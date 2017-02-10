February 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #22

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
The Ninth Circuit seems to be acting in good faith to uphold the U.S. Constitution and U.S. law – as interpreted by prior decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court and other case law.
The Ninth Circuit’s decision seems to be based on idea that there are some entities (besides U.S. Citizens) who have rights. Furthermore, although I didn’t review the arguments (written/oral) of the parties, reportedly the U.S. DOJ did a horrific job. Indeed, to quote from the decision (without the formatting) “The Government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the Order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States.”
Furthermore, to quote from the decision (without the formatting) “we decline to limit the scope of the TRO to lawful permanent residents and the additional category more recently suggested by the Government, in its reply memorandum, “previously admitted aliens who are temporarily abroad now or who wish to travel and return to the United States in the future.” That limitation on its face omits aliens who are in the United States unlawfully, and those individuals have due process rights as well. Zadvydas, 533 U.S. at 693. That would also omit claims by citizens who have an interest in specific non-citizens’ ability to travel to the United States. See Din, 135 S. Ct. at 2139 (Kennedy, J., concurring in judgment); id. at 2142 (Breyer, J., dissenting) (six Justices declining to adopt a rule that would categorically bar U.S. citizens from asserting cognizable liberty interests in the receipt of visas by alien spouses). There might be persons covered by the TRO who do not have viable due process claims, but the Government’s proposed revision leaves out at least some who do.”
Indeed, Sundance raised the suggestion that “President Trump may choose to rewrite the initial executive order and clarify the purpose and intent to avoid judicial challenge” ( — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/09/breaking-ninth-circuit-court-of-appeals-denies-president-trump-motion-for-emergency-stay/ ). BTW: It’s interesting to compare the decision of the Ninth Circuit ( http://cdn.ca9.uscourts.gov/datastore/opinions/2017/02/09/17-35105.pdf ) with Judge Goron’s decision (apparently accessible at http://d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.net/wp/2017/02/Gorton-order.pdf ).
People say the 9th Circuit is the most reversed; however, do these people mention that the 9th Circuit is responsible for about 20% of the country – “Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the Ninth Circuit is by far the largest of the thirteen courts of appeals, with 29 active judgeships.” ( — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Court_of_Appeals_for_the_Ninth_Circuit )?
“The Ninth Circuit seems to be acting in good faith to uphold the U.S. Constitution and U.S. law – as interpreted by prior decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court and other case law.”
If that is true, the U.S. Constitution is null and void, and the U.S.A. no longer exists.
pffft. Is it wrong of me to not believe/not care about this “news”?
those were threats from the Left if the 9th didn’t go their way
Did those threats have anything to do with beheading?
I miss the elevator doors days…. Sigh.
hey RP your posts have already been posted in a number of previous threads…where have u been?
For an uplifting experience, read some of the comments on this YT. Looks like Generation Z is heading towards the Right. The SJWs and PC of the Left did ’em in and they’re sick of it. More new Trump voters in 4 years:
A GAME OF CHESS/ theburningplatform/
Guest Post by NicklethroweR
“During the last 18 months or so I’ve heard a lot of talk about chess. This guy or that guy is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers or some mastermind is playing 3 dimensional chess, etc. I find it odd that these statements are made given that only a tiny percentage of Americans know how to play chess with that number sitting around 5% or slightly over 14 million people. This is too bad because if the population, as a whole, had a better understanding of chess then the actions of President Trump would make perfect sense.
Chess is a game where the number of possible positions rises at an astronomical rate. By the 2nd move of the game there are already 400 possible positions and after each person moves twice, that number rises to 8902. My coach explained to me that I was not trained enough to even begin to keep track of those things and that my only chance of ever winning was to take the initiative and never give it up. “You must know what your opponent will do next by playing his game for him.” was the advice I received.
Now, I wont bore you with the particulars but it boiled down to throwing punches each and every turn without exception. In other words, if my opponent must always waste his turn responding to what I am doing then he never gets an opportunity to come at me in the millions of possibilities that reside in the game. Again, if I throw the punch – even one that can be easily blocked, then I only have to worry about one combination and not millions.
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/02/08/a-game-of-chess/
EXCELLENT ANALYSIS OF TRUMP STRATEGY/MUST FUN READ/
btw – read the comments/ always interesting/
Middle Aged Mad Gnome says:
February 8, 2017 at 10:58 am
“You must know what your opponent will do next by playing his game for him.” I’m confident that Trump knows his opponent(s) and all the pieces on the board – the judiciary, the media, the Dems, the establishment repubs, the never Trumpers. He understands the impeachment strategy. I think he also knows “the people”. I’m watching for that moment when he successfully mobilizes the people. That is when real things happen at lightning speed – for better or for worse. That is when we will see his enemies swept away – for better or for worse.”
