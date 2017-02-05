President Trump Super Bowl Sunday Interview With Bill O’Reilly…

Posted on February 5, 2017 by

President Donald Trump sits down with Fox News Bill O’Reilly for a pre-game interview on Super Bowl Sunday:

trump-and-o-reilly

80 Responses to President Trump Super Bowl Sunday Interview With Bill O’Reilly…

  1. freewillnc says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    He loves pushing people’s buttons. Love this man….

    • Fe says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      President Trump pushed back bigly at O’Reilly’s aggressiveness. Our President never wavers. Gosh, he literally takes my breath away with his hard core love for us Americans and our beautiful country. Bravo Mr. President!

  2. sunnydaze says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Great interview. Seems Trump has learned how to respond effectively to the outrageous BS that O’Reilly throws his way.

    • muffyroberts says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Remember when Oreilly interview Obama a few times?

      That was a sap feast. That is when I turned against Oreilly.

      • Southern Son says:
        February 5, 2017 at 6:12 pm

        Me Too!
        He soaked up oboMao’s greatness with a bisquit, and ask for more.
        Last week, he was previewing how he Must ask the tough questions of President Trump, but explained that he Had to respect the office.
        Compare the Contrast of the two Interviews, and it is Obvious, that O’Blowviate thinks he is above President Trump.
        Probably because of his Progresive Bent, and that he knew Trump Before he became The most Powerful Leader in the World.
        Suck it up, Buttercup!
        You are back bench to the President!!
        I did Admire, that President Trump made him Reach for a handshake.
        DJT is Definitly at the Top of my Hero list!

        • nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
          February 5, 2017 at 6:34 pm

          They have known each other socially for years and O’Reilly thought they were equals as ” celebrities” and he can’t get over the fact that Trump came out of virtually no where to do the impossible and really become the President . He still can’t believe it and is ego makes him envious

    • E C says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:44 pm

      I think early on they needed each other thus Trump never pushed back hard. Now that the balance of power has shifted i.e. BOR needs Trump more than Trump needs BOR he can shove it back at him.

  3. hpushkin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Thought he did well, effective, forthright. What’s not to like?

  4. Dottie Derewicz says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    He is so right..There are a lot of killers..The ones like O’Reilly and others in government..think we are blind and we don’t know that..Many of us voted for Trump ..because we know more than what our government would hope we know.

  5. bobsunshine says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Did everyone catch what Trump did on Jan. 20 after being sworn in? Just saw on Zerohedge (via FreeRepublic) – “Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits”
    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits

  6. Piper says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Love Trump! Here’s a little something to make everyone laugh:

    Liked by 3 people

  7. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:43 pm

  8. youme says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Recent remarks by Eliot A. Cohen and Rosa Brooks indicate that the elites are discussing removing Trump from office before 2020 and the US Constitution be damned:

    https://audioboom.com/channel/johnbatchelor

    Scroll down “Revisiting “Seven Days in May” in 2017. Michael Vlahos @JHUWorldCrisis.” tp platy the podcast

    Another link to the podcast is here:

    http://johnbatchelorshow.com/schedules/february-3-2017

  9. Deplorable Pamski (@T64Pamela) says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Do people really think that the CIA is so innocent? And what about Seth Rich? Andrew Brietbart? JFK?

    Liked by 7 people

    • MrE says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      The Reagan attempt, Scalia… the list goes on.

      And then there’s their misdeeds abroad (training bin Laden, supporting ISIS and the MB, Gaddafi assassination, Arab Spring all come to mind without any difficulty).

    • MVW says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      CIA has supplied the Clintons the ‘Bag Men’ to off those that were inconvenient. Anyone really think so many could be removed by a private company not sanctioned by the CIA?

      The dark CIA needs to be vacuumed out.

  10. beaujest says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    maybe we can get tough guy DeNiro to punch O’Reilly In the face !

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Peter says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    How can GOPe not have a tax cut plan passed already?

    I am so never voting straight ticket again. I am all in ok Trump or nothing. You either vote with him or I’m voting against.

    First leader ever to trust – he does exactly what he said he was going to do. Honest and true. About time.

  12. Joe says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Better than the freaking Super Bowl itself.

    Dang! All downhill from here on out.

    By the way, BIG FB fan, so not a hater…just a great interview.

  13. Abster says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I think what President Trump has accomplished in this short time is absolutely amazing. President Trump gave a great interview. I didn’t particularly care for how flip O’Reilly was acting…found it disrespectful actually.

  14. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:52 pm

  15. petszmom says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    loved the pushback on the comment section. bill is incredibly stupid, i guess i never noticed since i stopped watching such a long time ago. the comment he made about there NOT being specific killers in our govt was incredibly naive, you are a killer when you give the command to kill, moron. the order is to KILL, no matter who gives it.

  16. Guy Bee says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    OReilly’s set up questions were great. Trump handled them all like a pro. The only reason anyone could be against Trump right now is that they are idiological idiots. Amazing how many reside in this country. Time for true Americans to let these neocons *McConnel, Graham et, al) are going to be ousted in the next election. Time to drain the swamp.

  17. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    If he’s true to form from previous POTUS interviews, 70% of his spots next week will be self-referential, with BOR demanding to have his preening feather fluffed.

  18. Peter G. says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I could almost sense Trump restraining himself from naming Obama and Clinton as killers.

  19. Newman says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    President Trump was great!! I’m not a Billo fan but he didn’t seem to be that obnoxious blowhard as usual.

  20. Red says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    BOR is such a jerk….I just keep remembering what Sundance pointed out (which at the time it happened went right over my head) when then Candidate Trump told BOR to talk to his (BOR’s) psychiatrist about a question BOR had asked

  21. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:13 pm

  22. gary says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Go Trump!
    Go Pats!

    Win Win Win

  23. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I watched it.
    I liked it.
    Seemed like a decent interview with nothing too controversial or upsetting.

    But of course this is just my first impression. Tomorrow I’ll watch the news & be outraged about something, maybe everything Trump said. That’s the rules man.

  24. fleporeblog says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Some of you may be shocked about our President saying the replacement may happen next year. This is a brilliant strategy. That means Democrats will have to show their hand when 23 of which 10 come from states our President won are up for reelection.

    This also tells me that immigration will be the focal point this entire year. From the wall to deportation to self deportation when he cuts off their life line. This will be the year of immigration and I can’t wait!

    • Summer says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      Agree! I am basically a single-issue voter and this issue happens to be immigration.
      The Wall, ban, deportation… music to my ears.

  25. George says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Heard Bill O’reilly say this was a 40 minute tapped interview with 10 minutes to air tonight. Enough said! President Trump promotes interview on Facebook and Twitter.
    ENJOY! THE LION! MESSAGE SENT!

  26. Summer says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    Good interview but… is BOR avoiding calling Trump “Mr. President?”

    I hoped Obamacare would be repealed much earlier. I suppose the delay is because they want something “really good” to replace it with, and Ryan is fixated on cutting Medicare.
    Also, I wonder what tax plan they are working on — Trump’s, Ryan’s “better way” or something in between.

  27. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Good stuff.

    Calm and in command amid the noise.

    That’s my prez!

  28. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:25 pm

  29. mw says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I notice Trump is starting to call out Obama administration. Not ‘former’ administration. Me likes! Anyone else notice O’Reilly was intimidating? His bullying was ******* I’m a lawyer and I always tell my clients, never mind that loud-mouthed, obnoxious attorney cause the weaker their case is, the more they bully. And I can say that cause I refuse to represent scumbags.

    (Comment edited by Admin…)

  30. webgirlpdx says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Thank you, Luke Bryan for a beautiful National Anthem.

    Love all the waving American flags!

  31. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:34 pm

  32. james23 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Oh my, Poppy Bush’s coin toss was a bit of a fail
    he does not look well

  33. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    Hockey & football, the two sports I love, but I refuse to watch football because of the NFL’s politically correct leftist stance. I didn’t leave football, football left me

    By the way, what time do the Muslims come out on the field to pray?

