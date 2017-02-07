Tuesday February 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
Forgive my ignorance but what manner of instrument is that? Beautiful and relaxing music. Perfect for helping my insomnia 🙂
LikeLike
(Drive-by)
Surprise, surprise, surprise…
Top California Democrat: “Half of My Family” Here Illegally [CA State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon]
http://www.fixthisnation.com/conservative-breaking-news/top-california-democrat-half-of-my-family-here-illegally/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Harboring and abetting criminals. Is that not, in itself, a crime or at least an impeachable offence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One would certainly think so.
LikeLike
https://www.suasnews.com/2017/02/ascending-technologies-drone-swarm-super-bowl-2017/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Electronic fireworks, I guess.
LikeLike
This is a “sign of our times” article. It’s so crazy that it’s funny to me.
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/02/06/biologically-male-transgendered-killer-moved-female-prison-sex-inmates/
LikeLike
I seem to be bucking the trend of this thread. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Increasing the number of trajectories is always a good idea.
LikeLike
Just wanted to share a really nice story I was linked to over at The_Donald…
There is a woman named Elizabeth Poet who owns a yarn shop called The Joy of Knitting…
Recently some women came in and asked her for pink yarn for, you guessed it, p&%^y hats…and she refused to help them, told them they could buy somewhere else.
Its a great story…she has received all manner of rudeness, but so many are supporting her she is buying new carpet for her store.
Really edifying. Great Christian woman, walking her talk.
Story found on thefederalist.com
(sorry I am such a Luddite I cannot figure out how to do a hyperlink)
LikeLike