President Trump Weekly Address (Video) – The Beauty of The American Spirit…

Posted on February 10, 2017 by

A BIGLY Presidential address from the peoples’ president Donald Trump concludes the end of week three with an address to the nation:

trump im with you

This entry was posted in President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

84 Responses to President Trump Weekly Address (Video) – The Beauty of The American Spirit…

  1. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

  2. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

  4. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Here’s the better one.

  5. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:35 pm

  6. Piper says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Trump has so many agencies to fix, it is so overwhelming just to think about! Why does a national park need thousands of rounds of ammo????http://registerguard.com/rg/news/local/35267005-75/thousands-of-rounds-of-ammo-stolen-from-crater-lake-park.html.csp

    • KeepingtheFaith says:
      February 10, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      More importantly, who knew about it and stole it? Very odd, sounds staged, more signs of impending calamity, praying!

      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        February 10, 2017 at 7:09 pm

        I predicted this. That all the ammo and arms going to ridiculous parts of the Obama weaponized government with inadequate storage would go to radical groups. I think Trump needs to nail down this stuff FAST, before it gets walked off to BLM, muzzterr, NBP, AntiFa, and all the rest.

        • Southern Son says:
          February 10, 2017 at 8:15 pm

          That Ammo, should be Distributed to US!
          IT IS OURS!!
          We already paid for it.
          My Family and Friends n Neighbors, would feel(Be) much Safer.
          At Least, we would know it couldn’t be used Against us, by Terrorist or the Gummit.

        • Kay Emig says:
          February 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

          Damn straight! There is NO reason for ANY government agency, outside of a law enforcement mission to have weapons. Period. End of story. Dept of Education bought automatic weapons, NOAA, and other depts bought automatic weapons. Confiscate that stuff like yesterday….

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 10, 2017 at 6:46 pm

      The Government has many underground bunkers stocked with food and ammo.

      Look it up.👽

      • Piper says:
        February 10, 2017 at 8:26 pm

        I believe it! I am a proud member of the tinfoil hat club- “a conspiracy is only a theory until proven to be true”- me 😼

        • muffyroberts says:
          February 10, 2017 at 8:34 pm

          Big foot is real too.

          I am being totally serious. I used to think it was bunk, until I started watching the Big Foot documentaries on Amazon Prime a few months ago.

          I am a biologist who has worked in genetics, bio tech, and taught at UNM.

          Big foot data is more captivating than gray alien data.

    • pyromancer76 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Former Pres O biggly armed/weaponized many federal departments. I always wondered if it was for a planned coup. Someone above suggests that if they are not guarded well, then they are available for theft. I hope Trump civilizes federal departments ASAP — perhaps if things haven’t aged or rusted too much the military might like to get their weapons back.

  7. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:37 pm

  8. beaujest says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    The Lion in Winter !

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      February 10, 2017 at 7:03 pm

      I can listen to President Trump all day long. His voice is as soothing to my ears as an ocean’s waves and the drifting sound of nearby seagulls. Perhaps one of those sound machines could record our President speaking reassuringly and lovingly to us – Americans. Ahhh….

      • georgiafl says:
        February 10, 2017 at 7:21 pm

        Truth is beauty and beauty is truth.

        • georgiafl says:
          February 10, 2017 at 7:53 pm

          Here is the real quote:

          “When old age shall this generation waste,
          Thou shalt remain, in midst of other woe
          Than ours, a friend to man, to whom thou sayst,
          “Beauty is truth, truth beauty,” – that is all
          Ye know on earth, and all ye need to know.”

          Ode on a Grecian Urn

  9. feralcatsblog says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    I know! Let us devise a tricky Machiavellian plan to get Iran to attack the Ninth Circuit Court!

    That way we can be rid of that Imperial Judiciary, or at least scare the crap out of them, and have a nice excuse to bomb Iran if we want one.

  10. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:42 pm

  11. feralcatsblog says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    The one clear and present legitimate danger is Muslim terrorists crossing the Southern Border or just waltzing in any which other way they feel like with a RSVP from the Ninth Circuit Court. Perhaps removing troops from Afcrapistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and stationing them on our southern border would better serve our national security purposes

  12. emet says:
    February 10, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Extreme vetting coming? Might that involve say a poly? Extensive interviews with family and friends? The posting of a substantial cash bond? A sponser in the US to take legal/financial responsibility for any damages caused by the traveller?

  13. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:07 pm

  14. fedback says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Great message. Very proud of the President

  15. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:16 pm

  16. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:16 pm

  17. wyntre says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    So are the Presidential Weekly Addresses now on Friday evening instead of Saturday morning?

  18. Larry Ivy says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Any link to the rumor CISO was fired today ? With Flynn leak, sure seems like a possibility.

  19. R-C says:
    February 10, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    The contrast between the actual Donald Trump (as seen in this video) and the leftists caricature of Mr. Trump could not be more stark.

    The actual Donald Trump is an eminently sane, sober leader–unlike what the gas-lighters would have you believe.

    Donald J. Trump – #StillMyPresident

    • scottiegram says:
      February 10, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      We Deplorables are caricatured, too, beleive me like I’ve never experienced before. I feel we are taking some of the arrows, too. I’m doing my best to let them bounce off. President Trump’s gracious manner with his guests and visitors encourages me greatly (bigly).

      • R-C says:
        February 10, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        Agreed! We’re painted as rubes and no-nothings. SO WHAT? I could not possibly care less what ‘they’ [allegedly] ‘think’.

        Mr. Trump is MY president, no matter what opinion they register in opposition.

        Stay tough!

  20. dianeax says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    I wonder if this has anything to do with the swearing in of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 😋

  21. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:11 pm

  22. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:21 pm

  23. Pam says:
    February 10, 2017 at 8:25 pm

