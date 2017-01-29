Sunday January 29th – Open Thread

Posted on January 29, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. coveyouthband says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

    So, anything interesting going on ????? 🙂

  3. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Sweet song for Sunday morning. I played this as a wake up song for my don when he was little.

  4. Lucille says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Jackie Evancho: “Danny Boy” (w/ Chris Botti on Trumpet)

  5. David Sadler (@DavidSadler2525) says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Getting immigration under control requires a starting point. It’s clear that protests were planned in advance of this temporary ban to allow vetting to ramp up. #TheWarIsOn

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

  7. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:52 am

  8. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:58 am

    For those with a sense of humor…

