Report: Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, “The Blind Sheik”, Has Died in Prison…

Multiple media reports are now confirming the blind sheik has died in prison. The release of Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman was the motive for the protests in 2012 Cairo Egypt, leading to the U.S. embassy being overrun earlier on the same day when the Benghazi Libya attack took place.
(Via NBC) Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, who was convicted in connection with inspiring terror plots in New York City, has died in a prison hospital in South Carolina, senior law enforcement officials said Saturday.
Abdel-Rahman was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1993 World Trade Center Bombing, and later plotted to blow up the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels in addition to other city landmarks. He was one of six suspects convicted in the attack that killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.
The blind Egyptian cleric was the spiritual leader of Al-Gama Al-Islamiyya. The Islamic group was believed to have been behind other terror attacks such as the 1997 massacre that killed 62 people in Luxor, Egypt.
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi voiced support for Abdel-Rahman’s release in 2012. (read more)
Good. I hope he burns in hell.
He is.
Along with Hillary, Obama and the rest of that crowd of American haters and destroyers.
I thank God that Obama is no longer in office as if he was this would most certainly led to a national day of mourning as well as flags lowered by his command.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Good riddance to bad rubbish applies to both Sheik Omar Abdel-Raman and Obama.
Just your average CIA sponsored Islamic terrorist.
Abdel-Rahman was issued a tourist visa to visit the United States by the consul of the United States Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, despite his name being listed on a U.S. State Department terrorist watch list. Rahman entered the United States in July 1990 via Saudi Arabia, Peshawar, and Sudan. The State Department revoked his tourist visa on 17 November.[10] Despite this, in April 1991, he obtained a green card from the Immigration and Naturalization Services office in Newark, New Jersey. After leaving the U.S. to go on an overseas trip, he tried to re-enter the U.S. in August 1991. At that point, U.S. officials recognized that he was on the lookout list and began the procedure to revoke his permanent resident status. The U.S. government allowed him to enter the country, as he had the right to appeal the decision to revoke his residency status. But he failed to appeal the decision and so on 6 March 1992, the U.S. government revoked his green card. He then requested political asylum. A hearing on that was held on 20 January 1993.[11]It was later revealed that Rahman was given most of his visa approvals by the CIA.[12] Egyptian officials testified that the CIA was actively assisting him in entering the US.[13]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_Abdel-Rahman
So Americans are slow on figuring out what the rest of the world already is acquinted with – namely Jihad. That pretty much sums up your point, but we could also simply point to Obama’s election and re-election as evidence of this.
Amazing, isn’t it!!!!! CIA assisting this piece of filth to invade our country!!!
We could celebrate with a day without Islam. No bombings, massacres…
Watch out!
From 2006:
“Officials said the bulletin served merely as a reminder that Rahman had called for retaliation by terror sympathizers if he died in prison. It cited a May 1998 press conference where al-Qaida members distributed his last will and testament, in which Rahman pleaded for followers to “extract the most violent revenge” should he die in U.S. custody.”
http://www.nbcnews.com/id/16208506/ns/us_news-military/t/fbi-warns-attacks-if-blind-sheik-dies/#.WKiKPPkrLIU
Who let the rats out!
That was my first thought when i seen the headline here…. what’s next?
This certainly won’t go quietly into the night
“what’s next?”
CIA sponsored coup attempt in Egypt?
how about here in America.. do you think we’ll see a spike in terrorism now?
Same here. Expect massive riots and slaughter of Christians in Egypt and wherever…
“It is appointed man once to die, but after that the judgment” -GOD
“He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”
Muslims deny that their god had or has a son.
I hope his last word were, “Keep that bacon away from me! Nooo….”
Great one down, ______ to go……..
billions..if you include their dhimmi sycophants.
Nice to be here with like-minded people. LOL.
Now he can start his eternity in HELL!
Only sadness, that he is as the put to death years earilier !!!
It’s a good day when any “evil” dies!
I thought the blind terrorist was in gitmo. How did he get to be in prison hospital in SC?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He had been held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, NY for quite some time before he was transferred to South Carolina. I don’t know why he was sent down south.
Irony is the left comparing President Trump to Hitler.
Great poster, but they spelled “enemy” wrong.
I feel like there are a ton of memes coming on about a blind man dying in prison…
Omar’s scumbag lawyer got out of prison after serving 4 years of a 10 year sentence because they swore she had terminal cancer and would die within 18 months. That was December 2013. She was released January 2014 “near death” and is still alive today.
http://readersupportednews.org/off-site-news-section/43-43/21267-breaking-lynne-stewart-near-death-released-from-prison
http://nypost.com/2016/09/05/disgraced-civil-rights-lawyer-calls-cop-killers-avengers/
And now he knows the truth about the false religion and false prophet he followed, but it will do him no good whatsoever. Hell is for an eternity.
This is why we should work with other major nations to create an international prison on some radioactive island where everyone can dump these terrorists convicted for long sentences. Without the death penalty, you wind up with everlasting problems. Now he’s a martyr in our prison.
Either shoot them, disappear them, or dump them out in the middle of nowhere.
They are combatants in war. They need to be killed.
Processing them as criminals is stupid.
Did we arrest Nazi and Jap soldiers and bring them to courts?
In the middle of a war, you kill the enemy.
Notice that we don’t win wars any more.
The terror war has to be fought to a victory conclusion. That requires killing them all.
The CIA Islamic terrorist sponsorship project needs to be stopped.
Need to stop CIA Islamic terrorist sponsorship project and CIA drug trafficking:
Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, son of notorious Medellín cartel drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar, now says his father “worked for the CIA.”
http://www.whatreallyhappened.com/node/583535#axzz4Z3BjOl5y
Need to stop CIA/MI6 sponsored Muslim Brotherhood as well http://www.globalresearch.ca/unmasking-the-muslim-brotherhood-syria-egypt-and-beyond/5315406
Is Pompeo doing ANYTHING in the CIA these days??? At least Tillerson is on the job at State with the mass firings.
Heinlein wrote about this idea:
http://www.heinleinsociety.org/rah/works/shortstories/coventry.html
It’s a big relief for the American taxpayer…one less to support with housing, round the clock security and don’t forget free medical treatment.
They going to give him a proper Muslim burial at sea?
I understand Khalid Sheik Mohammed is still on trial in Guantanamo. Why?
Thank you Sundance for relaying today’s feel good news. The only improvement I could offer in it’s delivery is bursting fireworks visuals and applause sound to denote the celebratory occasion.
Holy Cow! (terrorist testifies US Embassy complicit!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO there’s a hidden hand beyond much of terrorism
Does he still the 72 Virgins deal?
I assume his 72 gal crew have been hanging about waiting for him for years? They are gonna be a bit dry and shriveled..
Just as well he’s blind… he aint gonna like the look of his virgins.
Achmed the Dead Terrorist: When Bin Laden died…
Jeff Dunham: Yeah?
Achmed the Dead Terrorist: …there were no 72 virgins waiting for him. No, it was some kind of misunderstanding. Turned out it was one 72-year-old virgin. Osama is stuck forever with Bea Arthur! And Osama and I agree that that 72-virgin thing is overrated.
Jeff Dunham: How’s that?
Achmed the Dead Terrorist: Who wants to hear this 72 times? “Ooh! Ow! Oh, boo-hoo-hoo! You’re gonna call me, right?”
Well, I’m headed out to hand out sweets to my neighbors!
R.I.P..P.O.S.
Left and the Media:
“Oh how sad a day this is. We must put flags at half staff for this protestor of Western values.”
Feed the body to big fat hogs. Let all muslims know that, if they mess with the US or it’s people, they will become pig food. As a bonus, we could then feed the pig to the remaining Gitmo prisoners. It’s all part of the great circle of life.
A reminder of the “Travel Ban” 9th Circuit argued.
What shocked me about the whole matter is that the first DOJ lawyer who argued before Robarts either a) hadn’t done her homework — had no idea how many from those countries had been ARRESTED or that b) she wasn’t trying to argue for the president. Either way, she needs to be fired a-incompetence or disbarred b-falsely stating she’d represent a client to the best of her ability
you want it, you got it
That is so sad.
I think that I will need to go into my safe space with my comfort blanket and a box of chocolates.
Tragic, just tragic.
The important issue now is the disposal of his filthy body. This body has a price tag.
I think President Trump should freeze it for future use in exchange of hostages or whatever.
Now there’s some good news. Rot in hell pos!
Andrew McCarthy, who writes at NRO, prosecuted The Blind Sheik.
Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman
aka “The Blind Sheik”
aka “The Dead IslamicTerrorist”
Maybe his body should be fed to pigs and dogs.
