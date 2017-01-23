Press Secretary Sean Spicer Delivery First White House Full Press Briefing (Video)…

Immediate DC legacy-media ‘splodey heads because this White House doesn’t defer to Washington DC insider corporate news agencies. The Trump White House sent a clear message to DC-based major media outlets, and that set a tone of equality the tender snowflakes within corporate media just cannot accept.

For decades the White House has deferred to newswires and major TV networks, all of whom are represented in the first row of the White House briefing room, for the first several questions at the daily briefing. However, press secretary Sean Spicer called on very different group of reporters.

He first called on the New York Post. Then, the Christian Broadcasting Network. That was followed by Univision and Fox Business. Spicer then took a question from Urban Radio Network, and then finally the Associated Press, which up until now has usually gotten the first question.

Epic arrogant media ‘splodeys begin immediately as NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell said Spicer was skipping over major news outlets that cover the White House all day, every day.

Only handful of news organizations keep staff on duty inside WH 7 days a week, 12 plus hours a day. None given question yet — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 23, 2017