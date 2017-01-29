Canadian Prime Minister Requests and Welcomes All Mid-East Refugees…

January 29, 2017

Oh Canada.  This guy is the best Prime Minister evah.  Can we get him to tweet support for Keith Ellison for DNC head.  In the not too distant future – Twinkle Wunderkinds is going to be squaring off with President Trump over a NAFTA re-write.

trudeau-tweet-islam(LINK)  […]  Trudeau’s press secretary, Cameron Ahmad, said the prime minister is looking forward to discussing Canada’s immigration and refugee policies with Trump. But he wouldn’t say when that will be and referred questions about those affected by the ban to Transport Minister Marc Garneau.  (read more)

Dramatic video below of President Trump meeting with Trudeau’s Canadian advance team:

…And legend said when he first went to Canada, he ate their Prime Minister…

112 Responses to Canadian Prime Minister Requests and Welcomes All Mid-East Refugees…

  1. don welch says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:07 am

    sounds like a plan to me.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Jedi9 says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:31 am

      Here are two reasons behind Canada’s BS importation of refugees

      Yes I am a dog whistle sounding the alarms!!!!!!

      Like

      Reply
      • Jedi9 says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:32 am

        My bad for the double posting!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • yakmaster2 says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:24 am

        From the video it seems the Left completely controls Canada. Whites have either joined in White bashing and White discrimination or passively accepted it. Too little too late for White Canadians.
        The Left here in America would like to see the same open discrimination and bashing of White men be passively accepted, but I think Conservatives are beginning to fight back. It’s time! Let the White self-loathers wallow in their hyped guilt and weird penances. The rest of us aren’t buying it. I like the skin I was born in and I like my culture. No apology offered or needed for that.

        Like

        Reply
  2. MacKenzie says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Really? Are we going to have a build a northern border wall, too, now?

    Liked by 23 people

    Reply
  3. SpanglishKC says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:10 am

    No question non-natural born canadian citizens will have to undergo extreme vetting very soon

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. sundance says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Oh look, little Justin is telling all his peeps that a U.S. order that never pertained to them, doesn’t pertain to them… isn’t that all swell and proper like:

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:14 am

      Hilarious Sundance!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • deanbrh says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:58 am

        Sundance, the Little Justin note along with the two photos up top (Canadian Advance Team and Trump) are just soooooo perfect for the good laugh we need today. Thanks a bunch!

        Like

        Reply
      • Alison says:
        January 29, 2017 at 2:43 am

        “… Will be dealt with in the usual process …”

        We boot the moonbats & terrorists back across the Canadian border & keep their coats.

        Only the Dekesters and their cohorts are welcome here!

        Like

        Reply
    • Wend says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

      Is Daniel Jean any relation to Billie Jean? The child is NOT my son!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • kathyca says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:37 am

      How easy is it to become a Candian citizen, though.? Is that an invitation to enter the US via Canada? I honestly don’t know. But if it’s pretty simple to get Canadian citizenship, the Northern wall sounds like the only valid option!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dekester says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:48 am

        It is too easy, and our new immigration minister I believe is a Somali. Our whole Liberal cabinet is full of utter morons. I see the day when you Americans will have serious issues with our new immigrants.

        Can/U.S. used to have an amazing relationship. Sadly that is being eroded by our leftie pols. Hopefully DJT can kick our PM’s ass.

        There are many Trojan horses in the Liberal party. That said we too really only have a uniparty

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • The Boss says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:54 am

      Does Trudeau struggle with the English language? What ever gave that dumb ass the impression that Trump’s action applied to Canadians? Astonishing idiocy and intellectual weakness on display. This guy will be a total eunuch trying to negotiate anything with Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. AndrewJackson says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Sometimes you just need a useful idiot, and in walks Trudeau.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. Fe says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Sundance, I almost choked laughing “and legend said when he first went to Canada, he ate their Prime Minister” bwahahahahha

    Time to include a northern border wall….to keep Trudeau’s diversified junk the h3ll out of country.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Lion eats fruit cake with no nuts, eh?

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. Sa_Bi says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I have no idea how Trudeau ever got elected, but I think that he, Merkel and the French government are currently all trying to steal the prestigous ‘leader of the free world’ title from the US. While the German government is left with verbal harrasment (they have nothing else), the French President already tried to dimish Trump on the world stage with grandstanding on the Paris climate agreement and his bogus Isreal conference.

    Like

    Reply
  9. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

    My condolences to our Canadian Treepers. Here’s to hoping the Trump effect can cross borders!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. Randy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Maybe we need two walls

    Like

    Reply
  11. geneticallycatholic says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:18 am

    As a Canadian what Trudeau says worries me. Rebel news is already reporting that a teenage girl was molested by a Syrian at her school. But this news was kept out of the Canadian mainstream media. … The PM does not know what he is talking about. Islam wants to destroy Christianity.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  12. Regina says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:21 am

    So he’s taking in everyone who Doesn’t have a Valid visa?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Wake up Canadians/Get rid of this JERK/
    He’s a DANGEROUS AIRHEAD/

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:34 am

      I hear where you’re coming from, Marygrace. But at this point I doubt the word for these people is “airhead”. They must be getting HUGE pay-offs from somewhere to do this crap to their own people.

      Something is making it “worth it” for them to betray people like this.

      Agree with the “Dangerous” part tho. For sure.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • deanbrh says:
        January 29, 2017 at 1:13 am

        Yes, yes, Sunnydaze, we do need to know what motivates the leaders who encourage mass immigration. Are they ALL in it for the votes so they can keep on free-loading? if not, who is paying them off and why? And why do their media keep terror-news under wraps, just like our MSM?

        Like

        Reply
  15. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Each new day I hit the web links to see the latest goings on. I laughed reading about Mattis’s terrified bear. Seeing this thread and Truedolt’s response reminds me of another thing I read recently. “If your aunt had nuts, she’d be your uncle.”

    Since President Trump has been sworn in, I am restless and not sleeping well. I am just too darn excited and cannot wait to see what he stirs up next…And this is only the first week…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. keeler says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:32 am

    It’s worked out so well for the Fredericton, New Brunswick high school.

    http://www.torontosun.com/2016/07/01/syrian-students-harassing-women-students-in-fredericton-high-school

    “OTTAWA — Syrian refugees at a New Brunswick high school bullied young students, ignored teachers, and harassed a Jewish student, educators wrote this spring in a series of e-mail messages.

    One e-mail even detailed how a student enthusiastically shared his love for rocket-propelled grenades.

    “During a class activity … talking about hobbies or interests, (an Arabic-speaking student) stated that he liked RPGs and made loud noises and gestures,” Chantal Lafargue, a teacher at Fredericton High School, wrote in March.

    But David McTimoney, the superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said those comments “stems from a discussion about experiences in Syria though an open, guidance-type conversation.””

    I read through the emails. They were horrifying. Eighteen to twenty year old Syrian “boys” sexually harassed teenage girls. The Jewish student essentially said he was afraid to be in school. Another boy nearly got jumped because he sat with his back to a Syrian girl during lunch. Older Syrians disrupted English classes, telling younger Syrians not to use English words. The teachers discussed how to “accommodate” students who “needed” to travel to prayer rooms during class time.

    Utter madness.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. dekester says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Many of us HATE Trudeau and all that he stands for. We saw this coming prior to his election as the same MSM slime that kept Obama out of the S**t carries water for Trudeau.

    Canada was a beautiful country, sadly it was taken for granted and the communists moved in.
    It started with his father Pierre Trudeau. He started the whole ball rolling with bilingualism, and multiculturalism.

    Clinton/Obama/ Cameron in the UK, Trudeau up here and the Aussies. Were all bought off with Soros money.
    Had DJT not been elected I don’t think it is a stretch to think that the civilized world would be at war with our overlords.

    David Axelrod assisted in getting Trudeau elected.

    For those that may not know of our PM he is incredibly stupid and gullible. He may be the dumbest world leader in existence.

    I hope DJT crushes us Canadians… and humiliates Trudeau. We need DJT.

    Thank you

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 29, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Agree dekester/ ‘he is incredibly stupid and gullible.
      May be the dumbest world leader in existence/ thus my
      comment above/Trudeau is a DANGEROUS AIRHEAD/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • dekester says:
        January 29, 2017 at 12:57 am

        You are correct. He is EXTREMELY dangerous! But like his father naïve and foolish women voted for him in droves.
        DJT knows this, and will bring him to heel with any luck.

        Like

        Reply
  18. trapper says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Trudeau – FRENCH Canadian. Importing people to surrender to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Nunya Business says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Canada will take anyone. They are begging people to come and live there. Oh, and didn’t we just agree to build them a pipeline that will move their oil through our country, be refined and then shipped out all over the world. He has a funny way of saying thank you.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 29, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Dang, wasn’t Hollywood shooting a lot of films up in Vancouver at one point? In the 90’s? Seems it ws cheaper and the climates OK up there, too.

      Why don’t we just move Hollywood to B.C.?

      Like

      Reply
  20. JohnD says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Good. Much better there than here. They’ll be third world in no time with all the blessings that that will bring. But at least they won’t be RAAAAACIIIIISSSS.

    Like

    Reply
  21. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Breaking: After pledging to take in all manner of muslim terrorists, rapists, and other scumbags, Trudeau went on to issue a statement specifically barring noted Canadian Lyin’ Ted Cruz from re-entering the country. The Prime Minister went on record stating, “Well, we have to have some standards.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. rajabear1 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 12:53 am

    OMG SD, I didn’t think I vould live you even more….lol
    Freakin hilarious and awesome!
    Thank you for this! 😂

    Like

    Reply
  23. Just Curious says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:02 am

    I guess the Canadians including their beloved PM have never heard of the Snake story that DJT has recited many times during his campaign. These Canadians are about to get acquainted with the snake, and if they live long enough, they should pass the story along. We’ll soon need the northern border wall and the Coast Guards must be on their toes on both coasts to stop this invasion. Isolation is sometime the only form of deterrence against this kind of madness.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. aredtailblog says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Build a northern wall, say aye.

    Like

    Reply
  25. KBR says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Anybody wondering how this might affect the Canadian’s deal about the pipeline…
    The wall kept getting 10 feet higher w/Mexico, so I think the land for the pipeline just went way way up in value…

    Like

    Reply
  26. TheseTruths says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:09 am

    I’m really tired of the arrogance that says multiculturalists are better and more noble than nationalists.

    Like

    Reply
  27. NYGuy54 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Trudeau can take this guy. He threatened to use a machete to attack patrons at this local restaurant. This place is literally 30 feet from another bar I go to to listen to music. He was screaming in court that there are going to be more of us…
    http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_TERROR_SUSPECT?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT

    Like

    Reply
  28. Rudy Bowen says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:20 am

    Wow. With neighbors like Mexico and Canada, we NEED an ally like Russia. To hell with both of them…when can we build a wall in the north?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. DebbieUK says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:28 am

    So glad we live on an Island.
    We have it bad enough thanks to that worm Tony Blair who welcomed half of Pakistan .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. DoggyDaddy says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:30 am

    So Canada wants even more Muslims…well, no real surprise, eh?
    Didn’t the CBC run a program “Little Mosque on the Prairie” for a number of years, eh?
    http://www.cbc.ca/littlemosque/
    And wasn’t it Trudeau who appointed Omar Alghabra to be in charge of Canadian counsular affairs (in charge of Canada’s consulates overseas, like in Muslim nations), eh?
    http://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trudeau-parliamentary-secretaries-named-1.3346942
    http://www.torontosun.com/2014/08/22/courting-the-extremist-vote
    And didn’t Justin Trudeau visit a Montreal mosque that the US Intelligence Community identified as an al-Qaeda recruitment center, eh?
    http://www.torontosun.com/2016/09/12/trudeau-visits-mosque-with-terror-connections
    And Trudeau, wasn’t he photographed praying in a Surrey mosque (I didn’t know non-Muslims can pray in a mosque), eh?
    http://english.alarabiya.net/en/variety/2016/01/12/Video-shows-Canadian-PM-Trudeau-praying-at-mosque.html
    Methinks President Trump may need to add an eighth member to the terror seven he already identified before we discover there’s more than just BC Bud coming south, eh!

    Like

    Reply
  31. Sentient says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:32 am

    Canadian Muslim advises Muslims to avoid the US altogether. Sounds like a plan to me.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/ArarMaher/status/825549346301173760

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. 813.52Ran says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:34 am

    This piece of crap Trudeau got elected up here the same way Obama got elected down there. Don’t judge all of us Canadians by a leader elected by low-info voters.
    You Americans have been there – done that, so you know what I’m talking about.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. hellinahandbasket says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Looks like CBP and USBP will have to heighten and tighten the security of our Northern border.
    Maybe Trudeau is hoping we’ll build a wall on Canada’s border… heck, why not – more construction jobs for Americans. These malcontent-Leftist-Cult-leaders who welcome Islam without even so much as a second-look, are a self-destructive sort, and pleasure in the destruction of the nations bordering them.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Trumppin says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:43 am

    So there is this: Libs Who Want To Move To Canada Blocked By Its Strict Immigration Policies

    http://dailycaller.com/2017/01/26/libs-who-want-to-move-to-canada-blocked-by-its-strict-immigration-policies/

    Like

    Reply
  35. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:53 am

    If I was a Canadian, I’d be super pissed right now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. rsmith1776 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 1:56 am

    I have an innocent (as always) question:

    given how anti-racist celebrities, and humanity pseudo-professors, and dedicated lefties (but I repeat myself) are…. why do they always threaten with moving to Canada, and never to Mexico?

    .

    Like

    Reply
  37. fred5678 says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:08 am

    Last summer I drove to Vancouver, BC. I was alone, white male over 70, and they had me delayed for 45 minutes questioning me and checking out my car. I had secret/crypto clearances in the past, clean record and background, never arrested, never even “not inhaled ” as Bubba said he did. After my “extreme vetting” I smiled and asked them if they could work on our southern border.

    Coming back, I spent 20 seconds at the US entry booth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. Beverly says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:30 am

    Meanwhile, I saw a picture online of a white woman, looking to be about 45, overweight blonde, wearing a sandwich board with rainbow stripes on the top and bottom, which said “MY LEGS ARE OPEN TO REFUGEES.” In other words, this leftwing lunatic was volunteering to be gang-raped by the moslem invaders.
    She fancies herself a feminist: wore this horrifying getup to the “Women’s March” last weekend. Have we reached the outer limits of white/female self-hatred? Are we in an alternate universe???

    Like

    Reply
  39. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:41 am

    Like

    Reply
  40. Derek Hagen says:
    January 29, 2017 at 2:44 am

    I’m speaking with tongue in cheek somewhat here, but with a certain measure of truth to it, and, oh yes, with a smile on my face. The Last Refuge used to be the last refuge for me but now I guess it can no longer be. You see, I gave up on Canadian MSM news in 2003. I gave up on paying any attention to Canadian politics at all when Shiny Pony Trudeau got elected. (So sue me, fellow Canadians, I just don’t give a damn.) I was so disgusted. I only feel worse about it every day since. So now, woe is me, The Last Refuge is no longer my last refuge – there is a whole article on substitute drama teacher Trudeau. A whole article! Oh, the horror! I don’t know if I’ll ever recover.

    Seriously though, this place really is my last refuge and always will be. I end my days here. Thanks Sundance et al.

    Like

    Reply

