President Trump Signs Executive Order Reviving Keystone Pipeline…

Earlier today President Donald Trump signed an executive action to revive the Keystone XL pipeline, signalling his inclination to approve the project. In 2015 President Obama rejected the pipeline, which would connect the Alberta oil sands to existing pipelines in Nebraska.
“We’re going to renegotiate some of the terms, and if they’d like, we’ll see if we can get that pipeline built. Great construction jobs.”
WASHINGTON […] Tuesday’s actions will not force the approval of either project, and Trump said he wanted to renegotiate terms with the pipelines’ developers. Those terms may include some way for the United States government to get a financial return from Keystone, a possibility he mentioned on the campaign trail.
The new president briefly described each action before putting his pen to paper, and then held each action in front of the cameras.
“This is with regard to the construction of the Keystone pipeline, a subject that’s been in dispute, and it’s subject to a renegotiation of terms by us,” Trump said. “We are going to renegotiate some of the terms, and, if they’d like, we’ll see if we can get that pipeline built.
“A lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs. Great construction jobs,” Trump added.
Trump signed a total of five actions on Tuesday, all of which are designed to either move forward with pipeline projects or help U.S. manufacturing.
The memo on Keystone asks developer TransCanada Corp. to submit a new application to build the Canada-to-Texas pipeline across the United States border.
It then asks the State Department to review the application within 60 days, at which point Trump would consider whether to give it the final approval under existing policies.
The Dakota Access memo asks that the Army Corps of Engineers review and approve the project “in an expedited manner,” including the final easement that developer Energy Transfer Partners needs to build under Lake Oahe in North Dakota.
Besides the actions moving forward with permitting for Keystone and Dakota Access, Trump signed a memo asking the Commerce Department to lay out a plan for all pipelines in the country to use materials produced in the United States.
He also signed actions to expedite permitting for manufacturing projects and to expedite environmental reviews for infrastructure projects. (read more)
Bravo
LikeLiked by 13 people
Meanwhile the white trash pink goat udder knit hat set are having to deal with another piping controversy.
The transgenders and America-haters of color are now attacking the hegemonistic Caucasian c-word and p-word ninnies because they felt marginalized that Saturday’s anti-American dykefest and vulvapalooza was too white and too female in plumbing content.
Monty Python would have turned down this script as too stupid for belief. However, this is leftist America. Too bad Glenn Beck wasn’t there to pull one of those pink wool udders over his face to be in solidarity with the feminist freak show.
The Adult and his Posse are putting adults back in the saddle. They are doing the people’s business. And thank God for them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A signing ceremony for executive orders….I love it!!!!!! The master at work!!!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Trump knows how to build things tangible and intangible. Yesterday he lays a foundation for better relations with the organized trade unions. Today, he adds a little something to that foundation while yesterday’s meeting is still fresh in their minds.
The killer EO is the one ‘suggesting’ American pipe be used for American pipelines – just like in the “old days”. Just brilliant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love the obvious dress code too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One has to wonder just how low gas prices can actually go.
I got a feeling we’re gonna have a lot of pleasant surprises in the next 8 years.
We just have to stay active and engaged. 45 is gonna need our continued support.
MAGA – Thanks Sundance for keeping us all up to date. You’re the first thing I read in the morning and last thing I check at night.
LikeLiked by 10 people
How come there is so much win here…but when I pass by a MSM boob tube, or social media post…all I see is tears? Bwahahahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Better become FREE otherwise we won’t be able to afford Healthcare.. The “fix” being floated around the senate does NOTHING to address the costs. 😦 I hope President Trump is on the case…
LikeLike
In the mid-1960s during a gas price war, regular (leaded, because it was all leaded back then) was selling for 19¢ a gallon. Granted the price of everything has gone up but that was cheap gas.
LikeLike
It’s sad that it took a new president to finally get this project moving forward but I’m glad that president Trump has finally took the necessary step to wean us off of our dependence on foreign oil.
I gotta admit I love see those pics of him at his desk in the oval office! 😀
LikeLiked by 11 people
Wean us off? We are going cold turkey.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More winning! Critically important for jobs, but in my view even more important when it comes to negotiations with Saudi Arabia, Venezuela etc. If Saudis loose market share they are going to go into greater competition with Russia. So, it helps there as well.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Bernard Lewis:
“Imagine if the Ku Klux Klan or Aryan Nation obtained total control of Texas and had at its disposal all the oil revenues, and used this money to establish a network of well-endowed schools and colleges all over Christendom peddling their particular brand of Christianity. This is what the Saudis have done with Wahhabism. The oil money has enabled them to spread this fanatical, destructive form of Islam all over the Muslim world and among Muslims in the West. Without oil and the creation of the Saudi kingdom, Wahhabism would have remained a lunatic fringe in a marginal country.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
This point cannot be made enough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder how many people will jump on private jets to protest access to energy?
LikeLiked by 12 people
I loved that he takes time to read and tells us what was on the folder that he is signing is about. No presidents in the past that I’ve known ever did that.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Way to go. Note the not-so-subtle message (to Canada) about renegotiating the terms.
SO MUCH still to be done in terms of energy infrastructure. But we’re on our way!
LikeLiked by 7 people
How do these EO’s differ from Obamas?
Will Trumps EO’s be equally as fleeting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once the pipeline is built, who could cancel it? Once the people are back to work, who is going to tell them they lost their jobs to foreign markets? The cat is out of the bag and chasing the rats.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, but the people must be vigilant, canny, and remember. Just a few months ago, Carrier was quite happy to stand up in front of workers and tell them their jobs were going to Mexico, which is exactly where they’d be right now, if Hillary was in the White House.
LikeLike
I’d classify President Trump’s EO’s as “do something” while those of his predecessor as “do nothing.” I’d say the former’s will be hard to undo, especially as the work gets underway. The latter’s were “fleeting” simply because there was little to undo.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Blocking the Keystone Pipeline was strike one on giving Obama any benefit of the doubt early on. Anyone that had the opportunity to create that many jobs and torpedoed it had evil intent.
Met quite a few people who had worked on the Alaska pipeline back when, and they all
made CRAZY money for the time. Again, blocking the Keystone Pipeline was Obama’s
first flipping the bird to U.S. citizens.
Like
Obummer wouldn’t know a days work if he tripped over it……
LikeLike
The Canadians should be happy. I don’t mean that sarcastically, either. American libs always tout Canada as Utopia – Single Payer health care, laws against “hate speech” (aka free speech), tougher handgun laws, etc. Those same American libs should realize how much many Canadians wanted Keystone to go through. Alberta’s been economically depressed. Hopefully Trump will be able to use this to gain Canadian cooperation on other issues.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Many of us are extremely happy. There are millions of us who are over the moon with DJT.
The MSM and the school system is what has turned many in the free worlds heads to mush.
Canada has been extremely good to us, that said. I get blank looks from lefties up here, when I say what if Alaska was still owned by Russia, and if we had a Mexico like border to our South. Instead of in both cases, the U.S.
Keep the pressure up and get rid of that P.O.S Ryan.
Thank you
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t you remember that Americans and Canadians are ‘first kissing cousins’ except for one small fact, and that is the Americans are the older and stronger cousins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Free2313, I’m tired of our country being some other country’s biatch especially the fricken Saudis.
LikeLike
All in all, he signed Executive Orders to include: Keystone Pipeline, Dakota Access, pipes for pipelines to be built in the U.S., reducing domestic regulatory processes, expediting of environmental reviews and approvals for infrastructure projects.
Mr President, I really, really wouldn’t mind, at all, if you too a little time for a few holes of golf!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump has been there and done that. He is doing this now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, sir. And, it’s much to my liking!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump can sign EOs while waiting for Putin to tee off!! 🙂
LikeLike
Now, Mr. President, we need petroleum refineries along the Texas coast.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Refineries are the key, to the keystone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is the key, REFINERIES. Have all the oil in the world but if we do not have the ability to refine it what good does it do. Better than sand though! TRUMP will handle the details in time!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, how many have been built in the last 25 years ????
LikeLike
Watch and weep Cass Sunstein.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump did not sign an “executive order”; rather, he signed a memorandum:
https://www.rt.com/usa/374942-trump-dakota-keystone-approval/
For a detailed discussion of the difference, and why Trump has been using memorandums, see
http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/onpolitics/2017/01/24/executive-order-vs-presidential-memorandum-whats-difference/96979014/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good info.
LikeLike
President Trump is in the catbird seat. The commie libs are in deep deep trouble.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love your new avatar, Howie!
LikeLike
Obama hid his executive orders. We found out about them en masse, hours or days after the fact. Trump explains them, signs them in full view and holds them up for the cameras.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The part where he holds them up to the cameras; awesome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love it. Now that is transparency!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is leaving the commies in his wake. Bye Bye
LikeLiked by 2 people
Get gas down to less then $2 a gallon. Watch the following occur.
1. New car sale explode. GM/ Chrysler would never have had to had the government
bailout had the cost of getting to work everyday equal what was an entry level car
payment.
2. Elkhart Indiana and similar areas will begin a renaissance. I mention Elkhart,
because it was the RV building capital of America. When the gas prices zoomed
RV sales declined. With the exception of extreme high end product.
3. The power boat industry will experience job growth. Gas prices helped hurt
the average Joe who took the kids out waterskiing on summer weekends.
That would change. Get gas below $2 a gallon, watch the lakes begin to
have more useage. If the gas prices decline, there’s a screaming need for
smaller, simpler family power boats. Bring back 14-16 foot boats with smaller
engines for smaller lakes. There’s no need to go faster then 35 on a 600 acre
lake.
4. Summerset and Albany, Kentucky can put many people back to work. The tanking
economy, rising gas prices did grevious damage to a thriving houseboat manufacturing
area. Companies closed, idled workers, have 2-3 year old product sitting outside
unsold. The Summerset/ Albany area was the houseboat building equivalent of
Elkhart, Indiana.
These are just some examples that come to mind. The EPA also has done grevious
damage to the Outboard engine industry in the U.S. Most outboard engines below
40 horsepower are rebadged Japanese built. Larger horsepower engines are horrifically
expensive when compared to prior technology. They also weigh a whole lot more then
the 2 cycle engines that they have replaced. I had an older 75 hp outboard. It weighed
300 pounds. An equivalent 4 cycle engine from today weighs at least 100 pounds more.
Absurd. Thanks EPA for making recreation unaffordable, and less efficient regarding
product size.
LikeLike
Love how Trump quickly summarized each EO, using simple language so the average person can understand the necessity and goals. I’m not surprised that we don’t currently build the pipes used for pipelines, but it was good to have that brought to our attention. Permitting and environmental are also a nice (& necessary) touch; he indicated that we might not always say yes, but the decision would be quick.
I’m not tired of winning yet, but I need to get in shape to keep up! #MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
So happy and emotional. Putting our steel workers back to work one pipe at a time. I feel like the life has been sucked out of our country the last eight years and it’s so thrilling to wake up every day to see President Trump resuscitating the US, getting us up and going again. God bless him, his family, VP Pence and family and everyone involved in this heroic effort. We are going to survive and it feels good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The last order Trumped signed on expediting environmental reviews is going to expedite THE WALL construction bigly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am so happy to see this and pray all these projects will push through. That will not only means more jobs for Americans, but also lower electric bills us, for me. God bless you, President Trump. God bless all of us.
LikeLike
WINNING!!!! WOO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure we fully appreciate what our new President is doing here…
His actions on these pipelines and ensuring they are constructed utilizing US labor and American made materials are truly HISTORIC in nature.
The rabid Leftist Greens have spent the past 40 YEARS attempting to make our nation totally dependent on foreign energy sources, which has cost us thousands of American lives in the Middle East, trillions of dollars, and the loss of millions of of high paying US jobs.
What President Trump did today has begun to REVERSE this entire process, and our nation’s news media, who aided and abetted this anti-American tyranny, will remain silent on its stunning significance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perhaps Warren Buffet is having more than a bad hair day?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love these live signings!
Especially how he shows the EO to everyone so its wording can be seen.
Was that normally done or is this a Trump thing?
LikeLike
President Trump gets more accomplished before what’s his name crawled out of bed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who? I can’t remember him at all. He’s a ghost. The image of Trump in the oval office has erased him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
terrific news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG – he has a presidential YouTube channel! TOO MUCH WINNING!!!
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrMOYKA
LikeLike
I am not tired of winning yet. It’s so much fun checking the news during work breaks, and seeing so much winning every three hours! I can’t keep up, LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
nice to see the megaminds Bannon and Miller
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went to the link provided at the end of the article and read about all the wacko left greenies who are going to do everything in “their power” to stop this. They talked about 10,000 or more persons descending on the Nebraska areas… Hopefully, the steps President Trump is taking will clear the way LEGALLY for this project to begin! MAGA!!
LikeLike
Just look at the PROFESSIONALISM of this assembly. The mind boggles.
THIS is what America needed. We have been CHEATED for the last 8 years. A bunch of unqualified political losers ran our country – their only ability being that to seize power. Or perhaps we got what we deserved, when we didn’t turn to God.
I am STILL rejoicing about Trump’s POWERFUL statement about GOD during his inauguration speech. Here is a President – a powerful man, yet one who obviously fears God so much, he would never leave His side, and would not hesitate to make that the most powerfully proclaimed moment of his entire acceptance of office.
LikeLike