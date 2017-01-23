Monday January 23rd – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Monday January 23rd – Open Thread

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:19 am

    • allhail2 says:
      January 23, 2017 at 1:15 am

      Mornin’ Mary and the rest of you night owls and west coasters.
      We are switching over from night work to days for a bit. It will be nice to finally get some real sleep. 16 years of 15 nights each month doing overnight work and then doing day stuff in the afternoons as well won’t be missed. I had no idea how tired I really was. It’ll be a little less income, but I’m ok with it for a season or two.

  2. RedBallExpress says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I wonder what today will bring? It’s gonna be big!

  3. Lucille says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:23 am

    For those who travel often, some good advice….

    “14 Things You Should Never Do on an Airplane” by Tyler Kendall
    Traveling is stressful as it is, so let’s not add the burden of getting sick from the flight to your itinerary. Experts reveal where the germs are hiding and how to stay healthy and comfortable while airborne.

    http://www.rd.com/advice/travel/airplane-travel-mistakes/

    Perhaps the young Trump supporter who was accosted by the woman with Trump Derangement Syndrome after boarding a recent flight should have asked the flight attendant for some disinfectant to spray on the gal’s chair after she was forced off the plane.

  4. carterzest says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:24 am

    #PepetheFrog still ain’t tired of winning no!

  5. TheLastDemocrat says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Maybe this is an old scam on Amazon, but I have not yet seen it.
    New sellers, “Just Launched,” with no feedback, selling basically consumer electronic goods at prices too good to be true. Many items.

    I stumbled on this when looking at one product. It all seemed too good to be true, but I clicked on “seller’s storefront” to see what else I could get, new, at perhaps 60% of decent “new” price, otherwise.

    From that, I saw another “just launched” seller selling one of these items, also low price. The deal looked the same. I hunted around and found a few. I think Amazon is giving them the boot once they catch them. However, after reviewing and screen-grabbing the Amazon guarantee on one purchase, for which I should be fine, I am amazed that Amazon has not yet contacted me to let me know this one order of mine was from a bogus vendor.

    Here are a few names of sellers that seem like they fit this pattern, and my list of the characteristics.
    possible fraudster vendors – this is fluid – Amazon may take them down by time you get tempted to shop with them.
    Jvanausdoll
    Wills Tech
    iezarrarr
    Ngmob
    cutelilteddybear

    characteristics-
    Just Launched, with 1 or VERY few reviews.
    Very low prices – deep-discount, final-clearance level.
    They will have a “storefront” – Many products for sale – when you find an item, you can click on “seller profile,” then select to see seller’s “storefront” – all the items they have listed.
    Long time frame on delivery.

    Why note an obvious fraud? Because Amazon has not yet noted anything about this sale I made in early Jan. They are sitting on the bad news.

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Does anybody remember the old “Music ‘Til Dawn” late night radio show? It was sponsored by American Airlines and was broadcast, usually on 50k watt stations, around the country. When I was a kid, living in my uninteresting little town, listening to Music ‘Til Dawn over KRLD in Dallas was like a portal that I could peer into anytime I wanted to. What made it all work was that the DJ’s of the time knew how to skillfully create an imaginary place, a place where sophistication in thought and music were commonplace occurrences . . . at least for a few hours late at night. I miss those days.

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:40 am

    (drive-by)

    Liberal Support for the American Flag Hijab is an Endorsement of Slavery

    https://counterjihadreport.com/2017/01/22/liberal-support-for-the-american-flag-hijab-is-an-endorsement-of-slavery/

    • Piper says:
      January 23, 2017 at 12:42 am

      meant to say start video at 28:01 and watch all the way to the end, it is so cute the awkward little pat President Trump gives Melania to comfort her 🙂

      • Piper says:
        January 23, 2017 at 12:44 am

        …to the end of the song, good grief- I’m going to sleep, was waiting to post on this particular thread so I wouldn’t get in trouble…night all

  9. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:20 am

  10. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:33 am

  11. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:43 am

    I can relate. 👿

