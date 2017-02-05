Patriots WIN The Superbowl !!!

In the biggest come-from-behind Super Bowl; and in the second greatest come-from-behind, against all odds, victory ever

The New England Patriots WIN !!!

179 Responses to Patriots WIN The Superbowl !!!

  1. BakoCarl says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I grew up 30 miles north of Boston, and although I generally don’t watch pro football, on the very rare occasions that I do, I prefer to see a well played game with the underdog winning.

    After I read that a number of Atlanta players were speaking out against PTrump, wouldn’t go to the White House if invited by PTrump after winning, and then stood without hand over heart at the national anthem, I knew I wanted the Patriots to win . . . in spite of my underdog leanings.

    I didn’t watch the game, but followed on TCH until just before the half when Atlanta was leading 21 – 0 . . . and I stopped checking in.

    I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal to me that the Patriots lost . . . just a football game. When I found out they won . . . with all the implications of it being a PTrump victory, I was surprised how very, very glad I felt . . . putting the Patriots victory into the “Trump Win” column.

    It’s made my night great . . . BIGLY!!!

    • auscitizenmom says:
      February 5, 2017 at 11:35 pm

      LOL I had just stepped outside to let my little doggie go potty and I happened to think about the winner of the SuperBowl. Then I came back inside and saw this. I really didn’t give a flip about the winner until Trump said the Patriots. That was my only reason to care.

    • jdvalk says:
      February 5, 2017 at 11:37 pm

      Yep, those Falcons not going to the White House got what they wanted.

  2. Nchadwick says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

  3. colmdebhailis says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Roger Goddell the epitome of PC idiocy is roundly booed and vilified.

  4. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Poetic justice

  5. jmgreenwell says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Year of the alpha males! Wowza!!! 👍🏼😛🇺🇸

  6. nightmare on k st says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    97% chance ESPN will lose more subscribers and be sold by Disney

    to see Keith Olbermann out of another job would be nice, could share sports stories with George Will (who wrote a baseball book a couple years ago)

  7. Newman says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Thank You Patriots!!! You denied the Poor little corrupt media clowns the headlines they so badly wanted…haha media you’re still batting zero against the Trumpster

  8. boogywstew says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    The Patriots win the Super Bowl !!! And in other news, New England beats the Falcons.

  9. Vixey says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Love it! Not tired of winning yet! Go Pats and Go Trump! 🙂

  10. jdvalk says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    It was da russians

  11. bertdilbert says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Donald Trump said Patriots by 8 but came in under budget and they won by 6!

    Liked by 8 people

  12. nightmare on k st says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    From inside the stadium, Mike Pence spotted Tim Kaine in the parking lot picking a fight in the street

  13. Trumppin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    #TomBrady & Those #Patriots are just a basket of #deplorables
    and #Falcons want to know why there aren’t 50pts ahead
    #SuperBowl #MAGA

  14. SR says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    I am not religious but believe in energy workflow and spiritual connection. All these extraordinary winnings are signs of something which average people can not understand. MSM is below average human IQ. I am having some kind of feeling that Trump is not just a regular/average human. I do not know how to say…supernatural power… I do not know how to explain.

  16. Martin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Well this is sure to spark a conversation…

    What’s yet another Patriots Super Bowl win got to do with Trump? Why all the giddiness about Goodell being booed, in the other thread? Forgive me, but I don’t get it. This is a bit more of a flight of fancy than I’ve encountered heretofore.

    Okay, so Brady likes Trump. Trump knows Kraft, and Kraft knows Trump, and they like each other. And so?

    The Patriots cheated in a conference playoff game. They were caught, red-handed. They destroyed evidence. They took the NFL to court. That’s what Democrats do. Goodell meted out a punishment, like any commissioner of a professional association would do. Brady served his punishment, with much acrimony and with a super-model wife to boot. And?

    Because the left hates Trump, and Brady likes Trump (apparently) it’s our duty to counter by demonizing Goodell? Is that what we’re down to? Trump good (and anything connected however tenuously) and everything else bad, and that’s all there is to it? Please, no.

    Perhaps a confluence of BLM weariness/lefty political tendencies/political triumphalism? Is America not where redemption lives, or is the NFL done? Over? Irredeemable? Or, since the Pats won, it’s all good now? Have we not derided many for being similarly one-sided, even over-admirably cult-like? That, too, describes what Democrats do. Seriously.

    In all honesty, I would have liked to have seen Atlanta win, since they’ve never won a Super Bowl before. One wonders if they ever will, in however many tries they can manage. One championship in Atlanta, Ever, in over 150 combined seasons of pro sports. And that’s in baseball, quite a while ago in fact.

    New England was heavily favored to win. The sportscasters could scarcely hide their astonishment, and were openly rooting for them. Atlanta was the underdog. I don’t want to be a buzz-kill, but it seems out of whack for Treepers to behave so.

  17. Ripple Earthdevil says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    If this was the second-greatest comeback victory, then what was the greatest?

  18. cycle1 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Don’t worry Atlanta, you can blame it on the Russians.

