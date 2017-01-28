No Golf, All Action – President Trump Phone Call With Putin and World Leaders – (w/ Full Kremlin Statement)…

Pay close attention to the sequencing of events, even within the day, which stem from delivered and deliberate action and policy of President Trump. There is a strategic sequencing which builds upon a much larger Trump policy agenda.

President Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had their first official talk today vowing to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations and to work together to defeat the Islamic State terror group, the Kremlin said.

(Via Fox News) […] The White House has yet to release details of the conversation. The Kremlin said the world leaders talked about Ukraine, Iran’s nuclear program, North Korean aggression and better trade and economic ties but made no mention of the sanctions.

The message on the Kremlin website, translated to English, also stated that Trump and Putin talked about coordinating effort to defeat the Islamic State and other terror groups around the world, particularly in Syria, torn apart in a year’s-long civil war. The Kremlin also stated the leaders are working on a face-to-face meeting, but no date has been set. (read more)

Here’s the full statement from the Kremlin:

“Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and wished him every success in his work.

During the conversation, both sides expressed their readiness to make active joint efforts to stabilise and develop Russia-US cooperation on a constructive, equitable and mutually beneficial basis.

Mr Putin and Mr Trump had a detailed discussion of pressing international issues, including the fight against terrorism, the situation in the Middle East, the Arab-Israeli conflict, strategic stability and non-proliferation, the situation with Iran’s nuclear programme, and the Korean Peninsula issue. The discussion also touched upon the main aspects of the Ukrainian crisis. The sides agreed to build up partner cooperation in these and other areas.

The two leaders emphasised that joining efforts in fighting the main threat – international terrorism – is a top priority. The presidents spoke out for establishing real coordination of actions between Russia and the USA aimed at defeating ISIS and other terrorists groups in Syria.

The sides stressed the importance of rebuilding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties between the two counties’ business communities, which could give an additional impetus to progressive and sustainable development of bilateral relations.

Mr Putin and Mr Trump agreed to issue instructions to work out the possible date and venue for their meeting.

Donald Trump asked to convey his wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Russian people, saying that the American people have warm feelings towards Russia and its citizens.

Vladimir Putin, in turn, emphasised that the feeling is mutual, adding that for over two centuries Russia has supported the United States, was its ally during the two world wars, and now sees the United States as a major partner in fighting international terrorism.

The two leaders agreed to maintain regular personal contacts.

The conversation took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. (link)

The phone call with Putin was just one of five Saturday between President Trump and various world leaders. President Trump also spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

President Trump is scheduled to speak later today with Australia Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull.