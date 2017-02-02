Milo Yiannopoulos Joins Tucker Carlson for Interview on Berkeley Political Violence…

Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulous interviewed by Tucker Carlson and discusses the riots that led to the cancellation of his speech at U.C., Berkeley.
This is NOT a new phenomenon. The only thing that changes is the name given to the associated group delivering the violence. Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, etc. it’s all the same left-wing fascism.
Previous movement posters you might be familiar with below:
Milo enjoys attention. Smaller acts of violence follow him. But it was the rioters last night who were WRONG and should’ve been arrested. Hold the money. If Janet Neapolitan can’t keep the school secure…she needs to be fired. Yesterday.
Don’t blame Milo. It’s like blaming the rape victim for what she wears. In a civilized society a woman should be able to wear what she wants without it being used as a justification for violence. Well, Milo should be able to speak in this country, especially, about whatever he wants without violence. Don’t give these criminals a break because you find Milo to be someone you might not enjoy or support.
Right on! I have always appreciated Milo
for his humor (and good looks!); now I
also appreciate him for his courage.
I agree. His lectures or entertainment are always sold out.
I find him to be quite brilliant. He knows what he’s talking about.
And of course Milo likes attention! Like he says, he’s part entertainer, part political activist. It’s who he is. And while his commentary can at times be a bit brash (usually in self-defense or to emphasize a point), I find his schtick bold, refreshing, and enlightening. The man is also very very bright. And for those familiar with Milo, didn’t he look dapper in his suit coat and tie and well-groomed “do” for his interview with Tucker? Frankly, I would have loved it had he worn the Indian headdress imprinted with his name on the front — that would have been sooo Milo!!
But Milo didn’t ask for this to happen. DO NOT blame the victim/object of the violence/hate for the rioters doing what they did. Let’s not take our talking points from clowns like Jonah Goldberg.
I don’t see where John Doe blamed Milo for THIS riot & insanity. On the contrary, he said that ” it was the rioters last night who were WRONG and should’ve been arrested.” Small and more controlled “protests” (i.e., milder riots) are something Milo has worn as a badge of honor, perhaps with good reason.
So JD’s comment isn’t as bad as some of you seemed to interpret. I don’t see where the “rape victim” analogy is appropriate in reply, IMHO.
Read the first two sentences and be
enlightened as to “the blame game”.
I did. I cited every part of his comment as I responded to his points. .
I support Milo. Very few have his level of courage and the willingness to take it into enemy territory.
One of the questions I have is, if we can be assured of pushback and violence from the Left whenever he speaks, why isn’t our side out there giving support and protection?
Like the Motorcycle guys? Could work. As long as they do not engage.
Frankly, this is the job of City Police.
It does not get out of hand unless the Mayor, etc. tells the Police to stand down.
So arrest the Mayors or whatever.
I don’t want to see Trump supporters battling it out with these assholes. Would not help our side At All.
You’ve brought up several excellent points in one post, SunnyDaze.
(1) It’s the local police’s job to ensure law and order at ANY public event, and in the public in general.
(2) It’s the mayor’s job to ensure they have the equipment that they need, to call them to intervene in flash mob situations, and then to stay out of the way and let them do their jobs.
Thus, the problem here (and elsewhere…remember when the mayor of another California town refused to protect Trump rally attendees?) is the lawlessness of the leaders DUE TO their political views (which are Marxist-Fascist, frankly).
So…we need to see some mayors and police chiefs investigated, charged, and imprisoned, in my view. The first few to FEEL the full weight of the law against their SEDITION (which is still a major federal felony) would be an example that would quickly result in OTHERS getting their act together to protect their citizens AS THEY ARE PAID TO DO. Amen! Great points! 😀
Those thugs are the same people who kept Chicago from having a rally. You are right sunnydaze, that Berkeley mayor should be arrested, ditto for the chief of the police. That just for starters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re in Texas, that’s more likely. In California, you have to find enough people.
Going to UC Berkeley is like heading into the midst of North Korea on several levels. They are VERY hostile to “outsiders,” i.e., Conservatives of any flavor. Whenever I hear of another American being taken prisoner on a NK trip I think, “And what else did they expect?” So similarly, while I think it’s admirable to want to “take it into enemy territory,” one has to expect that such a severe location wouldn’t be very polite in its response.
So I have mixed feelings about this. There are some situations that a little foresight tells us are NOT going to be pleasant, and we should be wise about our tactical choices as to where we decide to “do combat.” Special forces units in the U.S. military are trained for such high-risk-but-high-value missions, and they go EXTREMELY prepared. Without a SIMILAR level of tactical planning on the freedom of speech front…well, we get UC Berkeley results.
I do believe GOOD is coming out of this because the Left ALWAYS overplays their hand (just like the devil they serve). I’m just suggesting that while our strategic goals of advancing free speech & rational public discourse are good, tactical decision-making isn’t always stellar — that is, IF avoiding violent confrontation is one of the goals too. If confrontation IS a goal, however, then Milo is batting a 1,000. 😉
Aside from inciting a riot or panic, anyone in the US should be able to say whatever they want. What is this, Canada?
Feeling great that Milo said he’s optimistic for the future. Me too.
His book was in the cellar in Amazon sales yesterday (it’s not out until March so it’s not unusual). Today his book is #5. Meanwhile, UC Berkeley will have to spend probably tens of thousands to fix the damage, not to mention the untold costs of damage to businesses.
I’d say that Milo won this round rather severely.
Cernovich is initiating a class action suit. It could cost the city and school millions.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes, I saw that and was so happy! These
rioters and the snowflakes who follow them
for payment and/or something to do at night,
need to pay a price with fines, lawsuits
and/or jail time.
Like all the horrible problems that have plagued we-the-people, the left’s suppression of speech is so easy to solve. Now that we’ve got Pres. Trump, it will be.
I’m a first amendment Att’y. Pull the fed AND state funds to any school which allows ONE of these debacles. Arrest the ‘protestors’ (felons). Charge them. Try them. Jail them. This is assault and battery, pure and simple.
The day after Pres. Trump’s election-THE DAY AFTER-I and lots of other attorneys just like me saw an immediate sea-change. We got calls from Security at these colleges, saying: ‘Yay! We were just notified that the MSA (Muslim Student Assoc., aka Hamas) doesn’t call the shots anymore! We don’t have to run to them when you’re coming, because they ‘feel unsafe!’ ‘.
Case closed.
Great points, Kathy. Thank you for sharing your legal insights and quick testimony about the change post-election. That’s awesome. 🙂
They need to arrest every single person who is destroying property and assaulting people. Trump needs to put his foot down on this. I think Obama, Soros and Clinton and the globalists are behind this. I read a while back that at any moment, they had people in place to riot in every city if they wanted. They have been putting this anarchy in place for a long time. One of the training grounds is in Canada.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Back at it again tonight.
[Puke] Sorry, it just came out before I knew it…those stinking Marxists! It’s hard to hold down one’s cookies when seeing these morons trash things in their anarchist rants.
On the other hand, 2018 is looking REAL GOOD for the Republicans THANKS to these nutcases! Super-majorities, here we come! 😉
LikeLiked by 6 people
Annnnd 2018 is just around the corner. The midterms will be here before you know it.
Just wait until Milo’s new book titled Dangerous hits the streets. The Left will spin even further out of control. President Trump tweeted his support for Milo last evening. We’re only now just tooling up for an offensive that will literally change the world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sure hope you are right about that offensive. With every riot that has no consequenses, they are emboldened. Clearly gaining momentum and innocents are being hurt and taxpayers are picking up the tab.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, but the flip side of the coin is that more and more sensible Americans’ eyes are being opened to the virulent pathology of the Left.
We conservatives know the score but there are a lot of independents and sensible centrist Democrats whose minds still need to be changed. An early crackdown and they’ll be inclined to swallow the cries of “authoritarian Trump regime” that will be all over lefty and msm outlets.
Better that a few more of these extremist attacks get broadcast on the news so the realization is unavoidable and some minds get changed. As the Democrat party continues to plunge to the extremist left, more of that middle part of the bell curve (left of center but not by much) becomes up for grabs.
We need a few more of these to change some of those minds and get a societal shift.
Take the long view. The crackdown will come but it’s unadvisable until Trump has a full cabinet seated and has rooted out some of the poison in federal agencies.
Sorry about the damage in the meantime, but this is war. Not just the current battle.
Totally agree. Timing is everything with this. It’s too early.
Condolences to sane peeps who live in these off the wall areas.
I actually left one of these crazy towns a few years back- handwriting on the wall. These people ARE straight up JackBooters.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed they need to arrest all these who are burning and destroying property!!!
Love Milo! I was sorry to see that people were attacked & injured because they want to listen to Milo. But the left has just given Milo an even bigger stage and lots of material. The fake news about Milo abounds.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In 1969 we were trained at Camp Pendleton to disrupt and arrest violent rioters. It never came that we were called out, but we were ready. I would assume there are preparations going on today.
PS – Most of us were Viet Nam vets and in no mood.
Interesting.
Tying in with what you wrote, FofBW, is this article from Oathkeepers about how they are infiltrating these socialists, communist, and anarchist groups, with some degree of success.
NavyJack – Operation HYPO After Action Report: Infiltrating Violent Protest Organizations
https://www.oathkeepers.org/navyjack-operation-hypo-action-report/
Do believe what Trump should do is not give one red cent to Berkeley or Calif. for repairs. Since Calif is trying to declare themselves as Sanctuary, events like this are going to literally to break the city and state.
They let this escalate to a point where it was uncontrollable.
The Berkeley and California police should have been arrested many way before Milo was even evacuated. Letting these protestors get away with all the violence, and destruction for so many years has literally given them permission to do whatever they want.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ramp it up HARD NOW!
MAGA
WAR!
Perhaps Sundance can comment on this point of mine further, but consider this folks:
RICO statutes were put into place to deal with organized crime. That’s an acronym for “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.” You can read it here:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/part-I/chapter-96
Trump is fully aware that Soros was behind this stuff, from the Chicago riot that closed down his rally, to the DC marches (another point on this one shortly), and even this stuff at UC Berkeley. However, Jeff Sessions isn’t in place yet, much less has he been able to reorganized the DoJ and flush out the snakes somewhat. My theory is that Trump is biding his time for now, making public statements, etc., but not tipping his hand where he plans to go. I suspect the latter isn’t just cutting off UC Berkeley federal funding, but more importantly, going after the Soros-backed criminal enterprises that have been organizing riots. Sedition laws and RICO are just perfect to take down the criminal Left enterprises that PAY people to riot & supply their resources, which will cripple the Left’s political operation too, since it relies upon all of that. Thoughts, Sundance?
Regarding the DC “Women’s March,” I think it was True Pundit that suggested a theory about how they got so many people there: The Liberals had purchased airline tickets (non-refundable) months in advance, EXPECTING to watch Clinton be inaugurated. So they were not only already heading there, but very ticked off that their queen wasn’t the one being sworn in that day. 😉
Spot on Rich. I predict BLM and CAIR will be designated terrorist organizations by the end of the year,
Agreed. Trump needs to bide his time as he gets his cabinet in place, including deputies, etc. I’m expecting the REAL fireworks to get going after his SCOTUS pick is confirmed! 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are all tracking here Rich.
Agree with “Trump is biding his time.”
Eventually he has to go for root cause solutions or big picture pushback. Removing fed funding is only symptom level. The more I see how the opposition (all quarters) is coming unglued, the more I favor hard core ‘make an extreme example of’ responses across the board. Felony rioters, charge and prosecute. Insubordination, you’re fired. Underminers CNN/Jim Acosta, blacklist. Violent paid protesters, prosecute via RICO. Never trumpers, sunlightTwitter. Grandstanding rogue senators, tbd. Tighten the noose.
It’s time for President Trump to pull a Gov. Reagan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
YEP! Oh, and how glorious it will be!
It’s uncanny how many “Reaganesque” things surround Trump, frankly. And here we are with another probable example about to unfold. Earlier today it was his meeting w/ Harley Davison folks. He noted the Gipper’s help to them in the 1980s there too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reagan won reelection and Berkeley got People’s Park — a homeless camp ground to this day.
I’m on max overload on this crap. This is what happens when you stoke the fires of racial division and lawlessness for 8 years. Now our President has to deal with this. Thanks Obama for being the worst President ever. Things are turning ugly fast. These people need to be arrested and given serious jail time, riots and violence should not be allowed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do you live out there, Red? If so, I empathize.
Very very difficult to live in the middle of that crap.
It’ll get fixed tho. I’m sure of that.
No I live in Montana, we’re in a time warp.That kind of behavior would not fly here. Everybody in this state is packing..lol.
But the civil unrest by the left has been going on for so long, stoked by the Obama admin, it just wears you out. I’m so sick of it.
Violence will be their undoing.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes. It cannot be said enough: This is good for our side.
Domestic shoe sure seems like it fits, and has for quite some time.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Awesome point.
Also Silverman calling for a military coup, that borders on or is sedition.
He’s amazingly intelligent, flamboyant and engaging.
He knows how to communicate.
And he knows he is dangerous to the Cult of Liberalism and ideologues living in straightjacket minds.
He’s a catalyst. And I’m so glad we are a tolerant Movement.
He is way outside our own norms, but political freedoms are opportunities to challenge.
No one dares take him on.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He truly is the “Dangerous Faggot” . LOL.
I have had dealings with California universities 3 times in my life. One guy was OK. It is almost unbelievable the level of arrogance and entitlement the other two had. The last one told me how lucky I was that they were going to run my 70 year old film through a projector 3 times a day for a month at the UCLA film department. It is the only known copy of a film produced by Robert Altman. Ninety showings will destroy any film but he didn’t care one bit. When I offered him a DVD of it free of charge he smarted off “Our people would say what’s that?” I handed him his ass.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Milo is doing what no one else has the COURAGE to do: Confronting the Stifling Leftist PC Culture that has infected and nearly destroyed our Public dialogue and University culture.
If you do not live in an area where you are still allowed to speak normally in the US, consider yourself BLESSED.
Because in Lefty areas of this country you cannot even talk among “friends” without being reminded and reprimanded for failure to use the appropriate “new” PC term and talk for INNUMERABLE things.
What Milo is doing is NOT window dressing, it is NECESSARY for the survival of Civilty and Dialogue in this country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
whoops, if you DO live an area where you can still speak out normally……..obviously!?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The riot backfired. Milo wasn’t getting this kind of coverage from Fox News before, and now he’s been able to speak in prime time 2 nights in a row. He was prevented from appearing before a few hundred people last night but now has reached millions of new fans. Great job, protesters!
LikeLiked by 7 people
He’s had people who were ANTI Milo (just cuz they were Lefties, they’d never actually HEARD what Milo says) go on the net to hear his Talks, cuz they were curious what all the fuss was about after last nites mayhem.
After hearing his talks they’re like “WTF? This guy isn’t saying ANYTHING so awful!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can vouch for that. I didn’t know Milo. I’ve never seen him before and never heard him talk. I watched the video above with no clue as to what I would learn.
He’s delightful! What a wonderful interview that was. He draws you in. He made me smile, he made me laugh, he made me listen. He knows what he’s talking about and he’s spot on.
I like him. I can certainly see why the domestic terrorists fear him. Good on him too for not backing down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting , right A.D.?
So Lefties go on thinking they’re gonna hear a xenophobic, mysogynistic, racist KKK member and come away thinking “WHAAAAA????????”
Thanks, you stupid Lying MSM.
If I had to make a political spectrum chart, traditional suit-and-tie anarchists and the Milo-brand of libertarianism would not be at odds with each other, in fact they’d probably be somewhat close.
These street-fighting agitators are doing nothing but helping the cause of their true enemy: big government neo-liberalism. That’s where true slavery lies. They are taking money from Soros; these college kids are being sold a bag of flaming crap and told to help sprinkle it around the country.
The Reason Education sucks… Carlin
LikeLiked by 2 people
That annoying little twit, Robert Reich, is on CNN right now telling Don Lemon that the violence last night at Berkeley was perpetrated by a right-wing group. And of course, Don Lemon is actually buying this crap.
Since he’s buying that, maybe we should call Lemon & tell him this is proof of why we need to be careful with immigrants. Look how much havoc one immigrant created last night. /Sarc
I love Milo !
I can’t grasp the organized violence and media incitement and support of it. It is illegal. It is on camera. To not take official action, legal action, is a serious problem.
Tell me I am wrong in any way. Tell me there is any mitigating excuse, or rationale.
At some point the Soros funded and Globalist supported goons will go to far, perhaps that has occurred, an the whole rotten bunch will be hauled off, but the key is the middle, upper, and top management of this circus, to get them dead to rights. Is that next?
Posted in a previous thread, worth re-posting here. Who knows if true – but one can always dream:
via ZeroHedge
FBI Allegedly Investigating Mayor of Berkeley, CA For Inciting Riot And Ordering Police to Stand Down – CNN Doing Damage Control
As fires raged and Trump supporters were assaulted with shovels and pepper spray by masked anarchists, the mayor of Berkeley, CA, Jesse Arreguin, allegedly ordered SWAT and campus police to stand down.
… Snip
According to Mike Cernovich, Trump’s FBI is investigating:
see link
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-02/fbi-allegedly-investigating-mayor-berkeley-ca-inciting-riot-and-ordering-police-stan
Breaking:
VIOLENT FAR LEFT PROTESTERS Shut Down Conservative Gavin McInnes’s Speech at NYU
IT HAPPENED AGAIN–
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/02/breaking-violent-far-left-protesters-shut-conservative-gavin-mcinnes-speech-nyu/
pre planned days before.A bunch of guys in black with long sticks don’t just pop up…….Look for what was left outside as props to burn…This was a little school play and the mayor knew darn well what the plan was. Review the tapes it was pretty well organized….Violence like that is not a stand down situation….They have a case if they squeeze some guys in Oakland as to who planned it……..Who is the police chief……
This was an appalling massive mess last night, and very embarrassing for our country. Look, Milo’s lifestyle is none of my business but if you can look beyond his lifestyle comments, he is quite brilliant. I listen to what he is actually saying and find myself in agreement on a lot of it (just like Tucker said about himself). He is a courageous man and he’s reaching millennials helping them to see the insanity of the left.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s a great voice for the college crowd because he can point out the hypocrisy of the left in a way that age group best understands it. He really is winning over many of them; the rock star for the Right.
I love what he does here with these Muslim hecklers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The rioting is not ugly, scary, or dangerous. It’s scripted and paid for just like a movie. For Soros to get the war he seeks he is going to have to pay for the retaliation, since it hasn’t sprung up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a Cal Alum I find it very sad that the Libertarian Right now needs protection to express free speech. I think Milo’s interview was brilliant and he rightly points out that the bifurcation of our country resides in the Educational/Media/Entertainment facists.
Totally orchestrated riot. I watched a live stream from a guy with a cell phone…….The Professors started it with students and it was a plan in action. Plan B then kicked in when like 100 guys come rolling in dressed in black and it was coordinated. Like a play choreographed and planned days ahead. I bet props like that light were left there to burn and some stuff was moved..I bet if someone looks they will find it was planned a few days before…That makes a lot collusion and criminal behavior by Professors……….
