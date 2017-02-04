Saturday February 4th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Saturday February 4th – Open Thread

  2. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Peaceful, prolife protest next Saturday, Feb. 11th, nationwide–to promote defunding Planned Parenthood. Locations at the link below (196 planned so far):

    http://protestpp.com/locations/

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

    It’s caterday, guys. HAPPY CATERDAY!!! [Kitty cheers heard in the background . . .]

  5. nimrodman says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Avi Kiriaty, artist from Hawaii. Has a facebook page under his name.

  6. nimrodman says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Nice kitty

    • deplorablegracie says:
      February 4, 2017 at 12:51 am

      Nimrodman, I believe you once mentioned the Dalai Lama said the meaning of life was “Life is like a beanstalk.” What does that mean?

  8. Proud Texan says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Saw this in a comment on another website…
    Hillary crawled out of her burrow and saw her shadow. Four more years of NOT being President!

  9. nimrodman says:
    February 4, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Good to see our FBI is right on the case, or chase … or something.

    The FBI Has Quietly Investigated White Supremacist Infiltration of Law Enforcement
    https://theintercept.com/2017/01/31/the-fbi-has-quietly-investigated-white-supremacist-infiltration-of-law-enforcement/

