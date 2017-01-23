Press Secretary Sean Spicer Delivers First White House Full Press Briefing (Video)…

Immediate DC legacy-media ‘splodey heads because this White House doesn’t defer to Washington DC insider corporate news agencies. The Trump White House sent a clear message to DC-based major media outlets, and that set a tone of equality the tender snowflakes within corporate media just cannot accept.
For decades the White House has deferred to newswires and major TV networks, all of whom are represented in the first row of the White House briefing room, for the first several questions at the daily briefing. However, press secretary Sean Spicer called on very different group of reporters.
He first called on the New York Post. Then, the Christian Broadcasting Network. That was followed by Univision and Fox Business. Spicer then took a question from Urban Radio Network, and then finally the Associated Press, which up until now has usually gotten the first question.
Epic arrogant media ‘splodeys begin immediately as NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell said Spicer was skipping over major news outlets that cover the White House all day, every day.
NBC’S Kelly O’Donnell. Nice to look at. With the sound turned off. With the sound on, all I hear is “blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Kelly is gonna have to do some push-aways or she will be the next Who-ate-all-the-Candy Crowley.
Something ironic dawned on me today while watching this. There was a question asked if the President intends to meet with the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Latino Caucus. My reaction was prudently no. But if you think about it this is a brilliant strategy to keep GOPe/NeverT’s/DNC at bay to pass virtually anything he wants. Rhino’s honor the OneChina and are beholden to China for that reason. Rhino’s also don’t have the guts to use DNC tactics against them. This President can and very well may. It disables most of the de facto political armor that the DNC has come to rely too heavily on. And it will finally come back to haunt them.
Interesting regarding the Black Caucus. They almost spit up a liver over Obama not meeting with them for so long…..keep that in mind if they start giving Trump a hard time.
The question I heard was “when is the Spanish speaking web site going to be back up and running”. I think the Spanish speaking folks need to realize they are in America and our national language is American English. Perhaps it is time we knock off all the accommodation American tax payers are making to pander to multiculturalism.
That is not racist, it is realistic, and a cost savings.
I agree. Learn English the language of the country you are living in. I don’t think other countries have multi-language sites.
I guarantee some do. Canada. Switzerland.
PS Notice the beaming union heads on the other thread? Simple question…have you ever been invited to the White House? Bam!
It’s what the White House is for! Trump knows…Barry didn’t.
On Jonathan Karl: Sean, please punish Karl by ignoring them for several weeks. Karl was essentially lying and slandering through deceitful questions.
Wonderful Job Mr. Spicer!
The media people will soon figure out its not about them or Trump. It’s about the American people, all of them.
Can we please have a March on the Media in DC? How do we get this real grassroots march going? A GoFundMe account for Americans to march against the media in DC? I don’t know. We don’t have a Soros nor do we want a communist funding us but it seems we need permits and at least some organization.S.
no need to “march” hit them where they live “ratings” and on social media.. so far it’s working pretty darn good! and you realize this once you step back and look at where the media stood in the world 18 months ago vs today.
So true–all we have to do is keep praying, exposing and refusing to listen to any of their lies. So far it has worked beautifully and they are sabotaging themselves. The Left is being exposed day after day as insane.
I’m inclined to encourage people to go to their Facebook and twitter accounts and let them know the American people expect to see a change in their reporting on the President before we start a grass roots campaign to boycott their sponsors. I realize, like me, many have stopped watching the MSM news because we know they can’t be trusted to conduct themselves as real journalists reporting real news; but they don’t know that 😉
At least he won’t have to deal with Helen Thomas. As they say in the south, “God bless her soul”.
Articulate; Informed; Excellent. Good job, Spicer. Hope they do something with the unrighteous room.
It’s really not very professional looking anymore. The only reason there is a Briefing Room at all is because FDR saw reporters standing in the rain one day on the driveway, and he invited them in.
Really?
Be fun to see them back out in the rain☔
He did a good job. I found him likable and imperfect (which probably adds to the likability).
One thing CNN and the rest of the constant bashers seem to forget is that they’re Peter Crying Wolf. What new words will they pull out if DJT does make a mistake? How will they get people to listen when they’ve been nothing but negative from the start?
Now if Lou Dobbs said DJT did something wrong, I’d sit up and listen.
These people are so dumb they don’t realize they’ve lost all their power over us, and it’s all their own making.
Trump can’t do anything wrong in Lou’s eyes! Lol!
Yes and the same logic applies to their total lack of influence on Trump. They’ve demonstrated that they will consistently give Trump their worst no matter what, so why would he ever try to curry their favor?
I just saw CNN Breaking News: Trump meeting with Congressional Leaders. Oh my God! You should see Paul Ryan, this is NOT a happy guy. Camera shot was on his face for some 30 seconds.
I do not trust that smug weasel!
why would you demean yourself by watching CNN?…have more self respect.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I pop in once in a while for a couple of minutes just to see if they are still bashing President Trump and whatever. I have friends who get their news from CNN affiliate networks. Knowing what is reported or discussed is very useful in realigning my friends’ mindset.
I am a FOX fan.
Associated Press — they’re they’re terrible!
Right down there with WaPo, NYTimes, Reuters, and — dare I say it? — CNN…
Ticks and stomach flus.
Great job, Sean. Keep up the pressure and call them out. Even to say at the end of the presser ‘now let’s see what you all write’.
This has nothing to do with the substance of Spicer, but I’m pretty sure Josh Earnest and Jay Carney wore that exact same tie. I’ll take the pocket square though.
Even in the Presidential GOP debates, everyone seemed to wear the exact same thing. Below are some suggestions.
Trump’s wardrobe as of Trump.com
Good quality ties that don’t break the bank
Bleah to the question about the “hispanic community” and their concern about the wall. Really? The wall is their concern? If they are living here in the US their concern should be job, ecomony, taxes, schools, etc. Why the wall? These stupid agenda questions drive me nuts.
Another hispanic reporter focused on Latin America, she asks why Trump left out Latin America from his inauguration speech. DUH. Because, as Spicer said, Trump is focused on US citizens. As he should be. Stupid snowflake reporters.
I recall Spicer dodging beautifully saying that the IT Guys are a bit overwhelmed at the moment…would follow up.
DUH. Bc Trump isn’t president of Latin America countries!
Maybe Spicer can lead them all in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of each presser just like we used to do every morning at school.
I would like these reporters to STAND, STATE THEIR NAME and the MEDIA OUTLET they represent. There were some snarky questions and I want to know who is asking them so I can take appropriate actions…like not watch them or use their website!!!
Great idea!
I seem to remember back in the old days they did that, as well as rise to their feet as the president entered the room R.E.S.P.E.C.T
I thought Sean started out today very well. He had a list of names by news organization and called out who he wanted to have a question from. It only got a little disorganized later when he took hands.
I thought he was kissing A$$ too much, as if these “people” deserve some respect, remember what they did and tried to do to us and DJT, they deserve NOTHING but cold anger and suspicion …………. They are liars and hate us and DJT, HOW DARE THEY ASK HIM IF HE WILL TELL THE TRUTH!???????? AARRRGGGHHHHHH
OK, I’m done.
Easy. Don’t watch, read or visit CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NPR, PBS, WaPo, NYT, LAT or any other “Big Lyin’ Media” Outlet except FBN (skip Cavuto) and minimal Fox (Hannity, Tucker).
LikeLiked by 3 people
At approx. the 1:02:38 mark, one of the journo hacks seems to make a snide remark about DJT not serving out a full 4 years of his (1st) presidential term. He mumbles, but says something like “at the end of the 4 years….assuming he’s still president….”
Anyone here able to translate the mumbling?
“At the end of the President’s first four years, assuming he’s, if he’s, at the end of the next four years” What a dope.
Thanks! These hacks are vile, loathsome creatures.
They still have no idea who Trump is. Since they’ve had ample opportunities to learn all about him, they’ll just have to learn it the hard way.
Does anyone know how to find out who this is?
They should all have a good quality microphone so we the people can actually clearly hear their questions.. it’s my biggest pet peeve with the pressers
Have a microphone that they will pass off to the next person after they ask their question. Then we can hear them clearly as they each stand up, state their name and who they work for before their question. IMO, it should be one question per reporter. If they get away with asking more than one question, let Sean either take the first question asked or even choose the one he answers.
Can you imagine if a reporter had made said comment at the first press event for President Trump’s predecessor? There’s your double standard.
The guy who disputed most watched inauguration ever looked like a complete dumba$$. I tried to find him but don’t know his full name. I believe it was Jonathon something.
Jonathan Karl ABC. I hope he gets bitch slapped constantly by Sean Spicer for even asking the question about Sean telling them the truth. How dare he?
Great Thanks! Somewhere Martha Raddatz is crying with Karl 😭😭
Jonathan Karl
Those arsewholes at ABC keep showing that one picture with about 2/3 of the Washington Mall empty. THEY SHOWED IT TONIGHT ON THE TEASE AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEWS!!!! I switched the channel right away.
Trump is correct to fight them.
FAKE NEWS.
The dedicated thread has so much info correcting that deceit.
My local Fox station did the same on their newscast (Fox4DFW)
Sean Spicer did an excellent job in this administration’s first press conference!!!!
The media continue to show how diabolically biased they are, as evidenced by the question by Jonathan Karl. I don’t remember anybody asking that question during the pressers of the last administration. But we all know the MSM is not interested in facts, but rather in fashioning a narrative to advance their globalist/Leftist agenda.
They are unhinged and totally rabid.
This was so good to watch and I loved the sound of sense being made, questions being answered without hesitation and without spin. I loved the repeated statement about President Trump’s objective of keeping the American workers’ interests first/America’s economy first, above any other country and above any other interests.
Awesome press conference. 🙂
Major NEWS outlets ?!!!! There haven’t been major NEWS outlets for over a century.
So? [snarc]
ABC, must remove Martha Radditz regarding any reporting on the Trump Administration. Following the press briefing, they cut back to Steffy, and he asked for her thoughts, but my complaint isn’t about what she said, its the fact, every time she’s asked to comment on President Trump, she’s on the verge of frakken tears.
Its unacceptable.
Heck the whole point of “The Columbia Shool of [progressive] Journalism” was to make a graduate scholl to crank out Propaganda Doctor PhD’s” at the end and failure of The Roosevelt-Wilson Progressive Era.
I love the fact he cut them off at the pass by naming a list of union leaders who will be meeting with Pres. Trump following the meeting with business leaders. It was an artful demonstration of inclusivity in the Pres. Trump’s quest to make America great again.
IMHO, if I were a union leader invited to speak with president he better bone up on how to represent the worker and America! The old division, dictatorship, my way or the hyway, us against them attitude that place union members and unions on poverty lifestyles will not work again!
Workers should remember how the union leaders bent over grab their ankles, as obama destroyed jobs for years while retaining their plush lifestyle, Keystone!
The moralistic, intolerant, puritanical presstitute Prom Queen strikes again.
Here’s ABC’s Jonathan Karl’s question to Spicey:
“Is it your intention to always tell the truth at this podium?”
Just who the F**K do these a$$has think they are? The Grand Inquisitor? Mother Theresa? A Supreme Court Judge?
SMH
After responding yes, my thought was Sicer should have asked him his own question.
Sean Spicer was awesome today. I was hugely impressed. Well done!
Ok, for recall, who actually started the ‘largest inaug-watch’ kerfuffle? Did it come from the Trump crew, or some media outlet comparing Obama and Trump photos? Perhaps I’m wrong, but I thought I’d heard or seen someone ‘initialize’ this comparison as coming from the media, not Spicer or Trump. Anyone? All I remember is this:
http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/01/politics/trump-inauguration-gigapixel/
Spicer did a fantastic job. I just have to really watch his face as he talks a bit too fast for this southern lady. I like that he called on people and gave the little minions a fair shake for a change. I wonder if the Media Mongrels follow CTH? They appeared to be a little more dressed for success today. Spicer is very sharp, they won’t trip him up. He will be in command of these briefings as it should be.
I loved his fast paced style in the beginning! You almost get exhausted just hearing how hard our president is working! All of the leaders he is meeting with & listening to!
Mr Spicer did an excellent job!
I felt it ran a bit long. Most of those jerks didn’t deserve such a lavish amount of the administrations attention. Nor do they respect it.
I just crossed Press secretary off my list of nice jobs to do. Faced with the rudeness, and triteness and nitpicking questions, I would be like the Queen in Alice in Wonderland and would shout “Off with his head”! Spicer deserves a medal for doing this job, if he is going to appear every day and take on these hostile hacks.
Seems like having a new group of select news organizations covering the White House 24/7 is a good idea. Given that the person asking the question drives this dialog, and that.these are times of media sedition, having that group be picked by the President seems like an even better idea. I am sure that the prestige would outweigh the cost of providing resources for this purpose. The old group of “select” “news” organizations are obviously working against us so why allow them to drive the dialog ?.
Good job Sean Spicer! Looks like another good pick by President Trump.
