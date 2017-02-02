February 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day#14

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
06 days, 01 hours, 40 minutes until my billing cycle resets and I’m no longer on the verge of getting charged for a data overage.
I live in the boonies where 4G mobile is my only internet option, and I’ve only got four percent left for the month and twenty percent of the month to go.
There’s only so much I can do at WiFi spots when they’re twenty miles from home. So I do absolute bare minimum page loads at home. Just going through the daily thread in the morning seems to suck down about a percent.
#DataFamine
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
–but I get the feeling some people miss my fact checking.
LOL. That’s okay, Steve, we really don’t need to know.
But I do wish you luck with your connection. Lived in the boonies myself.
In the same boat you are. Exact same.
Yayyyy you’re counting again. Boo on the verge of data overage. I did that 2 months in a row Oct and Nov, it was all in keeping up with the #electiondrama.
Lou Dobbs Commentary
Cavuto interview Farage
I don’t like that look on Cavutos face, kinda arrogant-like.
Nice tweet!
I retweeted that earlier tonight…but it makes me wonder if it’s the official Tillerson Twitter account, no blue check mark.
Must see…great!
Funds wasted(our money wasted),hopefully not for long!
Better yet, add up the FEDERAL student loans.
Well, now!
That woman certainly has a point!
I see more areas for Trump and all Americans to save a bit more money!
Why should our tax $$$ go to institutions that restrict Free Speech?
Makes no sense at all. Goes against the Constitution.
When Life gets too hard to stand…KNEEL.
Gordon B. Hinckley
Author
This is a bit worrisome unless any other Treepers know better. One is from the GW Bush WH, and one used to work for John McCain.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/01/first-lady-melania-trump-appoints-chief-staff/
I hope this is not a big misstep…
Quite by accident I came across the Cetera posts and a July 21, 2016 thread and noted so many posters are no longer posting here. Is that because they change their names, for security purposes, or have all those dropped away and become bored, or lost faith, or what? Just curious, because they seemed so wedded to the Tree House but are absent now.
Jake doesn’t look as smug / condescending as he normally does during this interview. Tapper knows he is seriously outclassed by Gorka.
Something for you all to think about from a man who works in Iraq.(True/False ??-You Decide)
Take it for what he says…But I have heard this from others who have been in, been deplored in, worked in and lived in some of the Middle Eastern countries.
Creepy clown Kaine needs to be taken to task for calling on Democrats to “fight them in the streets”, considering there were numerous assaults by the violent Democrat rioters on Trump supporters in the streets of Berkeley within hours of his statement. In fact, all the Democrats need to be asked if they will disavow these calls to violence. Kaine is not the only Democrat calling for violence.
Who is this General Ben Hodges and why is he spouting off? http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2017/02/01/trump-sabotaged-pentagon-paul-craig-roberts/
Where is the police? People are being dragged out of cars and knocked unconscious on the streets of Berkeley.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Berkely cops and Mayor, City Council, don’t care. Obviously.
