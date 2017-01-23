Trump Inauguration Breaks Live Stream Records – Ted Cruz: “The Beginning of a New Era”…

Washington DC is a bubble of self-centered ideological brethren. The statistics within the DC vote speak for themselves: 91% supported Clinton, 4% supported Trump. That’s an ideological ratio of 22:1 (link) For every one resident within DC who identifies as a Trump supporter, there are twenty two who are opposed to President Trump policy initiatives and approach.

Each day the DC media personalities, producers, pundits and journalists interact and live within this skewed isolated bubble and outlook toward the world. In their coffee shops, restaurants, and the schools attended by their children, that 22:1 ratio is the reality behind how their cognitive disconnect originates.

That 22:1 ratio is also the primary reason why all evidence that doesn’t alight with what the bubble interests define as their world-view must be reconciled to a reality that fits their day-to-day experiences and interactions.

Data that is counter-intuitive to their echo-chambered views must be re-purposed to fit their cognitive narrative; hence “alternate fact assembly” is the outcome.

However, here’s some data gathering they just cannot reconcile to their comfort:

WASHINGTON – Though some cried while others cheered, both sides tuned into to watch President Trump’s inauguration in sizable numbers – record-breaking numbers, in fact. The event has broken new ground, becoming the largest, single live news event that content delivery network Akamai has ever hosted, the company says, following an analysis of its live video data.

According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET during the opening of President Trump’s speech, up from 7.9 Tbps at the start of the inaugural oath. This surpassed the previous record of 7.5 Tbps, which was achieved on Election Day (Nov. 8, 2016) during the evening. That’s not all that surprising of course. Trump’s inauguration was a mid-day event, meaning many were likely watching from computers at work or were live streaming the news via their mobile devices. Election Day live streams may have peaked in the evening, but many people were home and watching on their TVs during this time, which could have impacted the numbers. (read more)

“Tbps” is Terra-bites/per second. Live Streaming of the Trump inauguration was consuming 8.7 Tbps. For comparative purposes, the 2016 Euro soccer tournament, the FA Cup, final peaked at 7.3 Tbps; and the Rio women’s team gymnastics final hit 4.5 Tbps. That’s a massive number of people watching a live-stream of the President Trump inauguration.

Due to the disconnected media’s out-of-touch position, there’s a larger number of people who just tune the media out and find alternate venues to watch broadcasts of interest. We all saw this with the highly watched RSBN broadcasts of Donald Trump rallies etc.

The scope of the Trump support is much, much bigger than the media can reconcile. This is why they are so out of touch and becoming less and less relevant.

Additionally, the empirical reality of the scope of Trump support is also what changed the outlook of GOP Chairman Reince Priebus. The sheer volume of supporters who donated to the campaign of Donald Trump is what triggered the ‘ah-ha’ moment for Priebus. He simply had no grasp of the scope until it was quantified and his jaw hit the ground.

From that earth shaking moment forward, Reince Priebus was fully on board the Trump Train. The scope of contributed support for Trump was jaw-dropping levels of magnitude beyond what the Republican party had ever seen before.

We knew it… back in June of 2015. You knew it at various stages. However, the GOP never comprehended it until it was statistically staring them in the face.

