Senate Confirms Mike Pompeo as CIA Director…

The Senate has just voted to confirm Representative Mike Pompeo as CIA Director. This represents the third intelligence and security nomination confirmed – General Kelly (DHS) and General Mattis (DoD) receiving earlier confirmations.
WASHINGTON – The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Republican, to be President Donald Trump’s CIA director. The vote tally is 66-32, with a significant number of Democrats voting no. Two senators are delayed by weather. (link)
Two republican senators Tom Cotton (Yes) and Rand Paul (No) outline the dynamic within the overall DC intelligence outlook from the GOP. Neither are 100% correct; each distinct outlook has both merit and concern.
In the space between the two Senators, we can identify the fundamental position of President Trump toward this nomination. The “deep state” is dangerous, even when it is necessary; however, liberty must not be sacrificed upon the alter of security.
Tom Cotton comes from a background firmly grounded in a strong military approach toward our enemies. Cotton highly supported Mike Pompeo:
Senator Rand Paul, did not support Pompeo:
“I voted against the new CIA Director because I worry that his desire for security will trump his defense of liberty.
More than ever before, oversight of the secretive world of intelligence is critically important.
Programs are authorized, money is spent, and operations are carried out in the name of the American people, yet only a few members of Congress are even allowed to know what is happening in the dark corners of these U.S. intelligence programs.
Most of Congress was surprised to learn that the U.S. government was collecting all of our phone records in bulk. Most of what our intelligence community does is shielded from the rank and file of Congress. Only eight legislators are privy to the full extent of the surveillance state. (read more)
There is a valid position being espoused by Senator Rand Paul within his concerns.
Freedom and Security can often be at odds, and we must tread carefully while we travel upon this path. President Donald Trump has continually expressed a firm approach toward national security. President Trump also has shown keen insight in understanding the Deep State.
In addition, President Trump has been the recipient of the worst form of domestic conflict created by politicization of the CIA and Intelligence Community, via John Brennan and James Clapper.
The negative long-term impacts of the Patriot Act were arguably created an overreaction to the events of Sept. 11th 2001. The deep state absorbed our fear and the responding reaction from DC, and benefited by engorging itself. We should never turn away from the valid voice of Rand Paul’s position.
We need strong guardians on the wall; scary men skilled in war are necessary for our security. We also need the ability to stop the blood letting before we cross the line into blood-lust. Righteousness requires internal meters, controls and safety valves.
General Mattis is the perfect representative image of this approach in conduct and action.
With a citizen president holding office, our role as thoughtful voters is more important than ever. We have an executive office team attempting to punch holes within the walls of the DC echo-chamber so they can continuously hear the voice of all Americans.
We are all, essentially, in the space between Tom Cotton and Rand Paul. Thankfully, we can debate the substance of the issues and know our voices are being heard.
I am happy Pompeo was confirmed but am really anxiously awaiting Jeff Sessions confirmation truly feel Sessions just can not be replaced.
Yes. Sessions is THE MOST IMPORTANT of the bunch; though many others are not far behind. He’s in Tier 0, and SecDef, SecState, SecTreas and a few others are Tier 1.
Totally agree. Sessions is my #1, then T-Rex
There are three or four departments I’d rotally eliminate and a bunch of others thay naybe do one imporrant thing and the rest garbage, but state, defense and justice aren’t on that list.
I hear ATF is scheduled for demolition. Should be after the Great Fast & Furious Gun Walk. I suppose they intend to incorporate ATF business in FBI and/or CIA.
I’m looking forward to actually rolling back some gun laws.
As long as “rolling back” doesn’t conflict with the 2nd Amendment concerns, I’m in.
The laws I have in mind are all infringements, so I think you would be.
Just about all of them? The US Constitution clearly states “shall not be infringed”.
IMO the US should have nationwide constitutional carry, zero licensing, zero registration & nationwide reciprocacy.
The only restrictions should be requiring citizenship, not a felon/violent criminal, not a mentally incompetent person. Prohibited from courthouses & few other places police are present to protect the public.
Yes, just about all of them. 🙂
I’d extend to allowing legal residents to own. They’re not a problem.
I’d disagree with non citizen residents owning/possessing handguns.
Allow em long guns to go deer & duck hunting, but they should earn citizenship & complete an NRA approved pistol class prior to owning a handgun. LOL I’d sign up everybody to the NRA.
Seems like an urterly arbitrary restriction to me.
I think State should be shuttered completely just to clean it out, open a new Department of Foreign Affairs. There seem to be some very dangerous elements in there.
Yeah, I coukd go with that.
I guess I was driving at the finctions they perform and not the actual institutions per se.
Agree completely. There is much, much evil residing within the deep state as well and too many people are still around doing it. I’ll leave it at that for now, along with a hearty bovine scat on krooked killery being one that is still freely walking around. Follow the money…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes agreed. Education dept is the one that gets under my skin. I’ve seen what is does to teachers and their dang precious tenure and turns many into voting for Dems just to keep what they have. It needs to go. Make schools great again and STOP the brainwashing. My two oldest granddaughters (ages 12 & almost 10) are homeschooled to keep the govt out of their education. On the flip side, my two youngest granddaughters (ages almost 6 and 3-1/2) are in public schools, very good ones but it worries me (well the little one is in a private daycare and they learn a lot). Both my son and DIL are smart and they’ll keep their eye on it. I wish they’d put them in private Christian schools (they can afford it), but I’m just the grandma, lol. I monitored everything my kids were being taught growing up, that’s why they’re both conservatives even after they graduated from college 😁
Someday I’ll havr to tell you how I got through University of Colorado Boulder without having to deal with hard core classroom indoctrination.
Yes Education dept is in the worthless list.
I’ll be damned if I can think of a positive thing the Labor department does. At least Agriculture inspects food though that could be provatized.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, and I almost forgot. Please thank you grandkids’ parents for homeschooling, on my behalf.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sirprising (to some) fact, there are secular homeschoolers too, mostly libertarians who don’t want the socialist indoctrination. As Mrshall Fritz said, government schools are the reproductive organs of the state.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We did that with my son. The community feeling we got out of it was incredible. It was almost like an old time small town school, with kids of all ages meeting together once a week. We also had field trips and social activities. And that was right here in the heart of the SF Bay Area.
“I will tell you, it is three agencies of government when I get there that are gone. Commerce, Education, and the — What’s the third one there? Let’s see……OOPS.” LoL
And that wasn’t even Low Energy Jeb.
I head tonight that the good Senator Feinstein is looking to push out the Sessions vote another week. So they can “better evaluate” the data. BS, just ANOTHER delay by the party of scum
Maybe they’re holding back Sessions confirmation in case they need his vote on the others?
I don’t understand why McConnell is letting the D’s drag this process out.
Agreed, I don’t understand either.
There are trillions of dollars at stake!
There seems to be something procedural that McConnell cannot change. However, I do not see him voicing his objection. Benefit of the doubt…is McConnell just used to this as normal business?
have read the d’s can filibuster, so Rs negotiate on roll-out times for voting to avoid potentially longer delays? Do think the abscence of McConnel or other Rs pushing back on delay for delay sake is disappointing but SOP for GOP I guess
UNIPARTY.
Finally, the answer. UNIPARTY.
I’m amazed that people are going brain-numb so quickly.
I read it every day here. Party ideology, narrow view of things. The old losing positions.
What did we just battle? UniParty!
Stay awake, folks. If it’s government, it’s one step from tyranny. And it is corrupt, fast.
If the person is sworn in, are they sworn to defend the Constitution or their ideology?
Actions, not words. Follow their actions. Their words are not worth much.
Pres. Trump is unique. No ideology. If he delivers and succeeds, it will be because he does not relent on the most basic concepts of the campaign. His speech on the 20th was profound.
But these appointees really matter. They must totally, always fight to get what Pres. Trump has promised.
Two fronts to watch in this war. The known enemies of the Left, MSM, Liberal Cult, Globalists. And the Deep State and UniParty frontmen/women. They work in unison.
Both fronts are against the Movement, both are not Patriotic. Both are your enemies, your children’s enemies, your faith’s enemy. And they have launched, together, a Color Revolution to dislodge and discredit Pres.Trump and negate all he is trying to do for the USA.
Notice, nothing he is doing is for the Government. He is working for our national Economy and all Americans trying to make a living and create a good, safe life for themselves and one another.
He will try to reform the Government. He will try to Drain the Swamp. But his full vision does not speak to Government, and it is important to understand that is not his mission.
Government is a corporate tool. He will try, through his appointees to use the corporate tool.
What is wrong is humans. What is corrupt is humans. What is evil is humans. What we hate about DC is humans. It is the human component that is criminal and deviant and traitorous to us and to the nation.
Do not lose track of the singular vision of MAGA. That America is our country. It is not the Federal or State government. It is the Rule of Law codified in the Constitution. We own the Constitution. We own this nation. The Government as an organic construct is never on our side of anything. And the UniParty is government gone very bad.
Amen
His loyalties are not with Trump…UNI-Party, n’est-ce pas?
Absolutely agree, Jeff Sessions is crucial. The other side know it, hopefully they cannot stop him, God willing.
I’d personally like Trey Gowdy as AG. Gowdy for AG!!!
I much prefer Jeff Sessions for a variety of reasons
Variety is the spice of life…. but if you want particular answers get a Gowdy.
LikeLike
I’m not accusing that he’s a show poodle but rather that he’s kept on a leash.
Remove the leash & I like the potential that Gowdy has as an assistant under Sessions.
When Trey Goody took on the Bengazi investigation he didso knowing that the “Gang of 8” was as complicit as HRC, and that he would not be allowed to actually accomplish anything except smack Hillary about the head and shoulders with a sock full of wet sh*t.
Good work on that and all, but not hero stuff.
But, but, but Gowdy has cat class and has cat style. Family of the lion…. felis concolor.
Trey Gowdy would immensely impress me if he arrested Obama for espionage, sedition, fraud, forgery & deport him back to Indonesia because he isn’t & never was a US citizen.
Pomoeo was in the committee also. He knew nothing would result….
LikeLike
Gowdy became very weak and ineffective as head of the Benghazi Committee. He was to told to stand down and did. I know there are very dark forces behind the decision not to open up the weapons trafficking angle, however, I was very disappointed in Gowdy.
Sessions has so much more experience…you just have not seen him in action in this role yet. And there is no reason Gowdy could not be named Deputy or as a replacement to Sessions when the time is right.
The only good thing to come out of those hearings was the exposure of the private server.
I have no idea whether they all knew it or not before hand, but once it became public, the Grifter’s chance for victory was greatly diminished.
Maybe not jailhouse sunk, but at least she’s not POTUS, and who knows what her fate will be?
You like kabuki trey, eh?
UNIPARTY.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Gowdy, I hate autocorrect.
They put Sessions through the wringer during the 1986 federal judge confirmation hearings & all they had was Kennedys false accusations of racism, a schizophrenic colleague who telepathically communicated with Dan Rather & the CIA or similar agency. Also a colleague with memory issues who recently admitted he was mistaken about a joke Sessions had allegedly made about pot smoking crooks.
Stefan Molyneux just uploaded a very good video
Coward. Overrated
Gowdy was not supportive of President Trump when he was running. Why do you think he would be supportive of President Trump’s agenda now? Jeff Sessions stood with President Trump from day one. He may look benign but he will fulfill his role in the “Drain the Swamp Project” more than adequately.
That is the one that I am anxious about too. Sessions just has to be confirmed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just this very moment as I’m reading this thread, an ad comes on the tv about Jeff Sessions record and urges ALL AMERICANS to call their senators at 202-224-3121 and tell them it’s time for real reform and to CONFIRM JEFF SESSIONS (ConfirmSessions.com). The ad says it was paid for by 45Committee.
It’s not a coincidence. They are watching and they know what thread you were on.
I’m convinced, absolutely convinced, that Trump has a strategy to get him through. He’s a strategic genius.
absolutely crucial: SESSIONS
The Fear Factor is off the charts.
Democrats seek delay on Sessions’ confirmation vote for Attorney General
http://whnt.com/2017/01/23/democrats-seek-delay-on-sessions-confirmation-vote-for-attorney-general/
Figures feinstein wanting to hold up it up for another additional week.
Pompeo is a much more honorable USMA grad than Betrayus and McQuisling.
No one is perfect, but at least Pompeo cares.
Rand Paul would make a great Federal Reserve chairman or audit driver.
Mr. Trump is getting top flight talent, not all who agree with him in all things, but are on board with him where he sees they can help him.
Kudos also to Mr. Trump for inviting in the union chiefs. He’s doing the right thing for American workers … and has the most energy and desire to help blue-collar people since Theodore Roosevelt. And he’s almost as confrontational as Andrew Jackson.
Prayers to God for Mr. Trump’s health, mind, soul, and heart. And for his family, his people, and for us his supporters and red-bleeding Americans.
And prayers of thanksgiving for Mr. Trump and his people, and for the opportunity we got to put them to work for us and for the younger people who come behind us.
I’m not entirely certain that this is good. We must never allow the government to enhance security at the expense of our liberties. This one worries me a bit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are saying you don’t want a Trump selection to head the CIA? Weird comment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Where have you read that that is what Trump plans to do?
I think the comment is more about Deep State, which sometimes has a mind of its own, i.e. Clinton and the Blumenthal angle.
I do not know if Obama was involved in that, but Cheryl Mills seems to have been…Clinton’s group was running a clandestine operation parallel to the Obama Admin. Just a hunch, but that is what it sounds like from the back and forth emails.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hillary was pretending she was President. For whatever reason, Obama didn’t rein her in. Perhaps he didn’t care what happened as long as he had an out.
My assumption is that he knew everything she was doing…after all, the NSA had all her emails and likely kept him informed. He’s pretty confident he’ll never have to pay the piper. Since he didn’t pardon Hill, he’s signaled that he doesn’t mind if she has to pay him, though.
She had the goods on him & he on her: stalemate.
He has multiple identity fraud charges
I trust Trump’s choices all the way. He is working FOR Americans and their well-being. I don’t expect him to get it wrong on anything important.
He’s human, just like you. Do you ever get it wrong?
I don’t think anyone was arguing that we should sacrifice liberty for security. When sundance says President Trump has a firm approach towards national security, that has always been securing against foreign threats, in terms of Islamic terrorism and a porous border. Sundance also pointed out that Trump has been a target of the worst excesses from crooked leaders in the intelligence community.
In this context, intelligence on Islamic terrorists is good, but domestic surveillance is bad. The police state definitely needs to be pared back. When President Trump spoke to the CIA rank and file, he told them their focus should instead be on gathering intelligence on Islamic terrorism and other foreign enemies of the United States, good intelligence that will help the military function more efficiently.
This is not sacrificing our liberties, this is securing them against foreign enemies. Drawing back the police state spawned by the Patriot Act secures our liberties from domestic enemies. I expect we’ll hear from President Trump on the latter at some point.
He ranted against 🍎 for not unlocking phones 📱 for Comey!!
He needs a crash course in the 4th Amendment for Dummies.
I do think that we should limit the government’s power to decrypt information to incriminate Americans. However, in that particular case, the iPhone belonged to a terrorist with ties to foreign Islamic terrorist organizations, and we all know that President Trump feels very strongly against Islamic terrorism (and that he’s no dummy).
The FBI managed to crack the phone before the issue could be decided legally, but I do think the issue should be decided legally in the future.
Displeasure with the nomination is clear, and perfectly, but your discontent is a little vague to understand why.
If your channeling Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote
“those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.”, this is one of the most incorrectly characterized quotes in US history.
Franklin wrote that letter on behalf of the Pennsylvania Assembly to the colonial governor during the French and Indian War.
The letter was to add ammunition to the struggle between Assembly and the Governor over funding for security on the frontier, where the Assembly wanted to tax the lands of the Penn family, which ruled Pennsylvania from afar, to raise money for defense against French and Indian attacks.
The Governor kept vetoing the efforts of the Assembly on behalf of the Penn family.
It was not about ceding liberty from the government, it was about legislators being asked to cede their liberty to tax the lands, under their rights of jurisdiction.
The definition of liberty here was “self-governance of a legislature in the interests of citizen security.”
The governor was accusing the Assembly of stalling on appropriating money for frontier defense by insisting on including the Penn lands in its taxes.
The Penn family later offered cash to fund defense of the frontier, as long as the Assembly would acknowledge that it lacked the power to tax the family’s lands.
Franklin was complaining of the choice facing the legislature between being able to make funds available for frontier defense and maintaining its right of self-governance, and he was criticizing the governor for suggesting the “Assembly” should be willing to give up the latter to ensure the former.
JohnPaul, Thank you for the history lesson. Why I love it here.
Everyone assumes his saying was about privacy over security and it relates to The USA, when in reality it had nothing to do with either.
Written in 1755 about the rights of legislators over governors.
source:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-ben-franklin-really-said
I basically plagiarized it, changing little.
Enhance security: Massive surveillance through PROFILING.
Trust me. They are profiling already. Watch the show Hunted. They can literally track you down in minutes. We are up against social media and the government. Our email and web usage is tracked for advertising and national security. Privacy is gone.
“Thankfully, we can debate the substance of the issues and know our voices are being heard.” UNTIL they ARE NOT HEARD.
“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” STAY VIGILANT, MY FRIENDS!
Concur.
Chad Pergram @ChadPergram
15 Ds aye on Pompeo:
Donnelly
Feinstein
Hassan
Heitkamp
Kaine
King
Klobuchar
Manchin
McCaskill
Reed
Schatz
Schumer
Shaheen
Warner
Whitehouse
How many of these are up for reelection? Hmmm…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
McCaskill is, I think she might lose, if Missouri can put up a non ring candidate.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Old Clare will not have an easy opponent like Todd Akin this time we here in MO voted 57 % for Trump and she was a big Obozo lover. She is toast !
Donnely, Feinstein, Heitkamp, Kaine, King, Klobuchar, Manchin, Mccaskill, Whitehouse
TY ^_^
Feinstein is running again? She is close to 80?!
She won’t lose in Ca. regardless. Has to be another reason.
Head clown Chuckie Schumer just won re-election.
Ugh! Must we?
Yes, but Sen. Gillibrand is up for reelection. NY has to have somebody that could make a difference.
King is an Independent.
yeah be he caucuses with the dems
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
What’s with the Muslim facial hair? It is really not fitting for a Senator.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tom Cotton I mean(wrong reply). :O
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably for warmth during hunting season.
Lots of men wear beards. Muslims give all men a bad name, I guess.
Duck Dynasty made beard great again. As a women, I think well manicured beard are attractive, but deadly against our skin. Just say’in
Don’t be skeered, it’s just a beard.
Beards are back in style.
Not all beards are equal.
Tiffany’s boyfriend has a beard. I recently tried to grow one but it just didn’t fill in.
Very rich boyfriend..
Doesn’t Lindsey Graham have beard ?
Wow, I opened a can of worms! L0L….And no I’m not skeered of beard, just figured a Senator could afford a razor!. Shave it off!
I’m not a fan of beards or mustaches with the exception of my husband, he has a mustache to sort of hide his underbite. Lol.
I’m with you Sue, beards and mustaches are nasty – snot catchers and food bibs. I adhere to the military code as far as hair goes. (In an industry I used to work in, beards were strictly forbidden).
Excellent way to end the day
Did Rand has reservation over this specific person, or was it reservations of the position and agency in general?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rand’s statement is above
Exactly; I think it is the agency and I have reservations about it, too, but as long as it is there, someone has to have the position. I also think if his vote would have been needed he would have voted yes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
He would like the CIA to go away
Pompeo may be there to disassemble the mess/
Rand will have his wish and doesn’t know it/Trust Trump/
Me too. It’s a nwo tool of destruction, always has been and if left in place isn’t likely to change and remain changed after Trump. We have to face it, we do not have a representative bureaucracy of any kind… unelected spooks spying mainly on us is bovine scat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’d rather be arguing with Rand over this sort of issue, than with some leftist loon. His concern, at least, is valid in a general sense.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Rand could be serving an important function. He is giving voice to what Trump has said in the past about the agency. Sometimes you need to come in through the backdoor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree with Rand on much of what he says, but who does he think should be appointed as Director of the CIA? Therein is where I differ from him; someone is going to be appointed and I dare say none of them would meet his criteria for the position. As long as there is a CIA, there is going to be someone who accepts and supports their mission running it, and it ain’t Edward Snowden.
So, I would like to hear who Rand would support as director of the CIA. I love a good philosophic speech as much as anyone, but it doesn’t mean anything if you can’t put the belief system into practical action.
I personally think the CIA is out of control and, particularly, it is not supposed to operate within the United States. but we know it does. I personally think Edward Snowden is a hero, but he is never going to be CIA director. So…I guess I will take a wait and see position with this cause I really do trust Prez Trump to make wise decisions.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Mike Pompeo will terminate the CIA’s lawless domestic operations.
This is why America has the Military Academy at West Point:
Unquestionable understanding of and adherence to the Constitution and Rule of Law.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pompeo has a lot of infiltrators to weed out of the agency. And, if he adheres to Pres. Trump’s pledge of no regime change, no militarism, half the place is out of work.
Don’t know if it’s true, but NSA said Snowden could not have done what he did without help, and think it’s the CIA, because they thought NSA was becoming too powerful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every choice President Trump makes is strategic
for this point in time/Pompeo is his choice for good reason/
So I understand Paul’s concern; however, it seems to me that there needs to be a reign on our clandestine services. His statement has as much concern about the gang of eight, oversight, governance and that the overall system as has been stretched. Maybe the system needs to change more than who the CIA Director is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both.
Yay Yay Yay & Yay! Just Trust Trump! Yay!
Hahahahah! That’s some awesome enthusiasm you’ve got!!!
” The vote tally is 66-32, with a significant number of Democrats voting no…”
That should read: “…with an insignificant number of democrats voting ‘no’…” They failed to stop the confirmation, making them insignificant.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rand Paul is an idiot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds like the Tillerson full vote will be next week? Are there any who may be confirmed before that? I haven’t seen anything on Twitter the other picks.
LikeLike
This ticks me off 😡
So Trump tweets that he is going to nominate Sessions for SCOTUS on Wednesday… and poof. We have an AG.
It’s the Hillary/Weiner and the Civil Rights office issue…they are holding onto deck chairs.
Bet Hillary and Co. are trying their darndest to secure any form of immunity or pardon before they instruct their puppets in the Senate to proceed with Sessions’s confirmation.
Oh, for f—‘s sake. 😦
BEST BET: Democrat attempt to EXTORT a Non-Prosecution Deal RE Hillary and Clinton Foundation.
Heather Wilson for Secretary of the Air Force. Don’t know when hearing will be.
She was not actually nominated yet, as far as I know.
I thought Tillerson was confirmed tonight also????
Yet still Cotton was a member of the Sea Island Anti-Trump cabal meeting…i am glad he voted Yay, but trusting will be a long slog. He has shown his true colors….what is he up to now? Hmmmmmm
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am wondering the same. Friend or foe still?
LikeLiked by 2 people
From yer favorite Arkie 😉 : Cotton is a neo-con. Sometimes friend, but may be foe and ya just don’t know it yet.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just like Crooooooze…acting all in but for what future nefarious purpose. We have been taught by the best folks, Cold Anger, store it, never forget it/them
LikeLiked by 1 person
My money is on that he is a foe..for sure.
There’s a lot of nuance. Please don’t interpret this the wrong way. Domestic economic policy is different from foreign policy etc.
However, in the aggregate.
Senator Tom Cotton is not on the Trump Team.
Senator Rand Paul IS on the Trump Team.
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too Grace 😁 I feel like a sponge soaking it all up.
Cotton is really bad news..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got in the way of the arrows Georgia Grace. Grrr.
What i do what i do?? You know i’d take all the slings and arrows for you!😉 now stop growling at me! Lol!!!
😘
I’ve had my bacon with a side of chicken. Now I’m back to 😊.
Paul as a Libertarian is not a team player. Too much Ideology. He plays for himself. In the long run Cotton would end up voting with us more than Paul. While Cotton may vote with us for the for the wrong reason, Paul’s noble reasons would get in the way of Making America Great. Paul need to get off this torture meme, too Alex Jones for me. We don’t live in a sterile world. What Snowden did, did nothing to promote our cause in the end.
I don’t know why Cotton wouldn’t vote for Pompeo for CIA. Cotton seems like a McCain in the making – always in favor of military action, arming “insurgents” and the like. Pompeo also has the reputation of having been if not a Russophobe at least very hawkish on Russia. http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/Ukraine-Russia-Kiev-Mike-Pompeo/2014/04/24/id/567532/ and hawkish in general. I don’t trust Pompeo. He could be like the scorpion riding on the frog’s back.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmmmm I take your intuition into consideration. But I must again state my now ingrained mantra Always Trust Trump…he knows more than i could ever hope to grasp, and his decisions have meted out time after time after time. So I must always fall back on Trust Trump45…..its huge for me to be coming around to Pence and Preibus, but the only reason I have is because Trump trusts them. I hope you understand my sentiments while I still respect your concerns.
One thing to keep in mind, you or I don’t know how deeply Trump’s trust runs for these people. He is using them for tasks.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, agreed, i should have been more clear. Whether he implicitly trusts them or needs them for his 3D chess moves his judgement is succinct. I’m glad you stated that, Bull, so that that nuance wasnt lost as it is vitally important for our understanding. Thank you
Well said Bull….I believe President Trump as been around the block more than enough
to trust only that humans will be humans and need watching.
Perhaps, this will help explain Cotton.
Arrgh. He was practically blowing kisses to her.
Cotton seemed like an honorable native son of the south until the Chamber of Commerce got a hold of him. Now, he has that aura of Romney/McCain incest about him.
I would love for Trump to get one of these guys isolated and find out just exactly what the problem is – other than donor money.
Yes Grace/Cotton is NOT to be
trusted/TOTAL NEOCON/
LikeLiked by 3 people
& he’s very young ..& idealistic.
I dunno. I used to respect him, maybe for the wrong reasons, as it was before i understood the UniParty construct. I now think he is happy to get “his fair share” in the world of globalist tools. He had to have been bought off if he couldn’t see the brilliance of Trump, and as a supposed “Republican” became a nevertrumper, against his own Party’s candidate… that just sends out glaring, stobing, rotating warning lights for me
I don’t know enough about Pompeo to make a judgement. However, considering the scope of the problems in the intelligence community (17 agencies), Any one man is not going to be able to fix it. There has to be a clandestine plan implemented by operational assets to root out the corruption, the evil, the criminality. The CIA Director is just a figurehead. A shiny object. The real fixers will not be publicized.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Russians?
Beach head teams took over from the landing parties and are now entrenching into all agencies.
I think the military is a big part of the real fixers. Remember when President Trump spoke at the CIA headquarters, he mentioned the military first thing and the generals that are with him. The intelligence black hats are a very powerful faction in the deep state. The military white hats are also a very powerful faction, and Trump will need them if he wants to drain the deep end of the swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who are the republican senators balking at Trump’s nominees? Two of them former contenders for the republican nomination: Rubio and Paul. I fully expected the failed republican contenders in the Senate to rise up and flex their ‘muscles’ against Mr. Trump, in a demonstration of their ‘relevance’.
Rubio’s already caved on Tillerson, and here is Rand Paul, standing against…whatever it is he’s standing against. Whatever. Pompeo is IN, and that’s that. The IC will be happy with that choice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It looks to me like the GOPe is treading lightly but acting out, taking non-recorded cloture votes to make sure the right Senators can make a statement with a nay vote while allowing the YAY vote to go through.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honestly the only thing that gives me misgivings is that head clown Chuck and Diane Fe%nste%n voted for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The key to all non-trade foreign policy is Flynn. Everything regarding relations with nations for cooperation is about Pres. Trump’s vision for Peace through Strength. At first, that is about ISIS-AQ-Taliban. We have seven live wars going on, and dozens in secret we use PMCs and Special Forces.
Then, there is the geopolitical shift from USA as unipolar superpower, the Hegemon, to a multi-polar three-nation sharing of global responsibility among US-Russia-China. Some of that is nuclear MAD strategy, some is wealth, some is regional positioning.
Flynn is key to much of the judgment, arrangements and analysis of all the pieces and facts that comprise the reality and intentions of the US and others.
If Pompeo goes along smoothly, good. I’m watching.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We are blessed to have your and Sundances insights Bull. Truly from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your contributions for our understanding. Invaluable, many thanks!
Rand Paul should back the Cabinet that our President has selected. He is getting on my nerves. With friends like Rand, who needs enemies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s trying to make a Constitutional point while knowing there are enough votes to cover the confirmation.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I just saw your note, WSB. I was writing mine while you were posting yours. You were a bit more succinct in your comment than me, so you win the speed-brevity award. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I understand your point, but I also appreciate Sundance’s when he wrote:
“There is a valid position being espoused by Senator Rand Paul within his concerns….The negative long-term impacts of the Patriot Act were arguably created an overreaction to the events of Sept. 11th 2001. The deep state absorbed our fear and the responding reaction from DC, and benefited by engorging itself. We should never turn away from the valid voice of Rand Paul’s position.”
Trump is likely to get 100% of his nominees confirmed in the end (with perhaps 1 or 2 exceptions at the most). Therefore, it’s not a bad thing at all that Rand Paul held true to his Libertarian convictions to remind the nation that we need to ensure that “security” doesn’t lead to “tyranny” via a loss of our Constitutional civil liberties. Thus, I don’t consider RP’s position as obstructionist, for he knew that Pompeo was going to win the confirmation vote anyway. His objection and vote does help our Republic to keep in mind the need to preserve our rights even as we seek to ensure our safety. 🙂
LikeLiked by 8 people
It is one of the rare agreements I have with Rand Paul and his father.
You cannot slice and dice Freedom. It is always government’s solution, to take freedom and serve up “security”. You get Tyranny. You never get Liberty from Government.
The Constitution is set to restrict Government not citizens. Surrender Freedom and you lose it forever. The Patriot Act should be called the Freedom Limitation Act.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ironically, King George passed a “Patriot Act” that was indeed tyranical, and part of the reason the colonists seceded from his empire, thereby starting the Revolutionary War. I’ve wondered from time to time whether George W. Bush INTENTIONALLY followed King George’s example, or if this was merely happenstance. Regardless, we do need to throw that set of shackles off of us. Thus, like you, this is an area in which I agree mostly with Ron and Rand Paul.
Thanks for your reply, Bull. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah furtive, you are right. I remember Rand fillibustered Brennan for 13 hours and voted ‘Nay’ a couple of years ago. He’s OK.
Sundance, that’s some great and thoughtful analysis, succinct as it is. I love your contrasting points of needing “scary men” to protect us (security) vis-a-vis the need to set limits against them to prevent blood-lust. Thanks.
Rich
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yup.
We love Wolverines, they sit right next to us on the porch and we enjoy each others company. However, when company comes over – we do not keep the Wolverines around and introduce them as “pets”.
The age-old saying: “Dogs and Soldiers – Keep Off the Grass”.
I’ve read where they expect Pompeo to clean it out (I guess drain the swamp there). I’m all for that but don’t know if maybe it should just be abolished and no longer needed as I’ve heard other ex-Intel people say. Another area we must trust Pres. Trump. Maybe that’s in his plans later or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What I would abolish is the ‘Director of National Intelligence’ (AND its entire attendant bureaucracy), which is nothing more than a political post that puts a political spin on intelligence information.
I would also take a hard look at the 16-some-odd federal intel agencies that now exist. Perhaps some of those can be done away with.
For decades, the DCI handled the role of ‘top intel chief’ just fine.
I agree on the ODNI. The reason the intelligence community is a community is because of the ODNI, and outsourcing a lot of the functions of the CIA.
I have to disagree on the DCI handling the role just fine. We’ve had some real bad apples going through that position, with Allen Dulles the worst one.
The CIA was born of a bad marriage of OSS and Richard Gehlen’s Nazi Intel service.
It serves the President. It is dedicated to covert clandestine operations, off the books, outside the law. It’s analysis arm has been skewed to that service and those objectives, not some general national security agenda.
So, what do we expect. Like hiring a thug and expecting diplomacy? Or providing exception from legal consequences and expecting good behavior?
Directors sit on this outlaw power and get to use it. Bad things occur. Naturally.
The DCI never stopped us from doing anything we had to do. We worked across agencies and did just fine.
We might bear in mind that the Trump Team has a YUGE range of experience, deep expertise and a universal strategically innovative mindset.
We can bet the farm that they ALL will be tapped to develop and execute robust game plans for Draining the Swamp throughout the government – and particularly for the Deep State.
I don’t want to shut down CIA.
I would love to see more analysts who are critical thinkers. Our intel agencies have access to massive quantity of data but they miss the signs, which, of course, are so clear after the attack.
Since average citizens appear to be the best resource, maybe we need a better/faster tip-line. Biggest problem with CIA is Obama burning assets. We must have reliability for human intelligence.
We desperately need more human intel.
Trust, but verify. Got it!
Along with scaling back/eliminating all/many/some CIA ops, can’t the procedure(s) be changed to have more congressional oversight? More than just the gang of 8?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The more political hacks you bring into the ‘circle of trust’, the less of a ‘circle of trust’ you have. The information WILL leak.
I think you are hitting on the part that irks Rand Paul the most.
He would be more assured if the intelligence Gang of Eight was the entire Senate with door closed; and I can’t say his argument isn’t solid.
LikeLiked by 6 people
How to change the policies to accomplish broader oversight? Anyone know?
in my humble, outside looking in opinion, policies are not all that different from projects.
Nothing is Built in a Day.
You can’t begin to tear something down (policy or project) and re-build it better without well drawn out plans, and people in place – people in place that knowingly understand that they will have to make adjustments/tweaks along the way.
The first draft in change, may not be the “end all that is all”.
You put the folks on the job that have been there and done that, that have experienced the “dang that didn’t turn out just right” or “dang, I should have expected this to happen” or “yep, we did it this way …and that principle will work here” …. You put those folks on the job, you give them the tools, you give them a budget, you give them the people/resources/hard hats, …. but you maintain signing of all paychecks.
For example, Re-building the U.S. Postal building …and turning into something completely different…given that it had a long established connection within its community…and yet you turn it into a Hotel….
In my view, Re-vamping policies isn’t too far from that Postal building turned hotel. Just a much larger scale – and much larger established community.
Know the goals, scope, scale, hazards, and understand you will have to adjust here and there.
Note that both the house and senate do the oversight.
Would you trust Keith Ellison to do oversight, when it comes to going after ISIS/Muslim Brotherhood?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No friggin way.
There are 15 members to the Senate Intelligence Committee. But looking at some of the members I would not trust them with a secret.
Exactly. They are mostly the enemy of the People.
I think Rand Paul is specifically identifying the intelligence “gang of eight” in his critique. Read his full outline.
The greatest oversight is a President who is not trying to overthrow governments, change regimes, assassinate leaders, create color revolutions and promote chaos, or worst of all, finance, train, arm, direct and fight alongside radical Islamic terrorists and Ukrainian nazis.
Pres.Trump has said several times quite clearly he has no interest in such covert ops.
We’ll see shortly.
I’m for Pompeo if he Drains the Swamp.
I don’t want to hear from or read about–ever again–the “Intel Community.”
John al-Brennan taught me that these folks are very very dangerous and tend to be anti-democratic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I belonged to the ‘intel community’ for quite a while. The circles in which I worked in my ‘compartment’, and with my colleagues from other agencies, were comprised nearly totally of great Americans, doing serious work for the American people, in a very sober manner.
But, my observation in life is that there is always at least one turd in the punch-bowl. Virtually every team I’ve ever been a part of has at least one ‘That Guy’ who either can’t or won’t get along, and who you can’t seem to get rid of.
Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water.
The problems you speak of ALWAYS come from the political hack appointees, who breeze into town with almost no prior experience, and run roughshod over the worker bees without fear of reprisal since the president put them there. Brennan is a case-in-point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I call dibbs on R-C. He’s on my team. Very happy he was on OUR team.
🙂 Why, thanks!
And all of those overpaid revolving door 🚪 contractors…
I never had a minute’s trouble with the contractors who worked on my teams. Not ONE. They worked hard; they did their ‘thing’ as requested, and we all worked as a team.
I appreciate the debate Sundance. But for the life of me, I cannot see why Rand can’t express his “misgivings” with words (see Pappa Ron in InfoWars today), while at the same time voting YEA. Might be a “meaningless” vote to bolster Rand’s non-interventionist bona fides, but his VOTE still rubs this flyover rube the wrong way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am certain Pappa Ron would’ve voted the same way for the same reasons. Libertarians in general are much more principled and inflexible with their ideology than more traditional Republicans. I also think that Rand knew his nay vote would be meaningless in terms of affecting the outcome, but still meaningful in terms of expressing his misgivings on the intelligence community and sharing them with the American people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He would have voted in favor if it was a determination of the result. He will also monitor Pompeo & disclose his concerns to POTUS45
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not letting any grass grow under the confirmed nominee’s feet, I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pompeo is an over-achiever, a war monger & a gullible Russiaphobe. He was also a grandstander on the PHONY Benghazi Select Committee, a complete waste of money.
He will go way overboard on surveillance. He needs an inspector general 24/7.
Hopefully Trump will catch on ASAP.
SOMETIMES SCHELEPPER Sanders is correct….
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will see quickly in Syria, Libya, Iraq and Ukraine.
Thanks for the info, and explanations on the topic Sundance. I listened to Rush today, what’s he saying about Dem’s will be starting impeaching. That should be a “did u know how absurd” topic.
I really like Sundance’s approach here. I’m a Rand Paul supporter but will defer to the judgment of the President on this one.
The only problem with Sundance analysis and Rand Paul stand is that the venue is inappropriate. He wants to make a point – go and make a point, do not use the nomination process to make your points. Trump – and any other President – deserves whoever advisors he wants. The views and the characters of those advisors don’t matter, the decision will be made by the President and he can ask for their opinion anyway. This is dishonest to hijack American people event for his propaganda points. This is the same argument that the Democrats do: “We need to have a discussion.” Go and have the discussion, don’t do it to delay people’s business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will offer a counterpoint. The Republicans in Congress successfully blocked Obama from installing a Supreme Court Justice who would have tilted the Court decidedly left, possibly for decades. I definitely agree with that particular move, and that is the role the Senate plays, “advice and consent”. Supreme Court Justices and Cabinet appointees (who are much more than just advisors to the President) go through the same confirmation process.
Rand Paul was doing the “advice” part of his constitutional role, probably knowing that the rest of the Senate was going to do the “consent” part and approve Pompeo’s nomination. That being said, I am also very annoyed with the Senate for taking so long with Trump’s other picks. The circumstances are very different from lame duck Obama to new President Trump. We shouldn’t have to wait until January 31st to get votes on Trump’s other Cabinet picks.
There is a huge difference between a Secretary, who is, in essence, an advisor, and a Supreme Court Justice, who, like the President, is a decision-maker. A Secretary has a boss, the President, who makes and who is responsible for the decisions. A SCJ doesn’t have a boss. He makes the decisions. His character and opinions matter.
Advise…
Paul may have noble ideas, but in the end he is behaving like a small man like Rubio and the games he played about his vote for Tillerson.
I agree. Rand is just another POS grandstanding politician playing it sage because the vote count was already for confirmation. Where was he the last 8 years?
Playing it safe!
The CIA should be disbanded and rolled back to our military where it belongs.
yea hope Trmp goes that way
Military fought that an won twice. After WWII, the OSS was disbanded. It reappeared in a new package, altered, the CIA. Then the CIA was separated from MilIntel when the Military wanted its own Intel for battlefield decisions. Apparently, that hasn’t done well either.
Human Intel is the most difficult. It takes years to get a good agent of information by a case officer. It is near impossible in the regions the US has stuck its military, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and now North Africa, Sub-Sahara and Central Africa. Language, customs, mores, racial and religious differences make most of our best officers unable to get the human intel from sources that are worth pursuing.
So, if is like taking a bicycle to the Sahara. Tough place to ride a bike.
American policy needs to change if we are going to be effective.
But the warmongers want war. the MIC wants Trillions. Ideologues want the Hegemon to throw its weight around. Serving those goals with our system of Intel gathering does not work. Hasn’t for 70 years.
But we sure can create chaos. So that’s what we do.
A look back on Rand Paul’s deeply passionate rejection on renewing, and expansion of, Obama’s version of the Patriot Act.
My question is, what’s it going to take to get Tom Cotton on the Trump Train?
I think he’s worth flipping. Am I wrong?
He’s locked in his ideological box. He is convinced he sees the world correctly.
He’ll be with us for 40 years unless he dies prematurely. This is McCain redux.
I think everyone needs to calm down.
Sessions is going to go through. He already has the support of the liberal GOPers like Susan Collins. However,
the ones at stake are primarily DeVos and then 1 or 2 of his financial secretary picks because of their Wall Street ties.
He is going for the whole thing. If he believes he needs Sessions’ vote to get these through, he will delay Sessions to get them, especially DeVos.
There will be a PUBLIC fight over Sessions that we will win that will be used by BOTH sides to get organized for the REAL challenge, getting the SCOTUS nominee through WITHOUT pulling the nuclear option, which McConnell prefers not to do.
Watch and see.
10 days from now, you will likely have ALL nominees confirmed, have just won a skirmish over Sessions and the troops will need to be ready for the big battle…the SCOTUS confirmation.
They don’t have the votes to stop Mnuchin or Ross. and these two will do more for the economy than anything outside of the Trump efforts himself.
DeVos will get through. She looked like a block of titanium taking those hits.
This is scumbag tactics by Dems and UniParty trying to bully Trump.
The team in the Oval Office is holding fire. When the nominees are done, they’ll hit hard.
SC nominee will be pure gold. They know the ideology will be attacked, but every other aspect will be pre-tested by the Oval Office. He’s got 20 to choose from. He’ll pick the strongest personality who can whether the storm. They pre-test these people in sessions simulating the hearings. It’s like training for a fight. Have to learn how to take the heat, when to reply hard, when to be meek.
I could never pass the test. I’d be ripping the place up and smashing heads.
Senators are worse than ticks and fleas on a mangy dog. I always recall the scene in African Queen when Humphrey Bogart comes out of the water covered in blood sucking leeches. That’s a Senate committee when they attack.
Chad Pergram @ChadPergram
Immediate cmte votes on Rick Perry for Energy and Ryan Zinke for Interior delayed
Still, it would be 10 days loss because of people like Rubio and Paul. Rand Paul was publicly against many nominees because at one point or another they said something about something they he didn’t like. Grandstanding.
I agree as well as worries about Collins, Murkowski, etc. on DeVos and others.
JFK was reported to have said that he wished he could splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and cast it to the winds.
And…then what happened to him?
reagan almost got it too. 3 months in
Both were “outside” the Established power groups.
Trump fits that more than either of them.
Pray every day, each time you see him and are proud and glad. A little prayer for his protection.
I totally missed this hearing in Nov 2016 but
an excerpt of, Mike Pompeo “destroys Director of National Intelligence”
I have had experience with Electronic Intelligence and while I know that it would be more efficient to roll 17 different agencies into one or two, I feel that this type of centralization of power would do more to threaten or freedom.
IMHO having many agencies spreads out the power and offers some modicum of protection to the citizens.
rand paul is a young john mccain with better hair.
