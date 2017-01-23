Press Secretary Sean Spicer Delivery First White House Full Press Briefing (Video)…

Posted on January 23, 2017 by

Immediate DC legacy-media ‘splodey heads because this White House doesn’t defer to Washington DC insider corporate news agencies. The Trump White House sent a clear message to DC-based major media outlets, and that set a tone of equality the tender snowflakes within corporate media just cannot accept.

.

For decades the White House has deferred to newswires and major TV networks, all of whom are represented in the first row of the White House briefing room, for the first several questions at the daily briefing. However, press secretary Sean Spicer called on very different group of reporters.

He first called on the New York Post. Then, the Christian Broadcasting Network. That was followed by Univision and Fox Business. Spicer then took a question from Urban Radio Network, and then finally the Associated Press, which up until now has usually gotten the first question.

Epic arrogant media ‘splodeys begin immediately as NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell said Spicer was skipping over major news outlets that cover the White House all day, every day.

media-bias-4

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Sean Spicer, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

196 Responses to Press Secretary Sean Spicer Delivery First White House Full Press Briefing (Video)…

Older Comments
  1. Howie Rosen says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell. Nice to look at. With the sound turned off. With the sound on, all I hear is “blah, blah, blah, blah.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. billarysserverroom says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Something ironic dawned on me today while watching this. There was a question asked if the President intends to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Latino Caucus. My reaction was prudently no. But if you think about it this is a brilliant strategy to keep GOPe/NeverT’s/DNC at bay to pass virtually anything he wants. Rhino’s honor the OneChina and are beholden to China for that reason. Rhino’s also don’t have the guts to use DNC tactics against them. This President can and very well may. It disables most of the de facto political armor that the DNC has come to rely too heavily on. And it will finally come back to haunt them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      January 23, 2017 at 6:13 pm

      Interesting regarding the Black Caucus. They almost spit up a liver over Obama not meeting with them for so long…..keep that in mind if they start giving Trump a hard time.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Paul Revere says:
      January 23, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      The question I heard was “when is the Spanish speaking web site going to be back up and running”. I think the Spanish speaking folks need to realize they are in America and our national language is American English. Perhaps it is time we knock off all the accommodation American tax payers are making to pander to multiculturalism.
      That is not racist, it is realistic, and a cost savings.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 23, 2017 at 7:50 pm

      PS Notice the beaming union heads on the other thread? Simple question…have you ever been invited to the White House? Bam!

      It’s what the White House is for! Trump knows…Barry didn’t.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Ejay says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    On Jonathan Karl: Sean, please punish Karl by ignoring them for several weeks. Karl was essentially lying and slandering through deceitful questions.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ecmarsh says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Wonderful Job Mr. Spicer!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. seabrznsun says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    The media people will soon figure out its not about them or Trump. It’s about the American people, all of them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • flova says:
      January 23, 2017 at 6:49 pm

      Can we please have a March on the Media in DC? How do we get this real grassroots march going? A GoFundMe account for Americans to march against the media in DC? I don’t know. We don’t have a Soros nor do we want a communist funding us but it seems we need permits and at least some organization.S.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Trumppin says:
        January 23, 2017 at 7:16 pm

        no need to “march” hit them where they live “ratings” and on social media.. so far it’s working pretty darn good! and you realize this once you step back and look at where the media stood in the world 18 months ago vs today.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • flova says:
          January 23, 2017 at 7:50 pm

          So true–all we have to do is keep praying, exposing and refusing to listen to any of their lies. So far it has worked beautifully and they are sabotaging themselves. The Left is being exposed day after day as insane.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  6. jbrickley says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    At least he won’t have to deal with Helen Thomas. As they say in the south, “God bless her soul”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. NorthIdaho says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Articulate; Informed; Excellent. Good job, Spicer. Hope they do something with the unrighteous room.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 23, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      It’s really not very professional looking anymore. The only reason there is a Briefing Room at all is because FDR saw reporters standing in the rain one day on the driveway, and he invited them in.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Shadrach says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    He did a good job. I found him likable and imperfect (which probably adds to the likability).

    One thing CNN and the rest of the constant bashers seem to forget is that they’re Peter Crying Wolf. What new words will they pull out if DJT does make a mistake? How will they get people to listen when they’ve been nothing but negative from the start?

    Now if Lou Dobbs said DJT did something wrong, I’d sit up and listen.

    These people are so dumb they don’t realize they’ve lost all their power over us, and it’s all their own making.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  9. Sunshine says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    I just saw CNN Breaking News: Trump meeting with Congressional Leaders. Oh my God! You should see Paul Ryan, this is NOT a happy guy. Camera shot was on his face for some 30 seconds.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. C. Lowell says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Associated Press — they’re they’re terrible!

    Right down there with WaPo, NYTimes, Reuters, and — dare I say it? — CNN…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. CaptainNonno says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Great job, Sean. Keep up the pressure and call them out. Even to say at the end of the presser ‘now let’s see what you all write’.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. silentmajority4life says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    This has nothing to do with the substance of Spicer, but I’m pretty sure Josh Earnest and Jay Carney wore that exact same tie. I’ll take the pocket square though.

    Even in the Presidential GOP debates, everyone seemed to wear the exact same thing. Below are some suggestions.

    Trump’s wardrobe as of Trump.com
    https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_p_89_2?fst=as%3Aoff&rh=n%3A7141123011%2Ck%3ATrump%2Cp_89%3ADonald+Trump&bbn=7141123011&keywords=Trump&ie=UTF8&qid=1435776880&rnid=2528832011

    Good quality ties that don’t break the bank
    https://www.thetiebar.com/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Sandra says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Bleah to the question about the “hispanic community” and their concern about the wall. Really? The wall is their concern? If they are living here in the US their concern should be job, ecomony, taxes, schools, etc. Why the wall? These stupid agenda questions drive me nuts.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      January 23, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      Another hispanic reporter focused on Latin America, she asks why Trump left out Latin America from his inauguration speech. DUH. Because, as Spicer said, Trump is focused on US citizens. As he should be. Stupid snowflake reporters.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      January 23, 2017 at 7:40 pm

      Maybe Spicer can lead them all in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each presser just like we used to do every morning at school.

      Like

      Reply
  14. psadie says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    I would like these reporters to STAND, STATE THEIR NAME and the MEDIA OUTLET they represent. There were some snarky questions and I want to know who is asking them so I can take appropriate actions…like not watch them or use their website!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. Trumpelstiltsken says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    At approx. the 1:02:38 mark, one of the journo hacks seems to make a snide remark about DJT not serving out a full 4 years of his (1st) presidential term. He mumbles, but says something like “at the end of the 4 years….assuming he’s still president….”

    Anyone here able to translate the mumbling?

    Like

    Reply
  16. silentmajority4life says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    The guy who disputed most watched inauguration ever looked like a complete dumba$$. I tried to find him but don’t know his full name. I believe it was Jonathon something.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. tempo150101 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Those arsewholes at ABC keep showing that one picture with about 2/3 of the Washington Mall empty. THEY SHOWED IT TONIGHT ON THE TEASE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEWS!!!! I switched the channel right away.

    Trump is correct to fight them.

    FAKE NEWS.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. kallibella says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Sean Spicer did an excellent job in this administration’s first press conference!!!!

    The media continue to show how diabolically biased they are, as evidenced by the question by Jonathan Karl. I don’t remember anybody asking that question during the pressers of the last administration. But we all know the MSM is not interested in facts, but rather in fashioning a narrative to advance their globalist/Leftist agenda.

    They are unhinged and totally rabid.

    This was so good to watch and I loved the sound of sense being made, questions being answered without hesitation and without spin. I loved the repeated statement about President Trump’s objective of keeping the American workers’ interests first/America’s economy first, above any other country and above any other interests.
    Awesome press conference. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. clash108 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. wyntre says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. Ip Siscr says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Major NEWS outlets ?!!!! There haven’t been major NEWS outlets for over a century.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    ABC, must remove Martha Radditz regarding any reporting on the Trump Administration. Following the press briefing, they cut back to Steffy, and he asked for her thoughts, but my complaint isn’t about what she said, its the fact, every time she’s asked to comment on President Trump, she’s on the verge of frakken tears.

    Its unacceptable.

    Like

    Reply
  24. lubyankafh says:
    January 23, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Heck the whole point of “The Columbia Shool of [progressive] Journalism” was to make a graduate scholl to crank out Propaganda Doctor PhD’s” at the end and failure of The Roosevelt-Wilson Progressive Era.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s