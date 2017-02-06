President Trump Speaks To CENTCOM MacDill Airforce Base…

President Donald Trump traveled to MacDill Air Force Base today in Tampa Florida to visit to US Central Command, meet officers who form the tip of the spear implementing his strategy to defeat the Islamic State group, and deliver remarks to the military.

CENTCOM military command is responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia. It plays a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve — the US-led mission to “degrade and defeat” the Islamic State group — which has resulted in 17,861 strikes across northern Syria and Iraq since August 2016. President Trump also ate lunch with the troops.