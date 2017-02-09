Syria’s President Bashar Assad Admits Terrorist Embeds Within Syrian Refugee Population…

Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff interviewed Syria’s Bashar al-Assad about the civil war and the ongoing refugee crisis. Isikoff did not expect to hear Assad confirm President Trump’s position that terrorists are embedded within the refugee community.

Worth noting, amid the 30,000 foot view of the larger issues, is how accessible Assad is to this western journalist interview. Ask yourselves, why hasn’t the New York Times, or Washington Post interviewed Assad and delivered a similar finding?….

Reminder, everything discussed in this interview has been previously outlined with documented research. This is not spin by Assad, there have been multiple independent sources who have confirmed these aspects.

(Via Yahoo News) Weighing in on one of the most contentious issues in American politics — the danger posed to host countries by the 4.8 million people who have fled from Syria’s civil war — Syrian President Bashar Assad told Yahoo News that some of the refugees are “definitely” terrorists.

In an exclusive interview with Yahoo News at a presidential office in Damascus, Assad said President Trump’s freeze on admitting refugees from his country — part of an executive order that has drawn widespread protests and is being challenged in federal court — “is an American issue” on which he would not take sides. But asked if some of those who fled are “aligned with terrorists,” Assad quickly replied, “Definitely.” (read more)