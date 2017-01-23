Senate Confirms Mike Pompeo as CIA Director…

The Senate has just voted to confirm Representative Mike Pompeo as CIA Director. This represents the third intelligence and security nomination confirmed – General Kelly (DHS) and General Mattis (DoD) receiving earlier confirmations.

WASHINGTON – The Senate has confirmed Rep. Mike Pompeo, a Kansas Republican, to be President Donald Trump’s CIA director. The vote tally is 66-32, with a significant number of Democrats voting no. Two senators are delayed by weather. (link)

Two republican senators Tom Cotton (Yes) and Rand Paul (No) outline the dynamic within the overall DC intelligence outlook from the GOP. Neither are 100% correct; each distinct outlook has both merit and concern.

In the space between the two Senators, we can identify the fundamental position of President Trump toward this nomination. The “deep state” is dangerous, even when it is necessary; however, liberty must not be sacrificed upon the alter of security.

Tom Cotton comes from a background firmly grounded in a strong military approach toward our enemies. Cotton highly supported Mike Pompeo:

ICYMI – I spoke on the Senate floor in support of CIA Director nominee Congressman Mike Pompeo. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Rn1qWtLdim — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 23, 2017

Senator Rand Paul, did not support Pompeo:

“I voted against the new CIA Director because I worry that his desire for security will trump his defense of liberty. More than ever before, oversight of the secretive world of intelligence is critically important. Programs are authorized, money is spent, and operations are carried out in the name of the American people, yet only a few members of Congress are even allowed to know what is happening in the dark corners of these U.S. intelligence programs. Most of Congress was surprised to learn that the U.S. government was collecting all of our phone records in bulk. Most of what our intelligence community does is shielded from the rank and file of Congress. Only eight legislators are privy to the full extent of the surveillance state. (read more)

There is a valid position being espoused by Senator Rand Paul within his concerns.

Freedom and Security can often be at odds, and we must tread carefully while we travel upon this path. President Donald Trump has continually expressed a firm approach toward national security. President Trump also has shown keen insight in understanding the Deep State.

In addition, President Trump has been the recipient of the worst form of domestic conflict created by politicization of the CIA and Intelligence Community, via John Brennan and James Clapper.

The negative long-term impacts of the Patriot Act were arguably created an overreaction to the events of Sept. 11th 2001. The deep state absorbed our fear and the responding reaction from DC, and benefited by engorging itself. We should never turn away from the valid voice of Rand Paul’s position.

We need strong guardians on the wall; scary men skilled in war are necessary for our security. We also need the ability to stop the blood letting before we cross the line into blood-lust. Righteousness requires internal meters, controls and safety valves.

General Mattis is the perfect representative image of this approach in conduct and action.

With a citizen president holding office, our role as thoughtful voters is more important than ever. We have an executive office team attempting to punch holes within the walls of the DC echo-chamber so they can continuously hear the voice of all Americans.

We are all, essentially, in the space between Tom Cotton and Rand Paul. Thankfully, we can debate the substance of the issues and know our voices are being heard.