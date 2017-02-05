President Trump Super Bowl Sunday Interview With Bill O’Reilly…

President Donald Trump sits down with Fox News Bill O’Reilly for a pre-game interview on Super Bowl Sunday:
He loves pushing people’s buttons. Love this man….
President Trump pushed back bigly at O’Reilly’s aggressiveness. Our President never wavers. Gosh, he literally takes my breath away with his hard core love for us Americans and our beautiful country. Bravo Mr. President!
Great interview. Seems Trump has learned how to respond effectively to the outrageous BS that O’Reilly throws his way.
Remember when Oreilly interview Obama a few times?
That was a sap feast. That is when I turned against Oreilly.
Me Too!
He soaked up oboMao’s greatness with a bisquit, and ask for more.
Last week, he was previewing how he Must ask the tough questions of President Trump, but explained that he Had to respect the office.
Compare the Contrast of the two Interviews, and it is Obvious, that O’Blowviate thinks he is above President Trump.
Probably because of his Progresive Bent, and that he knew Trump Before he became The most Powerful Leader in the World.
Suck it up, Buttercup!
You are back bench to the President!!
I did Admire, that President Trump made him Reach for a handshake.
DJT is Definitly at the Top of my Hero list!
They have known each other socially for years and O’Reilly thought they were equals as ” celebrities” and he can’t get over the fact that Trump came out of virtually no where to do the impossible and really become the President . He still can’t believe it and is ego makes him envious
I think early on they needed each other thus Trump never pushed back hard. Now that the balance of power has shifted i.e. BOR needs Trump more than Trump needs BOR he can shove it back at him.
Thought he did well, effective, forthright. What’s not to like?
Agree. Did you notice his New Yawk accent came out when talking to another New Yawker? I thought they were both comfortable.
He is so right..There are a lot of killers..The ones like O’Reilly and others in government..think we are blind and we don’t know that..Many of us voted for Trump ..because we know more than what our government would hope we know.
Good thing President Trump didn’t call out Ms. Clinton as a one of the many killers. If the President named names he might get a visit from the Clinton crime family hit man–the hit man who probably murdered the DNC employee who was shot in the back during the DNC Convention….
What happened to the Branch Davidians. How many kids did Bill and Hillary Cllinton kill anyway? Over and above all the Clinton White House ex-aides that accidentally committed suicide.
Sessions will probably call Hillary out; if the scared GOPe ever confirm him.
I believe Sessions will do as he said in his confirmation hearing – he will disassociate himself from any action and leave it up to his deputy or possibly appoint a special counsel. Otherwise, it will be mired in a bog of “this is a political witch-hunt.”
Not to mention the dead pool behind obama…. Choir boy anyone?
American People are done with being patted on the head and lied to.
CIA BRENNAN IS ONE THAT COMES TO MIND
Note he asked those questions even though bill himself has wrote Killing Patton, Killing Lincoln, Killing Jesus…..etc……
Did everyone catch what Trump did on Jan. 20 after being sworn in? Just saw on Zerohedge (via FreeRepublic) – “Trump Files Early With FEC For 2020 Candidacy, Outmaneuvers Nonprofits”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-01-30/trump-files-early-fec-2020-candidacy-outmaneuvers-nonprofits
Bob – Great find. Thanks for posting. I did not know of this, but I have to ask myself now….How smart is Trump?
Pretty smart to think this far ahead.
Love Trump! Here’s a little something to make everyone laugh:
Trump's #SuperBowl prediction to @oreillyfactor – Patriots win "by eight points" @FoxNews
Well, yea. Putin already rigged it.
Ha!
That correct! I just read Podesta’s email to Hillary for confirmation 🙂
ROFLMAO!!! 😀
and told Trump about it in an e-mail.
Scott, you win the Internet for the day 😂
Recent remarks by Eliot A. Cohen and Rosa Brooks indicate that the elites are discussing removing Trump from office before 2020 and the US Constitution be damned:
https://audioboom.com/channel/johnbatchelor
Scroll down “Revisiting “Seven Days in May” in 2017. Michael Vlahos @JHUWorldCrisis.” tp platy the podcast
Another link to the podcast is here:
http://johnbatchelorshow.com/schedules/february-3-2017
zzzzzzzzzzzzz
The elites are providing evidence that presidents should be selected and not elected. Time to get rid of the elites.
Do people really think that the CIA is so innocent? And what about Seth Rich? Andrew Brietbart? JFK?
The Reagan attempt, Scalia… the list goes on.
And then there’s their misdeeds abroad (training bin Laden, supporting ISIS and the MB, Gaddafi assassination, Arab Spring all come to mind without any difficulty).
CIA has supplied the Clintons the ‘Bag Men’ to off those that were inconvenient. Anyone really think so many could be removed by a private company not sanctioned by the CIA?
The dark CIA needs to be vacuumed out.
maybe we can get tough guy DeNiro to punch O’Reilly In the face !
I doubt DeNiro could reach that high…
DeNiro is waiting for someone to knit him a pussy hat that will fit his swelled head. Then we can see who he’ll scratch like a girl.
How can GOPe not have a tax cut plan passed already?
I am so never voting straight ticket again. I am all in ok Trump or nothing. You either vote with him or I’m voting against.
First leader ever to trust – he does exactly what he said he was going to do. Honest and true. About time.
Better than the freaking Super Bowl itself.
Dang! All downhill from here on out.
By the way, BIG FB fan, so not a hater…just a great interview.
I think what President Trump has accomplished in this short time is absolutely amazing. President Trump gave a great interview. I didn’t particularly care for how flip O’Reilly was acting…found it disrespectful actually.
Enjoy the #SuperBowl and then we continue: MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
That’s the spirit of a President
I am watching the super bowl, even though we are supposed to boycott it. I want to see the half time show, so I can come here later and make fun of it.
Thanks muffy. Will look for your commentary later!
I stopped watching Super Bowls years ago, so nothing new for me today. 😀
Looking to your great report muffyroberts.
loved the pushback on the comment section. bill is incredibly stupid, i guess i never noticed since i stopped watching such a long time ago. the comment he made about there NOT being specific killers in our govt was incredibly naive, you are a killer when you give the command to kill, moron. the order is to KILL, no matter who gives it.
OReilly’s set up questions were great. Trump handled them all like a pro. The only reason anyone could be against Trump right now is that they are idiological idiots. Amazing how many reside in this country. Time for true Americans to let these neocons *McConnel, Graham et, al) are going to be ousted in the next election. Time to drain the swamp.
If he’s true to form from previous POTUS interviews, 70% of his spots next week will be self-referential, with BOR demanding to have his preening feather fluffed.
plenty of things to do at 8pm that are more productive and/or fun than watching bo.
I could almost sense Trump restraining himself from naming Obama and Clinton as killers.
President Trump was great!! I’m not a Billo fan but he didn’t seem to be that obnoxious blowhard as usual.
BOR is such a jerk….I just keep remembering what Sundance pointed out (which at the time it happened went right over my head) when then Candidate Trump told BOR to talk to his (BOR’s) psychiatrist about a question BOR had asked
Family cooking session consisting of the 4 basic #superbowl food groups… Wings, guaq, queso, and ice cream. #food pic.twitter.com/lGStkjHbTG
That young lady (the southern mom in me wants to type “little girl’) in the front?
Our President someday.
I most probably won’t live to see it but some of you will.
Remember – I said it first. 😁
That stuff all looks homemade and not catered. Awesome!
I see that T is still wearing his Ninja Jammie’s. #adorable
Go Trump!
Go Pats!
Win Win Win
I watched it.
I liked it.
Seemed like a decent interview with nothing too controversial or upsetting.
But of course this is just my first impression. Tomorrow I’ll watch the news & be outraged about something, maybe everything Trump said. That’s the rules man.
Exactly, don’t worry, the media will tell you what you should be outraged about.
Some of you may be shocked about our President saying the replacement may happen next year. This is a brilliant strategy. That means Democrats will have to show their hand when 23 of which 10 come from states our President won are up for reelection.
This also tells me that immigration will be the focal point this entire year. From the wall to deportation to self deportation when he cuts off their life line. This will be the year of immigration and I can’t wait!
Agree! I am basically a single-issue voter and this issue happens to be immigration.
The Wall, ban, deportation… music to my ears.
Heard Bill O’reilly say this was a 40 minute tapped interview with 10 minutes to air tonight. Enough said! President Trump promotes interview on Facebook and Twitter.
ENJOY! THE LION! MESSAGE SENT!
Good interview but… is BOR avoiding calling Trump “Mr. President?”
I hoped Obamacare would be repealed much earlier. I suppose the delay is because they want something “really good” to replace it with, and Ryan is fixated on cutting Medicare.
Also, I wonder what tax plan they are working on — Trump’s, Ryan’s “better way” or something in between.
Summer, you are a glass half full person.
OH NO! I meant I am a glass half full person. YOU are definitely the personification of a glass half empty perceiver.
Lol, sorry for criticizing BOR and Ryan. Mea culpa.
It’s not your ‘criticism” – just seems that you are always looking for something to moan about. How about “Still so excited Obamacare is going to be repealed!” As an example/
I’m on to you sister…just so you know.
Just glad you’re not a “Feminist”. 😀
The Realist- that 8oz glass has 4oz’s in it. : )
Remember, the glass is full/empty depends on which way it is going. If it is being filled then it is half full and if it is being drunk or spilled, then it is half empty.
To me, the glass if filling but it isn’t at the halfway mark yet a President Trump has just begun to fight and to fulfill his campaign promises!
Fun side note: my son, 8 yrs at the time, made up the following joke. What did the empty wine glass say to the full wine glass? I am already drunk! …Yes, I realize its a total Christian homeschool mom fail but at least he is developing a sense of humor! 🙂
Good stuff.
Calm and in command amid the noise.
That’s my prez!
Keep calm and Trump on…
Game on. #wings #food #familytime #family #weekend #falcons #patriots #superbowl @ New York, New… https://t.co/2Lt2hgyO6g
I have a permanent Super Bowl ban until Media is extremely vetted by my President.
I notice Trump is starting to call out Obama administration. Not ‘former’ administration. Me likes! Anyone else notice O’Reilly was intimidating? His bullying was ******* I’m a lawyer and I always tell my clients, never mind that loud-mouthed, obnoxious attorney cause the weaker their case is, the more they bully. And I can say that cause I refuse to represent scumbags.
(Comment edited by Admin…)
Thank you, Luke Bryan for a beautiful National Anthem.
Love all the waving American flags!
Here we go!!! #SuperBowl
Oh my, Poppy Bush’s coin toss was a bit of a fail
he does not look well
Looked like the joker with that smile
Hockey & football, the two sports I love, but I refuse to watch football because of the NFL’s politically correct leftist stance. I didn’t leave football, football left me
By the way, what time do the Muslims come out on the field to pray?
