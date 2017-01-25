Press Secretary Sean Spicer White House Briefing January 25th (Video)…

Posted on January 25, 2017 by

Moments ago White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held the White House press briefing and took questions from the media.  Here’s the video:

68 Responses to Press Secretary Sean Spicer White House Briefing January 25th (Video)…

  1. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm

  2. NebraskaFilly says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Loved it when Spicer shut that idiot down!!!! Awesome!!!

  3. sharpshorts says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    SPICED !! Dealing with unruly children

  4. snaggletooths says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Waited decades for a real wall on the border President Trump has done more in 3 days then the past 3 administrations have done.

  5. Concerned says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    YAY! Illegals are now on formal notice! The party is over.

  6. fedback says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Sean is doing a fantastic job.
    Handling these rabid dogs. Give the man a medal

    • Keln says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:46 pm

      I have a feeling the requirements to get presidential medals and the like under Trump are going to be much, much higher. Especially after what Obama did.

      Presidential Medal of Freedom will now require single-handedly creating a million jobs, making a minimum of 10,000 square miles of America great again, killing or capturing 100 terrorists…solo, and performing 3 miracles. 2 miracles is not big league enough. Winners do 3.

  7. Concerned says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Awww, Telemundo reporter is concerned about the cost of the wall. 🙂

  8. john lorenz says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    New Sheriff in town and his Deputy is a bad boy too. Expand the room across the street, teach these morons some respect if not humility .Self important distorters

  9. fred5678 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    I didn’t hear Sean call out ABC for Nightline’s dishonest editing of Ari Fleischer’s interview about Sean.

    @Nightline proves Spicer right about MSM’s dedication to negativity. Here is what I told them in a taped interview: 1/4

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

“It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday, Sean recovered it and ran for a 1st down on Monday.” 2/4

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

Here is how they chopped my quote: “It looks to me if the ball was dropped on Saturday” after ABC referred to “deliberate falsehoods.” 3/4

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

If this is how the press reports, Trump is right to go after them. 4/4

— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 24, 2017

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/25/abcs-nightline-issues-correction-after-misrepresenting-fleischer-to-make-him-seem-more-critical-of-spicer/

  10. lastinillinois says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Im at a worksite today and haven’t been able to watch anything.

    Just wondering, any questions today regarding Pussy hats or vagina marches?

  11. itswoot says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The MSM is traumatized by the “radical” changes being made by President Trump and his administration. They are already pining away for the old days. Like a child that has been separated from their beloved Teddy Bear, the media anxiously awaits the return of B. Obama to D.C for him to start his new job as Resistor-In-Chief.

    • yy4u says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:48 pm

      No, itswoot, it’s the remnants of the Obama administration trying to regain control and power. I’m sure TASS and PRAVDA did the same thing when the USSR fell apart.

    • itswoot says:
      January 25, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      Resister-In-Chief.

      But I suppose the other meaning is also workable.

    • Keln says:
      January 25, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Sad thing is, I’ve seen multiple cases of media types calling Trump’s agenda words like “bold”, “extreme”, “radical”, “rash”, etc., when in reality his entire agenda is merely “common sense”.

      The radical crazy stuff were all of the policies pushed on us for the past four administrations.

  12. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    video

  13. Rachel says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    This week is just like a good movie and I keep watching the re-runs over and over again.
    Sean “Spiced” the MSM. LOL!

  14. K2P2 Ribbing says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    I like the way Spicer laughs at these idiots making idiots of themselves. Very amusing!

  15. Blaze says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    CNN showed a huge canyon on the s. border. I would take a world class mountain climber with the latest rock climbing gear to traverse this part of the border. CNN said it would be impossible to build a wall here over and over. They didn’t mention it would be also impossible to cross this part of the border. Maybe there are world class Mexican rock climbers that would to cross it in 105* heat. I don’t know.

    • Michelle says:
      January 25, 2017 at 2:42 pm

      Really? That’s what they’ve reduced their argument to? Also Trump has mentioned there are spots that won’t need a wall.

      • Blaze says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        This area they showed was definitely one of the natural barriers where a wall is not needed because its impossible to cross….and yep Fake News CNN has been reduced to this propaganda. I’m sure some believe it.

      • Concerned says:
        January 25, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        Plus … what does CNN know about building? They are telling an experienced builder what he can or cannot do. It’s laughable.

    • Keln says:
      January 25, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      If there are, I want them in the US to represent us as professional mountain climbers.

      I want the best mountain climbers folks, believe me.

  16. Larry Ivy says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    The whole point is why would they go to difficult to traverse areas when they have been walking across at the POE stations ?

  17. stobberdobber says:
    January 25, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    What document are they talking about?

  18. yy4u says:
    January 25, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I always wondered how professional people who’d lost all credibility but were still in the profession which they sullied would behave. Now I know.

