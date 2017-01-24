President Trump Signs Executive Order Reviving Keystone Pipeline…

Earlier today President Donald Trump signed an executive action to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, signalling his inclination to approve the project. In 2015 President Obama rejected the pipeline, which would connect the Alberta oil sands to existing pipelines in Nebraska.

WASHINGTON […] Tuesday’s actions will not force the approval of either project, and Trump said he wanted to renegotiate terms with the pipelines’ developers. Those terms may include some way for the United States government to get a financial return from Keystone, a possibility he mentioned on the campaign trail.

The new president briefly described each action before putting his pen to paper, and then held each action in front of the cameras.

“This is with regard to the construction of the Keystone pipeline, a subject that’s been in dispute, and it’s subject to a renegotiation of terms by us,” Trump said. “We are going to renegotiate some of the terms, and, if they’d like, we’ll see if we can get that pipeline built.

“A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs. Great construction jobs,” Trump added.

Trump signed a total of five actions on Tuesday, all of which are designed to either move forward with pipeline projects or help U.S. manufacturing.

The memo on Keystone asks developer TransCanada Corp. to submit a new application to build the Canada-to-Texas pipeline across the United States border.

It then asks the State Department to review the application within 60 days, at which point Trump would consider whether to give it the final approval under existing policies.

The Dakota Access memo asks that the Army Corps of Engineers review and approve the project “in an expedited manner,” including the final easement that developer Energy Transfer Partners needs to build under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.

Besides the actions moving forward with permitting for Keystone and Dakota Access, Trump signed a memo asking the Commerce Department to lay out a plan for all pipelines in the country to use materials produced in the United States.

He also signed actions to expedite permitting for manufacturing projects and to expedite environmental reviews for infrastructure projects.