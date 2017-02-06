President Trump Speaks To CENTCOM MacDill Airforce Base…

Posted on February 6, 2017 by

President Donald Trump traveled to MacDill Air Force Base today in Tampa Florida to visit to US Central Command, meet officers who form the tip of the spear implementing his strategy to defeat the Islamic State group, and deliver remarks to the military.

CENTCOM military command is responsible for an area that includes the Middle East and Central Asia.  It plays a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve — the US-led mission to “degrade and defeat” the Islamic State group — which has resulted in 17,861 strikes across northern Syria and Iraq since August 2016. President Trump also ate lunch with the troops.

trump-centcomtrump-centcom-2

This entry was posted in ISIS, Islam, Jihad, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

16 Responses to President Trump Speaks To CENTCOM MacDill Airforce Base…

  1. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Sounds like he’s got a supportive group!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. jmclever says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    So glad for a patriotic president who gets it, a real man who’s not afraid to stand up and be counted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Lawrence says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Is CENTCOM compromised by Islamic spies too?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. The Boss says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Pres. Trump was very clear yet again that he intends to do everything possible to prevent radical Islamic terrorists from setting up shop in the USA, despite the head start they got from Obama.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. India Maria says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    As a builder, Trump never hired a contractor and said, “let me know when the skyscraper is finished.” He would show up at the site and watch the pouring of the concrete. Looks like as CINC, he is not gonna simply hire Gen. Mattis and then just read one page summaries. He lunches with the spearchuckers.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Bob says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Hopefully DJT see’s the terrible uniforms and gives an order to get rid of the maternity suits for work and has a redesign of the Dress uniform as well. They both are unbecoming and need to look to something with some class. The troops will respond positive for sure.

    Like

    Reply
  7. carnan43 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    A President who really wants to connect with the people, not just the rich and famous. No golfing today. Keep this man in yours prayers.

    Like

    Reply
  8. cosmo221 says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Looks like the military coup is not gonna happen like the libtards want. Never really thought it would but just wanted to say libtards. Hahahaha

    Like

    Reply
  9. Pam says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Orygun says:
    February 6, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    After the results of that last mission, I am thinking he wanted to reassure the folks that they were working diligently to clean out the traitors. He is making sure the word is getting out and they should feel free to out anyone working against our nation.
    I love how he takes personal responsibility and goes right to the source.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s