15 People Killed as Tornadoes Rip Through South – Multiple Warnings For Today…

There is an extensive area currently under tornado warning until 8:00pm tonight. Please keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. Any Treeper in need of aid or assistance please feel free to use the comments section to reach out. Stay safe, and pay attention to emergency broadcasts from the National Weather Service.
(VIA ABC) At least 15 people have died over the last 48 hours due to tornadoes, as a violent system of storms continues to work its way across the Florida Panhandle and parts Georgia and Alabama.
At least 11 people died and around two dozen were injured in Georgia from tornadoes early Sunday morning, adding to four tornado-related deaths that occurred in Mississippi on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, new tornado watches were issued this morning for the Panhandle of Florida and southern Alabama, and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has issued a state of emergency for the seven south central Georgia counties impacted by the storm.
“The National Weather Service predicts a third wave of severe weather today, which may reach as far north as metro Atlanta. I urge all Georgians to exercise caution and vigilance in order to remain safe and prevent further loss of life or injuries,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement. (read more)
Praying. We may get some of those storms late tonight (NC).
Thanks, sundance!
Yep, I just watched the video on the page with the map with the time lapse loop and it almost looks that way.
My heart really goes out to the people who lost loved ones and their homes. When these storms come in after dark, it is an extremely dangerous time because when debris becomes a flying projectile, that’s when you can’t really see what is going on outside and most of these tornadoes seem to come in the middle of the night when so many are asleep.
Sav has a torcon rating of 9 out of 10 chance for tornadoes until 9 tonight.
Very rare. SC has a 7!
Much prayer for all those who have lost home and family members.
God Bless Them! Those families affected are going to need our help ASAP! Suggest the Salvation Army. They bring in free hot food with their food trucks on a daily basis, plus clothing and other basic necessities.
T Y Sundance for alerting TCH. Fla panhandle through Jax is under the gun all the way to the coast up through Ga and Sc coast
Terrible news about those that were lost and the property damage. Here in Jax, FL we are battening down the hatches, should be here in a couple hours. God be with and protect all Treepers in the path of the storm.
Please pray for us. We are now awaiting the back end of the front which is filled with rotating winds and hail. “God is close to the brokenhearted and those crushed in spirit,” Psalms 34:18.
We still have neighbors who do not have power from the storms that passed our way 2 weeks ago. They did an estimated $20 million in damage. My people are hurting.
Spent many a nights in the basement growing up in a small southeast Missouri town due to tornadoes. It is very scary and a helpless feeling. Thoughts and prayers to the victims and those in its path.
Small southeast MO town for me, too. Was once hit by a tornado. Destroyed the local shoe factory warehouse – the train tracks were not far from the building. A train engineer stopped and blew his whistle until the employees were alerted? As a result, no one was injured or killed.
We live 15 min from AL and GA line here in Florida. Our weather app has been going off all night with Tornado watches. Presently saying Severe Thunderstorm warning.
Prayers to all
Sundance, i posted this in yesterdays Open Thread last night as soon as I got the below email from Team Rubicon’s Regional Administrator as they are preparing a mission to help our Missisippi brothers and sisters hit by Tornadoes today (yesterday). If you are interested here is copy of the email with a link if you want to help them out. God bless and thank you for your considerstion.
I hope it is ok to re-post:
A three mile wide tornado passed through Lamar Forest and Perry Counties on Saturday, January 21st. It left destruction in its path, with hundreds injured and tens of thousands without power. Team Rubicon is mounting a response.
If you can, we’re asking you to help out your neighbors. Please donate TODAY to Team Rubicon’s response to the tornado in Mississippi.
Thanks for being on the team!
Joe Messere
Region IV Administrator, Team Rubicon
Disasters are their business, veterans are their passion.
Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
January 21, 2017 at 7:54 pm
Better link as copy/paste of email didnt cause link to appear: When i pressed link out of my email it sent me here:
https://fundraise.teamrubiconusa.org/checkout/donation?eid=116179
Psalm 138:3 “In the day when I cried thou answeredst me, and strengthenedst me with strength in my soul.”
We pray for all those who, in whatever manner that might be affected, cry unto the Lord that HE hear their pleadings and strengthen them according to His divine will and purpose.
TY. That’s a beautiful verse as we await the end of the storm.
A Mississippi boy sings what might be thought of as a musical interpretation.
“You’ll Never Walk Alone”
Very, very frightening. Prayers for all those hurt or who have lost a loved one. The utter tragic loss of homes and other personal property appears to mounting at breakneck speed. Perhaps, depending upon local weather warnings for overnight, sleep in your bathtub or in the strongest central interior room available. Sentry duty, with an hourly change, with family members may be wise. I am praying for the Lord’s favor and deliverance from all harm.
Thank you, Sundance. It’s a warm winter here in Virginia. That can make opportunity for things like severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Even though it’s supposed to be Winter.
I will take time today and pray for those in harm’s way and especially for the injured and killed.
I will also take time today and make sure I can get everybody including the dogs into a safe place in case of severe weather and have with me the indispensable documents related to property insurance, emergency contact information, charged up cellphone, etc.
DJT POTUS Live on CSPAN NOW
Thank you!!
Just made it when Pence was uttering a last, few words. He thanked God?!!
Correct that: It was White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus who concluded the swearing-in ceremony with these words; “Finally, I thank God and ask for his protection over us as we serve President Trump, Vice-President Pence, and our beloved country.”
How the Lord loves His people, how His people love and Trust Him.
How President Trump demonstrably loves his people. How President Trump’s people demonstrably love and trust him.
I just spotted one NW of Crystal River Fl moving NE fast. Looke like it fizzled when it came ashore in Gulf Hammock. This is a strange weather pattern. The cells pop up and then get wild then fizzle in 20 30 minutes.
HAARP. If you do some research, you can control the weather with it.
They are speeding by. The clouds overhead are smoking it right now. just got missed to N and S with heavies In Citrus County.
Prayers are with you Howie, God bless, be safe
TX it is like they just explode then fizzle. You cant believe how fast the clouds are moving overhead. Now the Sun is out,
Head on a swivel head on a swivel. Appreciate your first hand report!
Real strange. It seems the rain is staying up in the clouds. The radar shows them going right over me but no rain comes down.
I was just wondering, are the clouds moving as fast or faster than that most awesome gif you always post of Kermit typing at warp speed😉🤔… sorry jst trying to inject some humor relief to calm our nerves in these storms. Keep God close to your hearts and Trust Him at all times.
Real fast but they have went through and are East of me now. Whew. Kermit Warp 5.
Dang!!! I could sense it in your reports!
Be careful everybody and tune in your local radar.
Are not the areas being hit Trump voters?
Plus, it is unusual and hit so fast. I would post links but search HAARP and weather control. You will get all this NWO info. I would post links but there are so many. I have studying it for decades.
If one of these hits I might be playing a Harp.
Well we Treepers know you are an angel, but you are an angel here on Earth and we are not letting you go😉 Hedge of protection be around you, love and prayers continue!
That band left to the E but a big one is out in the Gulf heading in this evening and it looks gnarly. It appears about 100 mi. out but it is flying fast.
Yep I just saw that one! Be safe!
Here is a video from the history channel. If you find it interesting, research it. Hope it works. I never know
This is Klystron. If you see pink in a cell it might be a tornado.
http://www.baynews9.com/content/news/baynews9/weather/klystron-9-radar/local.map.html/Citrus.html
32 tornadoes in the last 48 hours. Prayers for calm and safety.
http://tornadopaths.org/
Prayers for all those already affected and their families, and for those who are still in danger.
Everyone please stay Safe,(Fla~Ga~SC 7 NC) Have your Weather Radios ON, If you have them, or otherwise keep tuned into your Local News Weather Service
My Local AFD..NWS
Area forecast discussion
National Weather Service Wilmington NC
316 PM EST sun Jan 22 2017
Synopsis…
a potent upper disturbance will bring a severe weather threat
this evening in addition to heavy rainfall.
Near term /until 6 am Monday morning/…
as of 3 PM Sunday…primary focus is pending severe weather
potential. The storms on radar moving into NE SC are not the
main players, but farther upstream organizing from the Florida
Panhandle into southern Georgia. This activity will undergo/sustain
squall like organization into NE SC around 7 PM and across southeast
NC 10-11 PM, then off the coast around or just after midnight.
50 knots winds at 925 mb may readily be brought to the surface by a
thunderstorm during squall passage, enhanced by outflow winds, raising
the odds of straight-line damaging winds. 0-3 km helicity fields
migrate across the area 00-04z. This will overlap with elevated
boundary layer instability, upping the prospects of isolated
tornadoes as well.
I wonder if that elevated layer is why no rain falling but big radar signature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a second home in Sparks, just outside Adel Georgia. Praying it didn’t get damaged. Looks like there’s more coming.Y’all stay safe.
LW
Just saw Weather Channel. Video of damage in Adel, GA. Hoping your home didn’t get hit. Do you know someone there you can call?
Yes, waiting for them to call me back.Thanks.
Prayers for those effected and any who may be in the path tonight.
A verse of prayer and comfort:
Psalm 57:1
Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful unto me, for my soul trusteth in Thee. Yea, in the shadow of Thy wings will I make my refuge until these calamities pass by.
Beautiful!
