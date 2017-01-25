Wednesday January 25th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

8 Responses to Wednesday January 25th – Open Thread

  3. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Does anyone know of any MADE IN USA welding helmets???? I prefer the regular old passive helmets, not the auto-darkening ones. Most of the helmets I’m looking at right now don’t say where they are made….never a good sign. If a product is made in America then that is usually proudly advertised as a selling point. I have sent a couple e-mails to a couple companies asking if their helmets are American made, haven’t yet heard back from them.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:43 am

  6. rashamon says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:47 am

    In celebration of our companies who go out of their way to help, may I thank Doubletree Hotels/McAllen, TX for stepping up. If you have an option, use their services.

  7. furtive says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    This dangerous professor at Brandeis U was on Tavis Smiley 😊 Tuesday night.
    He slanders Trump throughout. He interview. & revises Hil-liar-y’s historical record.

    He’s on antidepressants or some other uptake inhinitor. His brain cells are impaired…& he is not nfluencing an entire school of impressionable naive kids.

    He should be fired!! A Red commie.

    http://www.pbs.org/wnet/tavissmiley/interviews/professor-author-robert-kuttner/

    Here is his latest diatribe..SICKENING:

    http://prospect.org/article/orwell-hitler-and-trump

