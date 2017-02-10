Friday February 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Just wondering how people are feeling about Tucker Carlson’s show this week..
In my household we are not enjoying it anymore. He has lost his verve, imho. Seems neutered…
Apropos of Sundance’s recent articles on “tribal” economics:
Kellogg’s to Shutter Dozens of Distribution Centers
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/09/kelloggs-shutter-39-distribution-centers-layoffs-loom/
Announces Major Job Cuts, Sales Forecast Slashed
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/09/kellogg-announces-major-job-cuts-facility-closures-sales-forecast-slashed/
Target Abruptly Shuts Expansion Projects amid Boycott…
…Stock Value Down $10B Since Start of Trans Bathroom Fight
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/08/amid-falling-stock-prices-retailer-target-abruptly-shuts-high-profile-growth-projects/
Kelloggs is soooo history. Used to snack on their cereal. No more.
So California spends billions on illegals and bullet trains, neglects infrastructure like dams and spillways…
They chose poorly
http://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Oroville-Dam-spillway-hole-erosion-water-reservoir-10920358.php
Finally. Accountability!
Sanity being restored…thank you, Jesus!
