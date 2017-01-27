Friday January 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Mozart’s 261st birthday, born 27 Jan 1756. A true genius, anticipating at times later greats like Beethoven (if you’re a fan of Beethoven, listen to Mozart’s 40th and 41st symphonies some time).
Good Samaritan who shot man attacking trooper speaks out
“I firmly believe that that morning I was put there… by God,” Yoxall said. “It’s difficult to think about that day still.”
You are in our prayers. God put you in that situation, just as He has put you in other situations that you have lived though, for His purposes. You did the right thing, or you wouldn’t be here. Put everything in God’s hands at all times.
Can we please ask Pres. DJT to release the 650,000 emails on Huma’s computer!!!!!
