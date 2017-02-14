Tuesday February 14th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

41 Responses to Tuesday February 14th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Seven-time Grammy winner Al Jarreau dies at 76, two days after announcing retirement

    Al Jarreau, the legendary jazz artist and seven-time Grammy winner, has died. He was 76.

    The singer died about 6 a.m. Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital surrounded by family and friends, his agent said. The cause of death was not immediately known, but news of his passing comes two days after he announced his retirement from touring and was admitted to the hospital for exhaustion.

    http://www.latimes.com/local/obituaries/la-et-ms-al-jarreau-dead-20170212-story.html

  4. G-d&Country says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Happy Saint Valentine’s Day fellow Treepers!
    St. Valentine ~ Martyr – Feast Day February 14. There are at least three different Saint Valentines, all martyrs, for February 14. One is described as a priest at Rome who, with St. Marius & his family, assisted the persecuted martyrs of the time. Another was bishop of Interamna (modern Terni). They both seem to have suffered in the 2nd half of the 3rd century & to have been buried on the Flaminian Way. The Flaminian Gate of Rome was known to ancients as the Gate of St. Valentine. The name was taken from a nearby small church built by Pope Julius I, & dedicated to the saint. Of the 3rd Saint Valentine, who suffered in Africa with a number of companions, nothing further is known. Opinions vary about a connection between the martyrs Valentine with the Feb. 14 feast day & the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day. Some argue there is no connection while others state the custom stems apparently from the medieval belief that birds choose their mates on this day, & so Valentine is the patron saint of lovers. It has also been suggested that the color red for the valentines is a reminder both of the warmth of the hearts of lovers & also the martyrdom of Valentine who died for love of Christ. (from EWTN.com)

    Here is a box of ‘chocolates’ for those who can not have candy 😉

  5. gerkmonster says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Mike Flynn resigned It looks like.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:24 am

    The classical guitar is one of the more intimate of instruments. I sometimes get the idea quite a lot of the music written for this instrument was originally intended to be played and mainly enjoyed by the person making the music. When I hear this music I sometimes think of sitting on a cool veranda with a bottle of Marques de Riscal and a good guitar.

    • Invisible Mikey says:
      February 14, 2017 at 1:02 am

      I think you’re right. Guitar was strictly a “folk” instrument, not favored by or written for by notable composers until Miguel Llobet and Andres Segovia raised its profile as a concert instrument in the early 20th century. Segovia invented a technique of using both the pads and nails of the right hand fingers that was much brighter and louder, and he was the first to advocate for using nylon strings after WW2, replacing the previous, quieter catgut.

  7. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:30 am

  8. rumpole2 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Happy Valentine’s Day Treepers… ❤️️

  9. Lucille says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:46 am

    HAVE A BLESSED AND HAPPY ST. VALENTINE’S DAY…

    VALENTINE’S KITTY

  10. Gil says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Its a very beagly Valentines day! https://youtu.be/JySkz5VD6TU

  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:49 am

    With all the happenings, on the 13th this song kept popping into my head
    God, Bless You all my dear dear Treeper Family Friends
    Dear Patriotic Treeper Family Friends
    I know we will stand together,
    I Have faith that my Treeper Family will never forget what true Americans believe in and stand for.

    .

  14. Lucille says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Interesting poster:

  15. Janie M. says:
    February 14, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Excellent Joe Bonamassa video, with vocals by Paul Rodgers (Bad Company)

