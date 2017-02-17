President Trump Speech – Boeing Plant, North Charleston South Carolina (Video)…

Posted on February 17, 2017 by

President Donald Trump arrived in North Carleston South Carolina to  “talk jobs” during his visit to a Boeing plant.   The plant workers recently voted against unionization.

The president delivered his remarks Friday afternoon as Boeing revealsed its new Dreamliner aircraft, Boeing’s largest 787 model.

boeing-sc-2boeing-sc-1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Election 2016, Election 2017, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to President Trump Speech – Boeing Plant, North Charleston South Carolina (Video)…

  2. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    “Coach” Trumps wants America to dream, to be inspired, to work (and, to play), and to succeed. To bad more people don’t see him in this light rather than the malignant image shaped by the MSM. Maybe, just maybe, more people will catch on. We’ll pray they do.

    Like

    Reply
  3. fedback says:
    February 17, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    A wonderful event.
    Governor McMaster, early Trump supporter, delivered a MAGA introduction.
    The President gives an amazing powerful speech, with a Big League included
    USA USA chants from the workers as President Trump spoke in front of a Boeing plane, as he did so many times during the campaign.
    And Mr. Trump even visited the cockpit in the new Boeing 787.
    Great event

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s