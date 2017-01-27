January 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #8

Posted on January 27, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

148 Responses to January 27th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #8

Older Comments
  1. nwtex says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:17 am

    This (tcb moment) IS great! Made me smile chuckle!

    Like

    Reply
  2. nwtex says:
    January 27, 2017 at 3:24 am

    Oh, boy! Yes, I know, this was inevitable but I sure didn’t want to hear about it.
    Now I weep. Melancholy me.
    YES! I know the big picture but sheesh! this is sad news, to me, an many levels.
    It will take a bit for me to process and accept.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s