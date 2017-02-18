Saturday February 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
I just love this song.
And one of the most beautiful songs ever:
Is it true that Sean Spicer said that we expect Russia to give Crimea back to Ukraine? If so, WTF?
Funny but so very true.
Tons of my FB friends have been defriending and been defriended.
Wow California is really getting rained on
Look at my article link below a firetruck fell off the freeway! Tis a crazy thing. We just had a drain dug up today and fixed otherwise our garage would be flooding right now..
Damn–I will say this much, when it rained in LA the freeways were really really pass crazy.
They actually had to rescue someone out of the sinkhole.
Wow California is crazy in more ways than one..Ouch —Politics aside do pray that everyone is OK down there.
The rain is really wrecking la the worst. Coming down in santa barbara alomst an inch an hour. Supposed to rain 12 hrs straight taper off tommorrow night. Some guy was electrocuted and died from a downed power line in la too.
OK not sure which is worse, shoveling out knee deep snow off my driveway twice in a one week to go to work or the rain. Oh & second time was in negative one to 3 degree weather.
If you missed it yesterday, here’s Judicial Watch’s YT on:
Educational Panel: “The Voter Fraud Crisis”
Tom Fitton says he also learned things during this panel presentation. So it’s well worth watching.
Happy **caterday (el gatoday)** treepers!!
Happy caturday!!
I just want to remind everyone it is severely storming in california, freeways are flooded, mudslides, rockslides, sinkholes, road collapse. Please keep an eye on oroville. See this article with video. Incredible. A firetruck FALLS OFF THE FREEWAY as the freeway collapses, interstate 15 on the way to vegas…
http://m.pe.com/articles/engine-825783-bernardino-safely.html
Pic from Gil’s article, that’s a fire truck going over
The whole freeway may be gone by morning. Wonder what jerry brown is going to do. Ask trump for more money?
What a nightmare. Have been praying and will continue to do so. May God have mercy on those evacuating, protect police and firefighters, keep the animals safe and comfort those who are experiencing the terror of living below the Oroville dam.
I’m always fascinated by artists’ renditions of the face of Jesus. I’ve watched the History Channel’s special on reconstructing the face of Jesus from meticulous measurements
from the Shroud of Turin. Ray Downing, an award-winning computer graphics expert with Studio MacBeth, worked on the project for six months to construct a 3-d model of how Jesus looked while on earth. This painting looks similar to that image.
Mmmm snack time!https://img.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeed-static/static/2014-09/5/16/campaign_images/webdr10/16-cats-who-love-pizza-as-much-as-you-2-8508-1409949779-19_dblbig.jpg
Gil, need two blank lines after your typed comment; then post your link…….
Ok. Thank you. Still learning.and i want some pizza…
U-verse has free HBO this weekend. I wanted to see Milo on Bill Maher’s show. I suffered through the monologue where BM brought up and slandered Sarah Palin for cheap laughs. Then he brings up all the crazy stuff the lefty media says about Trump being dangerous and colluding with the Russians. Finally he brought Milo out for an interview. Milo held his own. I can see where he is causing the idiots on college campus to melt down.
What disturbed me the most was this panel he brought out after Milo left the stage. These people truly believe Trump is dancing to Putin’s orders. They really believe the Russians stole the election. They really believe this IC thing is impeachable. They think Trump is some deranged, dangerous evil person.
Wow. What an altered reality these people live in. My reaction is ice cold anger and contempt for them. I really didn’t believe people were this far off the rails. Disturbing.
I know. Kind of amazing isn’t it. They live in their own self-made bubbles of reality.
Just remember, they are a vast minority.
My reaction is like yours. If they want to dance, that’ll be just fine with me.
Saw this for sale online. It’s not an “Ivanka” but she definitely should start a whole series of blouses, sweaters, shopping bags for cat lovers, house slippers, bobby socks, etc. We’re a built in audience/purchaser corps.
