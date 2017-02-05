“Killers”

Posted on February 5, 2017 by

.

Gaddafi being shotDead-Gaddafi

Muammar Gaddafi Lying in State Reposebill-oreilly egotrump-killers-2libya_1951480c

This entry was posted in Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

120 Responses to “Killers”

  1. txjohn says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Hell..crazy as bedbugs as they might have been…Clinton/Reno killed Branch Davidians by the scores.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  2. maga2016 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    neocon O’Reilly does as his masters say

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:05 pm

      Neocons are nasty. We are all Paleocons.

      Some people don’t know this so here is the urban dictionary definition.

      http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=paleoconservative

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • AntonyG says:
        February 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

        Thank God for neo-cons. We owe them a massive apology.

        The default for humanity was always very collectivist. That changed when the British introduced classical liberalism to the world which spread throughout the Anglosphere. History has shown that the rest of the world, including Continental Europe, is a collectivist and fascist nightmare waiting to happen.

        Classical liberals decided many decades ago to implement a pro-active foreign policy whereby hostile foreign regimes would be prevented from becoming long-term threats by seeking out the best strategic alliances that would ultimately deliver the best peaceful and stable outcomes.

        Costly world wars were avoided by preventing fascist and collectivist regimes from building
        power and influence. This was the neo-con strategy. It worked.

        Then the policy changed.

        People with an idealistic view of the world took control and started deposing regimes. It was a complete reversal of policy supposedly by the same people. Wrong.
        So who were these people? Neo-liberals, of course. But people like to jumble everything up under the banner of American interventionism. If you seriously cannot comprehend the difference between neo-con and neo-liberal policy then you shouldn’t be commentating on world affairs.

        FYI, everyone who is against Assad is a neo-liberal. Everyone pro-Assad is a neo-con.

        Neo-cons: Reagan, Kissinger, Trump, Putin.
        Neo-liberals: G W Bush, H Clinton, McCain, Rubio.﻿

        Like

        Reply
      • skookumchuck55 says:
        February 5, 2017 at 5:48 pm

        Be careful about relying on the Urban Dictionary definition. The term “Paleoconservative” was coined by Paul Gottfried during the Reagan Era. It denotes an anti-Left movement, including anti-Alternative Left, ie, Neoconservatism.

        I think it is shallow to characterize Paleconservatism as Constitutionalists. Looking at the movement from the perspective of first principles, Palecons are authentic conservatives. The Paleocon columnist, Sam Francis, defined authentic conservatism as “the survival and enhancement of a particular people and its institutionalized cultural expressions.” Anyone familiar with the Founding and Framing can easily recognize the Constitution as a set of rules intended to preserve the culture of the English Protestants who created this nation.

        Like

        Reply
    • Stringy Theory says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:17 pm

      Agree with that. I’ve detested BOR since I first saw him after 9/11. A pompous pontificating gasbag neocon.

      Liked by 13 people

      Reply
    • R-C says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      Yup! Not an original thought in his head, or his much-publicized (but terribly weak) books.

      The BORe Factor is, to me, a ‘non-factor’. Bloviating stuffed shirt.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
  3. Sa_Bi says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Great that the leaders of Saudi Arabia aren’t killers who support terror groups. Whew!

    Erdogan, too – just a cute guy! And Merkel and the rest of the EU who offer their own people as human sacrifices to a deluded ideology – no problem here. Just dead children in Nice and people who get tortured to death in Paris.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:37 pm

      Merkel and the EU are making a catastrophic mistake with inviting Muslims hoards into their countries. The numbers of Europeans aren’t there to drive them out when the time comes. They’ve aborted themselves into oblivion. So be it, not our problem.

      We’ll aid those, like England, who just might have the commonsense to throw off the yoke of tyranny.

      BTW, Merkel, et al think that by being open borders, and easy on radical Muslims they’re saving themselves – they’re not. It’s only a matter of time where the population shifts so drastically that Islam and its Sharia laws take over. Secularism isn’t going to save Europe…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  4. ctmom says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    We came, we saw, he died.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Craig W. Gordon says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:03 pm

      You forgot the cackle of ‘Cankles’ at the end (hillLIARys witchy laugh). Seemed like she was feeling real good about the news as she recieved it. A sense of euphoria came over her?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        February 5, 2017 at 5:55 pm

        I have to say– when I heard her comment and that cackle I thought to myself you are one calloused ” Bi***”. I was sickened by it, and any doubt about the Clinton “hit” list I had, went out the window never to return. I had done some extensive research on this matter and spoke to some of the people “on the ground” so to speak and this was about Gadaffi wanting a gold backed currency ( for the Arab world) and his ability to put it in place and the effect it would have had on the US Dollar. There to this day is massive amounts of gold missing. That is the most inappropriate behavior for any SOS. Talk about not having the “temperate to lead”…..Speaking of gold…did the US finally give an accounting of German gold we were holding in trust ? Obama said it would take ” 8 years” to render a report to Germany on their own gold. times is up…..

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
  5. ZZZ says:
    February 5, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    can someone tell me why we went in and killed Qaddafi, the leader of a sovereign nation?
    same reason we went in and killed Hussein, the leader of a sovereign nation?

    under the guise of regime change so lots of people could get rich?

    have I misspoke as to their status when murdered?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • maga2016 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      because they wanted to stop trading their oil in $

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • xyzlatin says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      And the democratically elected PM of Ukraine just managed to avoid assassination by escaping to Russia ahead of McCain’s associates, and Assad also democratically elected, is hanging on in spite of efforts to kill him too as pushed by McCain. see a pattern here? McCain and McMuffin photos with the leaders of Isis (Lamecherry).

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Supermarket Fool says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Unproven I suppose, but perhaps the moral of a lot of recent “stories” is don’t attempt to step on banker’s potential profits. They seem to have large armies available that they didn’t pay for.

      Like

      Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Libyan Oil, Gold, and Qaddafi: The Strange Email Sidney Blumenthal Sent Hillary Clinton In 2011/

      By Avi Asher-Schapiro

      January 12, 2016 | 1:20 pm/

      “Two weeks after France began bombing Libya, in March, 2011, Hillary Clinton’s old friend and advisor Sidney Blumenthal passed her an intelligence memo that supposedly revealed France’s true — and quite unflattering— motivations for toppling Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi. While France’s then-President Nicolas Sarkozy publicly said he wished to free the Libyan people from tyranny, Blumenthal’s memo argues that he was driven by a cocktail of less lofty incentives, including a desire for Libyan oil, and a fear that Qaddafi secretly planned to use his vast supply of gold to displace France’s primacy in the region.”

      https://news.vice.com/article/libyan-oil-gold-and-qaddafi-the-strange-email-sidney-blumenthal-sent-hillary-clinton-in-2011

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MMinLamesa says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

      I read Qaddafi was planning gold/silver backed currency that would have threatened/competed(?) with the Euro and especially the French Franc which was the primary currency in that part of Africa.

      Hillary colluded with France to impose a needless no-fly zone and then when that was “violated” it would serve as an excuse to intervene to prevent a wholesale civilian massacre.

      It was an absolutely pointless overthrow of a government that kept Islamists in check. Once they turned Libya into the wild west, the terrorists opened the floodgates allowing millions(?) of “refugees” into Europe.

      Hillary should be imprisoned for life.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • The Raven says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:22 pm

      We didn’t. Those guys don’t look like SEALs, Rangers, or SF…

      We enabled them…which kept McCain & co hands clean.

      Like

      Reply
    • Janie May says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      I have heard that Qaddafi wanted to create an African centric currency based on a gold standard – that would have obliterated the international power of the dollar. I don’t know much, but it was an interesting idea.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Peter says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    We have a friend who is russian. She laughs at this whole narrative. I asked her, she bluntly said “humans need their boogie men”

    Reagan
    Gingrich
    bush
    bannon
    putin
    Trump

    The only real one monster is Soros and no one talks about him except us. Twisted.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Coldeadhands says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Potus was speaking with measured gentility. Hillary is a stone killer. The most tragic of her victims were the four Americans at Benghazi, including our ambassador.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. Pam says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    O’Reilly did the interview with our current POTUS to basically give his name more publicity and to sell more books. That’s it. He knows what was said was the truth but he’s too busy pandering to liberals.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. freddy says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Of course sending drones to track and kill people is not a killer..Does someone know Putin poisoned or killed a journalist cause when you say a man is a killer you really should know. I don’t like Putin one bit but it’s irresponsible for O’Rieley to call any man a killer unless he has proof not heresay…. A thug a KGB nasty guy yeah but a killer and to say it the way he did with effect….

    Like

    Reply
  10. M33 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Oreilly is a putz.

    It seems NONE of these people EVER opened up a US history textbook.

    Slavery.
    Native American Massacres.
    Allowing Pearl Harbor to happen.
    The slaughter of the Philippines.
    All the recent globalist interventionist wars in the middle east.

    Really, folks?

    Every country has its dark parts.
    Every single one.
    It doesn’t mean we throw the baby out with the bathwater.
    It just means we do the best we can and always do better, and cherish what was good and just.

    Let’s just boycott the MSM altogether and watch it wither away like an unwatered plant.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

      ^^^ This. ^^^^
      Plus, if you believe in life beyond the gate of death, we’re all going to get a chance to see what we’ve contributed to (or not). I don’t expect it’s going to be 100% lovely. I’ll do what I can now to ameliorate the coming shame when I look at my game. We’re imperfect. That doesn’t mean we get to stop trying or that we should evade responsibility.

      Best to be honest, best to be humble, best to do all we can to negotiate better endings to common problems. Trump shows honesty and he owns the downside. We are blessed to have someone non-stupid, someone willing to look at the truth without flinching. Thank you Mr. Trump for showing courage instead of the usual smarmy slogans and self-delusions we’ve gotten from people who were elected to lead, but who only pandered and lied

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Rickster says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      Don’t forget the US marching soldiers across radiation fields after nuclear weapons tests. Experimenting on black soldiers, Gulf of Tonkien, etc. Someone ordered all those things.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Sentient says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    How many countries has Russia invaded in the last 15 years?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • M33 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      Compared to us?
      Hmmmmm…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:46 pm

      Troops sent to Georgia because they were slaughtering people in South Ossetia and Abkhazia. The President of Georgia at the time, a US stooge, Saakashvilli is a fugitive from Georgia, a wanted man living and in power in Ukraine (until recently as governor of Odessa).

      Not an invasion. A 4-day incursion to save lives. 2008.

      They never invaded Crimea. They had 25,000 men stationed there by lease agreement.
      They never invaded Ukraine. The militia fights the war. Volunteers from Russia join as the situation calls for it.

      From how the Russians fight in Syria, it would be very clear to any nation if they were invaded. And if the Russians invade, God help whoever poked the Bear.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  13. georgiafl says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    America has engaged in numerous vain unnecessary wars:

    Korea and Viet Nam were also more for the benefit of ‘military industrial complex’ than because of national necessity.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • scott says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      Obama is still involved in Iraq .

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Rickster says:
      February 5, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      Don’t forget Haiti for Bill Clinton. I seem to recall troops marching onto the beach.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Antony Gilbert says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:04 pm

      But when did the neo-cons start to be replaced by neo-liberals? The foreign policy of the West had been solid and confident for decades on how to keep collectivist regimes on the back foot for decades. Then politics in the West started shifting significantly to the left in the 90’s which is when this naive liberal view of the world started to take over.

      Many of the military campaigns that happened during the Carter, George H W Bush and Clinton administrations were still driven by the old sensible neo-con strategy. But these presidents had leftist agendas so it’s hard to know exactly which campaigns were influenced by the new neo-liberal mentality which actually got a firm hold during Bush 2.

      As a rule, any foreign policy which involved deposing a Western backed regime is neo-liberal, and that doesn’t really start happening until George W. Bush.

      Like

      Reply
  14. Sentient says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Michael Hastings
    Seth Rich
    Andrew Breitbart
    Scalia

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Jane in Florida says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Michael Hastings Crash ~ the death of a journalist probing NSA and CIA abuses
    Mercedes insisted that their cars do not BLOW UP!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. freddy says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Trump needs to rethink FOX altogether like I have. They have a little agenda they try to hide but it’s so obvious it stinks….I can’t remember Putin calling Obama a killer or Bush…….I mean BOR some stuff you don’t say like that without proof and I’ve heard Bill say that many time…The facts I only deal with facts..I’m not defending Putin I don’t like himmm but I hate trouble makers even more…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. JT says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    boy am I glad she’s gone. a monster in human flesh.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Publius2016 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    To lead a nation you must take the good with the bad. President Trump does not shy from his responsibilities and knows that the hypocrisy of the MSM has been laid bare before the people. FBI, CIA, NSA, BLACK OPs, etc… are all part of the American arsenal for executive power. The key to American First is to project American Power for the benefit of the nation and not for personal power. So impressive is President Trump’s response to “illegal” federal court ruling. He is committed to leading us back to Constitutional rule of, by, and for the People. Godspeed!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. markstoval says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    The USA and CIA have been meddling in the middle east since the 50s if not earlier.

    The CIA removed Iranian Prime Minister Mosaddegh from office.in ’52. This would be the first of three “regime change” operations led by Allen Dulles.

    None of the CIA/USA operations have done any good for the people of the countries that we attacked. Some people can not understand why the USA is considered by the world (even by our own allies) as the biggest threat to world peace there is — but an objective observer can clearly see why the world thinks the USA is a threat.

    It is time to follow the foreign policy of the “old right” which would be to remain neutral and remain militarily strong. (we don’t need bases and troops overseas)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Bull Durham says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Exactly! Good for us all to take a clear view of our history, done in our names,using our sons and brothers, in missions classified and packaged as necessary, but really packaged in nefarious schemes and lies.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Remember the coup in South Vietnam in 1963 against President Ngô Đình Diệm. Kennedy orchestrated the coup and within weeks Kennedy was died. Live by the sword die by the sword.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. The Boss says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Hey O’Reilly!!! Ever hear of the Arab Spring? Which country got that ball rolling?
    O’Reilly is a one-man circle jerk.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  23. True Colors says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    In this country, we have “Black Lives Matter” burning down cities and assassinating police officers in cold blood…… and yet, they are strongly supported by politicians like Barack Hussein Obama.

    We have politicians who want to flood our country with a fringe group of killers(radical muslims) who are responsible for 09/11, Boston Bombing, Orlando nightclub shooting, San Bernadino, Fort Hood, etc.

    We have politicians who want to flood our country with illegal aliens, despite crimes of murder against our innocent citizens, like Kate Steinle.

    We also have a group of people like Madonna and Sarah Silverman who call for the assassination of the President of the United States.

    As long as our nation is willing to tolerate — and even promote — these sorts of things, then yeah, we need to clean up our own house if we want to hurl accusations at other countries.

    TC

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. happy2h says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    The globalist cabal must be defeated. Period. It is all or nothing. Do not be mistaken or lulled to sleep by those “conservatives”, covertly and overtly looking to undermine our president. It’s US vs. the UniParty. Always has been. The movement is about defeating evil and restoring the virtue of our country.

    Stay strong, stay vigilant and always support our brave leader. It’s war. We will win!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  25. barton2016 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    How many countries have we invaded under the Bush/Obama presidencies? 6? And we’re not killers? Give me a break.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Somewhere along the way, Americans were tricked into thinking we should be responsible for the entire world. One facet of that is our leaders insisting we intervene in every foreign conflict, using provocative language and imagery to tell us we’re monsters if we don’t support intervention.

    Another facet is Americans assuming that our constitutional rights extend to non-citizens in other countries or coming in from other countries. This is how our leaders have trained Americans to respond so exaggeratedly to travel restrictions designed to make America safe.

    Thankfully, half the country has demonstrated the ability to see through this trickery. The other half will need a lot of work.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  28. Claygate Pearmain says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    HE KNOWS.

    Trump knows. And he’s pissed.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  29. albrevin says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    this is the Trump I love…. right back at ya’

    Ever noticed how Trump really gets under some people’s skin? It is uncanny, they get flustered and start making countless mistakes. It’s especially happened to the MSM, Elizabeth ‘Pocahontis’ Warren, the nevertrumpers….. goes on and on. These people get so frothingly mad they start frothing…. you can see the demons within.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • rsanchez1990 says:
      February 5, 2017 at 6:06 pm

      It’s because Trump goes “off script”. The Washington elites have had their certain etiquette for decades. Trump goes in and completely upends their expectations in their interactions with him. One of the primary rules of their etiquette is never tell the peasants the truth. He violates that rule and it twists them into all sorts of knots.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. MrE says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    All these media and congressional IDIOTS whining about Pres. Trump’s comment think we have no idea of who was behind Arab Spring, Gaddafi assassination, rise of ISIS, Benghazi… And those are just examples from the last 5 years! The CIA fricking trained bin Laden in the first place!!

    Let’s also not forget about the DOMESTIC victims of the Clinton/Bush/Obama Crime Syndicate: Vince Foster, Andrew Breitbart, Chris Stevens, Antonin Scalia, Seth Rich…

    Yeah, our government and past leaders are TOTALLY innocent. UGH!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  31. happy2h says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Madeline Albright is the devil incarnate. Her wickedness and thirst for blood will always be remembered. Destroying the people and country that saved her family from the Nazis. A special place in Hell for her indeed:

    https://inserbia.info/today/2016/02/theres-a-special-place-in-hell-for-madeleine-albright/

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Joe says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Even though O’Reilly’s question was asinine on its face, and easily shown to be, this was a devastating response SD.

    Like

    Reply
  33. ZZZ says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    These six things the LORD hates; yea, seven are hateful to his soul:
    a proud look, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,
    a heart that plots wicked plans, feet hurrying to run to evil,
    a false witness who speaks lies, and he who causes fighting among brothers.

    Proverbs 6:16-19

    Like

    Reply
  34. andi lee says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. petszmom says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    didn’t we kill osama bin laden, too?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. auscitizenmom says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    My question always is………why are they so scared of Putin? What are they afraid that he will tell Trump?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Bill should research and “write” a few more of his “Killing” books.
    Killing:
    Khadafi
    Scalia
    Breitbart
    Hundreds of thousands of middle eastern people
    Christianity
    Syria
    Libya
    Police officers
    Honest journalism
    Infidels
    (I’m sure there’s more, but I gotta go)

    Like

    Reply
  38. Bill in AZ says:
    February 5, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Don’t forget the hundreds of Mexicans in Fast and Furious, along with Brian Terry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. Bull Durham says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Plausible Deniability

    In the US, plausible deniability is also a legal concept. It refers to lack of evidence proving an allegation. Standards of proof vary in civil and criminal cases. If an opponent cannot provide evidence for his allegation, one can plausibly deny the allegation even though it may be true.

    This is how most Presidents and his subordinates operate.

    Trump might abandon it and simple own what he orders done. I don’t see him hiding from responsibility.

    Like

    Reply
  40. Oldskool says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    The conversation quoted with O’reilly by SD illustrates the President has the 411 on all those goings on. I believe the GOPe knows he knows, thus these delays in getting the posse saddled up of cabinet secretaries. The delays are not for posturing to send any messages, but to try and find and “bleach bit” any evidence. The good news is the people involved are stupid and never considered being caught, until we Deplorables upended the apple cart. Lower level people in the various agencies that know of the dirty deeds will come forward once they are comfortable the Trump team is firmly in control. A few more weeks then the wick gets turned up. MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  42. Sandra-VA says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    It is too easy to find all the “killing” that the USA has done… and for these nutjob “reporters” to not do even basic research before foaming at the mouth over President Trump speaking truth.

    Here is something to get started:

    http://nsarchive.gwu.edu/NSAEBB/NSAEBB4/

    “Arbenz was elected President of Guatemala in 1950 to continue a process of socio- economic reforms that the CIA disdainfully refers to in its memoranda as “an intensely nationalistic program of progress colored by the touchy, anti-foreign inferiority complex of the ‘Banana Republic.'” The first CIA effort to overthrow the Guatemalan president–a CIA collaboration with Nicaraguan dictator Anastacio Somoza to support a disgruntled general named Carlos Castillo Armas and codenamed Operation PBFORTUNE–was authorized by President Truman in 1952. As early as February of that year, CIA Headquarters began generating memos with subject titles such as “Guatemalan Communist Personel to be disposed of during Military Operations,” outlining categories of persons to be neutralized “through Executive Action”–murder–or through imprisonment and exile. The “A” list of those to be assassinated contained 58 names–all of which the CIA has excised from the declassified documents.”

    I found that within 5 seconds of inputting “CIA Assassinations”.

    There is so much more… and anyone who thinks that political assassinations do not happen right here in the USA are living in denial. Michael Hastings and Breitbart are the two that come to mind quite quickly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  43. Mr.Right says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    As I recall gaddafi was not just murdered, but was tortured to death. Very brutal, nasty.

    H. Clinton took great pleasure from it, laughing about it during her TV interview.
    And it was her that was also the architect of libia demise and fall into islamic extremist anarchy…
    (as we seen from the wikileak reveal)

    So yes, Trump his right. We have some nasty people in our country.

    Obama policies made iraq fall into total chaos, making S. husein crime petty compared to what ISIS is doing now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. Mz Molly Anna says:
    February 5, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    President Trump is using BOR to get his message out. All questions and answers were exactly what President Trump wants to be in the public. Trump is tweeting about the interview. He wants us to hear that specific sound bite.

    President Trump calling CNN fake news is really over the top for a president. He then doubled down saying again and tweeting about CNN being Fake news.

    President Trump would never open himself and America up to these kind of sound bites if he did not have proof/evidence to back himself up. Folks, i think President Trump is laying the ground work for something big. He is feeding us scraps of info that will someday soon make sense.

    BTW! If the Left is so powerful, why are the throwing EVERYTHING they have at him. The left has lost its mind if they think averages Americans like what the see the left doing.

    The left/Soros/Clintons/Bushes are scared to death!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s