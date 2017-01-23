Press Secretary Sean Spicer Delivery First White House Full Press Briefing (Video)…

Immediate DC legacy-media ‘splodey heads because this White House doesn’t defer to Washington DC insider corporate news agencies. The Trump White House sent a clear message to DC-based major media outlets, and that set a tone of equality the tender snowflakes within corporate media just cannot accept.
For decades the White House has deferred to newswires and major TV networks, all of whom are represented in the first row of the White House briefing room, for the first several questions at the daily briefing. However, press secretary Sean Spicer called on very different group of reporters.
He first called on the New York Post. Then, the Christian Broadcasting Network. That was followed by Univision and Fox Business. Spicer then took a question from Urban Radio Network, and then finally the Associated Press, which up until now has usually gotten the first question.
Epic arrogant media ‘splodeys begin immediately as NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell said Spicer was skipping over major news outlets that cover the White House all day, every day.
NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell. Nice to look at. With the sound turned off. With the sound on, all I hear is “blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Something ironic dawned on me today while watching this. There was a question asked if the President intends to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Latino Caucus. My reaction was prudently no. But if you think about it this is a brilliant strategy to keep GOPe/NeverT’s/DNC at bay to pass virtually anything he wants. Rhino’s honor the OneChina and are beholden to China for that reason. Rhino’s also don’t have the guts to use DNC tactics against them. This President can and very well may. It disables most of the de facto political armor that the DNC has come to rely too heavily on. And it will finally come back to haunt them.
Interesting regarding the Black Caucus. They almost spit up a liver over Obama not meeting with them for so long…..keep that in mind if they start giving Trump a hard time.
The question I heard was “when is the Spanish speaking web site going to be back up and running”. I think the Spanish speaking folks need to realize they are in America and our national language is American English. Perhaps it is time we knock off all the accommodation American tax payers are making to pander to multiculturalism.
That is not racist, it is realistic, and a cost savings.
I agree. Learn English the language of the country you are living in. I don’t think other countries have multi-language sites.
PS Notice the beaming union heads on the other thread? Simple question…have you ever been invited to the White House? Bam!
It’s what the White House is for! Trump knows…Barry didn’t.
On Jonathan Karl: Sean, please punish Karl by ignoring them for several weeks. Karl was essentially lying and slandering through deceitful questions.
Wonderful Job Mr. Spicer!
The media people will soon figure out its not about them or Trump. It’s about the American people, all of them.
Can we please have a March on the Media in DC? How do we get this real grassroots march going? A GoFundMe account for Americans to march against the media in DC? I don’t know. We don’t have a Soros nor do we want a communist funding us but it seems we need permits and at least some organization.S.
no need to “march” hit them where they live “ratings” and on social media.. so far it’s working pretty darn good! and you realize this once you step back and look at where the media stood in the world 18 months ago vs today.
So true–all we have to do is keep praying, exposing and refusing to listen to any of their lies. So far it has worked beautifully and they are sabotaging themselves. The Left is being exposed day after day as insane.
At least he won’t have to deal with Helen Thomas. As they say in the south, “God bless her soul”.
Articulate; Informed; Excellent. Good job, Spicer. Hope they do something with the unrighteous room.
It’s really not very professional looking anymore. The only reason there is a Briefing Room at all is because FDR saw reporters standing in the rain one day on the driveway, and he invited them in.
He did a good job. I found him likable and imperfect (which probably adds to the likability).
One thing CNN and the rest of the constant bashers seem to forget is that they’re Peter Crying Wolf. What new words will they pull out if DJT does make a mistake? How will they get people to listen when they’ve been nothing but negative from the start?
Now if Lou Dobbs said DJT did something wrong, I’d sit up and listen.
These people are so dumb they don’t realize they’ve lost all their power over us, and it’s all their own making.
I just saw CNN Breaking News: Trump meeting with Congressional Leaders. Oh my God! You should see Paul Ryan, this is NOT a happy guy. Camera shot was on his face for some 30 seconds.
I do not trust that smug weasel!
why would you demean yourself by watching CNN?…have more self respect.
Benefit of the doubt, airport?
Associated Press — they’re they’re terrible!
Right down there with WaPo, NYTimes, Reuters, and — dare I say it? — CNN…
Ticks and stomach flus.
Great job, Sean. Keep up the pressure and call them out. Even to say at the end of the presser ‘now let’s see what you all write’.
This has nothing to do with the substance of Spicer, but I’m pretty sure Josh Earnest and Jay Carney wore that exact same tie. I’ll take the pocket square though.
Even in the Presidential GOP debates, everyone seemed to wear the exact same thing. Below are some suggestions.
Trump’s wardrobe as of Trump.com
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=sr_nr_p_89_2?fst=as%3Aoff&rh=n%3A7141123011%2Ck%3ATrump%2Cp_89%3ADonald+Trump&bbn=7141123011&keywords=Trump&ie=UTF8&qid=1435776880&rnid=2528832011
Good quality ties that don’t break the bank
https://www.thetiebar.com/
Bleah to the question about the “hispanic community” and their concern about the wall. Really? The wall is their concern? If they are living here in the US their concern should be job, ecomony, taxes, schools, etc. Why the wall? These stupid agenda questions drive me nuts.
Another hispanic reporter focused on Latin America, she asks why Trump left out Latin America from his inauguration speech. DUH. Because, as Spicer said, Trump is focused on US citizens. As he should be. Stupid snowflake reporters.
I recall Spicer dodging beautifully saying that the IT Guys are a bit overwhelmed at the moment…would follow up.
Maybe Spicer can lead them all in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each presser just like we used to do every morning at school.
I would like these reporters to STAND, STATE THEIR NAME and the MEDIA OUTLET they represent. There were some snarky questions and I want to know who is asking them so I can take appropriate actions…like not watch them or use their website!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Great idea!
I seem to remember back in the old days they did that, as well as rise to their feet as the president entered the room R.E.S.P.E.C.T
At approx. the 1:02:38 mark, one of the journo hacks seems to make a snide remark about DJT not serving out a full 4 years of his (1st) presidential term. He mumbles, but says something like “at the end of the 4 years….assuming he’s still president….”
Anyone here able to translate the mumbling?
“At the end of the President’s first four years, assuming he’s, if he’s, at the end of the next four years” What a dope.
Thanks! These hacks are vile, loathsome creatures.
They still have no idea who Trump is. Since they’ve had ample opportunities to learn all about him, they’ll just have to learn it the hard way.
They should all have a good quality microphone so we the people can actually clearly hear their questions.. it’s my biggest pet peeve with the pressers
Can you imagine if a reporter had made said comment at the first press event for President Trump’s predecessor? There’s your double standard.
The guy who disputed most watched inauguration ever looked like a complete dumba$$. I tried to find him but don’t know his full name. I believe it was Jonathon something.
Jonathan Karl ABC. I hope he gets bitch slapped constantly by Sean Spicer for even asking the question about Sean telling them the truth. How dare he?
Jonathan Karl
Those arsewholes at ABC keep showing that one picture with about 2/3 of the Washington Mall empty. THEY SHOWED IT TONIGHT ON THE TEASE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEWS!!!! I switched the channel right away.
Trump is correct to fight them.
FAKE NEWS.
The dedicated thread has so much info correcting that deceit.
Sean Spicer did an excellent job in this administration’s first press conference!!!!
The media continue to show how diabolically biased they are, as evidenced by the question by Jonathan Karl. I don’t remember anybody asking that question during the pressers of the last administration. But we all know the MSM is not interested in facts, but rather in fashioning a narrative to advance their globalist/Leftist agenda.
They are unhinged and totally rabid.
This was so good to watch and I loved the sound of sense being made, questions being answered without hesitation and without spin. I loved the repeated statement about President Trump’s objective of keeping the American workers’ interests first/America’s economy first, above any other country and above any other interests.
Awesome press conference. 🙂
Major NEWS outlets ?!!!! There haven’t been major NEWS outlets for over a century.
So? [snarc]
ABC, must remove Martha Radditz regarding any reporting on the Trump Administration. Following the press briefing, they cut back to Steffy, and he asked for her thoughts, but my complaint isn’t about what she said, its the fact, every time she’s asked to comment on President Trump, she’s on the verge of frakken tears.
Its unacceptable.
Heck the whole point of “The Columbia Shool of [progressive] Journalism” was to make a graduate scholl to crank out Propaganda Doctor PhD’s” at the end and failure of The Roosevelt-Wilson Progressive Era.
