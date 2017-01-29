Sunday January 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
So, anything interesting going on ????? 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just a whole lot of MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
BWA HA HA!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sweet song for Sunday morning. I played this as a wake up song for my don when he was little.
LikeLike
Jackie Evancho: “Danny Boy” (w/ Chris Botti on Trumpet)
LikeLike
Getting immigration under control requires a starting point. It’s clear that protests were planned in advance of this temporary ban to allow vetting to ramp up. #TheWarIsOn
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
For those with a sense of humor…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s a future concert pianist. Brilliant little fingers.
LikeLike