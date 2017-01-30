Monday January 30th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

4 Responses to Monday January 30th – Open Thread

  1. Jack says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:27 am

    There is a livestream with a preschool teacher talking horrible about white people, burning the white house, payingredients reparations, ect. It is shocking! I don’t know how to record ithe. It was about 15 minutes ago on this stream

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Andres Segovia is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest classical guitarists who ever lived. He was friends with Mexican composer Manuel Ponce whose music he often often performed in his concerts. This piece, in fact, was one of his favorites. Hearing it in concert was a magical experience.

  3. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 30, 2017 at 12:41 am

    To all the soon-to-be-mothers out there: if it’s a boy you might want to name him Donald.

