Canadian Prime Minister Requests and Welcomes All Mid-East Refugees…

Oh Canada. This guy is the best Prime Minister evah. Can we get him to tweet support for Keith Ellison for DNC head. In the not too distant future – Twinkle Wunderkinds is going to be squaring off with President Trump over a NAFTA re-write.
(LINK) […] Trudeau’s press secretary, Cameron Ahmad, said the prime minister is looking forward to discussing Canada’s immigration and refugee policies with Trump. But he wouldn’t say when that will be and referred questions about those affected by the ban to Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (read more)
Dramatic video below of President Trump meeting with Trudeau’s Canadian advance team:
Astonishing moment lion tries to swallow a photographer’s GoPro https://t.co/HamqI1VNNg pic.twitter.com/p2TiJA2Kec
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 28, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
.
…And legend said when he first went to Canada, he ate their Prime Minister…
sounds like a plan to me.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Here are two reasons behind Canada’s BS importation of refugees
Yes I am a dog whistle sounding the alarms!!!!!!
LikeLike
My bad for the double posting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
From the video it seems the Left completely controls Canada. Whites have either joined in White bashing and White discrimination or passively accepted it. Too little too late for White Canadians.
The Left here in America would like to see the same open discrimination and bashing of White men be passively accepted, but I think Conservatives are beginning to fight back. It’s time! Let the White self-loathers wallow in their hyped guilt and weird penances. The rest of us aren’t buying it. I like the skin I was born in and I like my culture. No apology offered or needed for that.
LikeLike
Really? Are we going to have a build a northern border wall, too, now?
LikeLiked by 23 people
Yep!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking the same thing. Ugh. Canada lets in all the terrorists who push for sharia law and they trickle down to the US.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, and Canada will pay for it!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
100% 😂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well – there’s this:
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/langley/news/researchernews/rn_Colloquium1012.html
“A Canadian national has been beheaded in the Philippines by Islamist militant group Abu Sayyaf after a ransom payment deadline passed, the Philippines government confirmed Tuesday.” (story from June 2016)
It should be noted that the beheading has been strongly condemned.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I posted that grisly ISIS beheading here last year. We should be on it and in it now…full effect…
LikeLike
So it sounds like to me canada is willing to give anyone a citizenship regardless of country of origin. If that is so, will our border patrol be allowed to profile people from canada attempting to cross our border? If not, we had better add canada to the list of countries who are subject to the temporary ban because canada says anyone who wants to be canadian is a canadian even if they came from a terrorist supporting country, right?
canada is a country full of fruit loops, thank GOD we have not gone that far over the edge. Just imagine the state of our union if killary had made it to the WH!
I thank GOD we have a man of principle with a backbone!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Apparently Canada welcomes terrorists, but not if they are from Hollywood.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wish I could like your post a thousand times!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darn, you stole my joke. 😉
LikeLike
Who is going to pay for it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also Mexico. Just because
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was just thinking the same thing.
LikeLike
Watch the documentary films by Dennis Michael Lynch. They Come To America a Trilogy. You will find out that the northern border is wide open and trucks bring illegal invaders and supplies across the frozen rivers this time of year and they settle in Islamic camps where we are not allowed to enter. I’ve not heard about this from any news media—only from DML and his films.
LikeLike
Trudeau is so stupid! His open door mideast policy is going to put Canada on the list. Maybe that’s his objective. Then he can complain about how paranoid the USA has become under Trump so that now they’re banning Canadians. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. My money is still on Trump!
LikeLike
No question non-natural born canadian citizens will have to undergo extreme vetting very soon
LikeLiked by 4 people
That’s me!
I have a Nexus pass and travel to the U.S weekly. So I was vetted years ago, and I should have been.
DJT all the way.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh look, little Justin is telling all his peeps that a U.S. order that never pertained to them, doesn’t pertain to them… isn’t that all swell and proper like:
LikeLiked by 20 people
Hilarious Sundance!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance, the Little Justin note along with the two photos up top (Canadian Advance Team and Trump) are just soooooo perfect for the good laugh we need today. Thanks a bunch!
LikeLike
“… Will be dealt with in the usual process …”
We boot the moonbats & terrorists back across the Canadian border & keep their coats.
Only the Dekesters and their cohorts are welcome here!
LikeLike
Is Daniel Jean any relation to Billie Jean? The child is NOT my son!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How easy is it to become a Candian citizen, though.? Is that an invitation to enter the US via Canada? I honestly don’t know. But if it’s pretty simple to get Canadian citizenship, the Northern wall sounds like the only valid option!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is too easy, and our new immigration minister I believe is a Somali. Our whole Liberal cabinet is full of utter morons. I see the day when you Americans will have serious issues with our new immigrants.
Can/U.S. used to have an amazing relationship. Sadly that is being eroded by our leftie pols. Hopefully DJT can kick our PM’s ass.
There are many Trojan horses in the Liberal party. That said we too really only have a uniparty
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does Trudeau struggle with the English language? What ever gave that dumb ass the impression that Trump’s action applied to Canadians? Astonishing idiocy and intellectual weakness on display. This guy will be a total eunuch trying to negotiate anything with Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes you just need a useful idiot, and in walks Trudeau.
LikeLiked by 16 people
It’s just to good to be true….Andrew
LikeLike
Or dances in:
LikeLike
Sundance, I almost choked laughing “and legend said when he first went to Canada, he ate their Prime Minister” bwahahahahha
Time to include a northern border wall….to keep Trudeau’s diversified junk the h3ll out of country.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That’s exactly what Kevin O’leary thinks will happen. 6 minutes. https://youtu.be/55bIa_Y9SxI
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, me too! That was my belly laugh for the entire week!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lion eats fruit cake with no nuts, eh?
LikeLiked by 13 people
LOL! LOL!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hilarious! You people are clever!!!! Keep them coming cause I have a big smile on my face now!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no idea how Trudeau ever got elected, but I think that he, Merkel and the French government are currently all trying to steal the prestigous ‘leader of the free world’ title from the US. While the German government is left with verbal harrasment (they have nothing else), the French President already tried to dimish Trump on the world stage with grandstanding on the Paris climate agreement and his bogus Isreal conference.
LikeLike
He got elected on his name. How else would a high school teacher with just a few years of teaching get to lead a country?
LikeLiked by 3 people
sorry, that should have been because of his father’s name “Trudeau”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seems everyone misspells Turdeau.
Hmm…
LikeLiked by 2 people
AlTurdeau
LikeLike
Or a college rable rouser “Community organizer ” ?
LikeLike
Now wait….I think he was also a bouncer and snow board instructor. Seem to remember the taupe dope sending up his get out to vote stooges to “assist in the effort as well.
LikeLike
Failed drama teacher. His mother is a nutcase, and he carries the genes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly/ as they say/
Maggie Trudeau was a BEAUTE/
LikeLike
I follow a lot of creative women on Instagram. We all love fabric and sew. When Trudeau was elected they were all drooling and gushing how about how young and “hot” he was. Such liberated women, eh?
LikeLike
Didn’t he walk shirtless in the Gay Pride Ontario Parade?
Or maybe the shirt was just open, can’t remember. Clear tho that he has a lot invested in being Hip and Kewl.
What an A$$.
LikeLike
Sorry Ladies!
He’s gAy!!
He is Liberated from Females.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He just woke up one morning, looked in the mirror and said out loud, “Hey, I ain’t gonna waste this on no chick!”
LikeLike
My condolences to our Canadian Treepers. Here’s to hoping the Trump effect can cross borders!
LikeLiked by 10 people
It better. Cuz that’s a loooong border with a lot of forest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we need two walls
LikeLike
As a Canadian what Trudeau says worries me. Rebel news is already reporting that a teenage girl was molested by a Syrian at her school. But this news was kept out of the Canadian mainstream media. … The PM does not know what he is talking about. Islam wants to destroy Christianity.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“If you kill your enemies, they win.”
Justin Trudeau
LikeLiked by 1 person
huh??
LikeLiked by 2 people
He made that statement.
He believes surrendering to islam, is how to defeat it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well then, maybe we should oblige our enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
To a muslim, dying for allah; is what they live for.
LikeLike
Then “everyone should get a trophy”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We should send Marie Harf up there.
She can create Jobs for Jihadis.
She has a new gig on faux nooz now.
Get her OUT!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If you kill your enemies, they win.”
Justin Trudeau
Hello? World War II comes to mind.
Also, “killing your enemies” is exactly what Islamists do. So are they allowing their enemies to win by killing them? Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He knows exactly what he’s talking about, genetically.
He’s throwing Canada and Canadians into the sh#tter, willingly, just like Merkel did to the Germans, the Swedish pols are doing to Sweden, etc. etc.
In fact, the only difference between Trudeau and Merkel is that, after watching the CRISIS unfold in Germany, etc. for the past couple years, Trudeau knows FOR SURE what he is getting the Canadians into.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Same School I posted about below. Here is a link to the recent story.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/18/report-syrian-refugee-enrolled-in-canadian-high-school-sexually-assaulted-14-year-old-girl-video/
“Another vice-principal, Elaine Kilfillen, worried that the alleged attacker “will become a target in our student population once the rumor mill gets going.” The girl’s mother claimed that school officials encouraged her daughter to understand the alleged attacker’s perspective and consider the effect her clothing may have had, according to The Rebel.”
LikeLike
They’re worried about the alleged attacker? No concern for the alleged attacked girl? This type of thinking is infuriating.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same thing German authorities have been doing to German girls as young as elem. school.
Shaming and blaming their choices in clothing for the attacks by these disgusting men.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. But what does he care.. He is a Trust fund baby.
You know as a fellow Canadian that our last PM Harper ( Conservative.) was slaughtered in the media. Trudeau was anointed by the Marxist media just like Obama, and almost Clinton.
Maybe O’Leary can get it done, and we will get a reprieve from the madness.
DJT supporters would likely be pleased with Kevin O’Leary as our PM.
LikeLike
So he’s taking in everyone who Doesn’t have a Valid visa?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
Wake up Canadians/Get rid of this JERK/
He’s a DANGEROUS AIRHEAD/
LikeLiked by 12 people
I hear where you’re coming from, Marygrace. But at this point I doubt the word for these people is “airhead”. They must be getting HUGE pay-offs from somewhere to do this crap to their own people.
Something is making it “worth it” for them to betray people like this.
Agree with the “Dangerous” part tho. For sure.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes, yes, Sunnydaze, we do need to know what motivates the leaders who encourage mass immigration. Are they ALL in it for the votes so they can keep on free-loading? if not, who is paying them off and why? And why do their media keep terror-news under wraps, just like our MSM?
LikeLike
Yep. It’s really disgusting how MSM is complicit by keeping all the bad news out of sight. Europe, US, Canada, it’s the same everywhere.
Lying Media Lies.
LikeLike
But WHY do they lie? Who gains what from the lies?
LikeLike
Each new day I hit the web links to see the latest goings on. I laughed reading about Mattis’s terrified bear. Seeing this thread and Truedolt’s response reminds me of another thing I read recently. “If your aunt had nuts, she’d be your uncle.”
Since President Trump has been sworn in, I am restless and not sleeping well. I am just too darn excited and cannot wait to see what he stirs up next…And this is only the first week…
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s worked out so well for the Fredericton, New Brunswick high school.
http://www.torontosun.com/2016/07/01/syrian-students-harassing-women-students-in-fredericton-high-school
“OTTAWA — Syrian refugees at a New Brunswick high school bullied young students, ignored teachers, and harassed a Jewish student, educators wrote this spring in a series of e-mail messages.
One e-mail even detailed how a student enthusiastically shared his love for rocket-propelled grenades.
“During a class activity … talking about hobbies or interests, (an Arabic-speaking student) stated that he liked RPGs and made loud noises and gestures,” Chantal Lafargue, a teacher at Fredericton High School, wrote in March.
But David McTimoney, the superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said those comments “stems from a discussion about experiences in Syria though an open, guidance-type conversation.””
I read through the emails. They were horrifying. Eighteen to twenty year old Syrian “boys” sexually harassed teenage girls. The Jewish student essentially said he was afraid to be in school. Another boy nearly got jumped because he sat with his back to a Syrian girl during lunch. Older Syrians disrupted English classes, telling younger Syrians not to use English words. The teachers discussed how to “accommodate” students who “needed” to travel to prayer rooms during class time.
Utter madness.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Frightening how far and deep the brainwashing goes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many of us HATE Trudeau and all that he stands for. We saw this coming prior to his election as the same MSM slime that kept Obama out of the S**t carries water for Trudeau.
Canada was a beautiful country, sadly it was taken for granted and the communists moved in.
It started with his father Pierre Trudeau. He started the whole ball rolling with bilingualism, and multiculturalism.
Clinton/Obama/ Cameron in the UK, Trudeau up here and the Aussies. Were all bought off with Soros money.
Had DJT not been elected I don’t think it is a stretch to think that the civilized world would be at war with our overlords.
David Axelrod assisted in getting Trudeau elected.
For those that may not know of our PM he is incredibly stupid and gullible. He may be the dumbest world leader in existence.
I hope DJT crushes us Canadians… and humiliates Trudeau. We need DJT.
Thank you
LikeLiked by 9 people
Agree dekester/ ‘he is incredibly stupid and gullible.
May be the dumbest world leader in existence/ thus my
comment above/Trudeau is a DANGEROUS AIRHEAD/
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct. He is EXTREMELY dangerous! But like his father naïve and foolish women voted for him in droves.
DJT knows this, and will bring him to heel with any luck.
LikeLike
Trudeau – FRENCH Canadian. Importing people to surrender to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada will take anyone. They are begging people to come and live there. Oh, and didn’t we just agree to build them a pipeline that will move their oil through our country, be refined and then shipped out all over the world. He has a funny way of saying thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang, wasn’t Hollywood shooting a lot of films up in Vancouver at one point? In the 90’s? Seems it ws cheaper and the climates OK up there, too.
Why don’t we just move Hollywood to B.C.?
LikeLike
Good. Much better there than here. They’ll be third world in no time with all the blessings that that will bring. But at least they won’t be RAAAAACIIIIISSSS.
LikeLike
Breaking: After pledging to take in all manner of muslim terrorists, rapists, and other scumbags, Trudeau went on to issue a statement specifically barring noted Canadian Lyin’ Ted Cruz from re-entering the country. The Prime Minister went on record stating, “Well, we have to have some standards.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gee…..Maybe the only thing I agree with him on…..
LikeLike
OMG SD, I didn’t think I vould live you even more….lol
Freakin hilarious and awesome!
Thank you for this! 😂
LikeLike
*Could love you
Sorry about that folks!
LikeLike
I guess the Canadians including their beloved PM have never heard of the Snake story that DJT has recited many times during his campaign. These Canadians are about to get acquainted with the snake, and if they live long enough, they should pass the story along. We’ll soon need the northern border wall and the Coast Guards must be on their toes on both coasts to stop this invasion. Isolation is sometime the only form of deterrence against this kind of madness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, for new peeps who haven’t seen it yet, here it is. Heads up, Canadians (and Americans):
LikeLike
Build a northern wall, say aye.
LikeLike
Anybody wondering how this might affect the Canadian’s deal about the pipeline…
The wall kept getting 10 feet higher w/Mexico, so I think the land for the pipeline just went way way up in value…
LikeLike
I’m really tired of the arrogance that says multiculturalists are better and more noble than nationalists.
LikeLike
Trudeau can take this guy. He threatened to use a machete to attack patrons at this local restaurant. This place is literally 30 feet from another bar I go to to listen to music. He was screaming in court that there are going to be more of us…
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TERROR_SUSPECT?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT
LikeLike
Wow. With neighbors like Mexico and Canada, we NEED an ally like Russia. To hell with both of them…when can we build a wall in the north?
LikeLiked by 1 person
So glad we live on an Island.
We have it bad enough thanks to that worm Tony Blair who welcomed half of Pakistan .
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Canada wants even more Muslims…well, no real surprise, eh?
Didn’t the CBC run a program “Little Mosque on the Prairie” for a number of years, eh?
http://www.cbc.ca/littlemosque/
And wasn’t it Trudeau who appointed Omar Alghabra to be in charge of Canadian counsular affairs (in charge of Canada’s consulates overseas, like in Muslim nations), eh?
http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-parliamentary-secretaries-named-1.3346942
http://www.torontosun.com/2014/08/22/courting-the-extremist-vote
And didn’t Justin Trudeau visit a Montreal mosque that the US Intelligence Community identified as an al-Qaeda recruitment center, eh?
http://www.torontosun.com/2016/09/12/trudeau-visits-mosque-with-terror-connections
And Trudeau, wasn’t he photographed praying in a Surrey mosque (I didn’t know non-Muslims can pray in a mosque), eh?
http://english.alarabiya.net/en/variety/2016/01/12/Video-shows-Canadian-PM-Trudeau-praying-at-mosque.html
Methinks President Trump may need to add an eighth member to the terror seven he already identified before we discover there’s more than just BC Bud coming south, eh!
LikeLike
Canadian Muslim advises Muslims to avoid the US altogether. Sounds like a plan to me.
https://mobile.twitter.com/ArarMaher/status/825549346301173760
LikeLiked by 1 person
This piece of crap Trudeau got elected up here the same way Obama got elected down there. Don’t judge all of us Canadians by a leader elected by low-info voters.
You Americans have been there – done that, so you know what I’m talking about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. We do. Better luck next time Canada. And for both our sakes, you guys better get ‘er done!
LikeLike
Looks like CBP and USBP will have to heighten and tighten the security of our Northern border.
Maybe Trudeau is hoping we’ll build a wall on Canada’s border… heck, why not – more construction jobs for Americans. These malcontent-Leftist-Cult-leaders who welcome Islam without even so much as a second-look, are a self-destructive sort, and pleasure in the destruction of the nations bordering them.
LikeLike
So there is this: Libs Who Want To Move To Canada Blocked By Its Strict Immigration Policies
http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/26/libs-who-want-to-move-to-canada-blocked-by-its-strict-immigration-policies/
LikeLike
If I was a Canadian, I’d be super pissed right now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am. And I am.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The new Descartes: I am therefore I am.
(-:
LikeLike
I have an innocent (as always) question:
given how anti-racist celebrities, and humanity pseudo-professors, and dedicated lefties (but I repeat myself) are…. why do they always threaten with moving to Canada, and never to Mexico?
.
LikeLike
Last summer I drove to Vancouver, BC. I was alone, white male over 70, and they had me delayed for 45 minutes questioning me and checking out my car. I had secret/crypto clearances in the past, clean record and background, never arrested, never even “not inhaled ” as Bubba said he did. After my “extreme vetting” I smiled and asked them if they could work on our southern border.
Coming back, I spent 20 seconds at the US entry booth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meanwhile, I saw a picture online of a white woman, looking to be about 45, overweight blonde, wearing a sandwich board with rainbow stripes on the top and bottom, which said “MY LEGS ARE OPEN TO REFUGEES.” In other words, this leftwing lunatic was volunteering to be gang-raped by the moslem invaders.
She fancies herself a feminist: wore this horrifying getup to the “Women’s March” last weekend. Have we reached the outer limits of white/female self-hatred? Are we in an alternate universe???
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m speaking with tongue in cheek somewhat here, but with a certain measure of truth to it, and, oh yes, with a smile on my face. The Last Refuge used to be the last refuge for me but now I guess it can no longer be. You see, I gave up on Canadian MSM news in 2003. I gave up on paying any attention to Canadian politics at all when Shiny Pony Trudeau got elected. (So sue me, fellow Canadians, I just don’t give a damn.) I was so disgusted. I only feel worse about it every day since. So now, woe is me, The Last Refuge is no longer my last refuge – there is a whole article on substitute drama teacher Trudeau. A whole article! Oh, the horror! I don’t know if I’ll ever recover.
Seriously though, this place really is my last refuge and always will be. I end my days here. Thanks Sundance et al.
LikeLike