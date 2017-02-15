Labor Secretary Nominee Andy Puzder Withdraws….

Andrew Puzder, the nominee for labor secretary, has withdrawn his name from consideration. According to media reports multiple republicans in the Senate were not going to support his nomination.

*NOTE* If anyone can find out the names of the Republicans (embedded in various reports) please share. There is a synergy of GOPe that everyone should be keeping track off – especially against the backdrop of the Deep State being exposed.

Here is Andrew Puzder’s statement:

“After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my nomination for Secretary of Labor. I am honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity. I want thank President Trump for his nomination. I also thank my family and my many supporters-employees, businesses, friends and people who have voiced their praise and hopeful optimism for the policies and new thinking I would have brought to America as Secretary of Labor. While I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team.”

The nomination withdrawal doesn’t really come as a surprise because multiple media types (ex. Breitbart) were undermining Puzder from the outset due to a perception the nominee was weak on immigration enforcement.

Unfortunately, that type of foundational opposition provides the GOPe with a screen to hide behind. McCain, Graham, Hatch, Collins etc. blame the ‘whack-o-birds’, for Puzder’s loss, when it reality the GOPe (Tom Donohue, U.S. CoC) didn’t want him etc. Hence, it becomes important to identify exactly which Republicans were unwilling to support his nomination.

GOPe embeds are notorious for hiding their big government ideologies (ex. Cruz) behind distracting excuses -and their slippery constructs- upon their chamber exit as a result of success made by their self-fulfilling prophecies. It’s the “wha-who-us?-Nah” approach.

Big GOPe ‘decepticons’ love to hide; and the fallout story within Puzder failure is a small representative example of how they pull it off. It would be great if we could identify those actual Senators who told McConnell they were not going to vote for Puzder. My hunch is it’s the same group of GOPe characters everyone is familiar with.

Those who are professional republicans are concerned about protecting the DC fortress first and foremost. The UniParty cares about its own existence more than the color of their UniParty identification.

Professional UniParty members are just as comfortable with the opposition in a position of power, often more so. It is Donald Trump who represents the only existential threat to their livelihood and indulgent status within the Swampian Palace.