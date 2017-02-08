Wednesday February 8th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

7 Responses to Wednesday February 8th – Open Thread

  2. Sandra says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:18 am

    I just heard on the Kennedy rerun from earlier tonight that the women who set up that stupid women’s march are now calling for a day when women don’t go to work. As if these people represent all women. Sorry, I’m going to work. And if they call for this thing on a Saturday or Sunday when I don’t normally work I’m going to go to work that day. 😛

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    February 8, 2017 at 12:18 am

    David Russell has that counterpoint thing down pretty good, I think.

