Patriots WIN The Superbowl !!!

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017
I grew up 30 miles north of Boston, and although I generally don’t watch pro football, on the very rare occasions that I do, I prefer to see a well played game with the underdog winning.
After I read that a number of Atlanta players were speaking out against PTrump, wouldn’t go to the White House if invited by PTrump after winning, and then stood without hand over heart at the national anthem, I knew I wanted the Patriots to win . . . in spite of my underdog leanings.
I didn’t watch the game, but followed on TCH until just before the half when Atlanta was leading 21 – 0 . . . and I stopped checking in.
I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal to me that the Patriots lost . . . just a football game. When I found out they won . . . with all the implications of it being a PTrump victory, I was surprised how very, very glad I felt . . . putting the Patriots victory into the “Trump Win” column.
It’s made my night great . . . BIGLY!!!
LOL I had just stepped outside to let my little doggie go potty and I happened to think about the winner of the SuperBowl. Then I came back inside and saw this. I really didn’t give a flip about the winner until Trump said the Patriots. That was my only reason to care.
Yep, those Falcons not going to the White House got what they wanted.
TOO MUCH WINNING! pic.twitter.com/k2ICP8xSlo
— Newt-Trump Fan Club (@NewtTrump) February 6, 2017
Roger Goddell the epitome of PC idiocy is roundly booed and vilified.
He deserved it big league!!!
No league bigger
I just hope he understood why. I’m assuming it was partly Patriots fans upset about Brady’s suspension, but hope it was also people sick of NFL players showing disrespect during our National Anthem.
Poetic justice
Year of the alpha males! Wowza!!! 👍🏼😛🇺🇸
I love real men.
Amen and amen…ahhh men!
97% chance ESPN will lose more subscribers and be sold by Disney
to see Keith Olbermann out of another job would be nice, could share sports stories with George Will (who wrote a baseball book a couple years ago)
Soros is the prize and the goal for right now……….
You may like this review of Soros body language:
Body Language: George Soros End Game
Bombard’s Body Language – Published on Nov 15, 2016
Thank You Patriots!!! You denied the Poor little corrupt media clowns the headlines they so badly wanted…haha media you’re still batting zero against the Trumpster
The Patriots win the Super Bowl !!! And in other news, New England beats the Falcons.
Loved when Bob Kraft alluded to the shenanigans by Goddell on the Pats…
I caught that too. I would say that’s Trumpian. MAGA!!
Did you notice how Goodell couldn’t get off the stage fast enough? LOL
His Depends were coming unhinged.
He has to be the most hated commissioner in any sport for all time.
Yep, and Bradshaw gave him the perfect lob setup to do it. Loved it!
Love it! Not tired of winning yet! Go Pats and Go Trump! 🙂
It was da russians
Donald Trump said Patriots by 8 but came in under budget and they won by 6!
They missed an extra point. It would have been 7.
From inside the stadium, Mike Pence spotted Tim Kaine in the parking lot picking a fight in the street
#TomBrady & Those #Patriots are just a basket of #deplorables
and #Falcons want to know why there aren’t 50pts ahead
#SuperBowl #MAGA
I am not religious but believe in energy workflow and spiritual connection. All these extraordinary winnings are signs of something which average people can not understand. MSM is below average human IQ. I am having some kind of feeling that Trump is not just a regular/average human. I do not know how to say…supernatural power… I do not know how to explain.
It never gets old.
Well this is sure to spark a conversation…
What’s yet another Patriots Super Bowl win got to do with Trump? Why all the giddiness about Goodell being booed, in the other thread? Forgive me, but I don’t get it. This is a bit more of a flight of fancy than I’ve encountered heretofore.
Okay, so Brady likes Trump. Trump knows Kraft, and Kraft knows Trump, and they like each other. And so?
The Patriots cheated in a conference playoff game. They were caught, red-handed. They destroyed evidence. They took the NFL to court. That’s what Democrats do. Goodell meted out a punishment, like any commissioner of a professional association would do. Brady served his punishment, with much acrimony and with a super-model wife to boot. And?
Because the left hates Trump, and Brady likes Trump (apparently) it’s our duty to counter by demonizing Goodell? Is that what we’re down to? Trump good (and anything connected however tenuously) and everything else bad, and that’s all there is to it? Please, no.
Perhaps a confluence of BLM weariness/lefty political tendencies/political triumphalism? Is America not where redemption lives, or is the NFL done? Over? Irredeemable? Or, since the Pats won, it’s all good now? Have we not derided many for being similarly one-sided, even over-admirably cult-like? That, too, describes what Democrats do. Seriously.
In all honesty, I would have liked to have seen Atlanta win, since they’ve never won a Super Bowl before. One wonders if they ever will, in however many tries they can manage. One championship in Atlanta, Ever, in over 150 combined seasons of pro sports. And that’s in baseball, quite a while ago in fact.
New England was heavily favored to win. The sportscasters could scarcely hide their astonishment, and were openly rooting for them. Atlanta was the underdog. I don’t want to be a buzz-kill, but it seems out of whack for Treepers to behave so.
If this was the second-greatest comeback victory, then what was the greatest?
Don’t worry Atlanta, you can blame it on the Russians.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
LOL I had just stepped outside to let my little doggie go potty and I happened to think about the winner of the SuperBowl. Then I came back inside and saw this. I really didn’t give a flip about the winner until Trump said the Patriots. That was my only reason to care.
Yep, those Falcons not going to the White House got what they wanted.
Roger Goddell the epitome of PC idiocy is roundly booed and vilified.
He deserved it big league!!!
No league bigger
I just hope he understood why. I’m assuming it was partly Patriots fans upset about Brady’s suspension, but hope it was also people sick of NFL players showing disrespect during our National Anthem.
Poetic justice
Year of the alpha males! Wowza!!! 👍🏼😛🇺🇸
I love real men.
Amen and amen…ahhh men!
97% chance ESPN will lose more subscribers and be sold by Disney
to see Keith Olbermann out of another job would be nice, could share sports stories with George Will (who wrote a baseball book a couple years ago)
Soros is the prize and the goal for right now……….
You may like this review of Soros body language:
Body Language: George Soros End Game
Bombard’s Body Language – Published on Nov 15, 2016
Thank You Patriots!!! You denied the Poor little corrupt media clowns the headlines they so badly wanted…haha media you’re still batting zero against the Trumpster
The Patriots win the Super Bowl !!! And in other news, New England beats the Falcons.
Loved when Bob Kraft alluded to the shenanigans by Goddell on the Pats…
I caught that too. I would say that’s Trumpian. MAGA!!
Did you notice how Goodell couldn’t get off the stage fast enough? LOL
His Depends were coming unhinged.
He has to be the most hated commissioner in any sport for all time.
Yep, and Bradshaw gave him the perfect lob setup to do it. Loved it!
Love it! Not tired of winning yet! Go Pats and Go Trump! 🙂
It was da russians
Donald Trump said Patriots by 8 but came in under budget and they won by 6!
They missed an extra point. It would have been 7.
From inside the stadium, Mike Pence spotted Tim Kaine in the parking lot picking a fight in the street
#TomBrady & Those #Patriots are just a basket of #deplorables
and #Falcons want to know why there aren’t 50pts ahead
#SuperBowl #MAGA
I am not religious but believe in energy workflow and spiritual connection. All these extraordinary winnings are signs of something which average people can not understand. MSM is below average human IQ. I am having some kind of feeling that Trump is not just a regular/average human. I do not know how to say…supernatural power… I do not know how to explain.
It never gets old.
Well this is sure to spark a conversation…
What’s yet another Patriots Super Bowl win got to do with Trump? Why all the giddiness about Goodell being booed, in the other thread? Forgive me, but I don’t get it. This is a bit more of a flight of fancy than I’ve encountered heretofore.
Okay, so Brady likes Trump. Trump knows Kraft, and Kraft knows Trump, and they like each other. And so?
The Patriots cheated in a conference playoff game. They were caught, red-handed. They destroyed evidence. They took the NFL to court. That’s what Democrats do. Goodell meted out a punishment, like any commissioner of a professional association would do. Brady served his punishment, with much acrimony and with a super-model wife to boot. And?
Because the left hates Trump, and Brady likes Trump (apparently) it’s our duty to counter by demonizing Goodell? Is that what we’re down to? Trump good (and anything connected however tenuously) and everything else bad, and that’s all there is to it? Please, no.
Perhaps a confluence of BLM weariness/lefty political tendencies/political triumphalism? Is America not where redemption lives, or is the NFL done? Over? Irredeemable? Or, since the Pats won, it’s all good now? Have we not derided many for being similarly one-sided, even over-admirably cult-like? That, too, describes what Democrats do. Seriously.
In all honesty, I would have liked to have seen Atlanta win, since they’ve never won a Super Bowl before. One wonders if they ever will, in however many tries they can manage. One championship in Atlanta, Ever, in over 150 combined seasons of pro sports. And that’s in baseball, quite a while ago in fact.
New England was heavily favored to win. The sportscasters could scarcely hide their astonishment, and were openly rooting for them. Atlanta was the underdog. I don’t want to be a buzz-kill, but it seems out of whack for Treepers to behave so.
If this was the second-greatest comeback victory, then what was the greatest?
Don’t worry Atlanta, you can blame it on the Russians.
