I do know that McCain has some secrets to hide.
From a US Navy Aviator who served with McCain: TRUE!! AND. . he LIED about it!! RESPECTFULLY, you NEED to have this conversation with some Naval Aviators and officers of that era!!! *I* am ONE of those and KNOW the “true story” of Admiral McCain’s little thug son, John!
McCain was a traitor and collaborator, while being held captive. He was given preferential treatment, due to the fact that his captors felt he was ‘royalty’, due to his family ‘connections’. They didn’t understand why someone SO ‘connected’ was putting himself in ‘harm’s way’. Different culture than ours.
His “shoot down” was self-induced, as he DISOBEYED ORDERS and flew well below the ‘floor’, getting himself shot down. There were several other jets on that particular mission and HE was the only one shot down, because the others obeyed their orders!
His ENTIRE life has been one of disrespect of orders and authority, believing himself bullet-proof, due to his ‘family name’ and his dad and grand dad being HIGH ranking Navy Admirals!
His ‘nickname’ in his HS yearbook was “Punk” and he displayed that behavior as he went on to the USNA, where he robbed someone, more deserving, of a slot in his class, due to the ‘influence’ of his father.
He SHOULD have been expelled, several times, but the folks at USNA did not want to go up against dad. He graduated FIFTH FROM THE BOTTOM in his class . . but STILL ended up going to Pensacola for flight training!@! His classmates who actually ‘made the grade’ were aghast when he showed up down there.
His flight grades were well below acceptable and he should have been run out of there too . . he was an ABYSMAL aviator . . crashing on base leg at Corpus for carrier qualification training. . he had been out drinking the night before and FELL ASLEEP after turning base leg and ‘configuring’ for landing . . he crashed ‘wings level’ and straight ahead into Corpus Bay . . too bad for us he wasn’t over land . . story would have ended there.
He destroyed two other A/C after arriving in the Fleet . . before being shot down.
His nickname in Hanoi was “Songbird”. . due to the information he willingly gave his captors. . tactical stuff. .like ‘routes, altitudes’, etc., that our guys used to fly from the boat to their targets and he got several of my fellow aviators shot down and killed. He recorded 32+ propaganda bits (a la Tokyo Rose) to be played for our enlisted troops . . to undermine their moral.
The bogus ‘story’ about not coming home early, when he could have, is just common sense. He KNEW he would have been ‘court martialed’ IF he had accepted any kind of early release, based upon his ‘family connections’.
After his release, his Navy ‘flying career’ SHOULD have been over, based upon his permanent injuries, but, his dad intimidated a flight surgeon and he wrongly got back his flight medical status, when ANYONE else would NOT have ‘passed’ with his ‘condition’. He was ‘awarded’ the position of XO at the Navy’s largest training squadron, VA-174 at NAS Cecil and when the CO moved on, he was ‘selected’, over MANY more qualified officers, to become CO. .he used his position as XO and CO to take young (junior) female pilots on X-Country flights and screwed their brains out.
I was in the Reserves, flying around the country at that time and it WAS the talk of the flight line !! EVERYONE knew what he was doing . . THAT is ILLEGAL in the military and he SHOULD have been convicted at Court Martial for ‘fraternization’ . .INSTEAD . .daddy got him moved out of the squadron and put in charge of the Navy’s “Liaison” in DC . . along with a VERY early promotion to Captain . . the rest, as they say, is history.
John McCain IS a scum bag . . a DISGRACE to the uniform we wore and his spots did not change when he became a politician!
Do a GOOGLE . . there is a LOT more stuff out there. .BUT, this snippet, below, is REALLY DAMNING . . there are some ‘heavy hitter’, respected politicians and leaders on there, calling McCain the treasonous SCUM he IS!!
Hopefully he’ll be leaving the American political scene in Utter Disgrace.
I mean it. At this point, it’s not enough for him to “just slip away quietly”. I want him disgraced in the eyes of decent Americans. And there are a LOT of decent Americans.
We’ve been waiting for that day. Perhaps the creep ran for reelection one time too many. I can see him going down in flames and he will have earned it.
By the look of things he seems desperate to start something with the Russians. Why? What more is he trying to hide, cover up? Must be really bad.
The tiger never changes his stripes
Donald Trump has said from the beginning that North Korea is China’s problem. China is now dealing with their North Korean problem by blocking coal imports from North Korea, putting the squeeze on Kim Jong Un.
Never doubt Trump!
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/02/19/19-feb-17-world-view-china-announces-will-block-imports-north-koreas-coal/
If media outlets were honest, this would be the greatest headline. Very significant development. Trump has forced the world players like china to think differently. I dont expect china to do much but there is a hint that they are interested in negotiating with trump. They should be and they are smart i believe.
LikeLiked by 6 people
So true, this was a huge story but it had little coverage. Finally we have a leader who wants to and knows how to solve our problems. What do the Chinese want? The one China Policy, no recognition for the government of Taiwan. So if you want that China, we want you to get North Korea under control, so China blocks the coal shipments to North Korea. It was there and so simple all along. We have been run by stupid, evil, no good people for so long. This is what real leadership for the American people looks like. Thank you President Trump!
The media has made themselves irrelevant by forcing us to go elsewhere to get the news that is true and that matters.
This explains why NK killed Kim Jong Nam – he was the guy China was grooming as a coup replacement.
Not only did China send back a boat-load of coal to North Korea, the placed a ban on importing coal from North Korea until December. They then sent a message to President Trump “Let’s deal”. The United States coal miners will be going back to work big time supplying China with coal.
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-02-19/china-s-message-to-trump-with-north-korea-coal-ban-let-s-deal
North Korea isn’t happy and guess what? They want to talk with President Trump now. If the United States issues the visas, talks between the two could happen within weeks.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/north-korean-officials-are-preparing-to-come-to-us-for-talks-with-former-officials/2017/02/19/3f853c04-f6a8-11e6-9b3e-ed886f4f4825_story.html?utm_term=.efaa07a1bbe7
It appears that killing his half brother and sending off a missile test in contravention of the UN Resolution Prohibiting such behaviour has pissed off China.
President Trump and his team may have a great opportunity here to make the world a whole lot safer for the human population. May the forces against him chill out and give him a chance to get these deals done.
I wonder why the talks with North Korea would be with “former” officials?
LikeLike
Pussies at Large… END “Catch and release”
Catch ’em, book ’em and lock ’em up
Catch & Release LOL
That’s what we do with catfish. 😉
Their faces scream “guilty”.
It’s OK with Catfish… but I fear Animal docos have impinged on the group-psyche and everybody is hell-bent on releasing savage beasts back into the wild. Look at Ferguson!
Look at Ferguson
The -keep your doors locked, windows rolled up, Safari Park ahead- Ferguson? 🙂
I do think the Clintons will eventually be investigated by the new administration folks. They can’t overlook it.
Patience Grasshopper ….
You know me, Molly…..”Patience” is my middle name 😎
(Fake News)
More on the Trump/McCain Feud. Battle Royal… we need McCain weakened.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/19/virgil-deep-state-saga-continues-battle-donald-trump-john-mccain/
John McCain — 172 Electoral Votes
Donald Trump — 306 Electoral Votes
That “battle” is already over.
Long…McCain needs to be removed.
LikeLike
Who will estimate the price usa paid for its incompetant president for the last 8 yrs?
Lemon always says he’s gonna let that man speak and then never does.
Sad to see Lemon trashing his credibility so completely for this network.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
#CNN #VERYFakeNews
I read several days ago that there were pedo rings being busted by the FBI ever since Trump got elected but now I can’t find any of the stories I was looking at.
Does anyone have a link to this information?
If this story (Sweden’s suicide) got more Press coverage, maybe it would help Swedes wake up and DO something.
Now we’ll see if the Fake News actually pumps this or buries it. (I suspect they’ll bury it).
Probably Sweden’s last chance before utter destruction. We’ll see if the American Press helps Sweden or decides to F%ck ’em.
They’re just Stupid Swedes, right CNN, WAPO, NY Times? Who needs ’em, right?
Virgil: The Deep State Saga Continues — the Battle Between Donald Trump and John McCain/
by VIRGIL19 Feb 2017 1,171
“So the struggle between Trump and McCain seems destined to continue, with the Deep State as one of the battlefields.
And oh, look: Here’s another report from the front; on Saturday night, the Associated Press reported:
The Senate Intelligence Committee has sent formal requests to more than a dozen organizations, agencies and individuals, asking them to preserve all materials related to a probe the panel is conducting on Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues, a congressional aide said Saturday.
In other words, the anti-Trump Congressional investigations are beginning—and the Deep State will be sure to help. Yes, the Senate Intelligence Committee is chaired by a Republican, Richard Burr of North Carolina, and yet the minority Democrats seem to be winning the internal struggle within the committee—and thus gaining the power to pursue Trump.
And look who’s an ex officio member of that committee. Why, it’s the same John Sidney McCain III.
The Trump-McCain feud may be big and wide-ranging, but inside the Deep State, it’s a small world.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/19/virgil-deep-state-saga-continues-battle-donald-trump-john-mccain/
One of the first COMMENTS ACKNOWLEDGES GREAT CTH POST/ EXCELLENT/
DeporableHeros Gordon Geikko 2.0 • 42 minutes ago
Here is the positive spin of HOPE on this article, Sundance breaks it down – Obama Admin & Allies in State Dept Intentionally undermine structural Trump peace alliance with leak to reuters https://theconservativetreehou…
I spoke with at least 30 veterans on BB and they all detest MCCain. They say is useless and it did nothing to help them. Someone help me out here. Did Trump appoint someone to straighten out the VA mess ?
David Shulkin, confirmed by Senate Feb 13, 2017
Senator Graham wants to kick Russia’s ass.
I will hold his coat while he gets in the ring with Vladimir Putin.
I will pay to hold his coat.
And then I will pay for a video of Senator Graham on the gurney rolling out to the ambulance.
Will we ever get a Senator who can keep his mouth shut and not embarrass us as a nation.
A light in the loafers midget threatening Russia.
They can’t stop laughing.
Putin could take both Graham and McCain at the same time.
… with everything but his pinky and cajones tied behind his back.
Hanoi Hilton songbird McCain is a living proof that torture works.
These 3-line political tweets are a new form of haiku, and the masters are truly masters!
As I wrote on an earlier thread. I believe McCain is one of the main leakers. He is chairman of the armed services committee. Hence the leaks about appointments e.g.. Viola and Bliden at navy. He leaked fake Russian dossier. He is ex officio member of the intelligence committee. Hence the leaks about Flynn. He is the leaker in chief.
That’s a really good theory.
This article on Fox actually seems like CIA-level psy-op, using an “ex” to advance the deep state agenda in the media. It’s a combination of concern trolling, lies about Trump investigations continuing when the legitimate investigations have actually ended, and a way for Deep State to disavow its own negatives, burns, failures, and overreaches.
In fact, it’s so obviously Fox and CIA covering CIA’s butt, that I archived a copy, so it won’t go away. This is a classic operation by Deep State, and it deserves to be studied by Honest State.
https://archive.fo/x2B3N
Sheesh. Do these people take us for idiots?
It looks like the wall will probably help Californians repair some dams and infrastructure, instead of spending tons of cash on social programs.
…if they don’t get washed away first.
Is it possible that Melania’ choice of invocation at Friday’s rally was a hint that she reads CTH Open Daily?
I was just wondering the same thing…Thank you Sundance for the daily posting of it…
By day she’s America’s well-loved First Lady, but at night, writing under the nom de plume “Sundance”, Melania Trump writes the #1 real news blog on the internet.
Maybe????
After the first time I heart Trump speak, he opened my eyes to things I did not see before. I starting researching information on the internet and found Conservative Treehouse. I felt the same way after Melania recited the Lord’s Prayer. This is such a spiritual battle taking place. It’s amazing to see how many people are praying every day for our wonderful President. I’ll start worrying at work about him and just start praying. We need to stay strong by staying in the Word and praying. Melania led us to come boldly to God on their behalf.
Amen and Amen.
LOVE this!
Hi friends, I am Israeli and I love Trump. I don’t know if I am taking you off subject but the west doesn’t understand Islam and Radical Islam. The west also doesn’t understand the reason for mass immigration. The video is of Dr. Mordechai Kedar who is a retired Colonel in Israel millitary intelligence. Also a scholar and was born in an Arab country and understands it first hand. It’s a bit long but it is the best analysis you can find.
Soon there will be a REAL “Day without immigrants”.
AMEN!!
Look at the smirk that woman who is pro-illegal immigrant gives when the other woman first makes the distinction between legal and illegal.
Dang. Never heard Cavuto do such a good job calling someone out.
Usually he’s a total wimp.
Thanks, Neil!
Notice her nervous laugh at the end. Very dishonest!
How to describe “A DAY Without (illegal) Immigrants”?
A damned good start!!
Brian Kilmeade gives Trump sincere advice inspired by a famous romantic comedy film
February 19, 2017
w/ 2:57 vid —>
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/02/19/brian-kilmeade-gives-trump-sincere-advice-inspired-famous-romantic-comedy-film-450250
Ah McCain…. you’ve done it again
Hey Lindsey….
DERP STATE TRAITOR!
This made me laugh out loud, HA, perfect. 😛
First lady Melania Trump sent liberals into a frenzy by opening her husband’s rally with The Lord’s Prayer.
February 19, 2017
The prayer was welcomed by the crowd who gave raucous applause.
Some on social media who believe separation of church and state exists in the Constitution also believe she violated it.
Actually, how about if we educate you?
The clause in the Constitution you are referring to is the “Establishment clause” and it reads as follows:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Melania Trump is not Congress nor did she create a law establishing an official state religion.
People are probably confused because progressives have stretched this clause to the breaking point to eliminate the mention of God from any publicly funded venue.
And even if one wants to stretch the clause some more there are some things to note.
Mrs. Trump is a private citizen and not a government employee.
The event was a campaign event and not paid for by the government.
Your argument is invalid.
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2017/02/19/melania-trump-opens-rally-lords-prayer-triggers-libs-ridiculous-argument-yet-450166
Here is one of the comments—>
Sally Layman · Executive Project Assistant at U.L. Coleman Companies
Any attack on her is straight from the pit of hell! Bless her God for the courage to seek Your will for our country and to uphold its Christian foundation–fulfill your Word, Lord, and let every curse be nullified and every tongue that rises up in judgment against her be shown to be in the wrong and silenced in the Mighty Name of Yeshua, Jesus!
Can I get an Amen here? With that I’m off to bed. Good night Treepers.
One thing that i often think about the mindset of illegals including daca people here. They never feel sorry or apologize for being here illegally. No feeling of guilt. Instead they protest and think they hsve rights to be here.
Politics is so corrupt that both parties even think twice before deporting them.
I agree!
I was telling my husband earlier today that I do not pity the children born here as a child of illegal aliens, their parents are to blame. Send them back, all of them. The children are citizens of Mexico (or China, or anybody here illegally), not United States. I could give birth while on vacation in a foreign country it doesn’t make my child a citizen of that country. That’s just the way I see it.
Democrats now calling the OFA a shadow government which serves Obama’s personal agenda and is destroying their party. OFA consist of about 30,000 (the ex-girlfriend coming to haunt) hired to undermine Trump’s presidency and America First. Obama runs these 30,000 agitator stationed not 200 yards away or something ridiculously close. How embarassing that an ex-president can’t let go of his former role and has a bunch of ex-employees stalk the new president.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/02/now-democrats-call-obama-shadow-government-the-devil/
The Pussy Hat meme might well have been invented with Kerry in mind?
It suits him.
Lurch, who knew?
When this Euro ‘trip’ is over, I want to see VP Pence put McCain in his place with a direct blow. No dancing around. He is in the best position to neuter this guy and it is an absolute must.
