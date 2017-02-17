President Trump Speech – Boeing Plant, North Charleston South Carolina (Video)…

President Donald Trump arrived in North Carleston South Carolina to “talk jobs” during his visit to a Boeing plant. The plant workers recently voted against unionization.
The president delivered his remarks Friday afternoon as Boeing revealsed its new Dreamliner aircraft, Boeing’s largest 787 model.
“Coach” Trumps wants America to dream, to be inspired, to work (and, to play), and to succeed. To bad more people don’t see him in this light rather than the malignant image shaped by the MSM. Maybe, just maybe, more people will catch on. We’ll pray they do.
A wonderful event.
Governor McMaster, early Trump supporter, delivered a MAGA introduction.
The President gives an amazing powerful speech, with a Big League included
USA USA chants from the workers as President Trump spoke in front of a Boeing plane, as he did so many times during the campaign.
And Mr. Trump even visited the cockpit in the new Boeing 787.
Great event
