43 Responses to January 25th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #6

  1. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    Full Show Dobbs

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:22 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Hannity Interview
    Sean Spicer

    Newt on Hannity

  4. ZurichMike says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    I used to wake up at 5:00 as usual and rush to my computer to see what happened during the night. Specifically, I wondered “What craziness did the uniparty and their media whores inflict on candidate Trump?”

    Now I rush to the comptuerand wonder “How else did we win during the night?”

    I am so very, very happy that he is President. Keep praying for his health and safety.

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:24 am

    This is fabulous!

    Common Sense Black Guy “Big Joe” Wrecks SJWs at Los Angeles Women’s March (REACTION) #BigJoe

  6. WSB says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Looks like Obama’s commutation didn’t work out so well for one convict. Now there will be two going to jail for the one commuted.

    http://detroit.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/michigan-man-whose-drug-sentence-commuted-by-obama-is-shot-dead/

  7. In AZ says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:31 am

    http://buzzfaqs.com/senior-secret-service-agent-brags-that-she-wont-take-a-bullet-for-trump-on-social-media-video/

    Many sites have this story. She needs to be demoted to desk duty.

    Someone from Badlands National Park Tweeted some climate change garbage after Trump said no Tweeting. Another arse thst needs to be demoted, because these azz hats can not be fired.

  8. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:32 am

    I’m starting to realize just how low my expectations have been for Presidents in general. Most Presidents are lucky to get one or two significant agenda items done in 4 or even 8 years.

    And yet, here comes Trump and is completing half his list in the first week.

    It proves to me that the ineffectiveness of many former Presidents has been intentional. They push pieces of paper around and pretend to be doing thing. Then they make excuses for not getting more done. Meanwhile, our economy continues to be raped for the benefit of the oligarchy.

    Now we have Trump and he’s proving what can be done if you actually have the will to do it.

  9. WSB says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Looks like we are going to need a bigger drain. T-Rex will have his work cut out for him. Probably why his vote is being held up.p:

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/24/bureaucrats-bring-500-refugees-into-country-one-day-before-trumps-expected-ban/

  10. Nettles18 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:34 am

  11. Apfelcobbler says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Just noticed the Breitbart story of Brian Williams suggesting Gergen be sent to the WhiteHouse to smooth over the internal battle going in. Earlier in the day Kristol mused that Bannon was trying to undermine Reinse. These two don’t seem to be coordinating, so I guess they have each pulled out their handy Pocket Guide to Cheapo Dirty Tricks for Frauds and NeoCons!

    Such ancient, ancient tricks! I didn’t have time to see who else is doing this, but maybe more will crop up tomorrow. Whispering Campaigns are nursery school politics to Trump. Can’t wait for Trump to cook Kristol’s goose one of these days!

  12. Unclezeb says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:41 am

    DJT is most brilliant President ever. For the last few days all the media has carried on about is his obsession with crowd size and now illegal voters. I think these issues are cars for the dogs to chase while he goes about the business of building the pipeline,courting the unions muzzling the EPA. Normally he would have the press breathless over every one of these issues but they are distracted. Brilliant!

  14. WSB says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Reposting from the pipeline thread, since some were wondering about the attendees in the union meeting who were wearing jeans.

    So, I am just watching the second run of Chris Mathews tonight and he had an epic interview with Terry O’Sullivan. EPIC! He’s probably sorry he had this scheduled. O’Sullivan and Mark McManus relayed the meeting they had with the President during the union meeting, and they explained why some were in jeans. PRESIDENT TRUMP wanted them to bring a pipe coverer, a plumber, steam fitter, and sheet metal worker so they called them off jobs in the city to come over on their lunch hour.

    See? There was a good reason some were in jeans! 👖

    If anyone can find the clip of the Hardball interview from last night, I would appreciate it. So much winning when Chris Mathews’ interviews backfire!!!!!!!

  15. M33 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Have prior presidents done these live executive order signings and show everyone the actual document before? Or is this just President Trump?

  16. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Mexico says it’s ready to withdraw from NAFTA if President Trump crosses “red lines” (goes after the remittances):

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/mexico-says-ready-quit-talks-us-necessary-174502231.html

    If they’re wiling to hang themselves, might as well just sit back and watch.

  17. keebler AC says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:48 am

  18. keebler AC says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:49 am

  19. keebler AC says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:51 am

  20. coveyouthband says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:51 am

    I don’t believe the polls, they may have been somewhat accurate in the past…. no more.

    Liked by 1 person

    January 25, 2017 at 12:52 am

  22. redsequin4 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Ha ha, poor Paul, he’s finally realizing who’s in charge and it’s NOT him. 🙂 🙂

    Washington Post: Paul Ryan Allies ‘Alarmed, Angered’ by 25-Year-Old Julia Hahn
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/24/washington-post-paul-ryan-allies-terrified-25-year-old-julia-hahn/

  23. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    COMMON SENSE – 2017 (PART TWO)/ theburningplatform/

    “In Part One of this article I explored Thomas Paine’s critical role in the creation of our nation. His Common Sense pamphlets inspired the common people to uncommon acts of courage and heroic feats of valor; leading to the great experiment we call the United States of America. Paine, Franklin and the other Founding Fathers produced a republic, if we could keep it.”

    “John Adams championed the new Constitution precisely because it would not create a democracy, as he knew a democracy “soon wastes, exhausts and murders itself.” Their herculean efforts, sacrifices, and bloodshed have been for naught as we allowed our republic to devolve into a democracy and ultimately into our current corporate fascist warfare/welfare surveillance state. Sadly, we were unable to keep the republic Franklin and his fellow revolutionaries gave us.”

    “Some might contend Paine’s Common Sense arguments against a despotic monarchy two and a half centuries ago, with an audience of two and a half million colonists, couldn’t be pertinent today in a divided nation of 325 million people. But when you examine the events, actions and catalysts inspiring Paine to pen Common Sense, you see the parallels with the events, decisions and facilitators of our current Crisis.”

    https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/01/22/common-sense-2017-part-two/

    Two quotes from Paine (excerpt) remind me of Trump/

    “I prefer peace, but if trouble must come, let it be in my time that my children may know peace.” – Thomas Paine

    “These are the times that try men’s souls: The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as freedom should not be highly rated.” – Thomas Paine – The American Crisis

  24. Alison says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Remember less than a week ago when we were saying time … was … crawling while we waited for the inauguration?

    Heh, POOF. Trump is waving that magic wand so BIGLY, I can’t even keep Sundance’s posts straight anymore.

    #MAGA

  25. Nettles18 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:59 am

