Trump Inauguration Breaks Live Stream Records – Ted Cruz: “The Beginning of a New Era”…

Washington DC is a bubble of self-centered ideological brethren. The statistics within the DC vote speak for themselves: 91% supported Clinton, 4% supported Trump. That’s an ideological ratio of 22:1 (link) For every one resident within DC who identifies as a Trump supporter, there are twenty two who are opposed to President Trump policy initiatives and approach.
Each day the DC media personalities, producers, pundits and journalists interact and live within this skewed isolated bubble and outlook toward the world. In their coffee shops, restaurants, and the schools attended by their children, that 22:1 ratio is the reality behind how their cognitive disconnect originates.
That 22:1 ratio is also the primary reason why all evidence that doesn’t alight with what the bubble interests define as their world-view must be reconciled to a reality that fits their day-to-day experiences and interactions.
Data that is counter-intuitive to their echo-chambered views must be re-purposed to fit their cognitive narrative; hence “alternate fact assembly” is the outcome.
However, here’s some data gathering they just cannot reconcile to their comfort:
WASHINGTON – Though some cried while others cheered, both sides tuned into to watch President Trump’s inauguration in sizable numbers – record-breaking numbers, in fact. The event has broken new ground, becoming the largest, single live news event that content delivery network Akamai has ever hosted, the company says, following an analysis of its live video data.
According to Akamai, live video streaming of the inauguration peaked at 8.7 Tbps at 12:04 ET during the opening of President Trump’s speech, up from 7.9 Tbps at the start of the inaugural oath. This surpassed the previous record of 7.5 Tbps, which was achieved on Election Day (Nov. 8, 2016) during the evening.
That’s not all that surprising of course. Trump’s inauguration was a mid-day event, meaning many were likely watching from computers at work or were live streaming the news via their mobile devices. Election Day live streams may have peaked in the evening, but many people were home and watching on their TVs during this time, which could have impacted the numbers. (read more)
“Tbps” is Terra-bites/per second. Live Streaming of the Trump inauguration was consuming 8.7 Tbps. For comparative purposes, the 2016 Euro soccer tournament, the FA Cup, final peaked at 7.3 Tbps; and the Rio women’s team gymnastics final hit 4.5 Tbps. That’s a massive number of people watching a live-stream of the President Trump inauguration.
Due to the disconnected media’s out-of-touch position, there’s a larger number of people who just tune the media out and find alternate venues to watch broadcasts of interest. We all saw this with the highly watched RSBN broadcasts of Donald Trump rallies etc.
The scope of the Trump support is much, much bigger than the media can reconcile. This is why they are so out of touch and becoming less and less relevant.
Additionally, the empirical reality of the scope of Trump support is also what changed the outlook of GOP Chairman Reince Priebus. The sheer volume of supporters who donated to the campaign of Donald Trump is what triggered the ‘ah-ha’ moment for Priebus. He simply had no grasp of the scope until it was quantified and his jaw hit the ground.
From that earth shaking moment forward, Reince Priebus was fully on board the Trump Train. The scope of contributed support for Trump was jaw-dropping levels of magnitude beyond what the Republican party had ever seen before.
We knew it… back in June of 2015. You knew it at various stages. However, the GOP never comprehended it until it was statistically staring them in the face.
No further comment is necessary…
President Trump’s star is rising while he who must not be named is quickly fading into obscurity.
Another great article, Sundance! Solid reporting and great commentary. Thank you for keeping your readers up to date and providing great insight to the events of the day. You are appreciated and have made a tremendous difference for good in our country.
Hear hear … as always, thanks Sundance
No truer words have ever been spoken by Ted Cruz. Admittedly, his summation was spot on.
Cruz has finally figured out that he can’t fight this movement so now he parrots Pres Trump’s platform as if he’s always been with the movement. I will never forget his disgusting attempted hijack of the convention, no matter what words come out of his mouth after the fact.
Oh, Ted Cruz certainly cannot be trusted – he is a highly dangerous Trojan Horse, IMO. One has to ask why he has blocked any release of his or his mother’s immigration/citizenship documents. http://www.thepostemail.com/2016/03/27/nalc-lead-attorney-documents-obtained-from-canada-on-ted-cruz/
Captured by Mr Alex Jones in an off the cuff elevator interview. One of the better interviews you can find.
I don’t believe many Teachers voted for Trump. Union ones are the least likely to have done so.
My daughter is a teacher and she voted for President Trump. She is a republican but lives in a very liberal town, Tallahassee, and her husband and all of his family are liberals. She told me today about liberals at her church. They don’t feel right about “America First” when other countries are suffering. Bleeding hearts they are. I told her progressivism is a mental disorder.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We’ve always helped other countries. Check out this video by Gordon Sinclair. Another broadcaster did a highly popular version later, but this is the original guy.
Yes, we have always helped other countries and that is fine. That being said I think we have gone overboard and it’s time to be America First. Sadly, I couldn’t get your link to work for me.
Now I see the video. Thanks.
It is a mental disorder. America is not ‘we are the world’, and Trump is not POTW. The church could do more to help other countries over there. No more charities bringing in Islamic refugees here who hate us.
Exactly. No more Islamic refugees that cannot be vetted.
I am a teacher and voted Trump. The lady across the hall did as well. I am retired from 25.5 years teaching in a public school. I now teach part-time in a small Catholic school. I will say at the beginning and middle of my career, we conservative teachers made up a little under half of the staff. It was less than that by the time I retired. We managed to find each other. Unlike my liberal counterparts, we did not advertise our views and did not indoctrinate. I could probably write a book on what I’ve witnessed other teachers do at my school and what I heard went on through my children.
Ted Cruz is lying not 8 year 27 year. All since Bush 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had to his lips were moving.
The words from Ted’s mouth are true, but its still lyin Ted. He really ruined his career by playing so dirty. He can be forgiven, but never trusTED.
Never.
I hear you. I am just trying not to be as vindictive as I used to be. Now that we are winning so much, I am in a better mood these days.
Let Ted be the junkyard dog of the Senate, and throw him a bone now and then.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is there a method to estimate the actual number of people 8.7 Tbps translates to?
Another elephant in the room. When will P45 reveal it?
The Associated Press reported Monday that former President Barack Obama released $221 million in U.S. funding for the Palestinian Authority on the morning of Friday, January 20 — just hours before he was to leave office.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/23/report-obama-gave-221-million-palestinians-last-hours/
Trying to forget that wormy traitor.
When will it be widely reported by the MSM…I know when they start to be an independent source of information so…never
While their tone deafness is irritating it is also a yuge advantage, which is why I hope it continues.
Cruz is in re-election mode. For himself. Trump took him to the woodshed. And now Cruz is hitching his wagon to a winner.
I think Cruz knows that when the swamp is drained, he is in a lot of trouble. He is trying hard to please the boss. You can’t blame an opportunist for trying.
It was Alex Jones who interviewed him. It would have been a good gesture to include him in this.
Was that when AJ ran into Ted after the inauguration this past weekend in DC?
And yes, the antique news media has gone snowblind.
This type of journalism is what we need to elevate to what is accepted norm. The truth and the lies exposed with intellectual content to make one think for himself instead of becoming a sheeple…..How are we going to do it…..Needs to happen immediately. I envision the MSM like CNN and NBC groveling in their own waste begging for a handout that is never given…….Everyone here is so smart I often feel like I should chime in carefully but I never get attacked for making mistakes as the discourse is civil…..I trust FOX .00000000 and they are most likely playing a game with all of us….Nice try…Wallace is a clear example…..Many of the Conservative radio heads have not caught up with movement we made possible nor the RINOS still disheveled and in dis belief…….Impeachment is the next move and I smell McCain very near by……..I have to believe Bannon knows what’s up………
I like Complyin’ Ted a helluva lot more than Lyin’ Ted, LOL.
Great post. Dobbs was over the moon tonight in his praise of Sean Spicer’s performance today and how Sean was right about Trump’s total audience on innaguration day. It is a new day. The media just hasn’t come to grips with it.
Ted Cruz is telling the truth. Sundance love your insight and your style of writing AND teaching us what to pay attention to, and why it matters.
Cruz sold his soul to globalism he wanted to be president so badly. In a way I feel sorry for him. No one but Trump with his ability to remain independent and fund most of his campaign could have done what was needed. Our system is so corrupt no one but an independent billionaire who loves America and has a heart for people could of done what Trumps done. Cruz now has to recognize this, change his behavior and hope the American people will forgive him. He seems to be taking baby steps to board the Trump Train. We’ll see
Rhetorical. How does SD find this stuff? Don’t wanna know. Love the element of surprise.
I am laughing with you Sundance! You said ‘Terra-bites/per second’ which is actually kind of true if you consider the scope of what happened. I visualize millions of piranhas taking tiny little bites out of the Uniparty! However, in networking terms it is terra-bytes/per second. Don’t change the text though, it is perfect.
As a long-time software person, those numbers mean a lot. And while our digital infrastructure isn’t state of the art for most consumers anymore, it double-emphasizes those numbers for me. I’m extremely grateful that Trump is working so quickly so early, because this work will go a long way toward showing skeptical people (excepting media trolls) that Trump is for real, and how badly the media has lied to them.
I personally like, and will advocate for, the idea of forcing cable-tv to unpackage their offerings. Require them to offer individual channels. This more than anything will kill CNN and MSNBC. Make them compete in the open market.
Mr. Trump is the PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT!
He is amazing! First class wife and family.
The day of Camelot has returned.
Funny though, Mike Lee was on Hannity tonight and said just about the same thing (different wording) as Lyin’ Ted just said…hmmmm….
