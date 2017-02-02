Democrat Fascists Rush Toward Their Position as a “Super Minority” Party…

The Democrat party is unfortunately embracing their Frankfurt school (now Columbia University) origin as a party of communists, socialists and left-wing fascists:

The end result of these efforts will be a new political era as a super-minority party beginning in 2018.

250 Responses to Democrat Fascists Rush Toward Their Position as a “Super Minority” Party…

  1. SpanglishKC says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    The second you punch one of these clowns back they run home to mommy. Most of these idiots would not have made it past the first week of military training. They are all talk and hateful and arrogant and narcissistic and gullible. If we had to count on these people to save the country it would have been lost 200 hundred years ago

  2. Sedanka says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    First place I’ve seen the term “super-minority” rather than speaking about the coming Repub super-majority. Very powerful, Sundance. That’s exactly where the Dems are headed.

    • redtreesquirrel says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:28 pm

      Very nicely worded, “Super minority”. The Democrats don’t represent America any longer. They are more representative of American enemies.

      • bertdilbert says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

        They represented the money and now that they have no power they get no money. You only get money when you can deliver something in return.

        • mopar2016 says:
          February 2, 2017 at 9:07 pm

          I wonder if Hillary is still getting a quarter of a million dollars for a 30 minute speech.
          I kind of doubt it.

        • Wendy says:
          February 2, 2017 at 10:13 pm

          They will get plenty of unlimited funds as long as billionaires like soros and Hollywood moonbats exist. We should never underestimate them.

          • Debi says:
            February 2, 2017 at 10:40 pm

            Yes your are correct, Soros is a terrible threat to our country, something has to be done with about him and his minions.

            http://www.speroforum.com/a/ELBFKAUCXF56/80001-Sorosfunded-group-advises-federal-bureaucrats-on-resistance-from-within#.WJP4oPkrKUn

            Exert from ” George Soros is a terroist ” by Dr Wheeler

            http://www.tothepointnews.com/2017/02/george-soros-is-a-terrorist/

            The world’s number on perpetrator of this form of terrorism – which I call Fascist Subversion – is the world’s most evil billionaire, George Soros.

            Soros and his Open Society Foundations have become a terrorist threat to many if not most of the countries represented here, including my own country, the United States. Such a threat that his NGOs are being ejected from Hungary – Soros’ native country. Such a threat that the government of Macedonia considers “de-Soros-ization” a top priority. Such a threat that he has seized de facto control of the government of Albania.

            Such a threat that he funds hundreds of Radical Left organizations in America, many of which promote and engage in organized public violence, such as Black Lives Matter.

          • coloradochloe says:
            February 2, 2017 at 10:48 pm

            True Wendy, but remember what sundance called these people, the democrats and their buddies.

            The super-minority.

            They have no mojo, very little influence.

            Billionaires place their money very carefully and expect a good return for their investment.

            They don’t fling money about willy nilly just for the fun of it like a “drunken sailor”.

            These wealthy people invested 1.2 billion dollars in Hilary Clinton and she came up “short”.

            I don’t see them give her one more red cent, she owes them big time.

            If she is giving any speeches, she is given them on her own dime somehow, as payback for the 1.2 billion she is in debt to some people you really don’t want to be in debt to.

    • Pam says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      You are correct. When you consider the fact that Kaine had the nerve to go on national TV in order to stir up more riots is great material for the RNC to use for the mid-terms next year. People voted for real change and not violence and Dem obstructionism. This is going to blow up in their faces big time.

    • LP says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      Finally, halfway down the thread and someone gets it. ‘super’ ‘minority’,
      I’m having a laugh. Kudos Sundance.

  3. tvollrath66 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    I heard on the radio a democrat congressman saying he has to vote against the judge because he is getting so many calls. So maybe if there is anyone here that has a democrat congressman you might wanna get your friends and family to start burning up the phones… said they have to go with who is calling.

    • beaujest says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

      Soros is robocalling these wastrels!

    • missmarple2 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      That is his excuse and a lie.

      You could organize 100,000 people to call him. Wouldn’t make any difference. He will still lie about how he got all sorts of calls asking him to vote against Gorlach.

      GOP people do not lie at this level. It is why it is so hard to combat. them.

      They lie, the MSM reports it as truth, and then they are impregnable.

      This strategy, however, doeson’t work when it comes to real votes. Keep these poeple in mind for 2018.

      • onlyamericansforpresident says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:36 pm

        Uniparty lies at this level. Period. There isn’t a dime’s worth of difference in the two wings of the vulture known as Uniparty, and they are still busy as they can be picking away at the already bare bones of freedom, liberty, the pursuit of property (happiness) and equally as much- justice for ALL

        Even with Trump in office, yep.

      • karmytrumpateer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

        Also the Democrats act as a block! They do not vote for their constituents, they vote for the party.

      • dalethorn says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

        Very pertinent comments. On a related note, the Bible makes clear that the Devil is not an ugly guy in a red suit with horns, he’s an angel gone bad, whose chief attribute is to lie to people to get them to do wrong things. These official liars we now have as our opposition might as well admit who they’re working for.

      • judyw says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:52 pm

        Your comment about “He will still lie about how he got all sorts of calls” reminds me of when James O’Keefe of Project Veritas and three other undercover filmmakers entered Senator Landrieu’s (D-La.) office posing as telephone workers to investigate if the office was ignoring constituents’ calls during the health care debate.

        “We planned to test the truth of Senator Mary Landrieu’s claim as to why Tea Party members could not get through to her office. ‘Our lines have been jammed for weeks…’ Landrieu had told the Advocate of Baton Rouge…

        At the security checkpoint, the three of us showed our driver’s licenses, the real things… The world would’ve seen what happened inside that office. That would have changed everything. But at the time I had no idea the feds would seize the chip and a district judge would later order the video file destroyed.” –excerpt from Breakthrough by James O’Keefe.

    • ZZZ says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:32 pm

      Since when do they listen to their constituents?

    • Mudpie says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:39 pm

      Democratic congressmen do not have a vote for the judge. Only senators do.

    • Daniel Eggert says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      The Demonrat Whip, that is who keeps calling. They are voting as a block. All the Demonrats are like one person.

    • James Alan Groome says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

      Well congressmen cannot vote on judges so maybe he was just running his trap… as he really doesn’t matter… however make sure you call your senators as tell them to vote for the cabinet.

    • 2x4x8 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:08 pm

      hint, its not the phone, its the pen (check)

    • NJF says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:12 pm

      Are these the same people that were continually polled during the election?

      /s

  4. Toronto Tonto says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I don’t get the whole cult of Milo, but I think the left’ behavior all around is contemptible. Sure, gays are supposed to belong to the left, and he’s being attacked like any of theirs who wander off the reservation. I think the bigger story is who is pulling their strings and how far they are willing to go.

  5. Daniel says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    …and if I am somehow in the wrong place at the wrong time and some of these people think they need to attack me? I guarantee you one or more of them will not live very well from that point forward.

    • Piper says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      The thing Is tho- these cowardly wasterells hit from behind, with their terrorist masks to hide behind! I want to see president Trump sign an EO allowing open carry across the board- if we can shoot these zombies at the first sign of threat these their @sses would have honk twice before causing anarchy for a paycheck!!!! I am feeling like Michael Douglass in the movie Falling Down, God is very busy dealing with these unchristian feelings I’m having lately- but that’s why I don’t react like these chaos creators! The Holy Spirit admonishes me- that is what these people lack!!!!🙏🏼

    • dalethorn says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      Lefties are constantly disinformed on the importance of self-protection. Airline passenger service provides a great example: “Put your mask on first, otherwise you might not be able to put your kids’ masks on afterwards.”

  6. muffyroberts says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    The super minority will become, the silent, super minority, very soon. Once we get Sessions in

  7. Piper says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    I am just pondering… these anarchist are making me WISH for martial law… Odungpile signed an EO that would make the congress null and void in such a case. I am a freedom loving constitutionalist but I am willing to suspend MY rights so that Trump can round all these bastards up and put those FEMA camps to good use… I truly feel that Trump is a man of honor but if they JFK him all hell will break loose because I would be one of the first ones seeking blood vengeance… where is all this chaos going to lead?!! I can’t stop following the news, like a junkie that needs a fix! This is ALL leading somewhere very, very bad…

    • lastinillinois says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

      Prescient, Piper.

      And, I’m with you kid.

      • dutzie60 says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

        I wonder if that is exactly what they’re waiting and prodding for – a retaliation and someone gets killed on their side. If it happens, it may be the sound that breaks all hell loose. I hope not but it ain’t looking good for the summer. there’s no telling what they have planned and how far out the plans go.

        • lastinillinois says:
          February 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

          Ive been certain of this since the mid-late 70’s.
          Since I was the white kid that got bussed into the predominantly black schools.

          At first, in 4th grade, I was able to ignore most revolution talk cuz I was too young to understand it and most kids my age were just looking for someone to play with at recess.

          But by the time high school rolled around in the mid-late 70’s – and a couple sub teachers would spend the entire class periods describing their experience growing up in Chicago ‘hoods and ‘the coming revolution’, I was beginning to understand.

          My only question:
          What is taking so long?
          Bring it on, already.

        • dalethorn says:
          February 2, 2017 at 10:30 pm

          We have the bigger, stronger army. This isn’t Vietnam and there’s no draft scaring the crap out of college students. Radical “protest” now has purely one end, and that’s to destroy the Constitutional republic, on behalf of Communism, whatever name it wants to hide under these days.

    • missmarple2 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:34 pm

      Do not let desperation lure you into supporting unconstitutional methods. That way lies disaster both for us and for the Republic.

      Also, quit worrying about Trump’s safety, other than praying for him. He has the Secret Service plus his own security, and they are willing to protect him with their lives.

      • Piper says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:51 pm

        THIS! This is the reason I find refuge in the treehouse!!! I ❤️ you all, thank you for being the cooler heads and just plain kind! I couldn’t make it otherwise…

      • Dennis E. Jacobson says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:54 pm

        Agree, there are ways to find out who the professional protesters are. The FBI is hopefully on it already and have files on the leaders. Cut off the head of the snake and the body dies.

        • dalethorn says:
          February 2, 2017 at 10:32 pm

          a.s.a.p. please. The constant battering of our citizens by the enemy media is weakening morale and generating more fear and hatred. It needs to be stomped out soon, like a bad disease or a raging fire, before it gets much worse.

      • Fe says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:06 pm

        How right and wise you are missmarple.

      • susiepuma says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:11 pm

        Really???? How about the SS female agent who said she wouldn’t take a bullet for President Trump??? Do you know for certain that there aren’t others?? The CIA was involved in the JFK assassination……not everyone in this Country is good….there is evil everywhere and remember this, the muslim brotherhood has infiltrated every single agency of this government………………….

        • missmarple2 says:
          February 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

          This is why Trump retained his own security. That agent in Denver confirmed how wise he was to do this.

          General Kelly is now the overseer of the Secret Service. I am sure he will be reviewing the records of every agent and transferring or removing those who are suspicious.

          We are ineffective when we give in to the power of fear. Have confidence in those in the government who support Trump. They are loyal and patriotic, and will take a bullet for him.

          The ones who are suspicious will be outed and transferred or fired. I am 100% positive that the agents who rode with him on Trump Force One love him and will defend him to the death.

          Do not be afraid.

        • In AZ says:
          February 2, 2017 at 9:45 pm

          CAIR and Moslem Brotherhood must be designated terrorist organizations, and fire all the moslems who belong to these murderous groups.

        • judyw says:
          February 2, 2017 at 10:03 pm

          No worries, susiepuma…..The Colorado Secret Service agent who allegedly posted on Facebook that she would be unwilling to “take a bullet” for President Trump was placed on paid leave, Abby Huntsman reported.
          http://insider.foxnews.com/2017/01/28/secret-service-agent-paid-leave-after-saying-she-wouldnt-take-bullet-trump

        • dalethorn says:
          February 2, 2017 at 10:36 pm

          Watch the official Zapruder film. You can see both agents in Kennedy’s car, who sit through the whole shooting sequence and do nothing except turn around in their seats twice(!) to stare at Kennedy. Then afterward, the Secret Service collected all evidence including Kennedy’s body and took it away. If there was a conspiracy, the Secret Service was in total control on behalf of the new president.

      • piper567 says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:42 pm

        Ahm missmarple…true, true, true…here is nothing we can do other than pray for TRUMP’s safety. God works in mysterious ways his wonders to perform.
        I believe God had a hand in TRUMP winning our election. And if I am correct, not a single demonic thing will happen to TRUMP at the beck and call of our adversary….God’s ways are not our ways.
        As for prayer, we each might remind, say, three people/day to pray. Pray hard.

    • woohoowee says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:44 pm

      But if you look on the bright side there are many more of us than there are of them. IOW there are still way more normal Americans than there are subversives. Perhaps the media keeps all of the minority violence front and center so none of us can relax and enjoy our new President?

      • karmytrumpateer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

        Absolutely woohoowee, that is part of it. They know we are thrilled beyond measure to have Trump as our knight in shining armor. They hate that and will do anything to not let us enjoy our victory!

      • In AZ says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:50 pm

        The media is owned by Globalist Communists. Soros is head honcho of the Globalist Communists. Therefore the media is supporting the Globalist agenda, giving the anarchists legitimacy.

      • dalethorn says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        I hate to be reminded every day that the Big Media in this country is more-or-less our enemy. I wouldn’t recommend abrogating free speech in muzzling genuine reporting, but the big corporate-ran media could have their FCC licenses revoked, and since few people read their newspapers, we probably have little to worry about there.

    • An American says:
      February 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      No martial law. The cops are sitting on their hands. The primary responsibity of government is to protect its citizens. The cops should be fired along with the mayor.

      • Fe says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

        Cut off every single dime of federal funds

      • Wendy says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        Who’s going to to fire them? The libtards voters are hopeless. As long as they keep voting for the same insane open border sanctuary city policy, nobody will dare to fire them. In fact my guess is they were ordered not to do anything. You don’t see anything remotely like this in other Red states.

    • karmytrumpateer says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

      Not sure I’m at that place where I am willing to give up MY rights. Sorry Piper.

    • 2x4x8 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:16 pm

      “all enemies, foreign and domestic” …. Constitution

    • dalethorn says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:26 pm

      I hope to God that we are unified enough to make our opponents know for certain that we will not tolerate a change of government by assassination. The Democrats have had 8 years to build their legal teams and knowledge, and if they have a problem with Trump they can take all the legal action that they want to spend their money (our money) on.

    • Jenny R. says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:20 pm

      I’m not so certain that isn’t what the paymasters want (and they will use their antifa thugs for hire, who only want money and the chance to do violence; and they will use their useful idiots who think they are fighting for social justice to achieve their larger and more long term ends; they will not let a crisis go to waste). Trump is a problem for them, but the big prize is to see America become “not America”, for the Constitution and the Republic to fall.

      If we lose our liberties, and more importantly our desire for the same, then we will become quite useful to them. This has to be kept very much in the forefront of everyone’s minds.
      They want the slippery slope prepared for the day when they can get one of their own back in, and then “precedence has been set”…and we will no longer be America (whether burnt out shell or great and terrible power, we will not be what we are supposed to be, and we will be tools in the hands of people like Soros). There are many (and not only the rich and powerful) who would not have a problem with this, and they are on all sides of the political/social/ideological spectrum; the one thing they have in common is an obsession with power over the lives of others, complete and total.

      That is why Trump cannot do the things that many people want him to (he only has at most 8 years and has to consider what comes after him; he has to consider what his and our grandchildren will potentially be left with).

  8. azgary says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    the bunch of freaking weirdos party

  9. AntonyG says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Can someone please explain the significance if any of Nikki Haley’s recent comments about Russia.

  10. brucefdb says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    I hope so, but Satan never rests and he never quits…….and he is very nasty when he loses.

    I have heard that mockery works best against him and his minions…..so let’s Mock on!!!

  11. freepetta says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Shut them down now!!

  12. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Don’t let the left turn you into “the left”…

    Breathe deep folks, and remember aim with both eyes open.

  13. Artist says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    ooooh, photos up top of creepy Fabians!!!!!!

  14. Phil aka Felipe says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I’ve got no patience with these animals. That is why I don’t go to these type events. I’ve got a short fuse and they would easily provoke me to open a six-pack of whoopass on them. I would be the one in jail with multiple charges instead of them.

  15. MrE says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:43 pm

    I know as a Christian, that I am supposed to love my enemies and pray for those who persecute me. Fortunately, Jesus never said that I couldn’t give tough love or pray for fire, brimstone, plagues, and blazing swords of justice.

  16. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:46 pm

    What a contrast: The first address of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the Department of State and the raving lunacy conveyed in the vid. No doubt he knows what he believes and why. He has quite a task ahead of him. No ranting. No raving. No threats. Only the promise of accountability, honesty, and respect. These others in the streets, well, their actions speaker louder than anything they might say.

  17. John says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    These are not UC Berkeley Students rioting. I doubt the vast majority of UC Berkeley students have been in a fistfight growing up. A bunch of 4.0 high school students aren’t behind this riot. Sometime else is going on far more sinister.

    • Concerned says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:08 pm

      I think the problem is they’re letting in a lot of students who have inflated grades and padded resumes or who have been affirmatively actioned to meet quotas.

    • mopar2016 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

      And that’s why some of the rioters hide their faces.
      They’re part of the 50 paid anarchist organizations owned by Soros.

    • suejeanne1 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

      That’s what I was wondering as well, seeing those guys ramming barriers into office windows – that is out and out anarchy – could Berkeley students horrified at this perversion have any hope of seeing this anarchists held accountable? There must be some students who can see that this is ugly and destructive and counter-productive . . . but do they have to keep their opinions to themselves, not even daring to discuss this with professors or counselors. What if some of them are working at jobs at places that will have to close for a week or two while repairs are made. Now would be a really good time for a moderate, logical-thinking faction of the Democratic Party to emerge and expel this dangerous bunch of . . . what, Nazis? That’s what they were acting like last night, Nazis – breaking glass. I wish someone would really look into George Soros and if he wasn’t actually a Nazi who took someone else’s place. Democrats, how can you tolerate someone like that taking the Democratic Party down this violent path?

      • wondering999 says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

        When you watch the video of the guy pepper-spraying the young woman above, and stop the video to see her attacker, you can see that he’s older. I don’t think he’s a student. Professor or ageing hippie maybe (or both), but he’s not young (unless that’s a disguise)

        • Sandra-VA says:
          February 2, 2017 at 9:58 pm

          The older guy is a reporter and was not the one who sprayed the pepper spray – there is an arm that reaches out with a leather sleeve from behind the old guy and does the deed. The cameraman conveniently pans down before we see the perp.

          • wondering999 says:
            February 2, 2017 at 10:02 pm

            Thank you for the clarification, I didn’t want to promote disinformation.

            In the future we need more photos of these perps. I don’t know how, I’m not a photographer, but there has to be a way

      • karmytrumpateer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:35 pm

        I would say the Professors are for what is going on if not actively participating.

      • In AZ says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:57 pm

        George Soros, born in Hungary, as Georgy Schwartz. Joined the Nazis at age 14 years of age.

    • Bull Durham says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

      The most violent mobs waged against the anti-Nixon anti-war protestors was in Oakland, just down the hill from Berkeley. The government directed Hells Angels thugs to beat the hell out of the anti-war protestors.

      Nixon used construction workers in NYC one time to crush the anti-war protestors in Wall Street area.

      Crowds used against protectors is common. Crowds used against Free Speech is easier. We saw it in the campaign.

      Northern California was where Trump had to jump the wall and go into the back way.

      With paid professionals, some brought down from Canada who were used in riots years back (WTO 1999, and subsequent Occupy riots) you have very experience professionals who move all over the nation and into other countries. Soros and other financiers have a cadre of thousands that can appear as locals anywhere.

    • Madmax110 says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:48 pm

      Absolutely. I noticed from videos that all of the rioters were wearing the same clothing, masks and hats. I don’t think that these thugs all ran to Walmart when the protests began, to get their outfits. These are hired thugs.
      The lack of law enforcement was pathetic and inexcusable.

    • bofh says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      I watched a lot of streaming video last night from various people walking around in the crowds. Most of the kids were there because it was a cool thing to do, sort of exciting, makes you feel like a bad-ass gangsta. The violence came from the very small collection of rent-a-thugs in black (i.e. the same bunch breaking glass at WTC meetings, and other events over the last year or so). I doubt there were more than 50 of them, if that. The overall size of the crowd acted as a force multiplier, but the crowd, for the most part, never seemed to actually join in (beyond the occasional mindless response chant).

      What I found most troubling was the willingness of the sheeple to stand around and watch the destruction and violence. It was more like a small troupe doing street theater and an audience following them around. I’m not sure if it’s a moral failing of the general crowd, or just that they can’t tell reality from fantasy at this point. I’m more inclined to think that the movies and games have clouded their ability to tell the difference and made them much more pliable to manipulation.

      IMHO the ideal LE response would be pinpoint focused, but massive and violent enough to stun the sheeple while swooping in and grabbing the guys in the hoodies and facemasks, then pull back and disappear.

      What you don’t want is a slowly escalating pissing contest that allows time for the crowd to get involved – that can only end badly.

      • nimrodman says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:40 pm

        “… the ideal LE response would be pinpoint focused, but massive and violent enough to stun …”

        It’ll come to that eventually. But for now, it’s good for the rest of America (the part with actual Americans) to get a good eyeful of this kind of behavior.

        A few more of these before the crackdown comes will reap electoral and societal dividends in the long run. There are a lot of minds out there that still need to be changed and informed about how virulent the Left are. Powder kept dry until some of that societal change happens is a good thing.

        Too bad for the damage in the meantime, but there’s that battle/war distinction not to lose sight of.

        My opinion, YMMV.

    • sunnydaze says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:10 pm

      There are definitely students there. Definitely.

      Yes, there are outsiders causing trouble. But there’d be trouble with or without the outsiders.

    • dalethorn says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:48 pm

      Indeed. Known Communists are running those things, just like they’ve been running Black Lives Matter. They’ve had quite a presence on campuses since at least the 1960’s, leading to the actions at Kent State and elsewhere. I talked at length to one of the main Commies at Kent State on May 4 2008, and that very same person had his organization print the signs for Black Lives Matter in the last couple of years. ‘Revcom.us’ is what I remember.

  18. ALEX says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Only one place for these refugees. That would be Hawaii. President Trump should give a short speech and praise Obama as he dumps them all in downtown Honolulu…..MAGA

  19. muffyroberts says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Look at the bright side, at least they are admitting they are the minority of America now.

  20. F2000 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    The democrats declared the right dead about this time 8 years ago. Things can turn quickly and a charismatic leftist speaker may turn heads again as voters seem to have short memories. The dems may have a long way to go on downballot offices, but they’re not far off from holding the presidency and thus the bureaucracy and courts. Stay vigilant. How for the best. Plan for the worst.

  21. Mckinney says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    An ounce of friendly nerve gas would have come in handy that night. No police bothered to get their hands dirty…use the tools that work I say.

  22. PNWLifer says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Tucker has Milo on and during the lead in referred to the “red pillows right”….👏🏻👌🏻

  23. sunnydaze says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    THANKYOU for calling them Fascists, Sundance!

    That’s what they are! Lose the other labels. The Dems and Left are FASCISTS and even some (very recently) former Dems are beginning to see it!

  24. John says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Aidak Alaska will be the best safe zone for the refugees and US Citizens. We can probably park 30-40k on the island and vet them real well. It was good enough place to station 10k military it should be good enough for refugees.

  25. Curry Worsham says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    WTF?

  26. Mark Dietzler says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    If you notice in that clip of “anarchist” thugs beating people with their sticks, once they perceive movement of any sort in reaction they all scatter like a school of fish.
    If you wanted to catch them all, you will have to surround them first, that way they can’t escape.

  27. freddy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Don’t think these are punk kids. They started the protest but did you see suddenly a large group entered quickly with sticks etc and masked.. It’s the black bloc. They are radical anarchists and trained. They came in with method and organization if you watched them…………They go to Gaza to train on tactics. A lot of them are jumkies and criminals and get paid to do what they love. If you scrap with them take something in case they get you down on the ground…….These groups need to be taken down as terror groups and soon……Then Soros can be arrested after they snitch how the money flows……….Pictures of their eyes are enough to find them again on the data base. They will be hanging around Standing Rock when it warms up…Get them there cause the Indians are tired of it and the locals will take them down……

  28. Bull Durham says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Milo on Tucker was great. He’s brilliant.

  29. Donald says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    This campus madness will end once AG Sessions begins to notify universities that they are under investigation for systematically excluding conservative professors from teaching in their departments and conservative organizations from participating in university life.
    Can America really remain free for long if the only acceptable political philosophy is Progressivism ‘or else?’ Should Americans really be asked to subsidize this kind of civil rights violation?
    Donald Trump once said that the sad plight of people in the inner cities is ‘the great civil rights issue of our time!’ Maybe. But I believe the discrimination of America’s universities and workplaces against conservative thought is an even greater one, and pivotal to America’s IMMEDIATE SURVIVAL!

    • In AZ says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:06 pm

      The Universities that support these snowflake demands, and support the paid anarchists also need to be investigated for aiding and abetting terrorism and aiding civil rights and Constitutional rights violations. Soros is behind all of it.

    • dalethorn says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:58 pm

      First, stop all FCC broadcast licenses and make them re-apply on the basis of how they serve the public. Then defund the bastions of liberalism.

  30. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    February 2, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I think some of the more moderate Democrats in the House and Senate are being driven off a cliff by their loony base and they don’t know how to get out of it.

  33. Gallo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:41 pm

    Pizzagate truths are what is driving Soros, the uniparty, the media and Hollywood to riot! They KNOW with trump in office their days are numbered n the truth of podesta, Clinton, Anthony Weiner and all the island lovers is going to be proven! It’s great to see them all shitting themselves!

  34. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:42 pm

  35. TomRWorc,Ma,USA says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Has anyone been charged with the pepper spraying of the young blonde woman?

  36. Howie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    All their nightmares are coming true every day.

  37. Pam says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Here is Milo’s interview earlier tonight with Tucker Carlson since last nights riots at Berkley.

    • SeekerOfTruth says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:14 pm

      tx. watched it live but worth a second time for me. I love listening to Milo. So articulate and expressive in a number of areas. Calm and cool in spite of things. Makes you think even if you do not agree with him.

    • Howie says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:43 pm

      The more they attack him the stronger he becomes. Sound familiar. This is what happens when one has the courage to stand against Social justice and the MSM minions.

  38. Eric Kennedy says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Left has threatened Cassandra Fairbanks’ daughter.

  39. SeekerOfTruth says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    reposted as it fits here again.
    –long but significant read if interested in my posts. Thanks for reading.

    Does the Democratic party still exist today? No. And they know that and talked about that at their recent retreat and what to do about it. Follow on this below. It is important to what is happening now.

    Many Dems of old remember the Democrats as the party of labor and the working person. And many that still vote Democrat are not informed of what the Democrat party is really doing lately.

    Today the Democratic party has been totally taken over by extremist groups like Soros, BLM, Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, Womens extremist groups, and other extremists. They no longer support labor policies at all. They no longer support minorities really either in policies.

    That leads Dems to try to rebuild their base. Form a new movement like a left wing tea party but not like them at all. A totally violent, fascist, emotional party.

    The Democrats and their supporters clearly showed during the election process they were willing to totally burn down and destroy the USA in order to win. They still believe that and more so.

    They are coordinating all these emotional and violent attacks stemming from their recent Dem meeting and pushed out to the MSM, etc. They are trying to rebuild their party by their old tactic of building up hate and more hate using lies times 5 billion – false flags, gas lighting, etc.

    The Dems are the party of hate and violence and they like it because it stirs up the emotions of some people that they think can be dumb enough to follow them. They know they are losing all logical common sense thinkers. Emotional hate is all the appeal they have left to get voters.

    Bottom line:
    The Democratic Party no longer exists. All of the policies have failed and so now they are trying to rebuild their party based totally on hate and lies and violence. They are totally willing to destroy the entire USA in the process. They do not care about America and have not for several years.

    How can we combat that. Call them on their lies and mis-information. Stay calm and firm to our principals. Continue calling them out on the violence of the Dems and acting like spoiled children.

    We are getting into the heart of the battle. It will get much much worse before it gets better. Support Trump and his agenda to save America from these people. And do what you can to show others who is to blame for the violence and bad stuff. Call out the lies.

    If we stop supporting the Make America Great and America First agenda we all lose. That is the Dems goal. Win at all costs. Even if they destroy America (which is fine with Soros, BLM, Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR, etc.)

    Thanks for reading. Seeker.

  41. Bull Durham says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Fascism? We are getting the results of Haley’s speech. Really heavy bombardment of Donbass.
    This is middle of Donetsk. Capital of Donbass.

    Ukies using Tochka-U rockets. Graphic results +18 Just watch it all. It’s very real. There’s no nice speeches by ideological dimwits. Real people getting killed and wounded. Be brave and look at it.

  42. Bull Durham says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    More of the war raining down on the peaceful citizens of Donbass by the Nazis.

    They want to force Russia to intervene. That would only happen if they break through the lines of defense.

    In which case, I suspect Russia will destroy the all the front line battalions and hunt down all the nazi battalions as the flee. It will be a 2 day affair if it happens, but it won’t.

    The Voentorg is moving already. Cossacks are pouring into Lugansk as volunteers.

    I’m waiting for word from my friend in Crimea if he can give me some hints of what’s moving.

    Here’s latest photos and some vids.

    http://colonelcassad.livejournal.com/3221884.html

  43. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Check out this disgraceful statement from CA Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom.

  44. NHVoter says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Hahaha

  45. Big Bruce says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    My sister was left leaning and not a particularly well informed voter. Her 18 year old daughter cast her very first vote for President Trump and casually mentioned it on Facebook. Their entire family were shocked at the level of hatred directed this sweet young girl. It was a slap in the face and turned them extremely pro Trump. So much more effective than any logical points that I had shared with them. The vile hateful yet completely blind Leftists are winning the battle for us. I love the results but my heart hurts for the innocent victims. God bless President Trump

  46. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Our enemies are filled with great wrath because they know their time grows short

  48. yakmaster2 says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    ALERT: I received an “urgent” post on my FB that’s being shared among liberals here in NC.
    If you’re a NC resident, be advised Senator Thom Tillis is “undecided” on supporting Devos for Sec. Of Edu. Libs have started a CALL HIM campaign.
    I went to his FB page and looking at his posts he’s grandstanding as a bi-partisan; he sent a letter to POTUS on immigration EO, and is supposedly working on a Bill for immigration “reform.” Naturally, comments from Dems are laudatory. That ticked me so much I responded to two of his posts reminding him he was sent to Congress with a mandate from Republican voters. He’s exposing himself as a globalist weiner. Another one!!

  49. rashamon says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    I respect Tucker Carlson and would like to enjoy his new show, but he hosts some of the S -T-U-P-I-D-E-S-T people!!!!! The Executive Director of the Sierra Club is the latest example of why I will nevah, nevah, nevah donate on cent to that organization. He’s expanded into open borders, reproductive rights, trangenders’ rights, and every other trendy left wing topic. And, no less, he’s offended that anyone would question this leaky mission statement embracing the smorgasbord of progressive passions.

    I should wait to watch Tucker the next morning rather than go to bed with high blood pressure and nightmares of doing harm to the jerks he interviews. 😦

