President Trump Addresses Executive Order and Visa Suspension During MCCA Speech (w/ transcript)…

President Trump spoke today to an audience of Sheriffs and Police during the winter MCCA conference. Video and Transcript below:
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. This is — great to be with people I truly feel comfortable with. Please sit down. They’ll say I didn’t get a standing ovation because they never sat down. (Laughter.) And I say, I got one standing ovation because they never sat down.
But I want to thank you. I have great, great love for what you do and the way you do it. And when I’m with the police chiefs and I’m with the sheriffs of our country — and these are the big ones. These are the really big ones.
I just want to thank you very much. And I thought before I spoke about what we’re really here to speak about, I would read something to you. Because you can be a lawyer, or you don’t have to be a lawyer; if you were a good student in high school or a bad student in high school, you can understand this.
And it’s really incredible to me that we have a court case that’s going on so long. As you know, in Boston, we won it with a highly respected judge and a very strong opinion, but now we’re in an era that, let’s just say, they are interpreting things differently than probably 100 percent of the people in this room. I’d like to almost know, does anybody disagree when I read this.
But I’m going to read what’s in dispute, what’s in question. And you will see this — it’s INA 212(f) 8 U.S.C. 1182(f): “Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by the President” — okay, now, this isn’t just me, this is for Obama, for Ronald Reagan, for the President. And this was done, very importantly, for security — something you people know more about than all of us. It was done for the security of our nation, the security of our citizens, so that people come in who aren’t going to do us harm.
And that’s why it was done. And it couldn’t have been written any more precisely. It’s not like, oh, gee, we wish it were written better. It was written beautifully. So just listen, here’s what it says. This is what they’re arguing:
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens” — okay, the entry, the entry of any aliens — “or of any class of aliens” — so any aliens, any class of aliens — “into the United States” — so the entry of people into the United States. Let’s say, just to be precise, of aliens into the United States.
So any time — “whenever the President finds that the entry of any alien or any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States” — right? So if I find, as President, that a person or group of people will be detrimental to the interests of the United States — and certainly there’s lots of examples that we have, but you shouldn’t even have them, necessarily — he may be — and “he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary…”
Now, the only mistake is they should have said “he or she.” But hopefully, it won’t be a she for at least another seven years. After that, I’m all — (laughter and applause.) See? I just noticed that, actually. I just noticed it. I’m saying, whoa, this is not politically correct. It’s correct, but it’s not politically correct, you know, this is the old days.
He may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary — so here it is, people coming in — suspend the entry of all aliens. Right? That’s what it says. It’s not like — again, a bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this. Suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens. Okay, so you can suspend the aliens, right? You can suspend the aliens from coming in — very strong — or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.
Okay. So you can suspend, you can put restrictions, you can do whatever you want. And this is for the security of the country — which, again, you’re the chiefs, you’re the sheriffs. You understand this.
And I listened to lawyers on both sides last night, and they were talking about things that had just nothing to do with it. I listened to a panel of judges, and I’ll comment on that — I will not comment on the statements made by certainly one judge. But I have to be honest that if these judges wanted to, in my opinion, help the court in terms of respect for the court, they’d what they should be doing. I mean, it’s so sad.
They should be — when you read something so simple and so beautifully written, and so perfectly written — other than the one statement, of course, having to do with he or she — but when you read something so perfectly written and so clear to anybody, and then you have lawyers and you watched — I watched last night in amazement, and I heard things that I couldn’t believe, things that really had nothing to do with what I just read.
And I don’t ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased. And we haven’t had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political, and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right. And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important.
Right now, we are at risk because of what happened. General Kelly is an extremely talented man and a very good man — now Secretary Kelly, Homeland Security. We are doing our job. He’s a great man. (Applause.) We’re doing our job. And one of the reasons you probably heard that we did it so quickly — in fact, I said, let’s give a one-month notice, and then law enforcement — and General Kelly was so great because he said, we totally knew about it. We knew about everything. We do things well. We did things right.
But the law enforcement people said to me, oh, you can’t give a notice, because if you give a notice that you’re going to be really tough in one month from now, or in one week from now — I suggested a month and I said, well, what about a week? They said, no, you can’t do that, because then people are going to pour in before the toughness goes on. Do you people agree? I mean, you know more about law than anybody, law enforcement. (Applause.)
So I wanted to give, like, a month. Then I said, well, what about a week? They said, well, then you’re going to have a whole pile of people perhaps — perhaps — with very evil intentions coming in before the restrictions.
So there it is, folks. It’s as plain as you can have it. I didn’t — and I was a good student. I understand things. I comprehend very well, okay? Better than I think almost anybody. And I want to tell you, I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was disgraceful. It was disgraceful. Because what I just read to you is what we have, and it just can’t be written any plainer or better. And for us to be going through this — and, by the way, a highly, highly respected judge in Boston ruled very strongly in our favor. You heard that.
In fact, I said to my people, why don’t you use the Boston case? And there were reasons why they couldn’t use the Boston case. This one came later for various reasons. But use the Boston case. And I won’t read that, but there were statements made by that judge — who, again, highly respected — that were right on. They were perfect. They were perfect.
So I think it’s sad. I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today. And it will be at risk until such time as we are entitled and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country. As chiefs, as sheriffs of this country, we want security.
One of the reasons I was elected was because of law and order and security. It’s one of the reasons I was elected. Also jobs and lots of other things. But I think one of the strongest reasons is security. And they’re taking away our weapons one by one, that’s what they’re doing. And you know it and I know it, and you people have been very unhappy for a long period of time. And I can read the polls maybe better than anybody because it seems that I understood the polls a lot better than many of the pollsters understood the polls — assuming they were honest polls, which I think probably many of them weren’t. I really believe that. (Applause.)
But we need security in our country. We have to allow you folks to do your job. You’re great people, great people. Great men and women. And we have to allow you to do your job. And we have to give you the weapons that you need. And this is a weapon that you need. And they’re trying to take it away from you, maybe because of politics or maybe because of political views. We can’t let that happen.
So with that, let’s get on to business, right? It’s really something. Thank you. (Applause.)
I want to thank Sheriff Sandra Hutchens and Chief Tom Manger for your leadership and, frankly, for the service. You have had great service. Everyone has told me about you two legendary people. All of us here today are united by one shared mission: to serve and protect the public of the United States.
During my campaign for President, I had the chance to spend time with law enforcement officials all across our country. They are the most incredible people you will ever meet. And I just wanted to say to all of them right now, from the bottom of my heart, thank you, thank you, thank you. (Applause.)
There are many actions we in the federal government can take to help improve safety in your communities. But I believe that community safety begins with moral leadership. Our police officers, sheriffs and deputies risk their lives every day. And they’re entitled to an administration that has their back. (Applause.)
The first step in restoring public safety is affirming our confidence in the men and women charged with upholding our laws. And I’m going to add justices, judges in that category. And I’m very proud to have picked Judge Gorsuch, who I think is going to be an outstanding member of the Supreme Court — outstanding. (Applause.)
So I’d like to begin my remarks with a declaration issued to all of you, and delivered to every member of the law enforcement community all across the United States. My message today is that you have a true, true friend in the White House. You have. (Applause.) I stand with you. I support our police. I support our sheriffs. And we support the men and women of law enforcement. (Applause.)
Right now, many communities in America are facing a public safety crisis. Murders in 2015 experienced their largest single-year increase in nearly half a century. In 2016, murders in large cities continued to climb by double digits. In many of our biggest cities, 2016 brought an increase in the number of homicides, rapes, assaults and shootings. In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone, and the rate so far this year has been even higher. What is going on in Chicago?
We cannot allow this to continue. We’ve allowed too many young lives to be claimed — and you see that, you see that all over — claimed by gangs, and too many neighborhoods to be crippled by violence and fear. Sixty percent of murder victims under the age of 22 are African American. This is a national tragedy, and it requires national action. This violence must end, and we must all work together to end it.
Whether a child lives in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore, or anywhere in our country, he or she has the right to grow up in safety and in peace. No one in America should be punished because of the city where he or she is born. Every child in America should be able to play outside without fear, walk home without danger, and attend a school without being worried about drugs or gangs or violence.
So many lives and so many people have been cut short. Their potential, their life has been cut short. So much potential has been sidelined. And so many dreams have been shattered and broken, totally broken.
It’s time to stop the drugs from pouring into our country. And, by the way, we will do that. And I will say this: General, now Secretary, Kelly will be the man to do it, and we will give him a wall. And it will be a real wall. (Applause.) And a lot of things will happen very positively for your cities, your states, believe me. The wall is getting designed right now. A lot of people say, oh, oh, Trump was only kidding with the wall. I wasn’t kidding. I don’t kid. I don’t kid. I watch this, and they say I was kidding. No, I don’t kid.
I don’t kid about things like that, I can tell you. No, we will have a wall. It will be a great wall, and it will do a lot of — will be a big help. Just ask Israel about walls. Do walls work? Just ask Israel. They work — if it’s properly done.
It’s time to dismantle the gangs terrorizing our citizens, and it’s time to ensure that every young American can be raised in an environment of decency, dignity, love and support. You have asked for the resources, tools and support you need to get the job done. We will do whatever we can to help you meet those demands. That includes a zero tolerance policy for acts of violence against law enforcement. (Applause.) We all see what happens. We all see what happens and what’s been happening to you. It’s not fair.
We must protect those who protect us. The number of officers shot and killed in the line of duty last year increased by 56 percent from the year before. Last year, in Dallas, police officers were targeted for execution –- think of this. Who ever heard of this? They were targeted for execution. Twelve were shot and five were killed. These heroic officers died as they lived -– protecting the innocent, rushing into danger, risking their lives for people they did not even know, but for people that they were determined to save. Hats off to you people.
These slain officers are an eternal monument to all of the men and women who protect our streets and serve our public. We will not forget them, and we will not forget all of the others who made that final sacrifice in the line of duty.
God has blessed our nation to put these heroes among us. Those who serve in law enforcement work long hours. You work long hours. I know so many sheriffs, so many chiefs, so many police who work long hours and dangerous hours, oftentimes in difficult conditions and for not that much pay relative to what you’re doing. They do it because they care.
We must work with them, not against them. They’re working against you. For many years they’ve been working against you. We must support them, not undermine them. And instead of division and disunity — and which is so much disunity — we must build bridges of partnership and of trust. Those who demonize law enforcement or who use the actions of a few to discredit the service of many are hurting the very people they say that they want to help. When policing is reduced, crime is increased, and our poorest citizens suffer the most. And I see it all the time. When the number of police goes down, crime goes up.
To build needed trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, it is not enough for us to merely talk to each other. We must listen to each other. All of us share the view that those in uniform must be held to the highest possible standard of conduct — so important.
You’re the role models to young Americans all across this country, many of whom want to go into law enforcement, many of whom want to be a sheriff or a police chief, many of whom — they have great respect for you. Tremendous respect. You don’t even realize it, but I will tell you, they have great respect and admiration for the people in this room and the people that you represent. And don’t let anyone ever tell you different. Don’t let the dishonest media try and convince you that it’s different than that, because it’s not. (Applause.)
That is why our commitment to law and law enforcement also includes ensuring that we are giving departments the resources they need to train, recruit and retain talent. As part of our commitment to safe communities, we will also work to address the mental health crisis. Prisons should not be a substitute for treatment. We will fight to increase access to life-saving treatment to battle the addiction to drugs, which is afflicting our nation like never ever before — ever. (Applause.)
I’ve been here two weeks. I’ve met a lot of law enforcement officials. Yesterday, I brought them into the Oval Office. I asked a group, what impact do drugs have in terms of a percentage on crime? They said, 75 to 80 percent. That’s pretty sad. We’re going to stop the drugs from pouring in. We’re going to stop those drugs from poisoning our youth, from poisoning our people. We’re going to be ruthless in that fight. We have no choice. (Applause.)
And we’re going to take that fight to the drug cartels and work to liberate our communities from their terrible grip of violence. You have the power and knowledge to tell General Kelly — now Secretary Kelly — who the illegal immigrant gang members are. Now, you have that power because you know them, you’re there, you’re local. You know the illegals, you know them by their first name, you know them by their nicknames. You have that power. The federal government can never be that precise. But you’re in the neighborhoods — you know the bad ones, you know the good ones.
I want you to turn in the bad ones. Call Secretary Kelly’s representatives and we’ll get them out of our country and bring them back where they came from, and we’ll do it fast. You have to call up the federal government, Homeland Security, because so much of the problems — you look at Chicago and you look at other places. So many of the problems are caused by gang members, many of whom are not even legally in our country.
And we will work with you on the frontlines to keep America safe from terrorism, which is what I began this with. Terrorism — a tremendous threat, far greater than people in our country understand. Believe me. I’ve learned a lot in the last two weeks. And terrorism is a far greater threat than the people of our country understand. But we’re going to take care of it. We’re going to win. We’re going to take care of it, folks.
Let today be the beginning of a great national partnership. Let today serve as a great call to action. And let this moment represent a new beginning in relations between law enforcement and our communities. I want you to know the American public totally stands with you. I want you to know the American people support you. I want you to know how proud we are, truly proud, to know you.
We applaud your efforts. We thank you for your service. And we promise that you will always find an open door at the White House — an open invitation to our great cops and sheriffs nationwide. They’re great people. You are great people.
Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
Break the 9th Circuit into 2 or more new circuit courts of a size comparable to the rest of the circuit courts in the country. Congess can do it. All lower federal courts are created by congess. This is a fleeting opportunity to destroy this radical judicial monster and create more judicial slots for Trump to fill.
Great idea but sadly, Congress doesn’t want to………..
Well they may or may not pretend to. Congressman (Flake? ) being interviewed yesterday said he was going to put forth a bill for a new 12th Circuit because the 9th is too large to be effective , etc. !2th would include WA, ID, AZ and a couple others.
http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/nevada/bill-remove-nevada-5-other-states-nutty-9th-circuit-court-may-be
Absolutely. Make new courts to staff with moonbat judges. Death Valley Federal Circuit for adjudication of disputes involving rattle snakes and gila monsters. No more San Francisco palace. Here’s the new court house:
Works for me!
Perfect!
Did you mean the 9th Circus?
“And I want to tell you, I listened to a bunch of stuff last night on television that was disgraceful. It was disgraceful.” – Trump shines the light in dark corners.
LikeLiked by 16 people
And the reporter today at the WH Press Briefing questioned Spicer on ‘what Pres. Trump means’?
This is incredible that these reporters actually ask repeatedly : “What does Pres. Trump mean?” “What does that law mean?”
Did they not learn: “Words mean things”?
and did you hear the doofus question the use of the word ‘disgraceful’, as in how dare he use vocabulary words we don’t deem politically correct or appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or : we can’t spell?
Yes petszmom, I did. I wanted Sean to plow into them over that but he handled it well by dismissing the question, giving a chuckle and moving on to the next moronic question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, he is so graceful….did you hear the other anomaly tell him because it was black history month she was entitled to ask like what, 3 questions. imagine if sean had answered, “and because i am white i have more standing so NO, you may not”.
EXACTLY! Like, duh, he means exactly what he said.
In the book “7 habits of highly successful people,” there is a brief mention of how to spot “intentional misunderstanding” and how to deal with it. I reported to a Manager in a job from years back whom constantly pretended that he couldn’t understand me (in meetings, while I was speaking) and it really had me frustrated for months. After reading the book, I replied to his next flare up of asking me to clarify with “Let’s take it up after the meeting and I’ll explain it so you can understand.” It didn’t help the already toxic relationship, but it stopped the “intentional misunderstanding.”
The questions are a sophomoric attempt to make Trump look stupid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The response to virtually all such questions, like the argument to the 9th Circus, should be, “Get out a basic dictionary and look up the first couple of meanings to each word; then put them together.” That’s what it means! If they still don’t understand, the problem is the questioner/court, not the law or Mr. Trump.
Agree, RBE.
He says it like it is, with no BS.
“I don’t kid”
Great speech, and straight from the heart. LEOs truly do have a friend in the White House now. Go Trump!
Epic. Was waiting for him to get it out there.
A call for deportation if I understand correctly, particularly the bad ones.
President Trump needs to publicly expose the far left judges before requesting their resignations. He may not be able to fire them but he could burn down their careers by exposing them for what they truly are.
a couple of labeling words like low energy jeb, little marco…should do the trick.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You forgot the greatest of all Corrupt Hillary!
Ooops…how could I forget, Crooked Hillary!
Liddle Marco.
“Lyin’ Ted”
#War. I don’t know what to say anymore. I want us on a war footing with all these people — media, activists, judges, politicians. Nothing less will do anymore for me. Tear the country apart — I don’t care anymore. Our side will win, their side will lose. But you have to fight, openly and ruthlessly. I thought that’s what we were getting with Trump. I’m still waiting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good grief. What a whiner you are!
You are like the guy in the foxhole who jumps out and runs away when the enemy starts firing. Trump is advancing on all fronts. If you are only watching the media, you are getting a skewed view of things.
Bah. I am not a sunshine soldier. I’m in this for the long haul, and I back my president!
I hope this eventually gets addressed:
http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2017/02/what-concept-how-about-we-try-america.html#more
This is exactly what is happening, and this is one of the reasons why college costs so much now (and why we have admin and profs with very bloated paychecks, and why we have been hiring a lot of foreign profs). And it is starting to seep down into our secondary and primary schools too — we allocate a lot of resources to ESL, and they want more (in fact, they are in the process of changing the curriculum to “better diversify” our schools and make all classes more ESL friendly).
I will say that I did not read the article. I have lived this diversity since 1985 in Western Colorado, with children in the Public Schools. Today, the schools from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and down the Colorado River to Grand junction are a mess of gangs from LA. It all began with ESL.
ESL in America – for older Americans who want to get a HS diploma, for all ages of Americans who want to learn to read, to reach Americans in rural areas and so on – was eclipsed by the social justice “charities” racket and NGO’s who marginalized Americans and funneled ESL to the invaders. Whenever the Federal government “gives grants” to charitable orgs, they end up as an arm of the government.
God bless Donald Trump. Put those judges on thin ice and tells them to skate. Love it, Just love it.
The Great Reveal is ongoing and may take years. Like I thought, and many of us thought, he is showing the country just how political the judicial system is. If any of you listened to the oral arguments you would have thought the DoJ lawyer sounded like a buffoon and didnt know what he was talking about. my point is, he didnt even try to win this. Alinsky tactics here (Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules) when push comes to shove they can show a complete bias over obama doing the same thing and the courts doing nothing about it.
Be Strong revolution is upon us.
MAGA
It’s wonderful having a clear thinking sane man in the Oval Office once again. I pray that God keep him safe.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen Patrick/
Judges deciding US National Security is obviously an untenable situation. The US President is elected to do so
Can anyone help me understand how this Washington State judge even has jurisdiction in what appears to me to be a foreign policy issue ? Also, how is it that he is allowed to inject his comments and personal tenets, when he is supposed to be an arbiter, the trier of facts, a disinterested third party? He is acting as a prosecutor and infusing political non fact. The presidents’ action is clearly within the confines of the constitution. What gives?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Now that’s what you call a class act Commander in Chief! Hear, hear..
Can a State Department block blockers: stop issuing visas to people from certain countries?
If they want harm to us, American people, in the name of PC, why don’t our State Department become proactive?
Patience – it’s currently Obama leftovers until Sessions is in- TOMORROW!
Can’t wait for Fake Tapper to weigh in.
Folks like this were absent from the Lumber 84 ad… I wonder why /s
I can’t wait to see all the immigrants kicked out of the country and see the whole system collapse.
I was glad to see him address the issue on how they went about implementing the EO. It sounds like there was a lot of careful consideration put into it. He has every right to call out this activist WA judge.
What a great move on The Donalds part…..he tells the cops to round up the bad guys and Kelly’s Heroes will ship ’em out…..now if he gets any push back from the Dims how are they going to come off looking?
As it’s been stated here many times before….he’s playing chess and they are playing checkers….they feel that their protestations are having the effect of making him act reactionary while in truth he’s insulating himself from any criticism because THEY will be the ones that look as if they want criminals roaming the streets…LOL….brilliant moves….
Sundance posted here yesterday the same thought…..president Trump is trying to protect us and the Democrats are trying to stop him from protecting us….so whenever there is any terrorist attack all people will remember is that he tried his best but the moonbats stopped him….any blood will be on their hands.
He’s dismantling the Democrat Party right in front of their eyes and they are too stupid to even realize it….every protest from them plays right into his hand……and we are only into week 2 of his presidency…..just think how different things will be in 8 years. MAGA!
I love how they use the Alynsky playbook against them…LOL….I feel the hand of Bannon at play….God how I wish Andrew could have been here….but then in a way I guess he still is….as the banner at the top of the page states: “I want you to be Andrew Breitbart” and each and every one of us here is a small piece of Andrew.
God Bless president Trump and his family and staff.
Kelly’s Heroes!!! What a great name for them, and that would be a great meme if I knew how to do the photoshop thing! Well done! (It’s one of my all-time favorite movies!)
I too enjoyed the movie….but the theme song really stuck in my mind….I find myself humming it often.
You know, it’s funny…..I just realized when listening to the lyrics that this song could be about the regrets a person might have for being a liberal in America; especially during the Trump years.
I love it even more now.
Gonna float this again.
Under a possible 9th Circuit precedent, couldn’t a Trump federal judge ‘order’ him to suspend the entire immigration system, based on some bogus suit?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And say, “this is turning into a political trial against the Office of the President of the United States.
Since I currently fill that high Office, I have every right to be here to defend that Office. If I stand accused, I have a constitutional right to face my accusers.
I am not in contempt of this court, but I do have contempt for anyone who swears to uphold the Constitution and the Law of the United States and then uses the court system to attempt to break it down. We have a Legislature to make laws. Making laws is not the purpose of the Courts.
Every person here speaking, including the judges involved, have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and the Laws of the United States.
I have with me just outside, a division of Marine guards. If this travesty of justice is not stopped immediately , I will have them arrest every person here that is attempting to dishonor the Constitution and the Congress, who gave the President the power by law to do exactly what I did.
Any further discussion on this matter will be considered resisting arrest.
I have the power to execute the orders to enforce existing laws in the nation, which is why the job of the President is also called “Chief Executive.”
Your oath to uphold the Constitution and the Law of the United States is hereby enforced.
You have ten minutes to clear this courtroom.
You are quite the dreamer! 🤠
the Establishment Dems and Repubs both want continued mass immigration. I wish Trump much but gonna be hard to actually cut immigration into the country. Too many people make money off of immigration.
I am 67 years old, I have never heard a president talk like he does. I am sort of dumbfounded. I am proud to say I voted for him and can smile about.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Never heard anything like it. Maybe Truman slightly, but really no one who tells the truth in such a blunt and endearing way. I love the guy, and am proud I voted for him, too!
He certainly speaks for me and speaks like me. Blunt and to the point.
What is running on all the media right now is headlined by CCN as:
“Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch calls Trump’s tweets ‘disheartening’ and “demoralizing”
This comes second hand from, according to FOX which used the words ‘disheartening’ and ‘demoralizing’:
“A source on the president’s Supreme Court nomination team told Fox that Gorsuch made the remark in a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.”
What the heck is going on now?
Just saw this. If true, Trump needs to withdraw Gorsuch’s name and find a new candidate that won’t spill his guts to a demonrat senator. Very disturbing.
Blumenthal is a weasel and a liar. I don’t believe him.
I await whatever Gorsuch has to say. He will go through hearings and probably will get asked about this.
Frankly, I think it’s a lie.
It’s great. Trump is demoralizing the judiciary. I think he should announce that’s he working with Congress on judicial reform. The Judicial Reform Act of 2017: Trumping the Courts.
Time for Gorsuch to clear things up?
The 9th Circuit no longer just legislates from the bench, it is now governing from the bench. They are the worst kind of subversives who cannot be disheartened nor demoralized enough – they should be impeached.
Trump SCOTUS. 9 is not enough — with 13 you get egg rolls.
If these activist judges were to rule against our Constitution, thus allowing this WA hack to deny the President his given authority to act, & to apply it at his discretion. And being in the interest of national security. Could he not tap into his power to declare a Federal State of Emergency?
Considering this dangerous legislative overreach- would strip him of the ability to prevent those who’ve declared war on us, from entering this country. And at potential detriment to American citizens. With his cabinet incomplete, & relevant agencies still needing overhauled (c/o petulant & incompetent Democrats).
Not to mention granting rights to aliens on hostile foreign soil. When the US Constitution does not apply for them. Nor does it afford them special privileges that supersede the POTUS, or even priority over our citizens.
It should be a crime to abuse their position in making such a mockery of our Constitution.
Some basic info, & a flowchart on certain aspects of… (Ok It’s a Pol Sci textbook)🙂
https://www.boundless.com/political-science/textbooks/boundless-political-science-textbook/the-presidency-12/the-powers-of-the-presidency-83/emergency-powers-456-5672/
Law enforcement is on the move, my friends.
They need to go after these useful idiot judges for inserting themselves where they do not belong for political reasons. Impeach him!
http://www.charismanews.com/politics/issues/62880-conservatives-are-building-the-case-to-impeach-judge-robart
25 year veteran of the State Department supports Trump’s travel ban and thinks it should go farther.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/letters/ct-i-have-seen-first-hand-the-abuse-and-fraud-in-the-u-s-refugee-program-20170206-story.html
Complete opposite of another 25 year veteran who recently spoke out in support of the fraud at the State Department and who lack the mental capacity to allow an opposing view of someone who supports a position that wants to defend the citizens of this country.
New poll by Morning Morning Consult/Politico on Trump’s travel ban
55 percent support , 38 percent oppose, 8 percent no opinion.
http://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-02-08/poll-majority-support-trumps-travel-ban
The conniving Leftists on the 9th Circuit will not rule in President Trump’s (our side). They will put out some pseudo-intellectual ruling that pretends they are interetested in national security and Constitutional Rights, however, the Executive Order violates somebody’s rights. They’re are filthy scumbags through and through.
Whistle Blower At State Department EXPOSES REFUGEE Program As A Complete FRAUD
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/whistle-blower-state-department-exposes-refugee-program-complete-fraud/
