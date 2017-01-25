Dow Closes Above 20,000…

Posted on January 25, 2017 by

NEW YORK / WASHINGTON – U.S. equities closed at all-time highs on Wednesday after a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump increased bullish sentiment on Wall Street, while financials outperformed.

The Dow Jones industrial average broke above 20,000 for the first time, rising about 150 points as Boeing, Goldman Sachs and IBM contributed the most gains.

“People are seeing that the administration is carrying through with some of the things they promised,” said John Stadtler, head of U.S. Financial Services Industry Practice at PwC. “It looks like long-term capital gains are here to stay.”  (read more)

87 Responses to Dow Closes Above 20,000…

  1. lurker99 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    MSM will not mention it due to DJT’s administrations policies being implemented………

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Former Lurker says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    Trump bump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. auscitizenmom says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. John Franco says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    America First! Lord I love President Trump!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Jedi Clampett says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Would love to hear ideas from market savvy Treepers where they plan to invest for the next 8 years.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • petszmom says:
      January 25, 2017 at 4:50 pm

      my investments in real estate are already soaring but i live in texas! i may keep on with that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • repsort says:
      January 25, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      KY Jelly if he doesn’t address the cause of healthcare costs.. I agree with Karl Denninger that we need to break the monopolies, jail the colluders and force price transparency..

      Like

      Reply
      • bertdilbert says:
        January 25, 2017 at 5:47 pm

        Health Care is about 20% or so of GDP. Probably a good idea to get most of your stuff through before ticking off that money and have it working against you. Everyone would turn into a John McCain. Karl makes a lot of sense sometimes and too often gets stuck on his one issue to grasp the larger issues.

        It would go a long way to make the US government sole buyer on drugs and make it against the law to sell to another country less than what the US is offered. We stop subsidizing drugs for the rest of the world.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Ploni says:
        January 25, 2017 at 5:50 pm

        That includes the AMA (American Medical Association) and the ADA (American Dental Association), whose duplicity includes their collusion with the nation’s medical and dental schools, state legislatures, and the state boards of licensing and regulation.

        Together, they limit the number of seats in the country’s publicly funded medical and dental schools so that their graduates only replace deceased or retired physicians and dentists, never increasing the country physicians and dentists as more of them would better serve the medical needs of the public. Doing such would increase competition and lower medical and dental costs . . . the main threat to their monopolies.

        All this is done in the false name of professional integrity and oversight.

        One of their big tricks is to claim competent candidates are not medical or dental school-worthy because they attained a 3.3 grade-point average instead of 3.6 or other such nonsense such as being accused of character flaws that would preclude their success as medical professionals.

        This all has to come to an end.

        Like

        Reply
    • The Boss says:
      January 25, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      I’m over-indexing in the USA.
      Energy, Consumer Staples, Materials, Banks, Tech, Transportation and a little gold.
      Keep your position sizes right, mind your stops and try for DRIP deals as often as possible. If you like ETFs, I think Vanguard has the lowest expense ratios around,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • petszmom says:
        January 25, 2017 at 5:33 pm

        i have yet to understand investing in gold, people do but explain why since i’m a neophyte. TIA

        Like

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          January 25, 2017 at 5:56 pm

          Yeah you can have a lot of fun with that. Ask a gold bug if gold is money and when they say yes, turn the question if they have money what would they do with it? Kind of hard to invest your money if you hang on to gold.

          India is having a lot of problems and India has historically been the largest consumer of gold. Asians have a higher consumption of gold than US. If US first policy takes away from India and Asia and creates a stronger dollar in the process, I do not see that being positive action for US citizens to hold gold. This looks like a gold negative situation.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • petszmom says:
            January 25, 2017 at 6:02 pm

            i get confused with it because i have old family friends that keep their Krugs here in san antonio but what’s the point? they come up every few months to play with it. then they go back home and collect their royalty checks from their oil/gas so again what’s the point? just curious. then i have other friends that keep gold bars in case the world ends and they can barter with it…i tell them, at that point gold ‘ain’t gonna help you much’. you can’t eat gold!

            Like

            Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      January 25, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      I have tons of equity in my house, so I am going to put it on the market in the spring, then by fall it will sell and I will buy stocks in banks, infrastructure, construction…everything will be booming. When people have jobs and make money, all the stocks go up.

      I will buy in right before the 2017 Santa Claus Trump rally.

      Like

      Reply
    • jonvil says:
      January 25, 2017 at 6:16 pm

      When it comes to investing I am as dumb as a bag of hammers, a box of rocks or a retarded…er…RETIRED M.E. It’s safer for me to keep my savings, at nearly zero interest, where it’s at 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  6. Dale says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    The Federal Reserve’s Janet Yellen is an IED left behind by Obama. She can step on this rally any time she wants to… Auditing the Fed needs to be on the agenda.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. fedback says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    18,000 pre election

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. booger71 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Varney will be happy

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Concerned says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Do you think the snowflakes invest in the market? Maybe the Hollywood flakes, and the career politician flakes.

    Like

    Reply
  10. SpanglishKC says:
    January 25, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This will be credited to Obama’s policies by MSM + Dems + Phsycos

    Like

    Reply
  11. NJF says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Mark Cuban & George Sorros unavailable for comment.

    Speaking of Sorros, I hope he is shipped off ASAP. He needs to be stopped!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. furtive says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    AN STD (Software Transmitted Disease) explained

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. furtive says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    11-9-16. ELECTION NIGHT TSUNAMI EXPLAINED:
    Why Michigan held back their results until 3:00AM

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Mike diamond says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Trump is doing a great job!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Gingersnap says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Winning!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Duhders says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    My financial advisor tells me the problem is that these gains are not based on fundamentals and many, if not most, stocks are overvalued. Repatriating the $ from overseas will hopefully realign them to non-ludicrous levels, but he doesn’t see this as sustainable unless the money starts coming in via revenue growth, which it isn’t at the moment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • muffyroberts says:
      January 25, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Yes the stocks are always over valued. But now it looks like their value will be based on making real money, not printed up money. So just wait for a pull back, don’t buy now. Unless you know how to Day trade🕺

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • flyingtigercomics says:
      January 25, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      animals randomly picking up food from a table marked with the names of stocks and shares do better than ‘financial advisors’ on every standardized test, so I’d just trust in Trump, your own eyes and common sense.

      Anyone who gets paid whether you win or lose is no friend of yours.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Concerned says:
      January 25, 2017 at 7:02 pm

      Thanks to computerized trading and over-emotional traders, stock values seem to have little relevance to company performance these days. That makes things difficult for financial advisors … and individual investors like myself.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Chuck says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Seems to me the Fed has been propping up the stock market with QE since O took office. Where has that artificial bubble gone?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. No Agenda says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Sundance, will Trump reverse the DACA applications His administration is currently processing? Will He ever end the DACA program? Are we stuck with the “Dreamers”? I get the part about not wanting Obama to come out of retirement to fight this but won’t He do this down the road anyway? We all know Rubio, Ryan etc. are gonna fight this. How is kicking the can down the road on this gonna change anything? Are we stuck with the “Dreamers” already in the program and the ones being processed as we speak? I can handle the truth but if this is the case, I feel betrayed. This not what I voted for! This is something I and many others cannot compromise on and feel good about! I know I said I would be patient but what’s the skinny? I know alot of people are gonna rip me to shreads over this but I just wanna know the truth! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  19. Phil aka Felipe says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I saw what happened to the market after Ronald Reagan was elected and knew it would be repeated more BIGLY if Trump were to be elected.

    Can kick myself for not buying stocks Nov. 8th.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. 804hokie says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    I’m really not tired of the good news, after all of the dismal years we’ve experienced

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Paco Loco says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    We need the 14th amendment to be clarified. Illegals babies born in the US are not anchors as they are not covered. As far as the dreamers go, their parents are responsible for their illegal status and while it’s a bitch that their parents screwed up their lives by being illegal aliens, they are not legal citizens. Only US citizens should have any rights or benefits, not illegals.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • wethepeoplehandbook says:
      January 25, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      The most authoritative research into your question was done some time ago. Harvard Professor Raoul Berger’s meticulously documented book, Government by Judiciary: The Transformation of the Fourteenth Amendment

      Like

      Reply
  22. Newman says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Buy stock in companies that make padded cells, straight jackets and anti-depressants. Liberal demand for these products is about to skyrocket.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. BillRiser says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    This is day 3 of a 100 day plan!!! More to come……Donald Trump’s Tax Repatriation Plan Will Create Jobs. Over $2T overseas.. turn into Bonds to reinvest in infrastructure projects across America = more jobs. Lower taxes on corporations to 15-20% will invest more in the USA = more jobs. Before taxes, cost of doing business was only 10% cheaper in Mexico. A 20% discount in tax will make it very close. Problem, all this growth will increase the dollar, inflation = higher interest rates. It’s called winning!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Pam says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Dale says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I don’t think that DACA applications are actually being “processed”. I think Trump is just collecting names and addresses… makes it easier to pick them up later.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. jonvil says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I’m tired of winning!
    There is way too much exuberant celebrating & positive attitudes regarding President Trump’s constant winning, surely someone must have a ‘concern’…waiting…come on guys…I know you are out there…I see you all over the place expressing your ‘concerns’…don’t let me down now…I need your downers to keep things in perspective…President Trump has been in office a full three days!!!… I just know you have extensive lists of really important stuff that he has not done but should have …

    Like

    Reply
  28. illinoiswarrior says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    The biggest indictment of America’s recent political past is the shock everyone (non-Trumpers of course) is exhibiting by a President who actually does what he says! My goodness, expecting someone to honor their word is not a high and lofty goal, it’s the simplest measure of a person’s integrity! Clearly that has been severely lacking in modern American leadership. However, things be a changing folks! What an amazing sight to behold! 😀

    Like

    Reply
  29. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 25, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    The explanation is really simple.

    A review of White House revolving doors – frequent guests.
    1) Obama – Muslim Brotherhood, Black Lives Matter
    2) Trump – Business leaders, Labor leaders

    This trend will continue. Trump will often meet with key people in business and labor to get things done. And meet with security people to make sure things are secure for US interests.

    This is why I have always advocated for a business background President versus a professional politician. They meet with key people, negotiate and gets things done. Next…. Next…. With an eye on the long term goals.

    Like

    Reply

