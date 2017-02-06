Monday February 6th – Open Thread

Posted on February 6, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

13 Responses to Monday February 6th – Open Thread

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Although it’s still Sunday night in CA, here is a prayer for tomorrow morning:

    “Lord God, almighty and everlasting Father, you have brought us in safety to this new day: Preserve us with your mighty power, that we may not fall into sin, nor be overcome by adversity; and in all we do, direct us to the fulfilling of your purpose; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

    –Book of Common Prayer–

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Victorious Grace Good says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Thank you, Lord for every blessing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. nimrodman says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Anybody get wind of this? Sounds great on the surface, who doesn’t want to “stop corruption” and “fix our broken elections”?

    Here’s the “about us” page with a lot of faces and names. Anybody recognize good guys or bad guys? I could start detailed keyword searching but I reckon some Treepers here will recognize any scoundrels much quicker than I can make headway.

    https://represent.us/about/

    The Anti-Corruption Act
    https://represent.us/

    Stop political bribery. End secret money. Fix our broken elections.
    Our movement is passing Anti-Corruption Acts in towns, cities and states across America…all the way to Washington, DC.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:33 am

    There was a time, somewhere between do-wap and the British rock-and-roll invasion where this kind of jazz was the very pinnacle of cool. If you could stay up late enough, you could see Hugh Heffner pull up to the Chicago Playboy mansion in has Mercedes 300SL and go in with him to hear Paul Desmond or Jim Hall play for Heff and his elegant friends on “Playboy After Dark”

    . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6MupBUJ0kc

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Lucille says:
    February 6, 2017 at 12:39 am

    “The Bible promises that ‘The effective prayer of a righteous man can accomplish much’. (James 5:16). We can easily overlook the first part of that same verse, which begins, ‘Confess your sins’. …” – Reverend Franklin Graham

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Texasranger says:
    February 6, 2017 at 1:40 am

    Important….

    Muslim-Islamic Wife Beating Etiquette.!

    Women of America, Special Instructions for Your Husband

    Men, follow these rules and you will acting in the way of Allah.!

    Bill Still Report Video 5-Feb-2017:

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s