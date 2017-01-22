January 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #3…

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Trump will never be President.
Nope, never!
Heck naw, President Trump! I ain’t tired of winning!
This is just getting good. 😉
Bill Clinton, 1995, Sounded Just Like President Trump. #1444
The Still Report
That should be the other way around. Of course, Clinton didn’t live up to it but you can bet President Trump (gosh I love saying that) will waive the sword and slay the dragons.
Breaking…..
Russians Coined “Crooked Hillary” Nickname for Trump
– Says Crazy Congresswoman Maxine Waters
Maxine Waters is one of the top Moonbats of all time….
Waters even out does Moonbat Shelia Jackson Lee – watch her prove it.!
Mark Dice Video Jan-2017:
President Donald Trump On His Way To Making America Great Again.!
Of course! That’s why every time that Trump said, “Crooked Hillary” the words came out in a very slight, but noticeable Russian accent.
Maxine Waters is a braying donkey.
Yeah right…and Putin also gave Donald Trump his nicknames for:
Lyin Ted.
Little Marco.
Low Energy Jeb.
I think Maxine thought she and her pals in Washington destroyed the education system so thoroughly, no way an American would be so smart and witty to come up with a long list of perfect nicknames for all of his opponents. It has to be those wascally wussians.
Sorry Maxine, Trump is before that time, when an American education meant a lot more than it does now. He really is that smart!
Thank Maxine. She is keeping crooked-Hillary in the news…
You know how the uni-party always like to accuse their rivals of what they are doing or have done. This Russian pawn crap makes me wonder if the future holds the small chance that we learn where Obama came from and who has been his god father all his life.
I want every press briefing to be like last night.
Amen. But that dimwit Bret Baier was claiming earlier that it “wasn’t a true press briefing, because Spicer didn’t take questions.” Really, Bret? Because this is the primary definition of briefing that I found:
briefing — a meeting for giving information or instructions.
LOL, these talking heads are so freaking dense.
I don’t watch Fox when it’s not Tucker or Hannity at this point.
OANN is great but it’s not available on most providers. I had it before I moved on Verizon FiOS but I live out in the middle of nowhere now and only have the choice of DISH or DirecTV, neither carry OANN sadly.
If you get a cheap Roku stick, you can subscribe to OANN for $5/mo.
Also, you can then cancel cable to make up for the $5.
(Hint: YouTube live)
Judge Jeanine had a great show this evening!
Yeah, Judge Jeanine was “en Fuego” 🔥 tonight!
Explosive!
Chris Cox… something hinky here. Bikers very angry with him. Money collected was used for “party” to keep bikers from protecting people rather then distributed?Bikers corralled waiting for direction that never came? Checkout The Connors report media network on YouTube. Several recent programs on this. Sorry I cannot link via iPhone.
We kept wondering where they were.
LikeLiked by 2 people
southernblackswan, And he mentioned they encountered “5” protesters? There were far more than that there.
Watch tomorrow night at 9pm for she goes into the crowd at the Womens March and she said they were vile!
Explosive!
Donald Trump CIA Headquarters Full Speech:
President Donald Trump tells CIA employees whose work he has publicly doubted that no one feels stronger about the intelligence community than he does.
Trump addressed about 400 CIA employees at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on his first full day in office.
Trump said again “Radical Islamic Terrorism has to be eradicated – just off the face of the Earth – this is evil, this is evil”.
Trump told the workers that they are really special and amazing people and that “I am so behind you. “He said I can tell you I am with you 1000%”.
The meeting follows Trump’s repeated and sharp public criticism of U.S. intelligence agencies before and after the election.
He challenged and at times belittled their conclusions that Russia attempted to influence the election to help him win the White House.
Fox 10 News Video Jan-21-2017:
It’s time to end Radical Islam – Now.!
Trump was belittling the intel leadership under Obama, NOT the people working under those leaders, who are or soon will be gone.
I think he did this…for the White Hats.
And I am so glad he did this.
I just caught the introduction given by a lady. She said the room only sat 400, and there were hundreds more employees that wanted to come for the speech. The applause went on & on & on…
I found it interesting when he told them he might need to get them a larger room, “and maybe it will be built by somebody that knows how to build, and we won’t have columns. Do you understand that?”
Trump knows his audience and he threw them a wink wink nudge nudge. I’ve read some people think the columns bit was a reference to a “fifth column”, a group of people working from within a larger group to sabotage. That was Trump speaking directly to the white hats.
That is the one thing about President Trump: Watch, listen, wait…something else is going to happen! He likes to drop hints and then he lowers the “boom.”
I suspect the heads of the various “Directorates” inside the CIA have just been had ! President Trump sidestepped the sdm (small dick media ) ballyhooed “conflict” by charming the majority – who are loyal patriots – of CIA workers with his expressed admiration and support . IOW, our President is demonstrating his “Leadership” by defusing the “false crisis” created by the sdm to embarrass/harass the Trump Administration.
Pay close attention to the part at 2:30 where Trump says basically everybody at the CIA voted for him… then grins, and points to Brian on his left, and says “We know. We’re on the same wavelength.”
So basically, behind the scenes, everybody there knows the entire friekin’ department has had enough of the politicized idiot running the CIA (who just resigned).
CNN trying to attack Trump when apparently they have no clue that the CIA has been suffering and is glad to get rid of Brennan
Wow! What a reception. The CIA rank and file love Trump, but that should be no surprise. However, there has been abuse somewhere. Human, make that young kids, trafficking is being done by someone. I certainly have no way to know the who. I just see the results. And the Bushes and Clintons run deep in the CIA (that much is rotten).
So, it looks like Trump’s assessment of the CIA is its political leadership is the problem. In other words, the CIA is a double edge sword and America has gotten cut by one of the edges. And the soul of the agency seems to have been jettisoned leaving no moral compass, no red lines.
So, back to the Clintons and Bushes, and self funding adventures, where does the amoral (evil) criminal element start and end? Clinton foundation, arms, oil, plundering of Kadafi’s $265 Billion, ‘White Helmets’ in Syria trafficking in orphan children. Pure evil.
Trump has it, no… God has it, in God I Trust, and only God.
Trump observes that the CIA is a centrally strategic tool to save American military lives. Therefore, I’ll delay my troll concerns to much later. Further, the real problem is I’ll never know if the real problem has been fixed, the CIA is a clandestine agency.
Putting a white hat in charge, is that the solution? Long term? Trump thinks so.
I think that description from the video is slightly misleading. Trump hasn’t doubted the work of CIA employees. He has doubted the integrity of their (now former) leaders.
President Trump should start by “flushing” the government of the Muslim Brotherhood that has infiltrated it through Obama, Jarrett, Brennan and other Muslims! They have access to our security and plans…very terrifying.
Smarter than moonbats and WH press pool.
3 out 4 dogs know who is the Alpha…much smarter than many humans.
Was at the range today, a couple walked in with a rifle they wanted the gunsmith to work on. Talking with the better half, she was appalled at how intense politics has become with people rioting and squabbling constantly especially online.
I quoted the line from the inaugural speech that goes something like “When you open your heart to patriotism there is no room for prejudice.” and she said she was surprised–pleasantly surprised–that Trump had said something like that.
Too many people who might otherwise be inclined to support Trump had heard nothing but bad about him, and as a consequence, won’t support him. This needs to change.
Keep spreading the good word. You provided a great, great example of why our president needs us to spread the truth on his behalf. He needs our support, probably even more now than he did before the election. Once people see President Trump the way we see him, the way he actually is and not the deceitful caricature pushed by the media, no way they will hate him.
I made sure to point out I’ve never seen him do anything that could be construed as racist.
Caught part of Fake News (CNN) last night on the radio whilst driving. I hadn’t heard Trump’s CIA speech yet. The entire discussion was about how Trump desecrated the CIA, by talking about crowd size in front of the memorial wall.
Much of the discussion was Anderson Cooper ranting over and over again about how Trump wouldn’t do that at Arlington! He didn’t do that at the wreath laying ceremony, and this was the same hollowed ground! This went on for at least 20 minutes.
So then I got home, and watched the CIA speech to see one of the most passionate speeches Trump’s gave yet, telling the CIA he fully supports them, even saying “I love You” twice to them. The speech started out with raucous applause and catcalls from the CIA gathered there (in front of the famed ‘wall’ ), and they laughed and cheered in support over and over again.
How in the hell CNN doesn’t see that they are completely out of touch with reality is beyond me. I mean, they are literally inventing things in their head that did not happen.
They create their own reality. That’s what Soros pays them to do.
What about all the times that Obama used whatever occasion he was speaking at to criticize the Right?
He did it all the time!
You name it…it didn’t matter what the occasion was, Obama would go into off-the-wall rants about something he was pissed off about.
Even when he was overseas!
CNN never criticized Obama for this.
Scumsuckers.
I think liberalism might be a genetic brain defect. It may be spread by parents who took the Brown Acid in the 60’s and passed it on to their kids and grandkids. Studies are needed.
Of course, the reason the media in general and Anderson Cooper in particular were apoplectic is because he only brought up the crowds to show the CIA rank and file just how deceitful the media is. The point wasn’t the size of the crowds, the point was the media has lied about everything, including about Trump attacking the work of the CIA (when he was really attacking their now former leaders for aiding and abetting the deceitful media). They lied about everything, and they will continue to lie about everything until they lose all their viewers and are forced to go down, kicking and screaming the entire way.
Listen – To More Hollywood Women Anti Trump Moonbats….
Going On About Trump and Senseless Other BS….
Ashely Judd Rants About Her Period and Paying Tax on Tampons – At Women’s March in D.C.
Talk About Crazy.!
And then there’s Madonna….
Mark Dice Video Jan-21-2017:
Women Anti Trump Protester and Their Blood Stained Bed Sheets….
Hang in there Ashley, menopause can’t be too far away!
Probably pays more in taxes for the beauty procedures…injections to plump & freeze her face to pretend she’s still young…
Now the TRUTH comes out about the Womens March and who they really are…leftovers!
http://www.infowars.com/anti-trump-protest-poses-as-womens-march-after-sjws-fuel-chaos/
They want unfettered abortion on demand while waiting for their soy lattes!
Jeff Zucker’s comments the other day deserve a lot more attention than they got. After being caught publishing a fake news story and getting called out by the (then) PEOTUS, he actually made an overt threat through the news media. He told Trump that he better be careful because CNN was the only news network that was in all the major foreign capitols. What he was doing here is admitting that CNN does not report the news objectively and implying that they would be even worse toward Trump if he didn’t toe the line. The hubris on Zucker’s part here was incredible. CNN is not news at all. It is pure propaganda and everybody knows it. Their president has even admitted it.
I think President Trump was thoroughly cognizant of the media and that CNN was the only media network in all the foreign capitols.
Somehow I doubt it will be that way very long.
Eat your heart out Tom Ford 😂😂😂
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4143390/Ralph-Lauren-shares-soar.html
Thank you, thank you. We derive so much pleasure from this refuge.
It is stunning to observe the insanity of the MSM especially CNN. We appreciate that some would say we should never watch them. But a DJT victory has afforded us the perverse pleasure of seeing these smug bar stewards literally go mad.
The visibly vibrate when attempting to dissect the movement.
Stay tuned, our wimpmister PM Trudeau is under pressure now since his lover, your last President what’s his name was eclipsed. It is highly probable that this whole tilt towards Nationlism worldwide is down DJT and your movement.
Thank you.
Trump said in his speech: “We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. We will shine for everyone to follow.”
You’re awfully close to Washington, Dekester…. perhaps the light will shine your country’s way first?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boom.
PRESIDENT TRUMP will demand Brussels abandons plans for an EU Army if it wants the US is to continue its support for Nato
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/757235/Donald-Trump-EU-Army-Nato-funding-European-Union-President
Evidently, the last call made by Obama as President of the United States was to—Angela Merkel.
I’m having a laugh.
From the link in your post^
The EU corp comprising 10 nations is “1000 strong.”
Does that mean every nation sent ten troopers each?
Did I misunderstand that? 😂
LOL. The EU has a corp of one thousand (separate from NATO) but Brussels has plans to build its own military infrastructure and force that has wrong alarm bells in some member states.
Das es güd
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way in hell I’m watching any of these videos of washed up Madonna or disgustingly vile Ashley Judd (who’s done more movies naked than clothed) .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. Irrelevancy is what they fear the most.
Light em up, Sean!
Way to go, buddy.
I would’ve loved to see their faces in that room.
Me too, Wheatietoo! Mr. Spicer delivered a knuckle sandwich right to their kisser! LOL!
That’s great. We have to keep swinging, because their degeneracy has no end. They rise up their filthy faces, and we must keep punching them back into the hole.
This is going to be interesting…James O’Keefe’s next expose.
http://dennismichaellynch.com/project-veritas-founder-announces-will-exposed-next/
James O’Keefe is a hero…and so are all his intrepid undercover people.
God bless them.
Andrew would be so proud of him.
That was awesome! Thanks for sharing.
Look at James’s record, he and Project Veritas are a kiss of death to the people he exposes. ACORN, gone. Trump rally agitators, gone. DisruptJ20 got massively disrupted themselves. If his next target is the media, they will probably go down a lot faster than any of us expected.
Exciting times ahead!
There were only about 250 people from DisruptJ20 yesterday. I think these folks flowed into the Womens March and joined them and many others were unknowingly pulled in also. There signs were “leftovers” from the anti-Trump protests during his Presidential campaign run…so this was not “pure.”
Migrants attempted to race through US Southern border before Trump took over
January 20, 2017 by Christine Williams
https://WWW.JIHADWATCH.ORG/2017/01/MIGRANTS-ATTEMPTED-TO-RACE-THROUGH-US-SOUTHERN-BORDER-BEFORE-TRUMP-TOOK-OVER
ORDER ONE TODAY
Make AMERICA Safe Again
Now that might be a use for the damned things.
Their worst fears are being realized. Pray for our President.
President Trump has been in office 1 day. Already lightning has struck! ☇
I watched Hannity’s interview at the inaugural ball when he spoke to House Representative Louie Gohmert. He asked Louie if the Republicans were going to give President Trump a “hard time” about fulfilling his promises to the American people.
Louie said “You know when we wanted to put forth legislation in the House we were always told to “DELAY IT” and that there was no rush to pass anything.” I am assuming this was coming from Paul Ryan the Globalist puppet. Now Louie is a House Freedom Caucus member who was part of the group that ousted John Boehner…the same thing may be on the table for Ryan sooner than we think! Trump will not stand for any BS so please offer daily prayers for him and his family.
Another promise Kept USA out of TPP
http://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Trump-era-begins/US-announces-withdrawal-from-TPP
I think it’s really despicable that the left is using the mentally ill in their protests. It just breaks my heart to see people like Madonna, Ashley Judd and Michael Moore taken advantage of that way.
