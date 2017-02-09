Syria’s President Bashar Assad Admits Terrorist Embeds Within Syrian Refugee Population…

Investigative reporter Michael Isikoff interviewed Syria’s Bashar al-Assad about the civil war and the ongoing refugee crisis. Isikoff did not expect to hear Assad confirm President Trump’s position that terrorists are embedded within the refugee community.
Worth noting, amid the 30,000 foot view of the larger issues, is how accessible Assad is to this western journalist interview. Ask yourselves, why hasn’t the New York Times, or Washington Post interviewed Assad and delivered a similar finding?….
.
Reminder, everything discussed in this interview has been previously outlined with documented research. This is not spin by Assad, there have been multiple independent sources who have confirmed these aspects.
(Via Yahoo News) Weighing in on one of the most contentious issues in American politics — the danger posed to host countries by the 4.8 million people who have fled from Syria’s civil war — Syrian President Bashar Assad told Yahoo News that some of the refugees are “definitely” terrorists.
In an exclusive interview with Yahoo News at a presidential office in Damascus, Assad said President Trump’s freeze on admitting refugees from his country — part of an executive order that has drawn widespread protests and is being challenged in federal court — “is an American issue” on which he would not take sides. But asked if some of those who fled are “aligned with terrorists,” Assad quickly replied, “Definitely.” (read more)
Things are about to get real. Exciting times. Glad Trump is the one out front for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Besides, how would a “bi-partisan” solution get past the liberal court if it’s not political? Isn’t this an admission that the court is acting politically? Either the idea of restricting immigration into this country is constitutional or it is not. Is Schumer saying he can get the court to back off if Trump plays nice with him? This doesn’t make any sense to me.
LikeLike
Remember those vids at Christmas time showing Syrian Christians celebrating Xmas for the first time in years?
They were celebrating in a town square with huge posters of Assad and Putin on the bldgs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One big takeaway from this is when Assad said you have a right to protect your country. There may be some differences on how we implement them but safety of the citizens should always come before anything else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is giving the liberal left enough rope to hang themselves. He is at least one step ahead of these village idiots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the definition of liberal left has to include anti-Americans like McShame and his butt buddy, to mention only a few gopers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WashingtonTimes: 77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries
The State Department has more than doubled the rate of refugees from Iraq, Syria and other suspect countries in the week since a federal judge’s reprieve, in what analysts said appears to be a push to admit as many people as possible before another court puts the program back on ice.
A staggering 77 percent of the 1,100 refugees let in since Judge James L. Robart’s Feb. 3 order have been from the seven suspect countries. Nearly a third are from Syria alone — a country that President Trump has ordered be banned altogether from the refugee program. Another 21 percent are from Iraq. By contrast, in the two weeks before Judge Robart’s order, just 9 percent of refugees were from Syria and 6 percent were from Iraq.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where’s SoS Tillerson to slow this visa processing down?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assad is smarter than at least three 9th circuit judges.
Do all liberals have a suicidal gene??
What part of ISIS don’t they understand — the IS or the IS??
LikeLiked by 2 people
Suicidal gene? No, they believe their power and money can insulate them from the imminent attacks from the terrorists disguised as family men. The little people mean nothing to them as they are far superior to ninety percent of the population. They have been empowered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How can we rule out the possibility that they may have been coerced or threatened? After all, we know how ruthless the enemy can be.
LikeLike
The Democrats are going to be crushed when the next terrorist attack hits and DJT calls them out. They are totally exposed…and deserve to be slammed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does this immigrant from Iran count as security risk, even though he didn’t yell allahu ackbar??
http://fox61.com/2015/10/23/former-conn-pratt-employee-sentenced-to-8-years-for-sending-documents-to-iran/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Scary.
Waiting for POTUS next move.
LikeLike
Assad says there are terrorists seeded throughout the refugee population. ISIS says they have infiltrated the refugee population. The Saudis and other neighboring countries have straight-up refused to take in any refugees over security concerns. Refugees have been committing horrible atrocities in Europe for the past 3-5 years now. And let’s not forget about the ones on our soil who have already attacked American citizens (ex: OSU car/knife attacker)!
Yep, I’m convinced! All of the refugees are perfectly harmless, and none of them would ever hurt any of us! We totally need to just let them swarm in unchecked!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see why Assad has survived. He is not a Ghaddafi. He is not a Mubarak. He has survived against terrible odds for a reason. He may be many things, but he is intelligent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assad is not saying anything that a smart person does not already know. I want the stupid legal system people to grow a few brain cells.
LikeLiked by 1 person