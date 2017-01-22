January 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #3…

Posted on January 22, 2017

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-1This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

89 Responses to January 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #3…

  1. Ron says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

  2. Trumpstumper says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Heck naw, President Trump! I ain’t tired of winning!

    This is just getting good. 😉

  3. Lucille says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Bill Clinton, 1995, Sounded Just Like President Trump. #1444
    The Still Report

    • Wiggyky says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:35 am

      That should be the other way around. Of course, Clinton didn’t live up to it but you can bet President Trump (gosh I love saying that) will waive the sword and slay the dragons.

  4. Texasranger says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Breaking…..

    Russians Coined “Crooked Hillary” Nickname for Trump
    – Says Crazy Congresswoman Maxine Waters

    Maxine Waters is one of the top Moonbats of all time….

    Waters even out does Moonbat Shelia Jackson Lee – watch her prove it.!

    Mark Dice Video Jan-2017:

    President Donald Trump On His Way To Making America Great Again.!

    • MacKenzie says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Of course! That’s why every time that Trump said, “Crooked Hillary” the words came out in a very slight, but noticeable Russian accent.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:03 am

      Maxine Waters is a braying donkey.

      Yeah right…and Putin also gave Donald Trump his nicknames for:
      Lyin Ted.
      Little Marco.
      Low Energy Jeb.

      • rsanchez1990 says:
        January 22, 2017 at 2:13 am

        I think Maxine thought she and her pals in Washington destroyed the education system so thoroughly, no way an American would be so smart and witty to come up with a long list of perfect nicknames for all of his opponents. It has to be those wascally wussians.

        Sorry Maxine, Trump is before that time, when an American education meant a lot more than it does now. He really is that smart!

    • Dale says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:13 am

      Thank Maxine. She is keeping crooked-Hillary in the news…

    • Betty says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:18 am

      You know how the uni-party always like to accuse their rivals of what they are doing or have done. This Russian pawn crap makes me wonder if the future holds the small chance that we learn where Obama came from and who has been his god father all his life.

  5. Michael says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I want every press briefing to be like last night.

    • Trumpelstiltsken says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

      Amen. But that dimwit Bret Baier was claiming earlier that it “wasn’t a true press briefing, because Spicer didn’t take questions.” Really, Bret? Because this is the primary definition of briefing that I found:

      briefing — a meeting for giving information or instructions.

      LOL, these talking heads are so freaking dense.

      • Michael says:
        January 22, 2017 at 12:43 am

        I don’t watch Fox when it’s not Tucker or Hannity at this point.

        OANN is great but it’s not available on most providers. I had it before I moved on Verizon FiOS but I live out in the middle of nowhere now and only have the choice of DISH or DirecTV, neither carry OANN sadly.

  7. Texasranger says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump CIA Headquarters Full Speech:

    President Donald Trump tells CIA employees whose work he has publicly doubted that no one feels stronger about the intelligence community than he does.

    Trump addressed about 400 CIA employees at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on his first full day in office.

    Trump said again “Radical Islamic Terrorism has to be eradicated – just off the face of the Earth – this is evil, this is evil”.

    Trump told the workers that they are really special and amazing people and that “I am so behind you. “He said I can tell you I am with you 1000%”.

    The meeting follows Trump’s repeated and sharp public criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies before and after the election.

    He challenged and at times belittled their conclusions that Russia attempted to influence the election to help him win the White House.

    Fox 10 News Video Jan-21-2017:

    It’s time to end Radical Islam – Now.!

    • KBR says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:44 am

      Trump was belittling the intel leadership under Obama, NOT the people working under those leaders, who are or soon will be gone.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:45 am

      I think he did this…for the White Hats.
      And I am so glad he did this.

    • Lumina says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:57 am

      I just caught the introduction given by a lady. She said the room only sat 400, and there were hundreds more employees that wanted to come for the speech. The applause went on & on & on…

      • rsanchez1990 says:
        January 22, 2017 at 1:42 am

        I found it interesting when he told them he might need to get them a larger room, “and maybe it will be built by somebody that knows how to build, and we won’t have columns. Do you understand that?”

        Trump knows his audience and he threw them a wink wink nudge nudge. I’ve read some people think the columns bit was a reference to a “fifth column”, a group of people working from within a larger group to sabotage. That was Trump speaking directly to the white hats.

        • psadie says:
          January 22, 2017 at 2:41 am

          That is the one thing about President Trump: Watch, listen, wait…something else is going to happen! He likes to drop hints and then he lowers the “boom.”

    • Millwright says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:11 am

      I suspect the heads of the various “Directorates” inside the CIA have just been had ! President Trump sidestepped the sdm (small dick media ) ballyhooed “conflict” by charming the majority – who are loyal patriots – of CIA workers with his expressed admiration and support . IOW, our President is demonstrating his “Leadership” by defusing the “false crisis” created by the sdm to embarrass/harass the Trump Administration.

    • Ron says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:16 am

      Pay close attention to the part at 2:30 where Trump says basically everybody at the CIA voted for him… then grins, and points to Brian on his left, and says “We know. We’re on the same wavelength.”

      So basically, behind the scenes, everybody there knows the entire friekin’ department has had enough of the politicized idiot running the CIA (who just resigned).

      CNN trying to attack Trump when apparently they have no clue that the CIA has been suffering and is glad to get rid of Brennan

    • MVW says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Wow! What a reception. The CIA rank and file love Trump, but that should be no surprise. However, there has been abuse somewhere. Human, make that young kids, trafficking is being done by someone. I certainly have no way to know the who. I just see the results. And the Bushes and Clintons run deep in the CIA (that much is rotten).

      So, it looks like Trump’s assessment of the CIA is its political leadership is the problem. In other words, the CIA is a double edge sword and America has gotten cut by one of the edges. And the soul of the agency seems to have been jettisoned leaving no moral compass, no red lines.

      So, back to the Clintons and Bushes, and self funding adventures, where does the amoral (evil) criminal element start and end? Clinton foundation, arms, oil, plundering of Kadafi’s $265 Billion, ‘White Helmets’ in Syria trafficking in orphan children. Pure evil.

      Trump has it, no… God has it, in God I Trust, and only God.

      Trump observes that the CIA is a centrally strategic tool to save American military lives. Therefore, I’ll delay my troll concerns to much later. Further, the real problem is I’ll never know if the real problem has been fixed, the CIA is a clandestine agency.

      Putting a white hat in charge, is that the solution? Long term? Trump thinks so.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:33 am

      I think that description from the video is slightly misleading. Trump hasn’t doubted the work of CIA employees. He has doubted the integrity of their (now former) leaders.

    • psadie says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:44 am

      President Trump should start by “flushing” the government of the Muslim Brotherhood that has infiltrated it through Obama, Jarrett, Brennan and other Muslims! They have access to our security and plans…very terrifying.

  9. SteveInCO says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Was at the range today, a couple walked in with a rifle they wanted the gunsmith to work on. Talking with the better half, she was appalled at how intense politics has become with people rioting and squabbling constantly especially online.

    I quoted the line from the inaugural speech that goes something like “When you open your heart to patriotism there is no room for prejudice.” and she said she was surprised–pleasantly surprised–that Trump had said something like that.

    Too many people who might otherwise be inclined to support Trump had heard nothing but bad about him, and as a consequence, won’t support him. This needs to change.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:01 am

      Keep spreading the good word. You provided a great, great example of why our president needs us to spread the truth on his behalf. He needs our support, probably even more now than he did before the election. Once people see President Trump the way we see him, the way he actually is and not the deceitful caricature pushed by the media, no way they will hate him.

  10. Ron says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Caught part of Fake News (CNN) last night on the radio whilst driving. I hadn’t heard Trump’s CIA speech yet. The entire discussion was about how Trump desecrated the CIA, by talking about crowd size in front of the memorial wall.

    Much of the discussion was Anderson Cooper ranting over and over again about how Trump wouldn’t do that at Arlington! He didn’t do that at the wreath laying ceremony, and this was the same hollowed ground! This went on for at least 20 minutes.

    So then I got home, and watched the CIA speech to see one of the most passionate speeches Trump’s gave yet, telling the CIA he fully supports them, even saying “I love You” twice to them. The speech started out with raucous applause and catcalls from the CIA gathered there (in front of the famed ‘wall’ ), and they laughed and cheered in support over and over again.

    How in the hell CNN doesn’t see that they are completely out of touch with reality is beyond me. I mean, they are literally inventing things in their head that did not happen.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:43 am

      They create their own reality. That’s what Soros pays them to do.

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:52 am

      What about all the times that Obama used whatever occasion he was speaking at to criticize the Right?
      He did it all the time!

      You name it…it didn’t matter what the occasion was, Obama would go into off-the-wall rants about something he was pissed off about.
      Even when he was overseas!

      CNN never criticized Obama for this.
      Scumsuckers.

    • Howie says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:58 am

      I think liberalism might be a genetic brain defect. It may be spread by parents who took the Brown Acid in the 60’s and passed it on to their kids and grandkids. Studies are needed.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:05 am

      Of course, the reason the media in general and Anderson Cooper in particular were apoplectic is because he only brought up the crowds to show the CIA rank and file just how deceitful the media is. The point wasn’t the size of the crowds, the point was the media has lied about everything, including about Trump attacking the work of the CIA (when he was really attacking their now former leaders for aiding and abetting the deceitful media). They lied about everything, and they will continue to lie about everything until they lose all their viewers and are forced to go down, kicking and screaming the entire way.

  11. Texasranger says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Listen – To More Hollywood Women Anti Trump Moonbats….

    Going On About Trump and Senseless Other BS….

    Ashely Judd Rants About Her Period and Paying Tax on Tampons – At Women’s March in D.C.

    Talk About Crazy.!

    And then there’s Madonna….

    Mark Dice Video Jan-21-2017:

    Women Anti Trump Protester and Their Blood Stained Bed Sheets….

  12. psadie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Now the TRUTH comes out about the Womens March and who they really are…leftovers!
    http://www.infowars.com/anti-trump-protest-poses-as-womens-march-after-sjws-fuel-chaos/

  13. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Jeff Zucker’s comments the other day deserve a lot more attention than they got. After being caught publishing a fake news story and getting called out by the (then) PEOTUS, he actually made an overt threat through the news media. He told Trump that he better be careful because CNN was the only news network that was in all the major foreign capitols. What he was doing here is admitting that CNN does not report the news objectively and implying that they would be even worse toward Trump if he didn’t toe the line. The hubris on Zucker’s part here was incredible. CNN is not news at all. It is pure propaganda and everybody knows it. Their president has even admitted it.

    • KBR says:
      January 22, 2017 at 12:49 am

      I think President Trump was thoroughly cognizant of the media and that CNN was the only media network in all the foreign capitols.
      Somehow I doubt it will be that way very long.

  15. Dekester says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Thank you, thank you. We derive so much pleasure from this refuge.

    It is stunning to observe the insanity of the MSM especially CNN. We appreciate that some would say we should never watch them. But a DJT victory has afforded us the perverse pleasure of seeing these smug bar stewards literally go mad.

    The visibly vibrate when attempting to dissect the movement.

    Stay tuned, our wimpmister PM Trudeau is under pressure now since his lover, your last President what’s his name was eclipsed. It is highly probable that this whole tilt towards Nationlism worldwide is down DJT and your movement.

    Thank you.

    • Ron says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:10 am

      Trump said in his speech: “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.”

      You’re awfully close to Washington, Dekester…. perhaps the light will shine your country’s way first?

  16. Martin says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:55 am

  17. Martin says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:56 am

  18. LP says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Boom.
    PRESIDENT TRUMP will demand Brussels abandons plans for an EU Army if it wants the US is to continue its support for Nato
    http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/757235/Donald-Trump-EU-Army-Nato-funding-European-Union-President

    Evidently, the last call made by Obama as President of the United States was to—Angela Merkel.
    I’m having a laugh.

    • KBR says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:11 am

      From the link in your post^

      The EU corp comprising 10 nations is “1000 strong.”

      Does that mean every nation sent ten troopers each?

      Did I misunderstand that? 😂

      • LP says:
        January 22, 2017 at 1:36 am

        LOL. The EU has a corp of one thousand (separate from NATO) but Brussels has plans to build its own military infrastructure and force that has wrong alarm bells in some member states.

  19. Martin says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:11 am

  22. Ron says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:19 am

    No way in hell I’m watching any of these videos of washed up Madonna or disgustingly vile Ashley Judd (who’s done more movies naked than clothed) .

  24. psadie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:28 am

    This is going to be interesting…James O’Keefe’s next expose.

    http://dennismichaellynch.com/project-veritas-founder-announces-will-exposed-next/

    • wheatietoo says:
      January 22, 2017 at 1:50 am

      James O’Keefe is a hero…and so are all his intrepid undercover people.
      God bless them.

      Andrew would be so proud of him.

    • carterzest says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:15 am

      That was awesome! Thanks for sharing.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 2:23 am

      Look at James’s record, he and Project Veritas are a kiss of death to the people he exposes. ACORN, gone. Trump rally agitators, gone. DisruptJ20 got massively disrupted themselves. If his next target is the media, they will probably go down a lot faster than any of us expected.

      Exciting times ahead!

      • psadie says:
        January 22, 2017 at 2:36 am

        There were only about 250 people from DisruptJ20 yesterday. I think these folks flowed into the Womens March and joined them and many others were unknowingly pulled in also. There signs were “leftovers” from the anti-Trump protests during his Presidential campaign run…so this was not “pure.”

  25. Lucille says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:04 am

    Migrants attempted to race through US Southern border before Trump took over
    January 20, 2017 by Christine Williams
    https://WWW.JIHADWATCH.ORG/2017/01/MIGRANTS-ATTEMPTED-TO-RACE-THROUGH-US-SOUTHERN-BORDER-BEFORE-TRUMP-TOOK-OVER

  26. rebel53blog says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:18 am

    ORDER ONE TODAY

    Make AMERICA Safe Again

  27. andi lee says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:22 am

  28. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:28 am

  29. psadie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:30 am

    I watched Hannity’s interview at the inaugural ball when he spoke to House Representative Louie Gohmert. He asked Louie if the Republicans were going to give President Trump a “hard time” about fulfilling his promises to the American people.
    Louie said “You know when we wanted to put forth legislation in the House we were always told to “DELAY IT” and that there was no rush to pass anything.” I am assuming this was coming from Paul Ryan the Globalist puppet. Now Louie is a House Freedom Caucus member who was part of the group that ousted John Boehner…the same thing may be on the table for Ryan sooner than we think! Trump will not stand for any BS so please offer daily prayers for him and his family.

  31. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:53 am

    I think it’s really despicable that the left is using the mentally ill in their protests. It just breaks my heart to see people like Madonna, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore taken advantage of that way.

  32. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 22, 2017 at 2:55 am

