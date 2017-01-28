President Donald Trump Weekly Address – January 28th, 2017

President Donald Trump’s first weekly address:
You just have to love a president who speaks directly from the heart to the people without flowery words aided by a teleprompter.
God bless president Trump!
Pam, exactly what I was coming to post. I love that he doesn’t have to speak in empty words as he is not trying to hide anything. He also has a lot more to do than talk. the news headlines aren’t about his fluffy talk but about his solid actions. He is working hard to MAGA.
Thank God for our new President!!!!!
‘Your Weekly Address’
Says it all really.
Exactly…not “presidential address” or “address from the White House,” but YOUR weekly address.
Short and sweet and no flurry of “I, I, I, me, me, me…”
Perfect.
Thank you Mr. President.
Notice the frown lines on his forehead are deepening—as he sees his awesome task ahead—and hears the shrieking of the left and watches the foot dragging of the rubes in his own party and the lying drumbeat of the media.
I hope he can see his family on Sunday. I hope he knows how many of us “out here” are cheering him on.
What a refreshing update…all action, no small talk. Over in a couple minutes. Respectful of the people’s time, trust and taxes.
I passed away last Sunday night and awoke Monday to find myself in Heaven… Better than I thought it would be, believe me.
I am almost overcome with joy. Our President, speaking to us. To us. Personally. After years of being ignored and held in distain from previous so called leaders. Being lied to and looked down on. Thank you, Present Trump. I thought I would never live to see this. MAGA
I’m so happy I could burst! My cup over-floweth with admiration for our duly elected president, Donald J. Trump. Campaign promises fulfilled at a fast and furious pace. He is a genius in so many ways and he plays the media like a cheap fiddle, LOL….to my never ending amusement and delight.
Just the first week! How the heck are the Sunday shows going to keep up?
They’re not. They are still on crowd sizes and MLK busts. This has been an amazing week.
He said more good things in 2 and a half minutes that the whole Democratic Party has said in 8 years. Bravo.
I also notice the simple, direct language he used. No need to complicate the language when you are telling the truth. Obama would have…. but why bring that up?
Trump is obviously working hard to bring back an America I thought was dead. Good for him. Good for us. Good for the kids.
I never ever listened to any President’s weekly addresses before. I will be looking forward to listening to President Trump’s weekly addresses from now on, he addresses his message to us, the American people, who he truly represents and I never seem someone work so hard on our behalf despite the maniacal opposition he receives.
I remember at the end of the Campaign, he did like, what, 7 Campaign rallies in two days. That absolutely gained my respect. He was killing himself on our behalf to win the Presidency in order to MAGA. God bless Donald Trump!
President Trump honoring his promises and respecting Americans 🙂
Every day he PROVES himself over and over! Doing what he said he was going to do. God, we can never find the words to Thank You ENOUGH for saving our great nation from the brink of annihilation we were looming so very close too.
He will get everything on his list done ahead of schedule and under budget! :O)
How about this?
I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. (Psalm 9:1)
It doesn’t have to be flowery…it just has to be sincere!
Have to keep repeating “This is real!” Still suffering from Battered Voter Syndrome. Godspeed President Trump..:)
Many many Thanks for the election of Donald J. Trump as President of The United States of America.
Our Republic stands.
Hallelujah!
I heard there was a secret chord, that David played and it pleased the Lord, but you don’t really care for music, do ya, well it goes like this, the fourth the fifth a minor fall and a major lift the baffled king composed an Hallelujah…. hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, Halle…lu..ooo ooo ooo ooo…jah….
Exactly the song on my mind, Karen…beautiful poetry and relevance.
Thank you Kent!
