Sunday February 19th – Open Thread

Posted on February 19, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Sunday February 19th – Open Thread

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:16 am

    One of life’s great joys is making music with friends . . . 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Trumpstumper says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Loved Melania’s ‘Our Father’ in Melbourne yesterday evening… ❤

    Our nation is so blessed.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Found this on my daily calendar “Thought for the Day”:

    What do your doodles say about you?
    Round shapes and curved lines: harmonious, affectionate
    Straight lines and squares: down-to-earth, practical
    Zigzags and triangles: determined
    Light, sketchy strokes: hesitant

    Haven’t a clue whether it’s accurate…LOL!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:42 am

    One of my favorite artists, Vasily Kandinsky, b. 1866, Moscow; d. 1944, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

    “Composition 8” – 1923 Oil on canvas – 55 1/8 x 79 1/8 inches – Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s