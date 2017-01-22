15 People Killed as Tornadoes Rip Through South – Multiple Warnings For Today…

There is an extensive area currently under tornado warning until 8:00pm tonight. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. Any Treeper in need of aid or assistance please feel free to use the comments section to reach out. Stay safe, and pay attention to emergency broadcasts from the National Weather Service.

(VIA ABC) At least 15 people have died over the last 48 hours due to tornadoes, as a violent system of storms continues to work its way across the Florida Panhandle and parts Georgia and Alabama.

At least 11 people died and around two dozen were injured in Georgia from tornadoes early Sunday morning, adding to four tornado-related deaths that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, new tornado watches were issued this morning for the Panhandle of Florida and southern Alabama, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has issued a state of emergency for the seven south central Georgia counties impacted by the storm.

“The National Weather Service predicts a third wave of severe weather today, which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta. I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement. (read more)