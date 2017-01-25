Press Secretary Sean Spicer White House Briefing January 25th (Video)…

Moments ago White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held the White House press briefing and took questions from the media. Here’s the video:
‘SPICED’…Classic! Brilliant!
Does that mean she’s one of the “Spiced” girls now?
Worse than being “Tucked”.
Ha, nice. Can we officially call them “Spice Girls”? If so I nominate Jim Accosta as an honorary for the “you’re fake news” rebuff from President Trump a couple of weeks ago…
Fake news reporter busted.
Trump stomped!
Love it!! A whole new Trump Candidate/Trump45 Admin Dictionary continues!
Spiced! Brilliant!! Can we maybe go Spiced Bigly with this one, I loved how Spicer shut her down!
Dang it, I missed it. I hope there’s a replay. The MSM will need to be retrained.
First “document” question happens at 7:30 timestamp and Kristen jumps in with her ridiculousness at 20:00, in the video SD posted above. Listen to it, awesome how Spicer handles it!
Thanks for the “time stamp” memories to go along with the “Spiced Stamped” Kristen!
And she tries labeling it an “executive order!”
And then asks if P45 has read it!!!
I’d say you can’t make this stuff up, yet clearly they are!
If Trump and his people continue to apply the rolled up newspaper to the media’s noses, they will eventually learn to stop crapping on the White House carpet.
Keln strikes again! Our very own artist (Les Deplorables) came up with the quote of the day.
P45 could put puppy paper outside on the sidewalk? 🐶🐶
Rolled up newspaper!! HAHA!
They should carry plastic bags to clean up after themselves.
“The MSM will need to be retrained.”
.. is that kind’a like training a new puppy not to poo poo or pee pee in the house ?
LOl Spiceless! I mean priceless! Dave, please retweet yours to Sean !
LOL DeplorableDave. Good job!
she was chirping yesterday. chirp chirp chirp. at some point the spicemeister will simply tune twit out and not call on her. soon i trust.
Loved it when Spicer shut that idiot down!!!! Awesome!!!
Loved it. I was watching a livestream with over 12,000 others! Since when did press briefings become of interest? Answer: when the people were given control!
When we had us a President Donald J. “Bigly” Trump! 😉
MAKING PRESS BRIEFINGS GREAT AGAIN
Haha! That’s cute 🙂
Exactly. It almost feels like there are millions of people standing behind Spicer instead of being basically excluded like it used to be.
SPICED !! Dealing with unruly children
Waited decades for a real wall on the border President Trump has done more in 3 days then the past 3 administrations have done.
YAY! Illegals are now on formal notice! The party is over.
Sean is doing a fantastic job.
Handling these rabid dogs. Give the man a medal
I have a feeling the requirements to get presidential medals and the like under Trump are going to be much, much higher. Especially after what Obama did.
Presidential Medal of Freedom will now require single-handedly creating a million jobs, making a minimum of 10,000 square miles of America great again, killing or capturing 100 terrorists…solo, and performing 3 miracles. 2 miracles is not big league enough. Winners do 3.
Awww, Telemundo reporter is concerned about the cost of the wall. 🙂
Concerned how much it is going to cost Mexico, I presume…..
I would imagine so. Thanks to V. Fox it is now 10 feet taller. That extra 10 feet will cost Mexico “Big League.”
I know the Mexican cartels are pretty worried about what the wall will cost them. I’m sure that concern flows down to all of the media people they own.
New Sheriff in town and his Deputy is a bad boy too. Expand the room across the street, teach these morons some respect if not humility .Self important distorters
I didn’t hear Sean call out ABC for Nightline’s dishonest editing of Ari Fleischer’s interview about Sean.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/25/abcs-nightline-issues-correction-after-misrepresenting-fleischer-to-make-him-seem-more-critical-of-spicer/
They’ve been doing this for years, without notice. Perhaps if each and every fake news attempt is pointed out they will slink away finally……
Im at a worksite today and haven’t been able to watch anything.
Just wondering, any questions today regarding Pussy hats or vagina marches?
The MSM is traumatized by the “radical” changes being made by President Trump and his administration. They are already pining away for the old days. Like a child that has been separated from their beloved Teddy Bear, the media anxiously awaits the return of B. Obama to D.C for him to start his new job as Resistor-In-Chief.
No, itswoot, it’s the remnants of the Obama administration trying to regain control and power. I’m sure TASS and PRAVDA did the same thing when the USSR fell apart.
Resister-In-Chief.
But I suppose the other meaning is also workable.
Sad thing is, I’ve seen multiple cases of media types calling Trump’s agenda words like “bold”, “extreme”, “radical”, “rash”, etc., when in reality his entire agenda is merely “common sense”.
The radical crazy stuff were all of the policies pushed on us for the past four administrations.
video
Call them out. Good job, Dave
Watch, listen and learn, presstitutes. We need seats filled with NEWS WRITERS. First I’ll shut you down….but at some point, your presence will not be tolerated.
Kristen Welker needs some training. Give her a treat when she behaves.
After she craps on the puppy paper in the right spot!! 🐶💩💩
“we’re going to end this right now” =.. Spicer bringing order to the poo throwing chaos..
Watch John Roberts face. He’s loving it
This week is just like a good movie and I keep watching the re-runs over and over again.
Sean “Spiced” the MSM. LOL!
I like the way Spicer laughs at these idiots making idiots of themselves. Very amusing!
It’s just so sane and rational and refreshing!
Yes. His demeanor is pleasant but appropriately firm, and his facial expression speaks volumes without being demeaning. I enjoy watching him and think he’s doing a great job.
CNN showed a huge canyon on the s. border. I would take a world class mountain climber with the latest rock climbing gear to traverse this part of the border. CNN said it would be impossible to build a wall here over and over. They didn’t mention it would be also impossible to cross this part of the border. Maybe there are world class Mexican rock climbers that would to cross it in 105* heat. I don’t know.
Really? That’s what they’ve reduced their argument to? Also Trump has mentioned there are spots that won’t need a wall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Plus … what does CNN know about building? They are telling an experienced builder what he can or cannot do. It’s laughable.
If there are, I want them in the US to represent us as professional mountain climbers.
I want the best mountain climbers folks, believe me.
The whole point is why would they go to difficult to traverse areas when they have been walking across at the POE stations ?
What document are they talking about?
A fake draft f a fake XO regards the treatment of detainees. Activist stuff.. rightfully gnored
Looks like I should have bought some vowels and/or a better keyboard.
What I meant to write:
A draft of an executive order (not a White House doc.) regards the treatment of detainees.
Did CNN already report it as breaking news? 🙂
Getting smacked again for fake newz is the only attention CNN can get.
I always wondered how professional people who’d lost all credibility but were still in the profession which they sullied would behave. Now I know.
Lol “journalists” flipping out on Twitter.
http://www.weaselzippers.us/321442-spicer-calls-on-a-conservative-outlet-first-and-pisses-off-reporters-yet-again/
