February 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #31

Day #31.
So much accomplished. So much still to do.
It’s going to be one hell of a ride.
President Trump said he’d get China to control North Korea. This ought to do it!!!
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/china-suspends-north-koreas-coal-imports-striking-at-regimes-financial-lifeline/2017/02/18/8390b0e6-f5df-11e6-a9b0-ecee7ce475fc_story.html?utm_term=.928355b2e75b
Result of POTUS discussing “one china” with china? #ArtOfTheDeal
good article. from a linked article:
“In a sign that China’s patience might be running out, it rejected a shipment of coal from North Korea on Monday, a day after the ballistic missile test, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.
Fudan University’s Wang said China recently received intelligence indicating that some people in North Korean leadership circles have been suggesting sacrificing ties with China and trying to establish closer links with the United States, Japan and South Korea.”
can you imagine if NK found the muster to be an ally of the U.S., SK or Japan ? it would be a game-changer.
I would love to hear what people think about the AP fake news story about National Guard roundup.
I can only say what many others have already stated.
Maybe it was a plot by Trump to discredit the media/leaks and to find the leaker.
Personally, I would approve of the National Guard helping to deport illegals.
Facts here. Sounds like a reasonable conclusion to me.
Sorry. Here’s the link. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ap-botches-a-story-reporters-detect-a-conspiracy/article/2615219
Guardsmen have been used for at least since the late 1980s to assist with drug interdiction at airports, seaports, and land borders, under the supervision of Customs inspectors.
MSNBC Is still running with it as of Sat morning during the Joy whatever-her-name-is, did an entire segment on it as if there was no controversy surrounding it’s origins.
Besides all the sad and sick women who participated in the Anti-Trump March which was led by the jihadist, Linda Sarsour, there is this criminal who needs to be thrown out with all the other diseased minds infecting our nation….
CONVICTED TERRORIST AND FRAUDSTER GETS NEW TRIAL DATE
While awaiting trial, Rasmieh Odeh cavorts with fascists and bigots.
February 17, 2017 – Ari Lieberman
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265834/convicted-terrorist-and-fraudster-gets-new-trial-ari-lieberman
A day of great moments and speeches… I am very happy to offer some excerpts…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just what we need…a Soros-funded army with local jihadists.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Credible ? When countries in Europe are falling apart because of the policies of unelected idiots like him. What do they need an army for ? To keep the starving people in line .Look at Greece , Spain and Italy. Not that you will see it reported on the BBC.
France cannot even stop the ongoing riots.
Regarding that last paragraph: A panel of three on Judge Jeanine were just ripping McCain apart for going to a foreign country and criticizing the President.
I’m hoping this is what’s going to happen: McCain will finally become an utterly dis-respected- maybe despised?- person in the US, lose that “hero” schtick he’s had for so long.
It is funny Old Hanoi Jane Fonda was doing the same thing in Vietnam 🇻🇳 while McStain was a POW over their singing to the enemy too… The hits just keep coming….
Did any one really hear what McCain said about Pres. Trump in Germany. He basically called him Hitler in front of the Germans and called on the name of Ewald-Heinrich von Kleist to fight Trump. So McCain is basically calling for the assassination of our President in Germany. Obviously it is being hushed up back in the states.
http://thehill.com/homenews/senate/320140-mccain-growing-inability-to-split-truth-lies
I read that Pope Francis also said that Islamic terrorism does not exist!
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Pope Francis
Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
He’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
He’s always on a mendacious course
Talk to Pope Francis
Pope Francis just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
Does any sane person even believe anymore a single thing he has to say?
An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
And this one’ll talk in Marxist and Muslim circles til his voice is hoarse
You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?
Well, listen to this
He is Pope Francis!
He’s a fake pope. The real pope is the kraut.
Merkel is depraved or insane or both.
Just be thankful The Hildabeast didn’t win the election or we’d have a depraved, insane president just as Germany has. And she’d open the gates wide to the world’s Muslims.
Thank you, thank you, voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania who provided the narrow margin of victory – a mere 80,000 votes between the three states. If not for them, doom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Depraved.
I am going with answer C. on the above quiz….
Merkel acknowledge they need the US.. she’ll cave to Trump – it’s a matter of time before her chicken ducks out of the way of the Trump Train
Martin Bormann, the nazi finance chief who organized Germany’s post-war miracle with the connivance of CIA and other shadowy groups, was also the creator of the EU concept. The original version of the EU was the economic union forced on subject nations by the nazis. Nothing has changed since then other than the death of Bormann and the expansion of the collectivist principle behind German hegemony at the expense of the nationalist-racial aspect. Germany is more powerful in Europe than at any time since 1941. No accident.
In WW1 Germany made a great ally of the islamic world, and the same thing in slightly different form happened again in WW2. The first of the post-war nuclei of islamic activism, infiltration and evil was in Hamburg, a mosque set up by CIA, unbelievably enough. That is how long the collectivist fantasy of world enslavement has been pursued.
Merkel asks Islamic govts to help convince us terrorism has nothing to do with Islam? If that’s true, why are there MILLIONS of citizens trying to escape Islamic rulers and why don’t they seek asylum in other ‘peaceful’ islamic-ruled countries?
My BS meter is off the charts on this falsehood.
Be nicer to our President.
Trump tweets out that the media is the enemy of the people and FNN attacks Mr. Huber when he asks that they be a little nicer to the President. Once again, President Trump is right #WEARETHEENEMY.
Any news on the Senate Intel briefing heading into the weekend that had all of the members leave and (for the first time) keep their mouth’s shut?
LikeLiked by 4 people
One small piece of insignificant fact. John McCain would not have been at the meeting.
We do not know who initiated the meeting and we don’t know what was discussed. In other words, nada, no news. :0)
Thanks. There is a lot of speculation and interpretations of the very limited info that is out. – ranging from Trump associates being investigated for ties to companies associated with Russia (fronts/middlement?) and then on the other end that something big is about to blow open on the leaking.
We’ll have to wait.
Hilariously news of the day: The liberal mayor of Tucson, Az was carjacked today. He claims Tucson is not technically a sanctuary city, but is very welcoming to “immigrants”. Of course, there was no description of the carjacker at all. To me the really funny part is the car was, of course, a Prius and the mayor’s name is Rothschild.
President Trump sent out a media survey today.
Savage got to meet with Trump today. Good for him. Now we don’t have to listen to his butthurt for a while. He’s been complaining Trump won’t talk to him anymore for the last couple months.
https://mobile.twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/833151548368777217/photo/1
Did it ever occur to him that President Trump might be just a wee bit busy???
Brian Kilmeade filling in for Judge Jeanine was giving Trump advice on handling the media and the Democrats. He says he should just stop listening to them and stop tweeting, then he should seek out “moderate” Democrats to work on bipartisan legislation with. In other words, he should just go fetal and surrender to the Democrats like GWB did. How did that work out for us? It got us Obama, that’s how it worked out. Kilmeade is such a bonehead. Is he somebody’s nephew or something?
i’ve heard others say the same thing pretty much.. same as saying “act presidential”
which is saying just act like the other globalist traitors
#fakenews mockingbirds
Out of all of them the ONLY ONE to ever mention the illuminati has been lou dobbs
not once but many times this past year now.. the rest of them haven’t the balls that dobbs has.
You’re right about Kilmeade…he’s a bonehead.
He’s a bigtime Bushie.
He played golf with Dubya once and has been a slobbering fan ever since.
Your are correct sir. Kilmeade is an ultra bone head. He was giving Trump advice all last year during the campaign all of it wrong. A sports guy turned fake real news man. Needs to go back and count hockey 🏒 pucks…
This is important!
No problem. I haven’t watched it in years.
I’m looking forward to not-watching it again.
No Cable, can’t watch it no matter what.
Get that jar of pickles ready. The ultimate test for Presidential worthiness….
Which Hillary did not pass, she was given a pre-loosened jar.
Trump could have opened a REAL jar… 100%
Oscar who?
Came across this earlier:
Hollywood chooses protests over parties as stars get ready for Oscar activism
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/feb/19/hollywood-rallies-trump-ban-oscar-week-asghar-farhadi-the-salesman
So they plan on a big night of virtue signaling. Like they are really not going to go to parties afterward to pat themselves on the back about sticking it to the rest of us.
This paragraph at the end of the article is too much. Does the left ever see their own hypocrisy? Does Iranian director Asghar Farhadi in talking about – “To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future division and enmity” – know that his country, Iran, has for decades humiliated America by calling us the ‘Great Satan’? Why doesn’t he and all of his Hollywood buddies fly to Tehran and hold a protest there over the extremism in Islam?
From the article:
Announcing his decision to stay away from the awards, Farhadi said: “Hard-liners, despite their nationalities, political arguments and wars, regard and understand the world in very much the same way … To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future division and enmity.”
Sorry, Germany (budget surplus) wants lower taxes and can’t abide by the NATO treaty (posted above).
But at least the EU Army can trigger a NATO war with Russia (1), so Soros can fulfill his dream and take the world with him to the grave….
(1) Trump should make clear that any attempt to build a European military makes the NATO treaty null and void. It wasn’t designed for that.
The EU won’t come up with an army.They are not one country and never will be .Its just talk and hot air.
They are just too inept among their leaders to accomplish it. The EU is a huge beaurocracy and moves at a snails pace.Its goingtounravel before too much longer.
The media assault against Gene Huber (man the President brought on stage) is on. Twitter must have suspended his account because he is no longer on my followers or being followed timeline.
Twitter is sabotaging deplorables who follow the President. They are trying to bring down his message.
They are separating The President from his supporters…time to move somewhere else!
I followed him earlier tonight. I just checked and was able to get to his twitter page without issue.
My point is that we were following each other and he is no longer on my Followers or Following list. @Team_Trump45 is his contact of record with me. Twitter has been playing games for a long time trying to silence the enthusiasm for the President and his hope for Making America Great Again.
Jack is not a dull boy but rather a real Progressive POS!
This is the account I followed.
https://twitter.com/Squeakey6
what is his twitter account? both @Squeakey6 and @Team_Trump45 are working
and I am unsure which is the real Gene Huber
I saw the lower link this evening at I Own the World Report in this thread:http://iotwreport.com/has-trump-trapped-his-leakers/
Really interesting info on the sting set by Trump, and friends to catch the IC leakers.
_”Therefore we can have no doubt that this was a sting operation coordinated between President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, General Flynn, the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).”_
http://www.thomaswictor.com/leakers-beware/
Julian Assange having a Live Q&A via satellite in Auckland on Sunday night @ 8:00pm. Hope he gets some questions on Vault 7!
How the Russians look at Trump and think about what might be:
Click the cc on the right hand side for subtitles in Eng.
This guy is very sharp. Writes and does videos.
You will get an insight into their concept of allies.
The Russians have only two allies. Their Army and their Navy. That’s how they approach things. Deep cultural realism. And Father Winter and the muddy season help out when invaders come a knockin’.
I know some don’t like LC here and some read it so not sure if i can share a link here or not…so i won’t but i will direct you to LC latest posts that hits John McCain on the head
regarding his bashing trump in Munich using a quote by a Nazi
“What would General Ewald von Kleist do in the world today?”
The other reason i bring this up here is to request SUNDANCE to also expose McCain
as only Sundance can do
Yes, I would love to see Sundance do a thorough takedown of John “Whacko Songbird” McCain. Not that he hasn’t done it before. It’s just that now it needs an updated, more aggressive approach.
These numbers sound too outrageous to believe. Where did they come from?
LikeLike
