Sunday February 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
One of life’s great joys is making music with friends . . . 🙂
Loved Melania’s ‘Our Father’ in Melbourne yesterday evening… ❤
Our nation is so blessed.
Found this on my daily calendar “Thought for the Day”:
What do your doodles say about you?
Round shapes and curved lines: harmonious, affectionate
Straight lines and squares: down-to-earth, practical
Zigzags and triangles: determined
Light, sketchy strokes: hesitant
Haven’t a clue whether it’s accurate…LOL!
I’m a blend, Lucille. My doodles are straight lines, squares and triangles. The majority of the time, I end up joining them and they become houses.
Which means you have an architectural bent?
One of my favorite artists, Vasily Kandinsky, b. 1866, Moscow; d. 1944, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
“Composition 8” – 1923 Oil on canvas – 55 1/8 x 79 1/8 inches – Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
