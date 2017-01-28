Saturday January 28th – Open Thread

Posted on January 28, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Saturday January 28th – Open Thread

  1. benzy says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:22 am

    A new day has dawned… literally for each of us and practically for our nation. The changes are clear and obvious and even those who do not want to see them will feel their impact. A very good Saturday to all of the denizens of the treehouse!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Garrison Hall says:
    January 28, 2017 at 12:25 am

    If you listen to Willie Nelson’s playing you’ll hear a lot of licks that were clearly influenced by Jango.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s