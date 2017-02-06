Monday February 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Although it’s still Sunday night in CA, here is a prayer for tomorrow morning:
“Lord God, almighty and everlasting Father, you have brought us in safety to this new day: Preserve us with your mighty power, that we may not fall into sin, nor be overcome by adversity; and in all we do, direct us to the fulfilling of your purpose; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”
–Book of Common Prayer–
Amen.
Thank you, Lord for every blessing.
Anybody get wind of this? Sounds great on the surface, who doesn’t want to “stop corruption” and “fix our broken elections”?
Here’s the “about us” page with a lot of faces and names. Anybody recognize good guys or bad guys? I could start detailed keyword searching but I reckon some Treepers here will recognize any scoundrels much quicker than I can make headway.
https://represent.us/about/
The Anti-Corruption Act
https://represent.us/
Stop political bribery. End secret money. Fix our broken elections.
Our movement is passing Anti-Corruption Acts in towns, cities and states across America…all the way to Washington, DC.
On-the-level or wolf-in-sheep’s clothing is what I’m asking.
Whaddya make of it?
I looked but do not recognize any of the names. Would need to do some research.
There was a time, somewhere between do-wap and the British rock-and-roll invasion where this kind of jazz was the very pinnacle of cool. If you could stay up late enough, you could see Hugh Heffner pull up to the Chicago Playboy mansion in has Mercedes 300SL and go in with him to hear Paul Desmond or Jim Hall play for Heff and his elegant friends on “Playboy After Dark”
. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6MupBUJ0kc
“The Bible promises that ‘The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much’. (James 5:16). We can easily overlook the first part of that same verse, which begins, ‘Confess your sins’. …” – Reverend Franklin Graham
“for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God, being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.”
H/T MOONBATTERY
http://moonbattery.com/?p=80860
http://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2017/02/04/cbs-news-finds-the-statue-of-liberty-was-intended-to-be-a-muslim-woman-sort-of/
Important….
Muslim-Islamic Wife Beating Etiquette.!
Women of America, Special Instructions for Your Husband
Men, follow these rules and you will acting in the way of Allah.!
Bill Still Report Video 5-Feb-2017:
