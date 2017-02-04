Saturday February 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday
LikeLike
Peaceful, prolife protest next Saturday, Feb. 11th, nationwide–to promote defunding Planned Parenthood. Locations at the link below (196 planned so far):
http://protestpp.com/locations/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s caterday, guys. HAPPY CATERDAY!!! [Kitty cheers heard in the background . . .]
LikeLiked by 2 people
pure delight, thanks
LikeLike
Avi Kiriaty, artist from Hawaii. Has a facebook page under his name.
LikeLike
Nice kitty
LikeLike
Nimrodman, I believe you once mentioned the Dalai Lama said the meaning of life was “Life is like a beanstalk.” What does that mean?
LikeLike
H/T to the CTH social media Warriors
http://wac.450f.edgecastcdn.net/80450F/999thepoint.com/files/2012/10/cat-punch-meme.jpg?
LikeLike
Saw this in a comment on another website…
Hillary crawled out of her burrow and saw her shadow. Four more years of NOT being President!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good to see our FBI is right on the case, or chase … or something.
The FBI Has Quietly Investigated White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement
https://theintercept.com/2017/01/31/the-fbi-has-quietly-investigated-white-supremacist-infiltration-of-law-enforcement/
LikeLike