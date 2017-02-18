Saturday February 18th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

36 Responses to Saturday February 18th – Open Thread

  4. Keln says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:19 am

    And one of the most beautiful songs ever:

  6. Sentient says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Is it true that Sean Spicer said that we expect Russia to give Crimea back to Ukraine? If so, WTF?

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Wow California is really getting rained on

  10. Lucille says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:45 am

    If you missed it yesterday, here’s Judicial Watch’s YT on:

    Educational Panel: “The Voter Fraud Crisis”

    Tom Fitton says he also learned things during this panel presentation. So it’s well worth watching.

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Happy **caterday (el gatoday)** treepers!!

  12. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:58 am

  13. Gil says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Happy caturday!!
    I just want to remind everyone it is severely storming in california, freeways are flooded, mudslides, rockslides, sinkholes, road collapse. Please keep an eye on oroville. See this article with video. Incredible. A firetruck FALLS OFF THE FREEWAY as the freeway collapses, interstate 15 on the way to vegas…

  14. JC says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:04 am

    I’m always fascinated by artists’ renditions of the face of Jesus. I’ve watched the History Channel’s special on reconstructing the face of Jesus from meticulous measurements
    from the Shroud of Turin. Ray Downing, an award-winning computer graphics expert with Studio MacBeth, worked on the project for six months to construct a 3-d model of how Jesus looked while on earth. This painting looks similar to that image.

  16. Kalena says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:05 am

    U-verse has free HBO this weekend. I wanted to see Milo on Bill Maher’s show. I suffered through the monologue where BM brought up and slandered Sarah Palin for cheap laughs. Then he brings up all the crazy stuff the lefty media says about Trump being dangerous and colluding with the Russians. Finally he brought Milo out for an interview. Milo held his own. I can see where he is causing the idiots on college campus to melt down.

    What disturbed me the most was this panel he brought out after Milo left the stage. These people truly believe Trump is dancing to Putin’s orders. They really believe the Russians stole the election. They really believe this IC thing is impeachable. They think Trump is some deranged, dangerous evil person.

    Wow. What an altered reality these people live in. My reaction is ice cold anger and contempt for them. I really didn’t believe people were this far off the rails. Disturbing.

  17. nwtex says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:14 am

  20. Lucille says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Saw this for sale online. It’s not an “Ivanka” but she definitely should start a whole series of blouses, sweaters, shopping bags for cat lovers, house slippers, bobby socks, etc. We’re a built in audience/purchaser corps.

