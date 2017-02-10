Friday February 10th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

8 Responses to Friday February 10th – Open Thread

  3. Ivehadit says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Just wondering how people are feeling about Tucker Carlson’s show this week..
    In my household we are not enjoying it anymore. He has lost his verve, imho. Seems neutered…

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:21 am

  5. nimrodman says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Apropos of Sundance’s recent articles on “tribal” economics:

    Kellogg’s to Shutter Dozens of Distribution Centers
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/09/kelloggs-shutter-39-distribution-centers-layoffs-loom/

    Announces Major Job Cuts, Sales Forecast Slashed
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/09/kellogg-announces-major-job-cuts-facility-closures-sales-forecast-slashed/

    Target Abruptly Shuts Expansion Projects amid Boycott…
    …Stock Value Down $10B Since Start of Trans Bathroom Fight
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/08/amid-falling-stock-prices-retailer-target-abruptly-shuts-high-profile-growth-projects/

  6. 3x1 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

    So California spends billions on illegals and bullet trains, neglects infrastructure like dams and spillways…

    They chose poorly

    http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Oroville-Dam-spillway-hole-erosion-water-reservoir-10920358.php

  7. andi lee says:
    February 10, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Finally. Accountability!

    Sanity being restored…thank you, Jesus!

