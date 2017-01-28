No Golf, All Action – President Trump Phone Call With Putin and World Leaders – (w/ Full Kremlin Statement)…

Pay close attention to the sequencing of events, even within the day, which stem from delivered and deliberate action and policy of President Trump. There is a strategic sequencing which builds upon a much larger Trump policy agenda.
President Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had their first official talk today vowing to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations and to work together to defeat the Islamic State terror group, the Kremlin said.
(Via Fox News) […] The White House has yet to release details of the conversation.
The Kremlin said the world leaders talked about Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program, North Korean aggression and better trade and economic ties but made no mention of the sanctions.
The message on the Kremlin website, translated to English, also stated that Trump and Putin talked about coordinating effort to defeat the Islamic State and other terror groups around the world, particularly in Syria, torn apart in a year’s-long civil war.
The Kremlin also stated the leaders are working on a face-to-face meeting, but no date has been set. (read more)
Here’s the full statement from the Kremlin:
“Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and wished him every success in his work.
During the conversation, both sides expressed their readiness to make active joint efforts to stabilise and develop Russia-US cooperation on a constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial basis.
Mr Putin and Mr Trump had a detailed discussion of pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict, strategic stability and non-proliferation, the situation with Iran’s nuclear programme, and the Korean Peninsula issue. The discussion also touched upon the main aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The sides agreed to build up partner cooperation in these and other areas.
The two leaders emphasised that joining efforts in fighting the main threat – international terrorism – is a top priority. The presidents spoke out for establishing real coordination of actions between Russia and the USA aimed at defeating ISIS and other terrorists groups in Syria.
The sides stressed the importance of rebuilding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties between the two counties’ business communities, which could give an additional impetus to progressive and sustainable development of bilateral relations.
Mr Putin and Mr Trump agreed to issue instructions to work out the possible date and venue for their meeting.
Donald Trump asked to convey his wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Russian people, saying that the American people have warm feelings towards Russia and its citizens.
Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasised that the feeling is mutual, adding that for over two centuries Russia has supported the United States, was its ally during the two world wars, and now sees the United States as a major partner in fighting international terrorism.
The two leaders agreed to maintain regular personal contacts.
The conversation took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. (link)
The phone call with Putin was just one of five Saturday between President Trump and various world leaders. President Trump also spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
President Trump is scheduled to speak later today with Australia Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull.
Rumor has it that President Trump said to Merkel, “I look forward to working with your successor.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
How do you say “goner” in German?
LikeLike
Just think how different that call would have been if it weren’t for the grace of God blessing this man to become our President.
Killary would have been on that phone with nobody on the other end in a staged photo to make it look as if she chewed Putin up one side and down the other. Then she would have marched to the press room congratulated herself, told us how lucky we were to have her, and then announced a no fly zone in Syria. But because nobody would’ve been on the other end of that phone…and because she desperately wants to pick a fight with the biggest military around for her legacy, we’d be half way to yet another war with no mission to get a hundred thousand or so of our best and brightest slaughtered for nothing. Today’s call may look business as usual. But don’t think for a second that isn’t a miracle. It is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know President Trump has been compared to many different former presidents but here I will do it again. I see Andrew Jackson as a man of the people, an outsider and the fight against the elite bankers, Harry Truman as a man of the people, straightforward and plain spoken and won against the odds in part to hard campaigning and some FDR in communication and connection with people. But the one that I think of the most is Teddy Roosevelt.
Both share a tremendous capacity for energy, strong vitality and a pace that few can match. Both were seen as outside of the main GOPe to a degree and both got things done. Roosevelt was much younger than President Trump when he assumed office which leaves me in that much more awe of President Trump. His work capacity is simply amazing!
By the way, I am listening to “The Rise of Theodore Roosevelt” by Edmund Morris right now and it is wonderful! I had listened to “Mornings on Horseback” some years ago but this is much better! We usually listen to children’s stories and classic literature (we just finished “My Side of the Moutain”) but I told my son I wanted to choose this time and he has actually enjoyed it too, esp. the first section that covered Roosevelt’s youth though college. Highly recommend if you have much time in the car or doing housework/yard work or exercising or whatever. Anyway, while listening I keep getting flash comparisons of President Trump, thinking how he would have handled the same situations and things that are so similar to today’s politics.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I love everything President Trump has been doing – including the changes he has made in the Oval Office. Love the portraits he brought back. It now looks like a beautiful presidential office.
LikeLike
The Atomic Scientists with colitis or whatever that group is just set the Nuclear Doomsday Clock closer to The End. I suggest they stick it back about half an hour.
Talking to everyone who has nukes is imperative. We need to talk to China, and get India and Pakistan to talk. The nuclear powers have to get things back to stasis. What is really pushing the balance are tactical nukes. These are in the panoply of weapons to reverse an invasion or a breech of land defenses or a massive sea attack. They will be used. It’s only a matter of time. They have been miniaturized so they can be fired from small cannon or as torpedoes. Even land mines in the form of nukes have been developed. And weapons, once part of an arsenal get used.
LikeLike
It looks like Trump is using the Oval Office as work space. To often it has been more ceremonial. At his breakneck speed it makes sense because the West Wing is tight on space. If he can call together a meeting without making sure someone else isn’t using the other meeting space it saves time and energy.
The President has a private study off the Oval Office.
LikeLike