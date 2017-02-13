Monday February 13th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Monday February 13th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:16 am

    RIP Hal Moore, All-American Badass Whose Bravery On The Battlefield Inspired ‘We Were Soldiers’

    America has lost a hero.

    Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, the legendary commander of 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment in Vietnam, whose bravery on the battlefield inspired the movie ‘We Were Soldiers’ has passed away.

    “He served his country with distinction and valor for over 32 years during the wars in Korea and Vietnam where he was immortalized,” the Army said in a powerful statement.

    Moore was 94.

    http://ijr.com/2017/02/800258-rip-lt-gen-hal-moore-all-american-badass/

  2. Sentient says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Goodnight, friends. God bless you all.

  4. filia.aurea says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Today marks one year since we lost another great man, Justice Antonin Scalia. All Federal Circuit judges should heed his words: “My job is not to say what it ought to be, but what the Constitution demands”. https://youtu.be/37kFgFMHnCg

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Two truly great guitarists, Julien Bream and John Williams, perform an old concert standby by Fernando Sor. These great pieces never grow old. The volume is a bit low on this video . . .

  6. citizen817 says:
    February 13, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Have some tissues handy!
    Up for an Oscar, A short documentary, a Holocaust survivor donates his violin…

    Joe’s Violin

  7. usnveteran says:
    February 13, 2017 at 1:19 am

    February 11, 2016
    By Alex Newman
    Investigation Exposes UN Agents Inciting Terrorism, Hate:
    https://www.thenewamerican.com/world-news/asia/item/25361-investigation-exposes-un-agents-inciting-terrorism-hate

    January 6, 2017
    By Alex Newman
    A Bill To Get U.S. Out Of The UN Introduced In Congress:
    https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/item/25078-bill-to-get-u-s-out-of-un-introduced-in-new-congress

    The UNRWA Road To Terror – Palestinian Classroom Incitement:

