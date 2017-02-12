Sunday February 12th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Auster had it right 9 yrs ago.
http://www.amnation.com/vfr/archives/012935.html
I may be wrong, but I think ordinary folks consider people who seek power similarly to the way they view people who seek alcohol or drugs.
Power is obviously a judgment-altering substance; we routinely see evidence of that in heated pronouncements and violent, angry actions by those whose supply has been diminished, whether in politics, relationships, etc.
It’s time to consider ways we can gently encourage people to be more aware of the signs of an unhealthy craving for power, and to pop the bubble while it’s small and harmless.
1) Add the word ‘powerholic’ (i.e., a person who craves power) to your daily dictionary and use it as a tool to measure the content of articles, social media posts, conversation, etc.
2) Insert the phrase “I may be wrong, but” frequently before speaking or writing. Be an example of a power-deflator.
3) Save your votes for folks who want to serve the people they represent, not the powerholics.
4) Addiction to certain substances is considered a disease; an addiction to power should be as well.
Someone posted the videos etc for the Oroville Dam on another thread but this is a very serious failure of the one thing we keep govts in power to do. Lots of us here in California can say “Hows that delta smelt working out governor moonbeam?” http://www.orovillemr.com/opinion/20170211/editorial-oroville-dam-crisis-a-failure-on-many-levels
