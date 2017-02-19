February 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #31

Posted on February 19, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

68 Responses to February 19th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #31

  1. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Day #31.

    So much accomplished. So much still to do.

    It’s going to be one hell of a ride.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Trumppin says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:46 am

      Result of POTUS discussing “one china” with china? #ArtOfTheDeal

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • JT says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:28 am

      good article. from a linked article:

      “In a sign that China’s patience might be running out, it rejected a shipment of coal from North Korea on Monday, a day after the ballistic missile test, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported.

      Fudan University’s Wang said China recently received intelligence indicating that some people in North Korean leadership circles have been suggesting sacrificing ties with China and trying to establish closer links with the United States, Japan and South Korea.”

      can you imagine if NK found the muster to be an ally of the U.S., SK or Japan ? it would be a game-changer.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Mar says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I would love to hear what people think about the AP fake news story about National Guard roundup.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Lucille says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Besides all the sad and sick women who participated in the Anti-Trump March which was led by the jihadist, Linda Sarsour, there is this criminal who needs to be thrown out with all the other diseased minds infecting our nation….

    CONVICTED TERRORIST AND FRAUDSTER GETS NEW TRIAL DATE
    While awaiting trial, Rasmieh Odeh cavorts with fascists and bigots.
    February 17, 2017 – Ari Lieberman
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265834/convicted-terrorist-and-fraudster-gets-new-trial-ari-lieberman

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Sa_Bi says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:29 am

    A day of great moments and speeches… I am very happy to offer some excerpts…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sa_Bi says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:30 am

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        February 19, 2017 at 12:58 am

        Just what we need…a Soros-funded army with local jihadists.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • DebbieUK says:
        February 19, 2017 at 1:01 am

        Credible ? When countries in Europe are falling apart because of the policies of unelected idiots like him. What do they need an army for ? To keep the starving people in line .Look at Greece , Spain and Italy. Not that you will see it reported on the BBC.
        France cannot even stop the ongoing riots.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Regarding that last paragraph: A panel of three on Judge Jeanine were just ripping McCain apart for going to a foreign country and criticizing the President.

      I’m hoping this is what’s going to happen: McCain will finally become an utterly dis-respected- maybe despised?- person in the US, lose that “hero” schtick he’s had for so long.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Artist says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:47 am

      I read that Pope Francis also said that Islamic terrorism does not exist!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • feralcatsblog says:
        February 19, 2017 at 12:50 am

        An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
        And no one can talk sense to an insufferable ass, of course
        And especially, of course, if the insufferable ass is the famous Pope Francis
        Go right to the source and ask the insufferable ass
        He’ll give you the answer that deceivers will endorse
        He’s always on a mendacious course
        Talk to Pope Francis

        Pope Francis just yakkity yaks a streak and wastes your time of day
        Does any sane person even believe anymore a single thing he has to say?
        An insufferable ass is an insufferable ass, of course, of course
        And this one’ll talk in Marxist and Muslim circles til his voice is hoarse
        You never heard of a talking insufferable ass?
        Well, listen to this
        He is Pope Francis!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • feralcatsblog says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:48 am

      Merkel is depraved or insane or both.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Trumppin says:
      February 19, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Merkel acknowledge they need the US.. she’ll cave to Trump – it’s a matter of time before her chicken ducks out of the way of the Trump Train

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • flyingtigercomics says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Martin Bormann, the nazi finance chief who organized Germany’s post-war miracle with the connivance of CIA and other shadowy groups, was also the creator of the EU concept. The original version of the EU was the economic union forced on subject nations by the nazis. Nothing has changed since then other than the death of Bormann and the expansion of the collectivist principle behind German hegemony at the expense of the nationalist-racial aspect. Germany is more powerful in Europe than at any time since 1941. No accident.

      In WW1 Germany made a great ally of the islamic world, and the same thing in slightly different form happened again in WW2. The first of the post-war nuclei of islamic activism, infiltration and evil was in Hamburg, a mosque set up by CIA, unbelievably enough. That is how long the collectivist fantasy of world enslavement has been pursued.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Alison says:
      February 19, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Merkel asks Islamic govts to help convince us terrorism has nothing to do with Islam? If that’s true, why are there MILLIONS of citizens trying to escape Islamic rulers and why don’t they seek asylum in other ‘peaceful’ islamic-ruled countries?

      My BS meter is off the charts on this falsehood.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Nettles18 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Be nicer to our President.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:07 am

      Trump tweets out that the media is the enemy of the people and FNN attacks Mr. Huber when he asks that they be a little nicer to the President. Once again, President Trump is right #WEARETHEENEMY.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Any news on the Senate Intel briefing heading into the weekend that had all of the members leave and (for the first time) keep their mouth’s shut?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:11 am

      One small piece of insignificant fact. John McCain would not have been at the meeting.

      We do not know who initiated the meeting and we don’t know what was discussed. In other words, nada, no news. :0)

      Like

      Reply
      • Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
        February 19, 2017 at 1:35 am

        Thanks. There is a lot of speculation and interpretations of the very limited info that is out. – ranging from Trump associates being investigated for ties to companies associated with Russia (fronts/middlement?) and then on the other end that something big is about to blow open on the leaking.

        We’ll have to wait.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  8. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:43 am

    Hilariously news of the day: The liberal mayor of Tucson, Az was carjacked today. He claims Tucson is not technically a sanctuary city, but is very welcoming to “immigrants”. Of course, there was no description of the carjacker at all. To me the really funny part is the car was, of course, a Prius and the mayor’s name is Rothschild.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  9. Watcher says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:49 am

    President Trump sent out a media survey today.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 19, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Savage got to meet with Trump today. Good for him. Now we don’t have to listen to his butthurt for a while. He’s been complaining Trump won’t talk to him anymore for the last couple months.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/IngrahamAngle/status/833151548368777217/photo/1

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Brian Kilmeade filling in for Judge Jeanine was giving Trump advice on handling the media and the Democrats. He says he should just stop listening to them and stop tweeting, then he should seek out “moderate” Democrats to work on bipartisan legislation with. In other words, he should just go fetal and surrender to the Democrats like GWB did. How did that work out for us? It got us Obama, that’s how it worked out. Kilmeade is such a bonehead. Is he somebody’s nephew or something?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Trumppin says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:09 am

      i’ve heard others say the same thing pretty much.. same as saying “act presidential”
      which is saying just act like the other globalist traitors
      #fakenews mockingbirds

      Out of all of them the ONLY ONE to ever mention the illuminati has been lou dobbs
      not once but many times this past year now.. the rest of them haven’t the balls that dobbs has.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:12 am

      You’re right about Kilmeade…he’s a bonehead.

      He’s a bigtime Bushie.
      He played golf with Dubya once and has been a slobbering fan ever since.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TheOldBear says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

      Your are correct sir. Kilmeade is an ultra bone head. He was giving Trump advice all last year during the campaign all of it wrong. A sports guy turned fake real news man. Needs to go back and count hockey 🏒 pucks…

      Like

      Reply
  14. keebler AC says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:17 am

    This is important!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:21 am

      No problem. I haven’t watched it in years.

      I’m looking forward to not-watching it again.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • TheOldBear says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Get that jar of pickles ready. The ultimate test for Presidential worthiness….

      Like

      Reply
    • Reality Wins says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:50 am

      Came across this earlier:
      Hollywood chooses protests over parties as stars get ready for Oscar activism
      https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/feb/19/hollywood-rallies-trump-ban-oscar-week-asghar-farhadi-the-salesman

      So they plan on a big night of virtue signaling. Like they are really not going to go to parties afterward to pat themselves on the back about sticking it to the rest of us.

      This paragraph at the end of the article is too much. Does the left ever see their own hypocrisy? Does Iranian director Asghar Farhadi in talking about – “To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future division and enmity” – know that his country, Iran, has for decades humiliated America by calling us the ‘Great Satan’? Why doesn’t he and all of his Hollywood buddies fly to Tehran and hold a protest there over the extremism in Islam?

      From the article:
      Announcing his decision to stay away from the awards, Farhadi said: “Hard-liners, despite their nationalities, political arguments and wars, regard and understand the world in very much the same way … To humiliate one nation with the pretext of guarding the security of another is not a new phenomenon in history and has always laid the groundwork for the creation of future division and enmity.”

      Like

      Reply
  15. keebler AC says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:18 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Sa_Bi says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Sorry, Germany (budget surplus) wants lower taxes and can’t abide by the NATO treaty (posted above).

    But at least the EU Army can trigger a NATO war with Russia (1), so Soros can fulfill his dream and take the world with him to the grave….

    (1) Trump should make clear that any attempt to build a European military makes the NATO treaty null and void. It wasn’t designed for that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • DebbieUK says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:33 am

      The EU won’t come up with an army.They are not one country and never will be .Its just talk and hot air.

      They are just too inept among their leaders to accomplish it. The EU is a huge beaurocracy and moves at a snails pace.Its goingtounravel before too much longer.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Rick says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:22 am

    The media assault against Gene Huber (man the President brought on stage) is on. Twitter must have suspended his account because he is no longer on my followers or being followed timeline.
    Twitter is sabotaging deplorables who follow the President. They are trying to bring down his message.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Plain Jane says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:27 am

    I saw the lower link this evening at I Own the World Report in this thread:http://iotwreport.com/has-trump-trapped-his-leakers/

    Really interesting info on the sting set by Trump, and friends to catch the IC leakers.
    _”Therefore we can have no doubt that this was a sting operation coordinated between President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, General Flynn, the FBI, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).”_

    http://www.thomaswictor.com/leakers-beware/

    Like

    Reply
  19. psadie says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:29 am

    Julian Assange having a Live Q&A via satellite in Auckland on Sunday night @ 8:00pm. Hope he gets some questions on Vault 7!

    Like

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:30 am

    How the Russians look at Trump and think about what might be:

    Click the cc on the right hand side for subtitles in Eng.
    This guy is very sharp. Writes and does videos.

    You will get an insight into their concept of allies.

    The Russians have only two allies. Their Army and their Navy. That’s how they approach things. Deep cultural realism. And Father Winter and the muddy season help out when invaders come a knockin’.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Trumppin says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:31 am

    I know some don’t like LC here and some read it so not sure if i can share a link here or not…so i won’t but i will direct you to LC latest posts that hits John McCain on the head
    regarding his bashing trump in Munich using a quote by a Nazi
    “What would General Ewald von Kleist do in the world today?”

    The other reason i bring this up here is to request SUNDANCE to also expose McCain
    as only Sundance can do

    Like

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      February 19, 2017 at 1:49 am

      Yes, I would love to see Sundance do a thorough takedown of John “Whacko Songbird” McCain. Not that he hasn’t done it before. It’s just that now it needs an updated, more aggressive approach.

      Like

      Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  23. FL_Guy says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:58 am

    Another Great President Trump Rally attended by thousands! Even though the election for 2016 is over and we won, the people still want to attend a President Trump Rally. I believe it’s because people feel as I do, that WE are a part of the President Trump Administration! I have lived through many Presidents but President Trump is the only one that made me feel a part of the Administration! MAGA

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s