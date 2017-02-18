Report: Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, “The Blind Sheik”, Has Died in Prison…

Posted on February 18, 2017 by

Multiple media reports are now confirming the blind sheik has died in prison.  The release of Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman was the motive for the protests in 2012 Cairo Egypt, leading to the U.S. embassy being overrun earlier on the same day when the Benghazi Libya attack took place.

blind-sheik

(Via NBC) Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted in connection with inspiring terror plots in New York City, has died in a prison hospital in South Carolina, senior law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Abdel-Rahman was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, and later plotted to blow up the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels in addition to other city landmarks. He was one of six suspects convicted in the attack that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

The blind Egyptian cleric was the spiritual leader of Al-Gama Al-Islamiyya. The Islamic group was believed to have been behind other terror attacks such as the 1997 massacre that killed 62 people in Luxor, Egypt.

Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi voiced support for Abdel-Rahman’s release in 2012. (read more)

cairo protest 2cairo protest 1

cairo 6 mob tears apart us flagcairo 5 embassy al qaeda flagcairo 3 - mob of islamists at embassy

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Benghazi-Gate, Egypt & Libya Part 2, ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Terrorist Attacks, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

66 Responses to Report: Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, “The Blind Sheik”, Has Died in Prison…

  1. NHVoter says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Good. I hope he burns in hell.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  2. Socrates says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    I thank God that Obama is no longer in office as if he was this would most certainly led to a national day of mourning as well as flags lowered by his command.
    Good riddance to bad rubbish.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Good riddance to bad rubbish applies to both Sheik Omar Abdel-Raman and Obama.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • John Galt says:
        February 18, 2017 at 1:27 pm

        Just your average CIA sponsored Islamic terrorist.

        Abdel-Rahman was issued a tourist visa to visit the United States by the consul of the United States Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, despite his name being listed on a U.S. State Department terrorist watch list. Rahman entered the United States in July 1990 via Saudi Arabia, Peshawar, and Sudan. The State Department revoked his tourist visa on 17 November.[10] Despite this, in April 1991, he obtained a green card from the Immigration and Naturalization Services office in Newark, New Jersey. After leaving the U.S. to go on an overseas trip, he tried to re-enter the U.S. in August 1991. At that point, U.S. officials recognized that he was on the lookout list and began the procedure to revoke his permanent resident status. The U.S. government allowed him to enter the country, as he had the right to appeal the decision to revoke his residency status. But he failed to appeal the decision and so on 6 March 1992, the U.S. government revoked his green card. He then requested political asylum. A hearing on that was held on 20 January 1993.[11]It was later revealed that Rahman was given most of his visa approvals by the CIA.[12] Egyptian officials testified that the CIA was actively assisting him in entering the US.[13]

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Abdel-Rahman

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • JayT says:
          February 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

          So Americans are slow on figuring out what the rest of the world already is acquinted with – namely Jihad. That pretty much sums up your point, but we could also simply point to Obama’s election and re-election as evidence of this.

          Like

          Reply
        • fred5678 says:
          February 18, 2017 at 1:49 pm

          Amazing, isn’t it!!!!! CIA assisting this piece of filth to invade our country!!!

          Like

          Reply
    • Sloth1963 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      We could celebrate with a day without Islam. No bombings, massacres…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. Curry Worsham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Watch out!
    From 2006:
    “Officials said the bulletin served merely as a reminder that Rahman had called for retaliation by terror sympathizers if he died in prison. It cited a May 1998 press conference where al-Qaida members distributed his last will and testament, in which Rahman pleaded for followers to “extract the most violent revenge” should he die in U.S. custody.”

    http://www.nbcnews.com/id/16208506/ns/us_news-military/t/fbi-warns-attacks-if-blind-sheik-dies/#.WKiKPPkrLIU

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. massivedeplorable says:
    February 18, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    “It is appointed man once to die, but after that the judgment” -GOD

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • fuzzi says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      “He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”

      Muslims deny that their god had or has a son.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. hugofitch1 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I hope his last word were, “Keep that bacon away from me! Nooo….”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Red says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Great one down, ______ to go……..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. auscitizenmom says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Nice to be here with like-minded people. LOL.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. aprilyn43 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Now he can start his eternity in HELL!
    Only sadness, that he is as the put to death years earilier !!!
    It’s a good day when any “evil” dies!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. quintrillion says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I thought the blind terrorist was in gitmo. How did he get to be in prison hospital in SC?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • tappin52 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      He had been held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY for quite some time before he was transferred to South Carolina. I don’t know why he was sent down south.

      Like

      Reply
  13. blazingnash says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    I feel like there are a ton of memes coming on about a blind man dying in prison…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. John Galt says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Omar’s scumbag lawyer got out of prison after serving 4 years of a 10 year sentence because they swore she had terminal cancer and would die within 18 months. That was December 2013. She was released January 2014 “near death” and is still alive today.

    http://readersupportednews.org/off-site-news-section/43-43/21267-breaking-lynne-stewart-near-death-released-from-prison

    http://nypost.com/2016/09/05/disgraced-civil-rights-lawyer-calls-cop-killers-avengers/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Political Reviewer says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    And now he knows the truth about the false religion and false prophet he followed, but it will do him no good whatsoever. Hell is for an eternity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Bull Durham says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    This is why we should work with other major nations to create an international prison on some radioactive island where everyone can dump these terrorists convicted for long sentences. Without the death penalty, you wind up with everlasting problems. Now he’s a martyr in our prison.

    Either shoot them, disappear them, or dump them out in the middle of nowhere.

    They are combatants in war. They need to be killed.
    Processing them as criminals is stupid.
    Did we arrest Nazi and Jap soldiers and bring them to courts?
    In the middle of a war, you kill the enemy.
    Notice that we don’t win wars any more.
    The terror war has to be fought to a victory conclusion. That requires killing them all.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. Dana Doran says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    It’s a big relief for the American taxpayer…one less to support with housing, round the clock security and don’t forget free medical treatment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. tax2much says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    They going to give him a proper Muslim burial at sea?

    Like

    Reply
  19. US says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I understand Khalid Sheik Mohammed is still on trial in Guantanamo. Why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Thank you Sundance for relaying today’s feel good news. The only improvement I could offer in it’s delivery is bursting fireworks visuals and applause sound to denote the celebratory occasion.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Holy Cow! (terrorist testifies US Embassy complicit!)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Does he still the 72 Virgins deal?

    I assume his 72 gal crew have been hanging about waiting for him for years? They are gonna be a bit dry and shriveled..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Just as well he’s blind… he aint gonna like the look of his virgins.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lanna says:
      February 18, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      Achmed the Dead Terrorist: When Bin Laden died…
      Jeff Dunham: Yeah?
      Achmed the Dead Terrorist: …there were no 72 virgins waiting for him. No, it was some kind of misunderstanding. Turned out it was one 72-year-old virgin. Osama is stuck forever with Bea Arthur! And Osama and I agree that that 72-virgin thing is overrated.
      Jeff Dunham: How’s that?
      Achmed the Dead Terrorist: Who wants to hear this 72 times? “Ooh! Ow! Oh, boo-hoo-hoo! You’re gonna call me, right?”

      Like

      Reply
  23. DeplorableHoosierFriend? says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Well, I’m headed out to hand out sweets to my neighbors!

    Like

    Reply
  24. JoD says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    R.I.P..P.O.S.

    Like

    Reply
  25. M33 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Left and the Media:
    “Oh how sad a day this is. We must put flags at half staff for this protestor of Western values.”

    Like

    Reply
  26. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Feed the body to big fat hogs. Let all muslims know that, if they mess with the US or it’s people, they will become pig food. As a bonus, we could then feed the pig to the remaining Gitmo prisoners. It’s all part of the great circle of life.

    Like

    Reply
  27. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    A reminder of the “Travel Ban” 9th Circuit argued.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • yy4u says:
      February 18, 2017 at 2:09 pm

      What shocked me about the whole matter is that the first DOJ lawyer who argued before Robarts either a) hadn’t done her homework — had no idea how many from those countries had been ARRESTED or that b) she wasn’t trying to argue for the president. Either way, she needs to be fired a-incompetence or disbarred b-falsely stating she’d represent a client to the best of her ability

      Like

      Reply
  29. 2x4x8 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    you want it, you got it

    Like

    Reply
  30. lawrencepaul1 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    That is so sad.
    I think that I will need to go into my safe space with my comfort blanket and a box of chocolates.
    Tragic, just tragic.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Like

    Reply
  33. Sunshine says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    The important issue now is the disposal of his filthy body. This body has a price tag.
    I think President Trump should freeze it for future use in exchange of hostages or whatever.

    Like

    Reply
  35. fisman45459 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Now there’s some good news. Rot in hell pos!

    Like

    Reply
  37. andi lee says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Andrew McCarthy, who writes at NRO, prosecuted The Blind Sheik.

    Like

    Reply
  38. rumpole2 says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman
    aka “The Blind Sheik”
    aka “The Dead IslamicTerrorist”

    Like

    Reply
  39. Tony Stark says:
    February 18, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Maybe his body should be fed to pigs and dogs.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s