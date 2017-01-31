Tuesday January 31st – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Sentient says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Aberrants v Normals. Normals winning. Bigly.

  2. Disgusted says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Did anyone else see what appeared to be a portrait of this acting AG President Trump has just fired hanging on the wall right beside Lynch’s while watching film clips of whoever- the- hell -she -thinks she- is talking? Time to take it down pronto if that truly is her!. How embarrassing!!!

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:32 am

  6. jackphatz says:
    January 31, 2017 at 12:40 am

    For anyone interested. I just watched LaLa Land and surprisingly it was pretty good. Musical, lots of jazz, some dancing but done well. It’s different from other musicals, a bit old style with today’s actors worked well. Of course it was free to me so that made it better. I don’t watched many movies because they’re normally garbage but this was decent. About an hour and a half, hope this link works for you. It’s on Putlocker.

    http://putlocker.today/watch/qvaaqOv3-la-la-land.html

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 31, 2017 at 1:33 am

    Excellent quote–totally applicable today:

