President Trump Weekly Address (Video) – The Beauty of The American Spirit…

A BIGLY Presidential address from the peoples’ president Donald Trump concludes the end of week three with an address to the nation:
More action – Nutty 9th is feeling the heat, apparently:
Apparently, at least one of the 29 moonbat judges on the 9th Circus realizes they may have erred in poking the lion’s cage.
I read it was ONE judge initiating this. Anyone know his name and anything else about him?
“The judge who requested the vote on whether to review the ruling is unknown. A majority of the court’s active judges would need to agree to rehear the case.”
The Hill.
(Answering my own question)
Here’s another reference.
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/breaking-9th-circuit-judge-wants-another-vote-on-trump-travel-ban-decision/
Thought I would put this here so it wouldn’t be totally off-topic.
My cold anger is bubbling again and I’m having a hard time staying cool. Did you guys hear about California State Senator Kevin DeLeon’s public statements admitting that illegal aliens in California all use fake documents and falsified ID’s to stay here? He bragged that half of his family are here illegally and then bemoans the fact that they all would be deported if laws were enforced. Here’s a short clip. He made these comments a few days ago in a debate on whether to make our state a sanctuary state.
Whoa. I’ve never heard of that happening. I have to think it’s pretty darn rare. Or maybe I just don’t travel in the right circles lol
It’s rampant. I live in CA and worked for the INS.
A 9th Circuit JUDGE asking for an en banc review is rampant? Litigants, yeah. Judges, not so much, eh?
I think she’s referencing my post above re: illegals using fraudulent docs.
ah…thank you!
Appeals court judge wants vote on whether to reconsider travel ban ruling
http://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/319047-appeals-court-judge-wants-vote-on-whether-to-review-travel-ban
Trump just wins all encounters. DO NOT mess with this guy.
The 9th is on thin ice. Trump sends a no-brainer order with maximum social justice outrage right over the plate. They take the bait and swing for all they’re worth. Pop fly in the sky, right over TRUMP. He has 5 ways to win this, and I’ll bet they got word of at least one in play. One that was unacceptable to CPUSA central HQ. One option is expansion of the order – basically playing chicken. And THAT would likely win, too.
The 9th has a reputation for being “loony”, but it would now appear that they are actually “cunning” and “Machiavellian” in delaying and denying justice. They were simply too obvious on this one. The 9th is a problem. Something needs done.
The commies in San Fran are unmasked, and their hold on one of America’s courts is exposed. They have to be FREAKING OUT.
I truly appreciate your posting tweets. I have set up an account but that is as far as I got.
Sundance has awesome tweets – it’s worth getting on daily just for those. However, when the real-time news aspects of Twitter’s right wing bring truth faster than the MSM, it becomes an addiction!
Just two things Mr. President. One, the muslim brotherhood is a terrorist organization. Two, domestic terror is on the upswing under the banner of free speech. It is past time to take aggressive action to regain control and if it is true, sorros is funding these activities, he too must be labeled a terrorist organization.
In both cases you must judge not by what they say, but what they do. Paying protestors is not free speech, it is terror against Americans.
He’s looking younger every day! MAGA
It’s because he’s in his zone. doing what he does best and loving every minute of it. When you are fulfilling your calling in life, it’s like that
very true
Our President is wearing a patterned tie, nice, what a handsome smile.
Here’s the better one.
Does President Trump’s regular pilot from his plane, fly Air Force one, or is there some Government employee flying it?
In the past it has been an Air Force officer.
That officer is the president’s pilot and leaves that job when that president leaves office.
I’d imagine, with the plane being the property of the Air Force, that continues to be the case.
Lots of respect going around, great thing to see.
Paging Howie for analysis…
Michele, i was about to post the same thing!!!
seems like maybe they are dragging this out for as long as possible? More obstruction and delay for delay’s sake
No. I don’t think so.
CAN YOU HEAR US NOW? [Cue Les Deplorables music]
Treeper comments demand that Congress terminate the 9th Circus for bad behavior and create new successor Appellate Courts… Betting that Jeff Sessions has already drafted the Congressional Bill to get it done… “White House leak gets to 9th Circus… RUH OH!”
Love the smell of Progressive Panic in the afternoon.
Take 2/3s of the judges from the 9th circus and put them in the new 12th circuit, top it off with conservatives. The (cut down to size) 9th circus covers CA and maybe two other states. Top it off,,,from 1/3 full to full–with conservative judges.
CA now finds itself in a conservative circuit.
Can’t think of a bigger way to give a F— You to that communist state government.
I can’t stop laughing. Ninth Circuit is begging, demanding, they be protected from their own decision…. Oh, too rich. Almost too much winning. ROFLMAO
…ALMOST….
If there was a great time in history, now is it! You are FIRED!
I didn’t practice very much before 9th, but I’ve never heard of a judge requesting an en banc…? Interesting indeed.
I asked my colleague who’s an appellate practitioner in the 9th Circuit and he said, and I quote “holy crap” ….so lol
Did anyone else catch Pres Trump’s slip during the press conference today. He more or less leaked that now he has the real Intel that there is a very real danger from these countries. Add to that Assad’s statements yesterday I think the 9th realized they will be complicit if something happens.
I’m having some very tin foily thoughts on why the DOJ was so obviously unprepared about terror by criminals from those 7 countries, including the pulling of the prepared DOJ lawyers at the last minute — especially in light of the report coming out now, and Trump suggesting he’s not going to appeal the 9th Circuit. But that would be like 5-D chess I think 😀
Caught that too! He knows how serious the threat is- bet that’s why he made the demented dems own it!
Trump has so many agencies to fix, it is so overwhelming just to think about! Why does a national park need thousands of rounds of ammo????http://registerguard.com/rg/news/local/35267005-75/thousands-of-rounds-of-ammo-stolen-from-crater-lake-park.html.csp
More importantly, who knew about it and stole it? Very odd, sounds staged, more signs of impending calamity, praying!
I predicted this. That all the ammo and arms going to ridiculous parts of the Obama weaponized government with inadequate storage would go to radical groups. I think Trump needs to nail down this stuff FAST, before it gets walked off to BLM, muzzterr, NBP, AntiFa, and all the rest.
That Ammo, should be Distributed to US!
IT IS OURS!!
We already paid for it.
My Family and Friends n Neighbors, would feel(Be) much Safer.
At Least, we would know it couldn’t be used Against us, by Terrorist or the Gummit.
Damn straight! There is NO reason for ANY government agency, outside of a law enforcement mission to have weapons. Period. End of story. Dept of Education bought automatic weapons, NOAA, and other depts bought automatic weapons. Confiscate that stuff like yesterday….
The Government has many underground bunkers stocked with food and ammo.
Look it up.👽
I believe it! I am a proud member of the tinfoil hat club- “a conspiracy is only a theory until proven to be true”- me 😼
Big foot is real too.
I am being totally serious. I used to think it was bunk, until I started watching the Big Foot documentaries on Amazon Prime a few months ago.
I am a biologist who has worked in genetics, bio tech, and taught at UNM.
Big foot data is more captivating than gray alien data.
Former Pres O biggly armed/weaponized many federal departments. I always wondered if it was for a planned coup. Someone above suggests that if they are not guarded well, then they are available for theft. I hope Trump civilizes federal departments ASAP — perhaps if things haven’t aged or rusted too much the military might like to get their weapons back.
The Lion in Winter !
I can listen to President Trump all day long. His voice is as soothing to my ears as an ocean’s waves and the drifting sound of nearby seagulls. Perhaps one of those sound machines could record our President speaking reassuringly and lovingly to us – Americans. Ahhh….
Truth is beauty and beauty is truth.
Here is the real quote:
“When old age shall this generation waste,
Thou shalt remain, in midst of other woe
Than ours, a friend to man, to whom thou sayst,
“Beauty is truth, truth beauty,” – that is all
Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”
Ode on a Grecian Urn
I know! Let us devise a tricky Machiavellian plan to get Iran to attack the Ninth Circuit Court!
That way we can be rid of that Imperial Judiciary, or at least scare the crap out of them, and have a nice excuse to bomb Iran if we want one.
The one clear and present legitimate danger is Muslim terrorists crossing the Southern Border or just waltzing in any which other way they feel like with a RSVP from the Ninth Circuit Court. Perhaps removing troops from Afcrapistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and stationing them on our southern border would better serve our national security purposes
Extreme vetting coming? Might that involve say a poly? Extensive interviews with family and friends? The posting of a substantial cash bond? A sponser in the US to take legal/financial responsibility for any damages caused by the traveller?
Don’t stop now. You had me at “extreme”.
Those are the conditions for visa’s for many countries such as Australia and New Zealand.
This almost brings a tear to my eye. Almost. Gotta save some for later.
Trump is awesome. KAC is one of my favorite people in the administration, and she was baited – viciously – into defending Ivanka on shaky ground. I am glad that President Trump is so forgiving of her mistake.
Now – as for the SNAKES that tempted Kellyanne……
Time to shine some light on them, so they slither back under their rocks.
Clearly Kellyanne is one of his favorites too!!!
Loyalty given.
Loyalty returned.
A true definition by example.
Thanks Ms. Kellyanne Conway! Class act under tremendous hate from msm and the many losers that think they are important.
Love you, Kellyanne. You’ve done a fantastic job and continue to serve brilliantly. So proud of you. Keep up the good work.
Great message. Very proud of the President
So are the Presidential Weekly Addresses now on Friday evening instead of Saturday morning?
What if they are?
Most folks “work week” ends on Friday afternoon (thank God!)
Any link to the rumor CISO was fired today ? With Flynn leak, sure seems like a possibility.
That happened about a week ago. MSM are just now catching up… yes, he was walked out in the wee hours of the morning.
The contrast between the actual Donald Trump (as seen in this video) and the leftists caricature of Mr. Trump could not be more stark.
The actual Donald Trump is an eminently sane, sober leader–unlike what the gas-lighters would have you believe.
Donald J. Trump – #StillMyPresident
We Deplorables are caricatured, too, beleive me like I’ve never experienced before. I feel we are taking some of the arrows, too. I’m doing my best to let them bounce off. President Trump’s gracious manner with his guests and visitors encourages me greatly (bigly).
Agreed! We’re painted as rubes and no-nothings. SO WHAT? I could not possibly care less what ‘they’ [allegedly] ‘think’.
Mr. Trump is MY president, no matter what opinion they register in opposition.
Stay tough!
I wonder if this has anything to do with the swearing in of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 😋
