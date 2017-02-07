Tuesday February 7th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Garrison Hall says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:17 am

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:24 am

    (Drive-by)

    Surprise, surprise, surprise…

    Top California Democrat: “Half of My Family” Here Illegally [CA State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon]

    http://www.fixthisnation.com/conservative-breaking-news/top-california-democrat-half-of-my-family-here-illegally/

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 7, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I seem to be bucking the trend of this thread. 🙂

    • MaryfromMarin says:
      February 7, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Increasing the number of trajectories is always a good idea.

    • piper567 says:
      February 7, 2017 at 12:55 am

      Just wanted to share a really nice story I was linked to over at The_Donald…
      There is a woman named Elizabeth Poet who owns a yarn shop called The Joy of Knitting…
      Recently some women came in and asked her for pink yarn for, you guessed it, p&%^y hats…and she refused to help them, told them they could buy somewhere else.
      Its a great story…she has received all manner of rudeness, but so many are supporting her she is buying new carpet for her store.
      Really edifying. Great Christian woman, walking her talk.
      Story found on thefederalist.com
      (sorry I am such a Luddite I cannot figure out how to do a hyperlink)

