President Trump and Prime Minister May Scheduled 1:00pm ET Press Conference…

Seriously – Trump world moves at hypersonic speed. We have to work on adjusting our schedules accordingly. Never before have we seen so many policy issues and constructs being directed simultaneously. Newsrooms must be exhausted, and it’s only week #1.

Current News ♦ Mexican Billionaire owner of the New York Times is having a presser at 12:30pm – details unknown (link) ♦ President Trump is scheduled to speak to Vladimir Putin on Saturday (link) ♦ New report shows Germany’s Angela Merkel also scheduling a phone call with President Trump on Saturday – unknown if before or after Putin (link) ♦ And at 1:00pm today President Trump and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will be holding a joint press conference to discuss their meeting.

White House Live Stream Link HERE

[…] British PM Theresa May has made a striking break with what she called the “failed policies of the past”, saying the days of UK-U.S. intervention in sovereign countries are over. These comments will no doubt be picked apart and qualified — and in some ways simply echo Trump’s line that the United States will be putting homeland security first — but they are a deliberate move ahead of her meeting with Trump to set her administration aside from past ones (Cameron, Blair) and redefine a new basis for U.S. ties. (Reuters)

