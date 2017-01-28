President Donald Trump Weekly Address – January 28th, 2017

Posted on January 28, 2017 by

President Donald Trump’s first weekly address:

trump-president-3

This entry was posted in President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Donald Trump Weekly Address – January 28th, 2017

  1. Pam says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    You just have to love a president who speaks directly from the heart to the people without flowery words aided by a teleprompter.

    God bless president Trump!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      January 28, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      Pam, exactly what I was coming to post. I love that he doesn’t have to speak in empty words as he is not trying to hide anything. He also has a lot more to do than talk. the news headlines aren’t about his fluffy talk but about his solid actions. He is working hard to MAGA.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. Madonna says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Thank God for our new President!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. LP says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    ‘Your Weekly Address’
    Says it all really.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. onlyamericansforpresident says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Short and sweet and no flurry of “I, I, I, me, me, me…”

    Perfect.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Thank you Mr. President.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • NC PATRIOT says:
      January 28, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      Notice the frown lines on his forehead are deepening—as he sees his awesome task ahead—and hears the shrieking of the left and watches the foot dragging of the rubes in his own party and the lying drumbeat of the media.

      I hope he can see his family on Sunday. I hope he knows how many of us “out here” are cheering him on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. The Boss says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    What a refreshing update…all action, no small talk. Over in a couple minutes. Respectful of the people’s time, trust and taxes.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Tee Rex says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    I passed away last Sunday night and awoke Monday to find myself in Heaven… Better than I thought it would be, believe me.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Emily Summer says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I am almost overcome with joy. Our President, speaking to us. To us. Personally. After years of being ignored and held in distain from previous so called leaders. Being lied to and looked down on. Thank you, Present Trump. I thought I would never live to see this. MAGA

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. LauraG says:
    January 28, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I’m so happy I could burst! My cup over-floweth with admiration for our duly elected president, Donald J. Trump. Campaign promises fulfilled at a fast and furious pace. He is a genius in so many ways and he plays the media like a cheap fiddle, LOL….to my never ending amusement and delight.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Resolute says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Just the first week! How the heck are the Sunday shows going to keep up?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. markstoval says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    He said more good things in 2 and a half minutes that the whole Democratic Party has said in 8 years. Bravo.

    I also notice the simple, direct language he used. No need to complicate the language when you are telling the truth. Obama would have…. but why bring that up?

    Trump is obviously working hard to bring back an America I thought was dead. Good for him. Good for us. Good for the kids.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  12. vinchenzer says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    I never ever listened to any President’s weekly addresses before. I will be looking forward to listening to President Trump’s weekly addresses from now on, he addresses his message to us, the American people, who he truly represents and I never seem someone work so hard on our behalf despite the maniacal opposition he receives.

    I remember at the end of the Campaign, he did like, what, 7 Campaign rallies in two days. That absolutely gained my respect. He was killing himself on our behalf to win the Presidency in order to MAGA. God bless Donald Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. woohoowee says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    President Trump honoring his promises and respecting Americans 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. sherryhigdon says:
    January 28, 2017 at 6:53 pm

    Every day he PROVES himself over and over! Doing what he said he was going to do. God, we can never find the words to Thank You ENOUGH for saving our great nation from the brink of annihilation we were looming so very close too.

    He will get everything on his list done ahead of schedule and under budget! :O)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Miss America says:
      January 28, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      How about this?

      I will give thanks to you, LORD, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. (Psalm 9:1)

      It doesn’t have to be flowery…it just has to be sincere!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  15. Miss America says:
    January 28, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Kay Emig says:
    January 28, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Have to keep repeating “This is real!” Still suffering from Battered Voter Syndrome. Godspeed President Trump..:)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Kent says:
    January 28, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Many many Thanks for the election of Donald J. Trump as President of The United States of America.

    Our Republic stands.

    Hallelujah!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. karensundstrom says:
    January 28, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    I heard there was a secret chord, that David played and it pleased the Lord, but you don’t really care for music, do ya, well it goes like this, the fourth the fifth a minor fall and a major lift the baffled king composed an Hallelujah…. hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah, Halle…lu..ooo ooo ooo ooo…jah….

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s