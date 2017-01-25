Dow Closes Above 20,000…

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON – U.S. equities closed at all-time highs on Wednesday after a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump increased bullish sentiment on Wall Street, while financials outperformed.
The Dow Jones industrial average broke above 20,000 for the first time, rising about 150 points as Boeing, Goldman Sachs and IBM contributed the most gains.
“People are seeing that the administration is carrying through with some of the things they promised,” said John Stadtler, head of U.S. Financial Services Industry Practice at PwC. “It looks like long-term capital gains are here to stay.” (read more)
MSM will not mention it due to DJT’s administrations policies being implemented………
This will not sit well with the Maniacal Socialists National Braodcasting Corp.
Publish or Perish now has great meaning outside of academia.
So far, the MSM seem intent on not publishing, thereby perishing.
It will not upset my sleep patterns if many news organizations become extinct.
FBN and CNBC do though.
The Trump Rally; 2017
They will spin it that Trump is good for Wall Street but not for Main Street. Anything Trump does they have to squeeze a lemon on it then bring it out for presentation with more lemon. They even have a guy named Don Lemon, yes it is true…
WELL DONE!!! 🙂
“Anything Trump does they have to squeeze a lemon on it then bring it out for presentation with more lemon. They even have a guy named Don Lemon,”
BRAVO Bert!👏
Hey, the stock market is a lottery. Are we gonna blame Trump when it goes down?
Trump bump!
DJI is no longer the Dow Jones Index.
It is now the Donald J Index.
Love it!! I will use it with your permission.
An honor.
What’s mine is yours.
Ha! Good one.
Donald John Index
If this is a “bump” it’s a Tony Montana-sized one!
🙂
America First! Lord I love President Trump!!
Would love to hear ideas from market savvy Treepers where they plan to invest for the next 8 years.
my investments in real estate are already soaring but i live in texas! i may keep on with that.
Housing inventory is low, so the prices will rise. Supply and demand.
KY Jelly if he doesn’t address the cause of healthcare costs.. I agree with Karl Denninger that we need to break the monopolies, jail the colluders and force price transparency..
Health Care is about 20% or so of GDP. Probably a good idea to get most of your stuff through before ticking off that money and have it working against you. Everyone would turn into a John McCain. Karl makes a lot of sense sometimes and too often gets stuck on his one issue to grasp the larger issues.
It would go a long way to make the US government sole buyer on drugs and make it against the law to sell to another country less than what the US is offered. We stop subsidizing drugs for the rest of the world.
That includes the AMA (American Medical Association) and the ADA (American Dental Association), whose duplicity includes their collusion with the nation’s medical and dental schools, state legislatures, and the state boards of licensing and regulation.
Together, they limit the number of seats in the country’s publicly funded medical and dental schools so that their graduates only replace deceased or retired physicians and dentists, never increasing the country physicians and dentists as more of them would better serve the medical needs of the public. Doing such would increase competition and lower medical and dental costs . . . the main threat to their monopolies.
All this is done in the false name of professional integrity and oversight.
One of their big tricks is to claim competent candidates are not medical or dental school-worthy because they attained a 3.3 grade-point average instead of 3.6 or other such nonsense such as being accused of character flaws that would preclude their success as medical professionals.
This all has to come to an end.
Link?
I’m over-indexing in the USA.
Energy, Consumer Staples, Materials, Banks, Tech, Transportation and a little gold.
Keep your position sizes right, mind your stops and try for DRIP deals as often as possible. If you like ETFs, I think Vanguard has the lowest expense ratios around,
i have yet to understand investing in gold, people do but explain why since i’m a neophyte. TIA
Yeah you can have a lot of fun with that. Ask a gold bug if gold is money and when they say yes, turn the question if they have money what would they do with it? Kind of hard to invest your money if you hang on to gold.
India is having a lot of problems and India has historically been the largest consumer of gold. Asians have a higher consumption of gold than US. If US first policy takes away from India and Asia and creates a stronger dollar in the process, I do not see that being positive action for US citizens to hold gold. This looks like a gold negative situation.
i get confused with it because i have old family friends that keep their Krugs here in san antonio but what’s the point? they come up every few months to play with it. then they go back home and collect their royalty checks from their oil/gas so again what’s the point? just curious. then i have other friends that keep gold bars in case the world ends and they can barter with it…i tell them, at that point gold ‘ain’t gonna help you much’. you can’t eat gold!
I have tons of equity in my house, so I am going to put it on the market in the spring, then by fall it will sell and I will buy stocks in banks, infrastructure, construction…everything will be booming. When people have jobs and make money, all the stocks go up.
I will buy in right before the 2017 Santa Claus Trump rally.
When it comes to investing I am as dumb as a bag of hammers, a box of rocks or a retarded…er…RETIRED M.E. It’s safer for me to keep my savings, at nearly zero interest, where it’s at 🙂
The Federal Reserve’s Janet Yellen is an IED left behind by Obama. She can step on this rally any time she wants to… Auditing the Fed needs to be on the agenda.
She may not be around very long.
I agree. I’m sure she will be asked to resign.
Or be fired.
Does the chairman of the Fed serve at the pleasure of the POTUS? Can he just fire her?
LikeLike
Who knows. Look it up.
“Under authority provided by the Banking Act of 1935, the president of the United States appoints the seven members of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System who are confirmed by the Senate and serve for 14 years.”
https://www.quora.com/Who-elects-the-chairman-of-the-federal-reserve-Who-elects-the-FOMC
18,000 pre election
Varney will be happy
They were singing on his show
STUART VARNEY WAS ECSTATIC THIS MORNING
He sure was. They were all singing. Maybe they will dance for us tomorrow morning.
Do you think the snowflakes invest in the market? Maybe the Hollywood flakes, and the career politician flakes.
The Hollywood flakes have financial planners. They are too stupid to invest on their own, except for drugs and face lifts.
This will be credited to Obama’s policies by MSM + Dems + Phsycos
To which I reply: For 8 years, the overall US economy and markets suffered from OIC – Obama Induced Constipation. Dow 20,000 and beyond is what happens when you break obama’s logjam.
it all started the day AFTER Trump wins election. that fact alone destroys the Obama gets credit narrative.
Good luck with that lie.
Mark Cuban & George Sorros unavailable for comment.
Speaking of Sorros, I hope he is shipped off ASAP. He needs to be stopped!
Perp walked like lee Harvey Oswald (patsy perp walk)
AN STD (Software Transmitted Disease) explained
She’s alleging Republican-driven voter fraud?
11-9-16. ELECTION NIGHT TSUNAMI EXPLAINED:
Why Michigan held back their results until 3:00AM
Trump is doing a great job!!
Winning!
My financial advisor tells me the problem is that these gains are not based on fundamentals and many, if not most, stocks are overvalued. Repatriating the $ from overseas will hopefully realign them to non-ludicrous levels, but he doesn’t see this as sustainable unless the money starts coming in via revenue growth, which it isn’t at the moment.
Yes the stocks are always over valued. But now it looks like their value will be based on making real money, not printed up money. So just wait for a pull back, don’t buy now. Unless you know how to Day trade🕺
animals randomly picking up food from a table marked with the names of stocks and shares do better than ‘financial advisors’ on every standardized test, so I’d just trust in Trump, your own eyes and common sense.
Anyone who gets paid whether you win or lose is no friend of yours.
YEP! If they were so good they would not be advising.
Thanks to computerized trading and over-emotional traders, stock values seem to have little relevance to company performance these days. That makes things difficult for financial advisors … and individual investors like myself.
Seems to me the Fed has been propping up the stock market with QE since O took office. Where has that artificial bubble gone?
If the stocks go up on real value now, the bubble will not pop; the air will release slowly as needed.
Sundance, will Trump reverse the DACA applications His administration is currently processing? Will He ever end the DACA program? Are we stuck with the “Dreamers”? I get the part about not wanting Obama to come out of retirement to fight this but won’t He do this down the road anyway? We all know Rubio, Ryan etc. are gonna fight this. How is kicking the can down the road on this gonna change anything? Are we stuck with the “Dreamers” already in the program and the ones being processed as we speak? I can handle the truth but if this is the case, I feel betrayed. This not what I voted for! This is something I and many others cannot compromise on and feel good about! I know I said I would be patient but what’s the skinny? I know alot of people are gonna rip me to shreads over this but I just wanna know the truth! 🙂
You can’t handle the truth.
The Feds under Trump are still processing DACA applications. That’s the truth! 🙂 lol
Ripped to shreads.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
How?
I know how you feel, No Agenda, but why do you think Sundance is able to tell you “the truth” about when exactly and how exactly Trump administration is going handle ANY issue? At best, he can give you his prediction.
I agree with you. But aren’t you a little worried by the fact that DACA applications are still being processed?
When you post something with a handle that is “No Agenda”, people become skeptical of your true intentions. Besides, you’re off topic. Read this thread and post there. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/24/no-president-trump-does-not-need-to-take-immediate-action-on-daca-heres-why/
I read this a few days ago. I spoke with Sundance on the comment section. I want to be patient. I just don’t want this promise on DACA to go unfulfilled. 🙂
If you haven’t at least “frozen” the program by now, it starts to make me wonder, that’s all. 🙂
I saw what happened to the market after Ronald Reagan was elected and knew it would be repeated more BIGLY if Trump were to be elected.
Can kick myself for not buying stocks Nov. 8th.
I’m really not tired of the good news, after all of the dismal years we’ve experienced
We need the 14th amendment to be clarified. Illegals babies born in the US are not anchors as they are not covered. As far as the dreamers go, their parents are responsible for their illegal status and while it’s a bitch that their parents screwed up their lives by being illegal aliens, they are not legal citizens. Only US citizens should have any rights or benefits, not illegals.
The most authoritative research into your question was done some time ago. Harvard Professor Raoul Berger’s meticulously documented book, Government by Judiciary: The Transformation of the Fourteenth Amendment
Buy stock in companies that make padded cells, straight jackets and anti-depressants. Liberal demand for these products is about to skyrocket.
This is day 3 of a 100 day plan!!! More to come……Donald Trump’s Tax Repatriation Plan Will Create Jobs. Over $2T overseas.. turn into Bonds to reinvest in infrastructure projects across America = more jobs. Lower taxes on corporations to 15-20% will invest more in the USA = more jobs. Before taxes, cost of doing business was only 10% cheaper in Mexico. A 20% discount in tax will make it very close. Problem, all this growth will increase the dollar, inflation = higher interest rates. It’s called winning!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t think that DACA applications are actually being “processed”. I think Trump is just collecting names and addresses… makes it easier to pick them up later.
That would be sweet! 🙂 lol
I’m tired of winning!
There is way too much exuberant celebrating & positive attitudes regarding President Trump’s constant winning, surely someone must have a ‘concern’…waiting…come on guys…I know you are out there…I see you all over the place expressing your ‘concerns’…don’t let me down now…I need your downers to keep things in perspective…President Trump has been in office a full three days!!!… I just know you have extensive lists of really important stuff that he has not done but should have …
The biggest indictment of America’s recent political past is the shock everyone (non-Trumpers of course) is exhibiting by a President who actually does what he says! My goodness, expecting someone to honor their word is not a high and lofty goal, it’s the simplest measure of a person’s integrity! Clearly that has been severely lacking in modern American leadership. However, things be a changing folks! What an amazing sight to behold! 😀
The explanation is really simple.
A review of White House revolving doors – frequent guests.
1) Obama – Muslim Brotherhood, Black Lives Matter
2) Trump – Business leaders, Labor leaders
This trend will continue. Trump will often meet with key people in business and labor to get things done. And meet with security people to make sure things are secure for US interests.
This is why I have always advocated for a business background President versus a professional politician. They meet with key people, negotiate and gets things done. Next…. Next…. With an eye on the long term goals.
