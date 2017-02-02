February 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day#14

Posted on February 2, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to February 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day#14

  1. SteveInCO says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

    06 days, 01 hours, 40 minutes until my billing cycle resets and I’m no longer on the verge of getting charged for a data overage.

    I live in the boonies where 4G mobile is my only internet option, and I’ve only got four percent left for the month and twenty percent of the month to go.

    There’s only so much I can do at WiFi spots when they’re twenty miles from home. So I do absolute bare minimum page loads at home. Just going through the daily thread in the morning seems to suck down about a percent.

    #DataFamine

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

    –but I get the feeling some people miss my fact checking.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Cavuto interview Farage

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Must see…great!
    Funds wasted(our money wasted),hopefully not for long!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. psadie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:24 am

    When Life gets too hard to stand…KNEEL.

    Gordon B. Hinckley
    Author

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. deanbrh says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Quite by accident I came across the Cetera posts and a July 21, 2016 thread and noted so many posters are no longer posting here. Is that because they change their names, for security purposes, or have all those dropped away and become bored, or lost faith, or what? Just curious, because they seemed so wedded to the Tree House but are absent now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Something for you all to think about from a man who works in Iraq.(True/False ??-You Decide)
    Take it for what he says…But I have heard this from others who have been in, been deplored in, worked in and lived in some of the Middle Eastern countries.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Joe Knuckles says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Creepy clown Kaine needs to be taken to task for calling on Democrats to “fight them in the streets”, considering there were numerous assaults by the violent Democrat rioters on Trump supporters in the streets of Berkeley within hours of his statement. In fact, all the Democrats need to be asked if they will disavow these calls to violence. Kaine is not the only Democrat calling for violence.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. Jason Ross says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Where is the police? People are being dragged out of cars and knocked unconscious on the streets of Berkeley.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s